ALL DAY MENU

STARTERS

BAKED SPINACH & CHEESE DIP

$17.00

crispy tortilla chips, charred tomato salsa

BLACKENED CHICKEN WINGS (9)

$19.00

cajun dry rub, garlic butter, buttermilk ranch

CRISPY CALAMARI & ZUCCHINI

$19.00

banana pepper, house tartar sauce, marinara sauce

CHICKEN EMPANADA (1)

$5.00

pulled chicken, sofrito & cheddar cheese in a crispy shell; poblano crema, chimichurri, cilantro, queso fresco

CHICKEN EMPANADAS (3)

$14.00

pulled chicken, sofrito & cheddar cheese in a crispy shell; poblano crema, chimichurri, cilantro, queso fresco

FRESH-MADE GUACAMOLE

$16.00

crispy tortilla chips, charred tomato salsa

GENERAL TSO'S CAULIFLOWER

$17.00

lightly-fried cauliflower, house teriyaki, gochuchang, toasted peanuts, sesame, furikake, scallions & cilantron

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$17.00

San Marzano sauce, housemade mozzarella, basil, crushed red pepper, cherry tomato, sea salt (cauliflower crust pictured)

SESAME CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS

$19.00

house teriyaki, sesame ground chicken, shiitake mushrooms, bibb lettuce, spicy napa cabbage, spiced candied peanuts, furikake, scallion, basil & mint, mango-chili glaze

SMOKED FISH DIP

$19.00

assorted crackers, house-pickled vegetables

TROPICAL CEVICHE

$20.00
WHITE PIZZA FLATBREAD

$19.00

parmesan crema, 'stone-fire' pizza crust, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, roasted mushrooms, baby spinach, aged balsamic

CRISPY ZUCCHINI

$16.00

banana pepper, house tartar sauce, marinara sauce

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

crispy tortilla chips, charred tomato salsa

SOUP & SALAD

BIBB LETTUCE WEDGE SALAD

$16.00

bibb lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, tomato confit, danish bleu cheese, red onion, scallion; bleu cheese dressing

BLACKENED SHRIMP CAESAR

$27.00

bacon, avocado, tomatoes, croutons, egg, parmesan, arugula & romaine, caesar dressing

CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

romaine, parmesan reggiano, housemade croutons, caesar dressing

COBB SALAD

$21.00

romaine, cave aged blue cheese, grilled chicken, roma tomato, egg, applewood bacon, avocado, red wine vinaigrette

CRISPY COCONUT CHICKEN

$25.00

marinated arugula salad, corn-tomato relish, pickled onion, toasted coconut, mango-pineapple chutney, charred lemon

DECK 84 CHOPPED SALAD

$15.00

asiago cheese, green beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, celery, carrots, chickpeas, corn, red wine vinaigrette

ROASTED TOMATO SOUP

$9.00

garlic croutons

SW CHICKEN SALAD

$21.00

mango bbq chicken, charred corn, plum tomato, chopped lettuce, cheddar-jack cheese, red onion, seasoned black beans, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing

TACOS

BAJA SHRIMP TACOS

$21.00

cilantro-lime coleslaw, house-pickled jalapeño, crema, charred tomato salsa

BAJA FISH TACOS

$22.00

cilantro-lime coleslaw, house-pickled jalapeño, crema, charred tomato salsa

BARBACOA BRISKET TACOS

$23.00

slow-cooked Quincey meat, pasture-raised prime brisket, adobo, street corn salsa, queso fresco, pickled onion, guacamole, micro cilantro

HANDHELDS

All sandwiches served with french fries or coleslaw
BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$18.00

chipotle pulled pork, house mango barbeque sauce, pineapple coleslaw, crispy onions, toasted challah bun

CRISPY CORNMEAL-CRUSTED CHICKEN

$19.00

cornmeal fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, caramelized onion & bacon 'jam,' sliced pickles, carolina mustard, toasted pretzel bun

