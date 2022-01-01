Deck House Tavern at Seacoast Adventure
$$
930 Roosevelt Trl
Windham, ME 04062
Non-Alcoholic
Tropical Red Bull
Aquafina Bottle 20 oz
Pureleaf Tea Bottle 18.5 oz
Dr. Pepper 20oz
Dole Lemonade 20oz
Schweppes Raspberry Lime Seltzer Water 20oz
Izze Sparkling Juice 8.4 oz
IZZE Sparkling Juices are a delectable mix including 70% fruit juice and a splash of sparkling water, making them the perfect feel-good drink to brighten up your days.
Starters & Tacos 'n' Tex Mex
*Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders
Hand-battered all-natural chicken breast with no antibiotics ever, and is served with a trio of dipping sauces (honey mustard, BBQ, pineapple sweet chili).
DH Fries
Seasoned with salt & pepper, salt & vinegar or sriracha dusts. Served with side of chipotle mayo.
*Beer-Battered Fish Tacos
Beer-battered haddock, crunchy salsa slaw, mango salsa, fresh cilantro, and a Baja Sauce.
Brussels Sprouts
Parmesan cheese, Maine maple syrup, and a balsamic reduction.
*Lobster Bisque
Cup 8 oz or Bowl 12 oz
*Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheeses, black beans, black olives, and jalapenos. Topped with lettuce & cilantro. Served with sides of sour cream, house-made salsa & guacamole. Add Pulled Chicken, BBQ Pulled Pork, or Seasoned Ground Beef.
New England Clam Chowder
Cup 8 oz or Bowl 12 oz
*Papa's Italian Meatballs
Papa's homemade Italian meatballs (2), garden basil, tomato basil marinara, Parmesan cheese, and a garlic breadstick.
*Poutine Mainah-Style
Fries smothered in gravy and topped with melted Pineland Farms cheddar cheese curds. Add Bacon $2
Quesadilla
A grilled tortilla stuffed with melted jack cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and house-made salsa. Add veggies, shredded chicken, or shaved sirloin.
Shredded BBQ Pork Tacos
Caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese and coleslaw.
Soft Pretzel Sticks w/Cheddar Jalapeño Dip
Bavarian soft pretzel sticks (4) served with jalapeño cheddar dip.
*Tortilla Chips
Corn chips served with house-made salsa and fresh guacamole.
*Wicked Wings 6 piece
Wing Sauce: buffalo, pineapple sweet chili, or BBQ. Served with celery and carrots and a choice of blue cheese or ranch.
*Wicked Wings 12 piece
Wing Sauce: buffalo, honey sriracha, pineapple sweet chili, or BBQ. Served with celery and carrots and a choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Soup Of The Moment
Ask for the daily selection! Today's feature: Lentil Cup 8 oz or Bowl 12 oz
Fresh Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, and croutons with classic Caesar dressing. Add 8 oz of steak tips, 6 oz grilled salmon, or 6 oz all-natural grilled chicken.
Grilled Salmon Beet Salad
Red beets, baby arugula, candied pecans, goat cheese, and apples. Served with honey chardonnay dressing on the side and topped with 6 oz grilled salmon fillet.
Southwestern Grilled Chicken Salad
Baby greens, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, Cojita cheese, grape tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with a balsamic vinaigrette and topped with an all-natural 6 oz grilled chicken breast with a few tortilla chips for crunch!
Steak & Salad
8 oz of sirloin steak tips, baby greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrot, red onion, and croutons. Served with a balsamic vinaigrette.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, and croutons with classic Caesar dressing.
Side Garden Salad
Baby greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, and croutons.
Angus Burgers & Grilled Chicken Sandwiches (DC)
Tavern Burger
7 oz hand pressed black Angus burger, topped with applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
Plain Jane Burger
7 oz hand pressed black Angus burger and served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
Rancher Burger
7 oz hand pressed black Angus burger topped with applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, smothered onions, mushrooms, and BBQ sauce. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
Caprese Burger
7 oz hand pressed black Angus burger topped with pesto. tomato, fresh mozzarella, and a balsamic reduction. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
Tavern Chicken Sandwich
All natural chicken breast, no antibiotics ever grilled, topped with applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
Chicken Plain Jane Sandwich
All natural chicken breast, no antibiotics ever grilled, served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top. Add lettuce, tomato, onion, or cheese.
Rancher Chicken Sandwich
All natural chicken breast, no antibiotics ever grilled, topped with applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, smothered onions, mushrooms, and BBQ sauce Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
Caprese Chicken Sandwich
All natural chicken breast, no antibiotics ever grilled, topped with pesto, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and a balsamic reduction. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
Sweet Potato Burger
Our recipe is made with roasted sweet potato, black beans, bell peppers, and seasonings with fontina cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.
Pub Grub (DC)
Shredded BBQ Pork Sub
Shredded BBQ pork with caramelized onions, and melted cheddar jack cheese on a toasted sub roll.
Deli Pastrami
Thin-sliced pastrami, caramelized onions, Dijon mustard, and Swiss cheese served on a sesame seed brioche bun.
DH Mac Bowl
Housemade cheese sauce with cavatappi spirals. Add chopped bacon, shredded bbq pork, pulled chicken, or chicken tenders.
