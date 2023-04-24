  • Home
Dee Jay's BBQ Ribs & Grille - Wexford 2602 Brandt School Road

No reviews yet

2602 Brandt School Road

Franklin Park, PA 15090

Food

Starters

BBQ Shrimp Appetizer

$14.90

Sautéed shrimp, BBQ butter, mini spoonbread.

Chicken Finger Appetizer

$12.90

24 hr brined chicken, soaked in buttermilk, hand-breaded and golden-fried, Dynamite sauce.

Loaded Potato Skins

$11.90

Melted cheddar, bacon scallions, scallion aioli.

Onion Loaf

$11.90

Sweet onions, seasoned batter, horesradish sauce

Pulled Pork Sidewinders

$12.90Out of stock

Pulled pork, crispy sidewinder potatoes, cheddar jack, tomato, scallions, jalapenos, scallion-aoli.

RIBETTE Appetizer

$14.95

7 bones of our famous ribs topped with Dee Jay's Original BBQ.

Skillet Spoonbread

$4.90

Jalapeno cornbread you can eat with a spoon! Served with a side of sweet butter.

French Onion Dip

$8.90

Salads

House Salad

$4.90

Diced tomato, applewood bacon, cucumber, egg, feta, house vinaigrette

Chicken Salad

$15.90

Grilled chicken, tomato, applewood bacon, cucumber, egg, feta, house vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$17.90

Filet tips, tomato, cucumber, egg, sidewinder fries, cheddar-jack, ranch.

Shrimp Salad

$17.90

Grilled shrimp, field greens, cucumber, crumbled blue cheese, red onion, raspberry vinaigrette.

Salmon Salad

$19.90

Grilled salmon, field greens, strawberries, candied pecans, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.90

Crispy fried chicken, tomato, applewood bacon, cucumber, egg, feta, house vinaigrette

Sub Side Salad

$1.00

Sandwiches/Lunch

Cheeseburger

$14.90

Steak burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.90

Golden-fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, dynamite sauce, brioche bun.

Pork Ribeye Sandwich

$14.90

Kona-crusted, lettuce, tomato, onion straws, comeback sauce, brioche bun

Fish Sandwich

$13.90

Lightly breaded cod topped with coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Cheesesteak

$14.90

Pulled Pork Sand

$13.90Out of stock

Tender pulled pork, coleslaw, onion straws, BBQ, on a brioche bun

$10 chicken N mac (Copy)

$10.00

$10 Spoon N Pork

$10.00

Tender pulled pork, coleslaw, onion straws, BBQ, brioche bunn

Ribs

Ribette

$18.90

7 bones of our Legendary Ribs brushed with Dee Jay's Original Rib BBQ

Half Rack

$24.90

10 bones of our Legendary Ribs brushed with Dee Jay's Original Rib BBQ

Rack

$34.90

16 bones of our Legendary Ribs brushed with Dee Jay's Original Rib BBQ

Super Rack

$44.90

21 bones of our Legendary Ribs brushed with Dee Jay's Original Rib BBQ

Rib & Shrimp Combo

$26.90

7 bones of our Legendary Ribs brushed with Dee Jay's Original Rib BBQ & 3 grilled shrimp

Rib & Chicken Combo

$26.90

7 bones of our Legendary Ribs brushed with Dee Jay's Original Rib BBQ & grilled BBQ chicken

Rib & Pulled Pork Combo

$26.90Out of stock

7 bones of our Legendary Ribs brushed with Dee Jay's Original Rib BBQ & pulled pork

Specialties

AVAILABLE AFTER 3 PM

BBQ Chicken

$17.90

BBQ Chicken, mushrooms, BBQ sauce, cheddar-jack, mashed potatoes, green beans

Pan Fried COD

$21.90

Horseradish cream, mashed potatoes, green beans

Pork Ribeye

Pork Ribeye

$21.90

Kona-crusted, herb butter, mashed potatoes, vegetables

Salmon Dinner

$21.90

Grilled, spicy apricot glaze, rice, green beans

Kid's Menu

Junior Ribs

$9.90

5 bones of our Legendary Ribs brushed with Dee Jay's Original Rib BBQ served with sidewinder potatoes

Grilled Cheese

$6.90

Served with sidewinder potatoes

Kid Mac n Cheese

$6.90

Served with sidewinder potatoes

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.90

2 crispy chicken planks served with sidewinder potatoes

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.90

Our famous strawberry shortcake served with strawberry sauce, whipped cream and ice cream.

