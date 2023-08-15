Restaurant info

Deck 84 prepares local and seasonally inspired dishes including our signature Baja Fish Tacos, fresh sushi, large salads, or prime special blend burgers avaialble for dine-in or take out. Join us at the restaurant for unobstructed picturesque views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Arrive by boat and take advantage of Deck 84's 150 feet of easy access dock space- be sure to bring your catch- we’ll cook it for you!

Website