CRISPY FISH SANDWICH

$23.00

haddock, shredded lettuce, shaved onion, tartar sauce

PRIME DECK BURGER

$23.00

special blend burger, lettuce, vine ripe tomato, fried egg, applewood bacon, american cheese, crispy onion, asiago aioli

PRIME SPECIAL BLEND BURGER

$19.00

lettuce, vine ripe tomato, challah bun

SHRIMP SALAD ROLL

$21.00

chilled citrus poached shrimp salad, toasted top sliced brioche roll, bibb lettuce, celery, shallot, dill & parsley, charred lemon, choice of side

LARGE PLATES

BACON-WRAPPED MEATLOAF

$25.00

beef & pork meatloaf, house bbq glaze, whipped red bliss potatoes, green beans & shallots, crispy onion

FISH & CHIPS

$27.00

beer-battered Atlantic cod, french fries, creamy coleslaw, housemade tartar sauce

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$23.00

bacon, pineapple, chili-garlic, napa cabbage, broccolini, peas, carrots, sunny side egg, kimchi, furikake, scallions, spicy aioli

LUMP CRAB CAKE (1)

$20.00

mango coulis, banana pepper slaw, scallion, tartar sauce, charred lemon

LUMP CRAB CAKES (2)

$38.00

mango coulis, banana pepper slaw, scallion, tartar sauce, charred lemon

PAN-ROASTED SALMON

$32.00

lemon-caper vinaigrette, green beans & shallots, cauliflower puree, fresh dill

SHRIMP SKEWERS

$25.00
SNAPPER FRANCESE

$36.00

saffron cous cous, sauteed summer squash & zucchini, charred lemon beurre blanc

SPINACH PESTO PASTA

$23.00

zucchini, tomato confit, roasted mushrooms, broccolini, peas, roasted garlic, seasonal vegetable, almond "gremolata"

SWORDFISH A LA PLANCHA

$36.00

citrus-soy marinade, black beans & rice, corn salsa, herb chimi

SUSHI

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$16.00

krab, cucumber, avocado, sesame

CEVICHE ROLL

$26.00

shrimp salad, wahoo, krab, cucumber, pickled red onion, avocado, coconut leche de tigre, tajin, furikake, cilantro, basil, jalapeño, lime

CUCUMBER KIMCHI BOWL

$17.00

chili garlic cucumbers, kimchi, curry-pickled bean sprouts and ginger, seaweed salad, sesame, tajin, mint, dill, coconut sticky rice, wasabi tobiko crispy shallot

DECK 84 ROLL

$22.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, tobiko, furikake

HAWAIIAN ROLL

$22.00

tuna, cucumber, kimchi, pineapple salsa, toasted coconut, coconut lime mayo, scallion

JB ROLL

$16.00

salmon, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, soy gel, furikake

KRAB RANGOON NACHOS

$16.00

wonton chips, krab salad, yuzu ginger crema, passion fruit sweet chili sauce, scallion, crispy garlic togarashi

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$18.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, furikake, tempura crisps

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$16.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, eel sauce, sesame

TUNA POKE BOWL

$26.00

diced tuna, passion miso vinaigrette, gochujang, curry-pickled bean sprouts, coconut sticky rice, soy gel, scallion, crispy shallot and ginger, furikake

VEGGIE ROLL

$14.00

cucumber, avocado, pickled daikon, furikake

WAHOO TIRADITO

$20.00

aji amarillo charred scallion oil, lime, corn salsa, cilantro, crispy rice pearls

SIDES

COLESLAW

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

GARLIC BROCCOLINI

$9.00

GREEN BEANS & SHALLOTS

$9.00

JASMINE RICE

$8.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$8.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$11.00

WHIPPED POTATOES

$8.00

SM Fries

$5.00

SM Truffle

$6.00

GRAPES

SIDE BACON

$6.00

$CARROTS/CELERY

$5.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE

$15.00

triple layer dark chocolate cake, chocolate fudge, fresh berries, whipped cream

KEY LIME PIE

$11.00

whipped cream, fresh berries

BUTTER CAKE

$22.00

raspberry sauce, nutella 'dip,' caramel, whipped cream, fresh berries