Fish n' Chips Dinner
Allagash White beer-battered haddock served with salt 'n' vinegar dusted fries, house-made tartar sauce, and coleslaw.
Haddock Sandwich
Allagash White beer-battered haddock, tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato served on a sesame seed brioche bun.
Meatball Sub
House-made beef meatballs simmered in basil tomato sauce topped with Parmesan cheese on a toasted sub roll.
Steak & Cheese
6 oz of shaved sirloin tips and melted Fontina cheese with caramelized onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms on a toasted sub roll.
Brick Oven Pizza
Classic Cheese Pizza
Basil tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
Basil tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
Beet & Goat Cheese Pizza
Roasted sugar beets, goat cheese, arugula, and a balsamic reduction
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
blue cheese dressing base, shredded cheddar jack and mozzarella cheeses, pulled chicken topped with buffalo sauce drizzle and green onions
Caprese Pizza
pesto sauce base, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil chiffonade finished with balsamic reduction drizzle
Italy Pizza
Pesto, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, garlic, and garden basil. Try it with meatballs!
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders
Three piece breaded white meat chicken. Served with choice of side: french fries, carrot sticks, potato chips, or apple slices.
Kids Pizza
Add pepperoni or mushroom .5
Kids House Mac n' Cheese
Housemade cheese sauce with cavatappi spirals. Served with choice of one side.
*Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese on toasted white bread. Served with choice of side: french fries, carrot sticks, potato chips, or apple slices.
Sides (DC)
Desserts
Ooey Gooey S'more Sundae
Warm brownie topped with Gifford's Campfire S'mores Ice Cream, marshmallow fluff, chocolate sauce and crushed graham crackers.
Raspberry Cheesecake Bites
Three raspberry cheesecake pastries deep-fried topped with raspberry sauce and powdered sugar.
Seasonal Cheesecake
Ask about our seasonal cheesecake!
Sweatshirts
Deck House Glassware
To-Go Beer
Basic Beer Bucket
1 Bucket filled with a 4 Pack variety of domestic ales & lagers, trinket, & glassware. Must have Valid photo ID to pickup.
Craft Beer Bucket
1 Bucket filled with a 4 Pack variety of local brews, trinket, & glassware. Must have Valid photo ID to pickup.
Sparkling Beer Bucket
1 Bucket filled with a 4 Pack variety of seltzers, trinket, & glassware. Must have Valid photo ID to pickup.
Angry Orchard Can
Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA NA 12 oz Can
Blue Moon Bottle
Bud Light Aluminum
Bud Light Lime 16 oz Aluminum
Crabbie's Ginger Beer
Omission Pale Ale Gluten Reduced
Stella Artois Bottle
Twisted Tea Bottle
UFF Blueberry Cidah 12oz Can
Fresh pressed apples that are wild fermented with naturally occurring yeast that lives on the apples. Then conditioned on Wild Maine blueberries for a fruity profile and dry finish. Gluten Free
To-Go Wine
Santa Julia Organic Malbec Bottle
Argentina- Intense purple in color with aromatic notes of ripe fruits, figs and raisins. Full body with nice balance, pronounced sweet tannins and lingering finish.
Bellafina Prosecco 8 oz On Tap TOGO
Intensely aromatic and crisp on the palate, with aromas and flavors of yellow apple, white peach, pear and notes of white flowers.
To-Go Cocktails
Apple Pie Jar TOGO
Captain Morgan, Whipped vodka, simple, & Downeast Cider.
Cosmo TOGO
Deck House Margarita TOGO
Libelula Tequila, Combier orange liqueur, and house made sour mix.
DH Espresso Martini TOGO FOR 2!
DH Painkiller TOGO
Plantation Rum, cream of coconut, OJ, pineapple, & fresh ground nutmeg.
G&T TOGO
Citadell Gin, St. Elder liqueur, Rhubarb bitters, Fever Tree tonic, & lime.
Jalapeno Margarita TOGO
Jalapeno infused tequila, triple sec, and house made sour mix.
Moscow Mule TOGO
Absolut vodka, Crabbie's Ginger Beer, Angostura bitters, & lime juice.
Not So Fruity Martini TOGO FOR 2!
Kettle One Botanicals Cucumber Mint, St.Elder, Grapefuit, & Peychauds Bitters.
Patriots Punch TOGO
Malibu rum, silver rum, OJ, Pineapple, & Tropical Red Bull.
Pineapple Bomb Drink
Pineapple Bomb Shooter TOGO
Our house shot full of booze and pineapple goodness...its a crowd pleaser!
Strawberry Habanero Margarita TOGO
Strawberry Habanero infused tequila, triple sec, and house made sour mix.
Walk the Plank Rum Bucket TOGO
Captain Morgan White, C.M. White Pineapple, C.M. White Coconut, C.M. White Grapefruit, triple sec, OJ, Pineapple, & a cherry.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Open for lunch, dinner and evening drinks. Featuring creative cocktails and a wide selection of local beers with a pub-style menu and brick oven pizza. Located at Seacoast Adventure enjoy family fun year-round at the outside adventure park and trivia, cornhole, and more at the Deck House.
930 Roosevelt Trl, Windham, ME 04062