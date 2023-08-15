Deck 84
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Deck 84 prepares local and seasonally inspired dishes including our signature Baja Fish Tacos, fresh sushi, large salads, or prime special blend burgers avaialble for dine-in or take out. Join us at the restaurant for unobstructed picturesque views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Arrive by boat and take advantage of Deck 84's 150 feet of easy access dock space- be sure to bring your catch- we’ll cook it for you!
Location
840 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
4.6 • 829
640 Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Delray Beach
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray - 130 S Congress Ave
4.4 • 1,413
130 S Congress Ave Delray Beach, FL 33445
View restaurant
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
4.6 • 829
640 Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurant