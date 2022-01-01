Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Deck House Tavern at Seacoast Adventure

442 Reviews

$$

930 Roosevelt Trl

Windham, ME 04062

Popular Items

Tavern Burger
*Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders
*Wicked Wings 12 piece

Non-Alcoholic

Tropical Red Bull

Tropical Red Bull

$3.75
Aquafina Bottle 20 oz

Aquafina Bottle 20 oz

$2.50
Pureleaf Tea Bottle 18.5 oz

Pureleaf Tea Bottle 18.5 oz

$2.50
Dr. Pepper 20oz

Dr. Pepper 20oz

$2.50Out of stock
Dole Lemonade 20oz

Dole Lemonade 20oz

$2.50
Schweppes Raspberry Lime Seltzer Water 20oz

Schweppes Raspberry Lime Seltzer Water 20oz

$2.50Out of stock
Izze Sparkling Juice 8.4 oz

Izze Sparkling Juice 8.4 oz

$2.25

IZZE Sparkling Juices are a delectable mix including 70% fruit juice and a splash of sparkling water, making them the perfect feel-good drink to brighten up your days.

Starters & Tacos 'n' Tex Mex

*Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders

*Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Hand-battered all-natural chicken breast with no antibiotics ever, and is served with a trio of dipping sauces (honey mustard, BBQ, pineapple sweet chili).

DH Fries

$8.50

Seasoned with salt & pepper, salt & vinegar or sriracha dusts. Served with side of chipotle mayo.

*Beer-Battered Fish Tacos

*Beer-Battered Fish Tacos

$13.50

Beer-battered haddock, crunchy salsa slaw, mango salsa, fresh cilantro, and a Baja Sauce.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.50

Parmesan cheese, Maine maple syrup, and a balsamic reduction.

*Lobster Bisque

$7.00+Out of stock

Cup 8 oz or Bowl 12 oz

*Nachos

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheeses, black beans, black olives, and jalapenos. Topped with lettuce & cilantro. Served with sides of sour cream, house-made salsa & guacamole. Add Pulled Chicken, BBQ Pulled Pork, or Seasoned Ground Beef.

New England Clam Chowder

$7.50+

Cup 8 oz or Bowl 12 oz

*Papa's Italian Meatballs

*Papa's Italian Meatballs

$12.00

Papa's homemade Italian meatballs (2), garden basil, tomato basil marinara, Parmesan cheese, and a garlic breadstick.

*Poutine Mainah-Style

*Poutine Mainah-Style

$10.50

Fries smothered in gravy and topped with melted Pineland Farms cheddar cheese curds. Add Bacon $2

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.00

A grilled tortilla stuffed with melted jack cheese. Served with a side of sour cream and house-made salsa. Add veggies, shredded chicken, or shaved sirloin.

Shredded BBQ Pork Tacos

Shredded BBQ Pork Tacos

$12.50

Caramelized onions, cheddar jack cheese and coleslaw.

Soft Pretzel Sticks w/Cheddar Jalapeño Dip

$10.50

Bavarian soft pretzel sticks (4) served with jalapeño cheddar dip.

*Tortilla Chips

$7.50

Corn chips served with house-made salsa and fresh guacamole.

*Wicked Wings 6 piece

$9.00

Wing Sauce: buffalo, pineapple sweet chili, or BBQ. Served with celery and carrots and a choice of blue cheese or ranch.

*Wicked Wings 12 piece

*Wicked Wings 12 piece

$17.00

Wing Sauce: buffalo, honey sriracha, pineapple sweet chili, or BBQ. Served with celery and carrots and a choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Soup Of The Moment

$5.00+

Ask for the daily selection! Today's feature: Lentil Cup 8 oz or Bowl 12 oz

Fresh Salads

Dressing Options: Balsamic, Blue Cheese, Caesar, Honey Chardonnay, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Tropical Poppyseed, Oil & Vinegar Top Your Salad: Grilled all-natural Chicken $7 Grilled Salmon $10 8 oz. Steak Tips $12

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, and croutons with classic Caesar dressing. Add 8 oz of steak tips, 6 oz grilled salmon, or 6 oz all-natural grilled chicken.

Grilled Salmon Beet Salad

Grilled Salmon Beet Salad

$19.50

Red beets, baby arugula, candied pecans, goat cheese, and apples. Served with honey chardonnay dressing on the side and topped with 6 oz grilled salmon fillet.

