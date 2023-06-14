  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Dede Cafe Bistro - 4600 NE 2 AVE SUITE 11
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dede Cafe Bistro 4600 NE 2 AVE SUITE 11

review star

No reviews yet

4600 NE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

ALL DAY BRUNCH

GREEN AVOCADO TARTINE

$9.50

AVOCADO TARTINE

$11.00

SALMON TARTINE

$10.50

PEAR & MANGO TARTINE

$10.50

BAGEL

SALMON BAGEL

$16.00

BREAKFAST

SCRAMBLED EGGS

$6.00

FRIED EGGS

$6.00

BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

$4.00

SPECIAL BAGEL

$8.50

CREAM CHEESE, SALMON OR CRISPY CHICKEN

FRENCH TOAST

$7.50

PANCAKES

$7.50

CHEESE OMELET

$7.00

HAM & CHEESE OMELET

$8.50

SPECIAL OMELET

$10.00

BACON

$2.00

TOAST

$1.00

BRUNCH SPECIAL

B.S. 1

$20.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

LUNCH SPECIAL

$13.00

MAIN

MAIN SAUTEED VEGETABLES

$16.50

MAIN SAUTEED CHICKEN

$16.50

CHICKEN QUESADILLAS

$16.50

GRILLED SALMON

$23.50

CLASSIC BURGER

$16.50

VEGGIE BURGER

$14.50

POKE BOWLS

SALMON POKE

$22.00

Fresh salmon, avocado, mango, ciboloutte, cream cheese, seeds, on steame rice with ginger soy sauce dressing.

SHRIMP POKE

$19.00

sauteed shrimp, onion, pepper and carrots, mixed greens, candied cherry tomatos, seeds, on steamed rice with olive oil and balsamic vinegar reduction.

CHICKEN POKE

$18.00

CHICKPEA POKE

$15.00

QUICHES

QUICHE CHICKEN

$12.00

QUICHE VEGETABLES

$12.00

SALADS

CAESAR

$13.00

SUMMER

$14.00

DEDE´S

$14.00

CHICKPEA SALAD

$14.00

SANDWICHES

TURKEY SAND

$12.00

BRAISED PORK SAND

$15.50

CHICKEN SAND

$14.00

EGGPLANT SAND

$12.00

SOUP

SOUP

$6.00

SWEET POKE BOWLS

SPB PLAIN

$8.50

GREEK YOGURT, GRANOLA

SPB FULL

$10.50

GREEK YOGURT, GRANOLA, SLICED BANANA, KIWI, BLUEBERRIES, NUTS AND HONEY

WRAPS

PULLED BEEF WRAP

$16.00

TUNA WRAP

$16.00

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

ROASTED EGGPLANT WRAP

$12.00

BEVERAGES

COFFEE & MORE

ESPRESSO

$3.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.50

ESPRESSO WITH MILK

$4.50

AMERICAN COFFEE

$3.50

CAFFEE LATTE

$4.50

TEA

$3.00

ICE CAFFEE LATTE

$4.50

ICE TEA

$3.00

SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIES

$8.50

OTHER BEVERAGES

SODAS

$3.00

BEER

$7.00

GINGER MINT LEMONADE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

ORANGE & MARACUYA JUICE

$6.00

PINEAPPLE, CUCUMBER & GINGER JUICE

$6.00

STRAWBERRY, BANANA & ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

BAKERY

PLAIN CROISSANT

$3.50

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

$8.00

NUTELLA FILLED CROISSANT

$4.95

COOKIE

$3.00

LEMON POUND CAKE

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

DElicious food in DEsign District. With a contemporary ambiance, regular and plant-based menu, and friendly staff, it attracts locals and visitors seeking nourishing meals. From vibrant salads to wholesome grain bowls, every dish is crafted with the finest ingredients. The café's juice bar offers refreshing elixirs designed to boost vitality. We also have great variaty of poke bowls and traditional dishes. DeDe Café Bistro also hosts workshops and events, fostering a sense of community and promoting well-being. Step inside and experience a culinary journey that celebrates health and happiness in the heart of Miami.

Location

4600 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Palat Miami - 4702 NE 2nd ave
orange starNo Reviews
4702 NE 2nd ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Shokudo
orange star4.2 • 1,260
4740 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Angelina's Eatery & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Itamae - Itamae Miami
orange starNo Reviews
140 NE 39TH STREET 136 Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Vista
orange starNo Reviews
5020 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Branja MIA - 5018 NE 2nd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5010 NE 2nd ave 201 Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (252 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (59 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (127 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (370 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston