Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Decent Bagel

review star

No reviews yet

95 E 1st St

Nederland, CO 80466

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg + Cheese
Bagel + Spread
Bagel + Spread + Something Else!

Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Our signature salted dark chocolate chunk cookie- not too sweet, so perfect!

Chocolate Chip Shortbread

$8.00

Pack of 8 buttery chocolate chip shortbread cookies with turbinado sugar. Melt in your mouth!

Vegan/Gluten Free Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.00

Pack of 4 chocolate chip peanut butter cookies- even your non gf/v friends will love!

Snickerdoodle Shortbread

$8.00

Cereal Treat

$6.00

Cosmic Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

sprinkle slice

$8.00Out of stock

Alpine Roll

$7.00Out of stock

NY style crumb cake- a vanilla bean yellow cake topped with a buttery cinnamon crumb topping- baked every day!

Take And Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies

$10.00Out of stock

Crumb

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Cranberry Scone

$5.00

Vegan Pumpkin Cake

$5.00

Cold Case

1/2 lb PLAIN CC

$5.00

1/2lb SCALLION CC

$5.00

1/2 Lb HERB CC

$5.00

1 quart of our signature vegan hot chocolate in a tiny milk jug. Contains coconut + almond

1/2lb VEGETABLE CC

$5.00

1/2lb STRAWBERRY CC

$5.00

VEGAN cream cheese TUB

$9.00

House Made Vegan Cream Cheese- contains coconut and cashew

1/2lb PLUM CC

$5.00Out of stock

Chickpea Salad

$9.00

Gotham Greens, garlic roasted chickpeas, english cucumbers + cherry tomatoes with a shallot vinaigrette. Gluten Free + Vegan!

OJ

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Saratoga Flat

$2.50

Saratoga Sparkling

$2.50

Poppi Soda

$4.00

A prebiotic low calorie soda made with stevia and apple cider vinegar. We think it tastes like if fresca was orange soda!

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Limonata Pelligrino

$4.00

Blood Orange Pellegrino

$4.00

Mate

$4.00

Pellegrino Sparkling

$2.50

Noodle Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Arizona Green Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Slingshot Nitro Coffee (Can)

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Tzatziki

$7.00Out of stock

Five Freedoms

$5.50Out of stock

Coconut Water

$5.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel

$8.00Out of stock

Salsa 8oz

$6.00Out of stock

Bar Bevs

Coffee

$2.50

16oz medium roast organic coffee

Cold Brew

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Cocoa Jo

$5.00

1/2 coffee, 1/2 vegan hot chocolate. Contains coconut + almond! Creamy and dreamy!

Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Green Tea

$4.00Out of stock

1/2 and 1/2

$4.00Out of stock

Thunderbolt!

$4.00Out of stock

English Breakfast

$2.50Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Limeade

$4.00Out of stock

Bagels Online

Bagel + Spread

$3.00

PLEASE SELECT YOUR SPREAD! IF YOU DON'T YOUR BAGEL WILL BE DRY AS HECK!

Bagel + Spread + Something Else!

$3.00

Bacon Egg + Cheese

$10.00

Sausage Egg + Cheese

$11.00

Egg + Cheese

$9.00

FULL SEND

$13.00

Egg + Cheese with bacon, sausage + hashbrown! Senders only!

1/2 Dozen

$18.00

please specify the variety you'd like!

GLUTEN FREE English Muffin

$3.50

Handmade Gluten Free english muffins from Deby's Bakery in Denver. *CONTAINS EGG*

Loose Bagel

$3.00

Bocadillo Bagel

$12.00Out of stock

Bagel sandwich with prosciutto, manchego cheese + european butter.

JAKEYBOY

$12.00

Double Bacon, Double Cheddar, Hashbrown + Fry Sauce on your bagel of choice.

