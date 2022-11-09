  • Home
  • Dee Jay's BBQ Ribs & Grille - Collier - Dee Jay's - Collier
Dee Jay's BBQ Ribs & Grille - Collier Dee Jay's - Collier

1155 Washington Pike

Bridgeville, PA 15017

Order Again

Popular Items

Skillet Spoonbread
Rack
Super Rack

TO GO PACKAGES

Package 1

$109.00

30 Chicken Tenders 30 Loaded Potato Skins 2 Quarts Coleslaw 2 Quarts Baked Beans OR Mac N' Cheese

Package 2

$109.00

5 lbs Pulled Pork 30 Loaded Potato Skins 2 Quarts Coleslaw 2 Quarts Baked Beans OR Mac N' Cheese

Package 3

$109.00

15 Chicken Tenders 2 1/2 lbs Pulled Pork 30 Loaded Potato Skins 2 Quarts Coleslaw 2 Quarts Baked Beans OR Mac N' Cheese

Package 4

$189.00

5 Full Racks of Ribs 15 Chicken Tenders 30 Loaded Potato Skins 2 Quarts Coleslaw 2 Quarts Baked Beans OR Mac N' Cheese

Package 5

$189.00

5 Full Racks of Ribs 2 1/2 lbs of Pulled Pork 30 Loaded Potato Skins 2 Quarts Coleslaw 2 Quarts Baked Beans OR Mac N' Cheese

Package 6

$249.00

10 Full Racks of Ribs 30 Loaded Potato Skins 2 Quarts Coleslaw 2 Quarts Baked Beans OR Mac N' Cheese

Quart Coleslaw

$9.00

Quart Baked Beans

$9.00

Quart Mac'n Cheese

$9.00

Package Salad

$20.00

Starters

Skillet Spoonbread

$4.90

Jalapeno cornbread you can eat with a spoon! Served with a side of sweet butter.

Loaded Potato Skins

$11.90

Melted cheddar, bacon scallions, scallion aioli.

Chicken Finger Appetizer

$12.90

24 hr brined chicken, soaked in buttermilk, hand-breaded and golden-fried, Dynamite sauce.

BBQ Shrimp Appetizer

$14.90

Sautéed shrimp, BBQ butter, mini spoonbread.

Onion Loaf

$11.90

Sweet onions, seasoned batter, horesradish sauce

Pulled Pork Sidewinders

$12.90

Pulled pork, crispy sidewinder potatoes, cheddar jack, tomato, scallions, jalapenos, scallion-aoli.

Slab of Bacon

$13.90

Root beer glazed, mini spoonbread.

RIBETTE Appetizer

$14.95

7 bones of our famous ribs topped with Dee Jay's Original BBQ.

Salads

House Salad

$4.90

Diced tomato, applewood bacon, cucumber, egg, feta, house vinaigrette

Chicken Salad

$15.90

Grilled chicken, tomato, applewood bacon, cucumber, egg, feta, house vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$17.90

Filet tips, tomato, cucumber, egg, sidewinder fries, cheddar-jack, ranch.

Shrimp Salad

$17.90

Grilled shrimp, field greens, cucumber, crumbled blue cheese, red onion, raspberry vinaigrette.

Salmon Salad

$19.90

Grilled salmon, field greens, strawberries, candied pecans, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.90

Crispy fried chicken, tomato, applewood bacon, cucumber, egg, feta, house vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.90

Steak burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.90

Golden-fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, dynamite sauce, brioche bun.

Pork Ribeye Sandwich

$14.90

Kona-crusted, lettuce, tomato, onion straws, comeback sauce, brioche bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.90

Tender pulled pork, coleslaw, onion straws, BBQ, brioche bunn

Cheesesteak

$14.90

Shaved steak, sauteed onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, provolone

Fish Sandwich

$13.90

Lightly breaded cod topped with coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Ribs

Ribette

$18.90

7 bones of our Legendary Ribs brushed with Dee Jay's Original Rib BBQ

Half Rack

$24.90

10 bones of our Legendary Ribs brushed with Dee Jay's Original Rib BBQ

Rack

$34.90

16 bones of our Legendary Ribs brushed with Dee Jay's Original Rib BBQ

Super Rack

$44.90

21 bones of our Legendary Ribs brushed with Dee Jay's Original Rib BBQ

Rib & Shrimp Combo

$26.90

7 bones of our Legendary Ribs brushed with Dee Jay's Original Rib BBQ & 3 grilled shrimp

Rib & Chicken Combo

$26.90

7 bones of our Legendary Ribs brushed with Dee Jay's Original Rib BBQ & grilled BBQ chicken

Rib & Pulled Pork Combo

$26.90

7 bones of our Legendary Ribs brushed with Dee Jay's Original Rib BBQ & pulled pork

Specialties

AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM

BBQ Chicken

$17.90

BBQ Chicken, mushrooms, BBQ sauce, cheddar-jack, mashed potatoes, green beans

Pan Fried COD

$19.90

Horseradish cream, mashed potatoes, green beans

Pork Ribeye

Pork Ribeye

$21.90

Kona-crusted, herb butter, mashed potatoes, vegetables

Salmon

$21.90

Grilled, spicy apricot glaze, rice, green beans

Kid's Menu

Junior Ribs

$9.90

5 bones of our Legendary Ribs brushed with Dee Jay's Original Rib BBQ served with sidewinder potatoes

Grilled Cheese

$6.90

Served with sidewinder potatoes

Kid Mac n Cheese

$6.90

Served with sidewinder potatoes

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.90

2 crispy chicken planks served with sidewinder potatoes

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.90Out of stock

Our famous strawberry shortcake served with strawberry sauce, whipped cream and ice cream.

Brownie

$8.90

Homemade brownie served with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & ice cream.

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.90

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$3.90

AVAILABLE AFER 4 PM

Sidewinders

$3.90

Rice

$3.90

AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM

Coleslaw

$3.90

Mac & Cheese

$3.90

Baked Beans

$3.90

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.90

SIDE Potato Skins

$3.90

3 potato skins loaded with melted cheddar, bacon, scallions, scallion aioli.

Green Beans

$3.90Out of stock

AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM

Extra BBQ

Extra Ranch

Extra House Vin

Extra Raspberry Vin

Extra Balsamic

Extra Dynamite Sauce

Extra Scallion Aioli

Side Salad Sandwich

$1.00

Side Salad Entree'

$1.00

Broccoli

$3.90

Round for Kitchen

Show your appreciation by sending a round of beer for our kitchen staff to enjoy after their shift!

Round for Kitchen

$9.90
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are proud and excited to bring our tradition to Pittsburgh and share with you our famous ribs and other house-made specialties and drinks. When you visit you will always be greeted with friendly and welcoming service - whether at the bar, on our patio, dining in or ordering takeout. We are proud to be a part of this community and are committed to providing you with such excellent food and hospitality that you’ll soon be back for more!

Website

Location

1155 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Directions

