Dede Cafe Bistro 4600 NE 2 AVE SUITE 11

Restaurant info

DElicious food in DEsign District. With a contemporary ambiance, regular and plant-based menu, and friendly staff, it attracts locals and visitors seeking nourishing meals. From vibrant salads to wholesome grain bowls, every dish is crafted with the finest ingredients. The café's juice bar offers refreshing elixirs designed to boost vitality. We also have great variaty of poke bowls and traditional dishes. DeDe Café Bistro also hosts workshops and events, fostering a sense of community and promoting well-being. Step inside and experience a culinary journey that celebrates health and happiness in the heart of Miami.