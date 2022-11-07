Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Bars & Lounges

Deccan Spice - Pompano

357 Reviews

$$

1149 S Federal Hwy

pompano beach, FL 33062

Popular Items

Butter Chicken

Soups

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$4.99

Soup with shredded chicken cooked with seasoned spices and topped off with fried noodles

Lentil Soup

$4.49

Lentils cooked to perfection and spiced with cumin and garlic

Sweet Corn Soup

$4.49

Clear soup with crushed corn seasoned with garlic, salt, peppers, onion and butter

Chef's Appetizers

555

$11.99+

Crisp pan sauteed, turmeric, pepper, red chilli, corriander - Choose protein/veggies

65

$11.99+

Pan sauteed, battered crisp, garlic, onion, peppers, cilantro - Choose protein/veggies

Manchurian

$11.99+

Pan sauteed, peppers, chillies, ginger garlic, soya - Choose protein/veggies

Chilli

$11.99+

Crisp golden battered, sauteed ginger garlic, dark soya, spring onions - Choose protein/veggies

Szechuan

Szechuan

$11.99+

Crisp and sauteed, garlic, onions, red chillies, celery - Choose protein/veggies

Vegetarian Appetizers

Kalonji Paneer

Kalonji Paneer

$9.99

Kashmiri chilli and basil marinated paneer, gunpowder tomato chilli aoli

Mirchi Bhaji

Mirchi Bhaji

$7.99

Crisp fried golden green peppers served with mint chutney

Railway Pakora

Railway Pakora

$7.99

Mix of paneer, spinach, onion and crisp gram flour battered. Served with mint and tamarind chutney

Samosa

$5.99

Crisp turnovers, potatoes, peas

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.99

Fresh garden vegetables, crisp to perfection, chilli garlic dip

Non Vegetarian Appetizers

Apollo Fish

$12.99

Spiced rubbed fish with potent mix of red onion, andhra spices

Atrachi Chicken

$12.99

Crisp chicken, coastal spices, desiccated coconut

Chicken Lollipops

$12.99

Battered chicken crisp to perfection, corn and chilli melange

Colombo Shrimp

$13.99

Spicy shrimp marinated, pan sauteed in red masala, curry leaves

Mutton Sukha

$13.99

Mutton with southern melange of spices and curry leaves

Chef's Special Biryani

Deccan Special Biryani

$15.99

Boneless chicken cubes marinated with deccan valley spices, yogurt

Egg Biryani

$12.99

Eggs layered with flavored basmati rice, seasoned Indo-Chinese spices

Fish Biryani

$16.99

Seasonal fish cooked with delicate Indian spices with yogurt

Goat Biryani

$15.99

Baby goat marinated in wholesome of Indian spices cooked along with basmati rice

Gobi Manchurian Biryani

$12.99

Crisp florets of cauliflower, layered with flavored basmati rice, seasoned Indo-Chinese spices

Hyderabadi Dum Biryani

$13.99

Basmati rice prepared with chicken and infused with Hyderabadi royal spices

Kheema Biryani

$15.99

Minced goat cooked in basmati rice with herbs and spices

Lamb Biryani

$15.99

Boneless meat marinated in wholesome of Indian spices cooked along with basmati rice

Paneer Makhani Biryani

$12.99

Paneer, in an authentic rich tomato sauce, kasoori methi, layered with flavored basmati rice

Shrimp Biryani

$16.99

Shrimp cooked in basmati rice with herbs and spices

Vegetable Biryani

$11.99

Mixed vegetables layered with flavored basmati rice and spices

Indo-Chinese

Fried Rice

Cooked on high flame, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, cilantro - Choose protein/veggies

Stir Fried Noodles

Crunchy vegetables tossed with soy sauce, ginger, garlic - Choose protein/veggies

Szechuan Fried Rice

$1.00

Spicy chilli fried rice, tempered with soya sauce - Choose protein/veggies

Tandoori Dishes

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$15.99

Boneless chicken pieces marinated overnight; char grilled

Dakshini Yera

$16.99

Shrimp in ginger, garlic and blend of coastal spices

Hyderabadi Royal Lamb Chops

Hyderabadi Royal Lamb Chops

$29.00

Lamb chops, spiced with fennel, cloves

Malai Chicken

Malai Chicken

$15.99

Mild marination of boneless chicken pieces, nutmeg and green cardamom

Tandoori Murgh

Tandoori Murgh

$14.99Out of stock

Classic tandoori marination served on a bed of greens .