Southwestern Grilled Chicken Salad

Southwestern Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.50

Baby greens, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, Cojita cheese, grape tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with a balsamic vinaigrette and topped with an all-natural 6 oz grilled chicken breast with a few tortilla chips for crunch!

Steak & Salad

$19.50

8 oz of sirloin steak tips, baby greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrot, red onion, and croutons. Served with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, and croutons with classic Caesar dressing.

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$5.50

Baby greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, and croutons.

Angus Burgers & Grilled Chicken Sandwiches (DC)

All burgers are served with fries and pickle.
Tavern Burger

Tavern Burger

$16.00

7 oz hand pressed black Angus burger, topped with applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.

Plain Jane Burger

$13.00

7 oz hand pressed black Angus burger and served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.

Rancher Burger

$16.50

7 oz hand pressed black Angus burger topped with applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, smothered onions, mushrooms, and BBQ sauce. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.

Caprese Burger

$16.00

7 oz hand pressed black Angus burger topped with pesto. tomato, fresh mozzarella, and a balsamic reduction. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.

Tavern Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

All natural chicken breast, no antibiotics ever grilled, topped with applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.

Chicken Plain Jane Sandwich

$13.00

All natural chicken breast, no antibiotics ever grilled, served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top. Add lettuce, tomato, onion, or cheese.

Rancher Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

All natural chicken breast, no antibiotics ever grilled, topped with applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, smothered onions, mushrooms, and BBQ sauce Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

All natural chicken breast, no antibiotics ever grilled, topped with pesto, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and a balsamic reduction. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.

Sweet Potato Burger

Sweet Potato Burger

$14.50

Our recipe is made with roasted sweet potato, black beans, bell peppers, and seasonings with fontina cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served on a sesame seed brioche bun with a crispy onion ring on top.

Pub Grub (DC)

All sandwiches are served with fries and a pickle.
Shredded BBQ Pork Sub

Shredded BBQ Pork Sub

$16.00

Shredded BBQ pork with caramelized onions, and melted cheddar jack cheese on a toasted sub roll.

Deli Pastrami

Deli Pastrami

$15.00

Thin-sliced pastrami, caramelized onions, Dijon mustard, and Swiss cheese served on a sesame seed brioche bun.

DH Mac Bowl

$10.50

Housemade cheese sauce with cavatappi spirals. Add chopped bacon, shredded bbq pork, pulled chicken, or chicken tenders.

Fish n' Chips Dinner

$19.50

Allagash White beer-battered haddock served with salt 'n' vinegar dusted fries, house-made tartar sauce, and coleslaw.

Haddock Sandwich

Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Allagash White beer-battered haddock, tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato served on a sesame seed brioche bun.

Meatball Sub

$15.00

House-made beef meatballs simmered in basil tomato sauce topped with Parmesan cheese on a toasted sub roll.

Steak & Cheese

$18.00

6 oz of shaved sirloin tips and melted Fontina cheese with caramelized onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms on a toasted sub roll.

Brick Oven Pizza

Pizzas are 12". Add $2.00 for a 10" gluten free dough.

Classic Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Basil tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Basil tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

Beet & Goat Cheese Pizza

Beet & Goat Cheese Pizza

$15.50

Roasted sugar beets, goat cheese, arugula, and a balsamic reduction

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.50

blue cheese dressing base, shredded cheddar jack and mozzarella cheeses, pulled chicken topped with buffalo sauce drizzle and green onions

Caprese Pizza

$15.00

pesto sauce base, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil chiffonade finished with balsamic reduction drizzle

Italy Pizza

Italy Pizza

$14.50

Pesto, mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, garlic, and garden basil. Try it with meatballs!

Kids

For children 12 & Under.
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Three piece breaded white meat chicken. Served with choice of side: french fries, carrot sticks, potato chips, or apple slices.

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Add pepperoni or mushroom .5

Kids House Mac n' Cheese

$6.50

Housemade cheese sauce with cavatappi spirals. Served with choice of one side.

*Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

American cheese on toasted white bread. Served with choice of side: french fries, carrot sticks, potato chips, or apple slices.

Sides (DC)

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of DH Mac n' Cheese

$6.50

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side of Onion Rings

$6.50

Side of Poutine Fries

$7.00

Side of Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.50

Desserts

Ooey Gooey S'more Sundae

$7.95

Warm brownie topped with Gifford's Campfire S'mores Ice Cream, marshmallow fluff, chocolate sauce and crushed graham crackers.

