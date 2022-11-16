Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern

Decades

890 Reviews

$$

438 N Queen St

Lancaster, PA 17603

Popular Items

Decades Burger - Traditional Roll, American Cheese, Mayo, Red Onion, Lettuce
Fried Soft Pretzel Bites with Cheese Sauce, Horseradish Honey Mustard
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls - Grilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Cheddar, Hot Sauce, comes with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

Takeout Food

Fried Soft Pretzel Bites with Cheese Sauce, Horseradish Honey Mustard

$9.00
Buttermilk Ranch Cheese Curds - Ranch Flavored Cheddar Cheese Curds - comes with Nashville Hot Sauce

$10.00Out of stock
Vegan Fried Soft Pretzel Bites with Vegan Ranch

$9.00
Autumn Wedge Salad - Blue Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Dried Cranberry, Fried Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette

$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls - Grilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Cheddar, Hot Sauce, comes with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

$11.00
Coconut Curry Charred Wings (9) Fried Crispy with Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese

$14.00
Garlic Parmesan Charred Wings (9) Fried Crispy with Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese

$14.00
Nashville Hot Charred Wings (9) Fried Crispy with Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese

$14.00
Sweet and Smoky BBQ Charred Wings (9) Fried crispy with Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese

$14.00
Tortelloni Carbonara - Roasted Pumpkin, Roasted Onions, Bacon, Cream Sauce

$10.00
Vegan Drummies - Five soy protein drummies, choice of sauce, served with vegan ranch

$13.00
Nashville Hot Vegan Sandwich - Vegan Roll, Breaded Fried Vegan Beef, Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Vegan Ranch

$13.00
Vegan Beef Curry Bites - Coconut Curry, Jasmine Rice, Green Beans

$15.00
Warm Beet Salad - Goat Cheese, Baby Arugula, Toasted Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette

$8.00
Decades Burger - Traditional Roll, American Cheese, Mayo, Red Onion, Lettuce

$15.00
Pulled Pork Po Boy - Hoagie Roll, Fresh Mozzarella, Pimento Salsa, Roasted Garlic Aioli

$14.00
BBQ Chicken Sandwich - Traditional Roll, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Cheddar, Garlic Aioli, Fried Onions

$14.00
Smoked Short Rib Linguini - Seared Mushrooms, Shallots, Roasted Pumpkin, Demi, Parmesan

$22.00
Short Rib Cheese Melt - Brioche, Parmesan Cheese, American Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing

$14.00
Shrimp Etouffee - Onions, Peppers, Andouille Sausage, Jasmine Rice

$20.00

Additional Sides and Desserts

Substitute GF Bun

$2.00
French Fries (don't travel well) ((gf))

$5.00
Truffle Fries (don't travel well) ((gf))

$7.00
Cheesecake - Sweet Mascarpone, Figs in Syrop

$7.00Out of stock
Vegan German Chocolate Cake With Pecans

$6.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Mello Yello

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$2.00

Advanced Event Fee

Upfront Space Rental Fee

$1,000.00

Prepaid Bowling Fee

$298.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

438 N Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