Brownie

$8.90

Homemade brownie served with chocolate sauce, whipped cream & ice cream.

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$3.90

AVAILABLE AFER 4 PM

Sidewinders

$3.90

Rice

$3.90

AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM

Coleslaw

$3.90

Mac & Cheese

$3.90

Baked Beans

$3.90

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.90

SIDE Potato Skins

$3.90

3 potato skins loaded with melted cheddar, bacon, scallions, scallion aioli.

Green Beans

$3.90

AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM

Extra BBQ

Extra Ranch

Extra House Vin

Extra Raspberry Vin

Extra Balsamic

Extra Dynamite Sauce

Extra Scallion Aioli

Extra Comeback Sauce

CHIPS

$2.00

Round for Kitchen

Show your appreciation by sending a round of beer for our kitchen staff to enjoy after their shift!

Round for Kitchen

$9.90

GLUTEN FREE MENU

GF BBQ Shrimp

$14.90

GF Cheeseburger

$14.90

GF Cheesesteak

$14.90

GF Chicken Salad

$15.90

GF Fish Sandwich

$13.90

GF Grilled Chicken Sand

$13.90

GF House Salad

$4.90

GF Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.90

GF Ribeye Sandwich

$14.90

GF Salmon Salad

$19.90

GF Salmon Specialty

$21.90

GF Shrimp Salad

$17.90

GF Slab Bacon

$13.90

GF Steak Salad

$17.90

House Salad as Side

$1.00

TO GO PACKAGES

Package 1

$159.00

30 Chicken Tenders 30 Loaded Potato Skins 2 Quarts Coleslaw 2 Quarts Baked Beans OR Mac N' Cheese

Package 2

$159.00

5 lbs Pulled Pork 30 Loaded Potato Skins 2 Quarts Coleslaw 2 Quarts Baked Beans OR Mac N' Cheese

Package 3

$159.00

15 Chicken Tenders 2 1/2 lbs Pulled Pork 30 Loaded Potato Skins 2 Quarts Coleslaw 2 Quarts Baked Beans OR Mac N' Cheese

Package 4

$239.00

5 Full Racks of Ribs 15 Chicken Tenders 30 Loaded Potato Skins 2 Quarts Coleslaw 2 Quarts Baked Beans OR Mac N' Cheese

Package 5

$239.00

5 Full Racks of Ribs 2 1/2 lbs of Pulled Pork 30 Loaded Potato Skins 2 Quarts Coleslaw 2 Quarts Baked Beans OR Mac N' Cheese

Legendary Ribs Package

$299.00

10 Full Racks of Ribs 30 Loaded Potato Skins 2 Quarts Coleslaw 2 Quarts Baked Beans OR Mac N' Cheese

Quart Coleslaw

$9.00

Quart Baked Beans

$9.00

Quart Mac'n Cheese

$9.00

Package Salad

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Over forty years ago, the Guida family of Weirton, WV believed they could open a family-style restaurant during an economic downturn. With long hours and hard work, the Guida family opened Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille with the goal of serving well-made and fairly priced food in a welcoming atmosphere. Dee Jay’s quickly built a loyal clientele and became known for their baby back ribs and excellent service. Now, we are proud and excited to bring our tradition to Pittsburgh and share with you our famous ribs and other house-made specialties and drinks. When you visit you will always be greeted with friendly and welcoming service - whether at the bar, on our patio, dining in or ordering takeout. We are proud to be a part of this community and are commited to providing you with such excellent food and hospitality that you’ll soon be back for more!

Website

Location

2602 Brandt School Road, Franklin Park, PA 15090

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

