Dee Jay's BBQ Ribs & Grille - Wexford 2602 Brandt School Road

Over forty years ago, the Guida family of Weirton, WV believed they could open a family-style restaurant during an economic downturn. With long hours and hard work, the Guida family opened Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille with the goal of serving well-made and fairly priced food in a welcoming atmosphere. Dee Jay’s quickly built a loyal clientele and became known for their baby back ribs and excellent service. Now, we are proud and excited to bring our tradition to Pittsburgh and share with you our famous ribs and other house-made specialties and drinks. When you visit you will always be greeted with friendly and welcoming service - whether at the bar, on our patio, dining in or ordering takeout. We are proud to be a part of this community and are commited to providing you with such excellent food and hospitality that you’ll soon be back for more!