Raspberry Cheesecake Bites

$6.50Out of stock

Three raspberry cheesecake pastries deep-fried topped with raspberry sauce and powdered sugar.

Seasonal Cheesecake

Seasonal Cheesecake

$7.25Out of stock

Ask about our seasonal cheesecake!

Sweatshirts

Classic DH Grey Sweatshirt

Classic DH Grey Sweatshirt

$51.75

Deck House Glassware

DH Mason Jar Orange Logo

$8.00

To-Go Beer

Must have a valid photo ID to pickup.

Basic Beer Bucket

$14.00

1 Bucket filled with a 4 Pack variety of domestic ales & lagers, trinket, & glassware. Must have Valid photo ID to pickup.

Craft Beer Bucket

$24.00

1 Bucket filled with a 4 Pack variety of local brews, trinket, & glassware. Must have Valid photo ID to pickup.

Sparkling Beer Bucket

$16.00

1 Bucket filled with a 4 Pack variety of seltzers, trinket, & glassware. Must have Valid photo ID to pickup.

Angry Orchard Can

$6.00

Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA NA 12 oz Can

$5.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$5.50

Bud Light Aluminum

$4.00

Bud Light Lime 16 oz Aluminum

$4.00

Crabbie's Ginger Beer

$6.00

Omission Pale Ale Gluten Reduced

$5.50

Stella Artois Bottle

$5.50

Twisted Tea Bottle

$5.50

UFF Blueberry Cidah 12oz Can

$7.00

Fresh pressed apples that are wild fermented with naturally occurring yeast that lives on the apples. Then conditioned on Wild Maine blueberries for a fruity profile and dry finish. Gluten Free

To-Go Wine

Santa Julia Organic Malbec Bottle

$16.00

Argentina- Intense purple in color with aromatic notes of ripe fruits, figs and raisins. Full body with nice balance, pronounced sweet tannins and lingering finish.

Bellafina Prosecco 8 oz On Tap TOGO

$8.00

Intensely aromatic and crisp on the palate, with aromas and flavors of yellow apple, white peach, pear and notes of white flowers.

To-Go Cocktails

Apple Pie Jar TOGO

$11.00

Captain Morgan, Whipped vodka, simple, & Downeast Cider.

Cosmo TOGO

$8.00

Deck House Margarita TOGO

$10.00

Libelula Tequila, Combier orange liqueur, and house made sour mix.

DH Espresso Martini TOGO FOR 2!

$20.00

DH Painkiller TOGO

$9.00

Plantation Rum, cream of coconut, OJ, pineapple, & fresh ground nutmeg.

G&T TOGO

$9.50

Citadell Gin, St. Elder liqueur, Rhubarb bitters, Fever Tree tonic, & lime.

Jalapeno Margarita TOGO

$9.50

Jalapeno infused tequila, triple sec, and house made sour mix.

Moscow Mule TOGO

$10.00

Absolut vodka, Crabbie's Ginger Beer, Angostura bitters, & lime juice.

Not So Fruity Martini TOGO FOR 2!

$18.00

Kettle One Botanicals Cucumber Mint, St.Elder, Grapefuit, & Peychauds Bitters.

Patriots Punch TOGO

$9.00

Malibu rum, silver rum, OJ, Pineapple, & Tropical Red Bull.

Pineapple Bomb Drink

$8.50

Pineapple Bomb Shooter TOGO

$5.00

Our house shot full of booze and pineapple goodness...its a crowd pleaser!

Strawberry Habanero Margarita TOGO

$9.50

Strawberry Habanero infused tequila, triple sec, and house made sour mix.

Walk the Plank Rum Bucket TOGO

$14.00

Captain Morgan White, C.M. White Pineapple, C.M. White Coconut, C.M. White Grapefruit, triple sec, OJ, Pineapple, & a cherry.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markDigital Payments
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for lunch, dinner and evening drinks. Featuring creative cocktails and a wide selection of local beers with a pub-style menu and brick oven pizza. Located at Seacoast Adventure enjoy family fun year-round at the outside adventure park and trivia, cornhole, and more at the Deck House.

Website

Location

930 Roosevelt Trl, Windham, ME 04062

Directions

Gallery
Deck House Tavern image
Deck House Tavern image
Deck House Tavern image
Deck House Tavern image