Luscious Lox

$16.00

Open faced bagel of choice, whipped cream cheese, Nova Lox, pickled shallots, capers, dill, parsley + lemon

HALF Lox

$9.00

1/2 of a bagel toasted with whipped cream cheese, Nova Lox, capers, parsley, dill, pickled shallots + lemon

Jimmy Pesto

$10.00

egg, pesto + scallion cc on a bagel

Flowers

$17 flowers

$17.00Out of stock

Matte White Vase

$46.00

FOREVER FLOWERS

$42.00

$25 Flowers

$25.00Out of stock

$12 flowers

$12.00Out of stock

Kitchen + Tabletop

Linen Napkin DoDo

$15.00

Hot Chocolate Molino

$22.00

Sangria Glasses

$4.00

Old Fashioned Glasses

$5.00

Shears

$38.00

Fish Spat

$12.00

French Rolling Pin (tapered)

$30.00

Cake Stand

$30.00

Y Peeler

$6.00

Dumpling Rolling Pin

$8.00

Microplane

$10.00

Bench Scraper

$12.00

Mini Spatula

$7.00

Ice Cream Spoon

$2.50

Mortar + Pestle

$25.00

Salt Box

$33.00

$42 Cutting Board

$42.00

$28 cutting board

$28.00

$34 cutting board

$34.00

Footed Serving Board

$72.00

$52 cutting board

$52.00

Thai Moon Knife

$70.00

Pour Over Carafe

$80.00

Splatter Plate

$18.00

Things

Italian Playing Cards

$10.00

Yellow Playing Cards

$14.00

Sticker

$2.00

Greeting Card

$5.00

Shears

$38.00

Canvas Bucket

$15.00

Blanket

$55.00

Jug Vase

$40.00

Le Pen

$2.50

Palo Santo Bundle

$7.00

Cedar Rope

$6.00

Dino\animal

$1.00

Bubble Wand

$3.00

Archetypes

$40.00

Animal Spirit Cards

$40.00

Games For Grown Ups

$26.00

Emotional Barometer

$26.00

100 Questions

$36.00

Check Blankent

$110.00

Coloring Book

$13.00

Crayon Rocks

$12.00

Puzzle

$1.00

Candles

$48 Candle

$48.00

$38 Candle

$38.00

$34 Candle

$34.00

$30 Candle

$30.00

$28 Candle

$28.00

$10 Candle

$10.00

18" Taper

$9.00

12" taper

$6.00

Sparkler (wish)

$2.00

Number Candle

$4.00

Cone Candles

$13.00

XO Matches

$10.00

Cloche

$22.00

Match Cloche

$32.00

Star Sparkler

$6.00

Knot & Bow Party Candles SMALL

$6.00

Knot & Bow Party Candles LARGE

$12.00

Food

QI

$4.00

Brightland Oil

$37.00

Brightland Vinegar

$22.00

Everything Small

$3.00

Everything Big

$9.00

Fly by jing

$14.00

Kewpie

$12.00

Mast Chocolate

$3.00

Amora Mustard

$9.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$14.00

Bachan BBQ

$10.00

Nemi Tea

$9.00

Salted Caramel

$8.00

Hot Fudge

$10.00

Filthy Cherries

$15.00

Bucatini

$4.00

Chocolate Bunny

$15.00

Anna Pasta

$6.00

Alicia Confections

$9.00

Tahini

$11.00

Oso Rojo

$7.00

Jacobsen Flake Salt Pouch

$12.00

Hot Honey

$14.00

Jacobsen Black Garlic

$14.00

Filthy Pickle Olives

$12.00

Chili Pepper Oil

$22.00

Apparel

Tote

$9.00

Logo Tee

$30.00

Carbs Tee

$27.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$60.00

Logo Beanie

$15.00

5 Panel

$30.00

Long Sleeve Tee

$40.00

Youth Tee

$25.00

Onesie omg awwwww

$15.00

Toddler T EVERYTHING

$20.00

Tie Dye Hoodie

$75.00

Bagel Gang BEANIE

$20.00

Bagel Gang DAD HAT

$25.00

Logo Dad Hat

$22.00

Dead Guy LONG SLEEVE

$50.00Out of stock

Dead Guy SHORT SLEEVE

$40.00Out of stock

Fanny!

$50.00

Tie Dye Gang Beanie

$25.00

Bagel Gang Bucket

$27.00

No Dry Bites Crew

$60.00

No Dry Bites Tee

$30.00

Mom Tee

$25.00

Mom Crew

$55.00

Thank You Baag Shirt

$30.00

Miles Shirt

$30.00

Corduroy Hat

$35.00

Bar

Wine Key

$9.00

Hawthorne Strainer

$7.00

Bar Spoon

$7.00

Julep Strainer

$12.00

Muddler

$20.00

Mesh Strainer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A NY-Style bagel shop with all of your favorite classics, from dank Bacon Egg + Cheeses to cinnamon crumb cake!

Website

Location

95 E 1st St, Nederland, CO 80466

Directions

Gallery
Decent Bagel image
Decent Bagel image