Teen Tarikey Paneer Tikka

Teen Tarikey Paneer Tikka

$14.99

Cottage cheese marinated three ways with spiced yogurt, carom seeds

Tandoori Chicken Wings

$19.99Out of stock

Marinated tandoori style chicken wings cooked to perfection with aromatic spices and a crispy exterior (6pcs)

Vegetarian Entree

Bagare Baigan

$11.99

Andhra special stuffed eggplant with coconut, sesame, peanuts

Kabuli Chole

$11.99

Slow cooked chickpeas in northern blend of spices

Kadai Paneer

$12.99

Paneer, onion, and bell pepper cooked with spicy kadai masala

Kaju Curry

$15.99

(chef special) - Fried cashew cooked in classic tomato sauce

Malai Kofta

$12.99

Freshly minced vegetables and cheese croquettes cooked in rich Mughlai cashew sauce

Navratan Korma

$12.99

Garden vegetables sautéed in butter, cashews, raisins, royal Hyderabadi korma mélange

Paneer Makhani

$12.99

Masala paneer, Punjabi tomato puree, methi leaves

Saag Paneer

$11.99

Cottage cheese, spinach, tomato, and fenugreek

Tawa Bhindi Ghatta

$12.99

Dry masala, okra, cooked on high flame

Telengana Aloo

$11.99

Rock potatoes cooked with Telangana spices

Vegetable Makhani

$12.99

Fresh vegetables cooked in tomato and cashew nut sauce

Daal

Chintha Chigaru Pappu

$12.99

Yellow lentils cooked in tender tamarind leaves, curry leaves, mustard and cumin seeds

Double Tadka

$11.99

Lentils tempered in mustard seeds, curry leaves, garlic, onion and ghee

Makhani

$12.99

Slow cooked lentils in rich tomato creamy broth

Curries

Hyderabadi Korma

$13.99+

Cooked with luscious coconut cream, poppy seeds, royal cardamom

Andhra Curry

$13.99+

Spicy curry, fresh coconut, whole chillies

Cheetinadu

$13.99+

Roasted black pepper, 24 spices and curry leaves

Gongura

$13.99+

Sorrel leaves, bedki chillis, whole coriander

Tikka Masala

$13.99+

Boneless chicken cooked with creamy tomato sauce, kasoori methi

Saagwala

$13.99+

Chillies, ground spinach, aromatic spices

Kadai

$13.99+

Spicy mix of pounded spices and caramelized onions

Goan Vindaloo

$13.99+

(Spicy) Cooked with garlic, red wine vinegar, chilies, potatoes

Irani Rogan Josh

$13.99+

Caramelized onion tomato broth with garam masala

Butter Chicken

$13.99+

Tandoori boneless chicken cooked with rich double cream, tomato butter sauce

Chintha Chigaru

$13.99+

Cooked in tender tamarind leaves, coriander powder, cumin, aromatic spices (Chicken/Goat/Lamb)

Bread

Flatbreads cooked in clay pot
Afghani Naan

Afghani Naan

$3.99

(sweet naan) Mix of nuts, coconut and raisins

Bullet Naan

Bullet Naan

$4.99

Cooked with green chilli

Butter Naan

$3.49

Naan based with butter

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Cooked with garlic

Herb De Provance Naan

$3.99

Cooked with mint and cumin

Kheema Naan

$5.99

Naan

$2.99

Plain flatbread

Onion Naan

$3.99

Cooked with onions

Rosemary Naan

$3.99

Cooked with rosemary and herbs

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Round flatbread

Desserts

Bunnu's Brownie Obsession

$7.49

Caramel Delight

$7.49

Double Ka Meetha

$5.99Out of stock

Unique Hyderabadi dessert made with bread, milk, and dry fruit

Fried Pineapple

$6.49Out of stock

Gulab Jamoon

$4.99

Dry milk dumplings, rose, saffron

Kesari Rasmalai

$5.99

Pressed cheese, pistachios, condensed milk

Meetha Pan Ice Cream

$5.99

Creamy Kulfi

$6.50

Side Dishes

Hot Sauce

$1.99

Jeera Rice

$5.99

Cooked with cumin seed

Lemon Rice

Lemon Rice

$6.99

Cooked with lemon sauce

Mint Chutney

$1.99

Raita

$1.99

Tamarind Chutney

$1.99

White Basmati Rice

$2.99

House white rice

Yogurt Rice

$6.99

White rice mixed with yogurt and tempering

Papad

$3.99

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Blend of yogurt and fresh mango pulp

Sweet Lassi

$3.49

Plain yogurt with sugar and ice

Salt Lassi

$3.49

Blend of yogurt and spices

Badam Milk

$4.99

Cooked with saffron, sugar, almonds

Chai

$2.99

Iced Tea

$1.99+

Indian Coffee

$2.99

American Coffee

$1.99

Specials

Lamb Haleem

$24.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Website

Location

1149 S Federal Hwy, pompano beach, FL 33062

Directions

