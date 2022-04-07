A map showing the location of Dee’s Vegan To-Go 1540 West Blvd Ste 100View gallery
Dee’s Vegan To-Go 1540 West Blvd Ste 100

No reviews yet

1540 West Blvd Ste 100

Charlotte, NC 28208

Popular Items

Buffalo Mushroom Bites
Mushroom Fried Sandwich
Hot & Spicy Chick'n Sandwich

Salads

Side Salad

$4.49

Entree Grilled Chick'n Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Burgers/Sandwiches

Quarter Lb. Burger

$14.89

Beyond Beef burger flame grilled served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, special sauce, and crinkle fries (SF)

Carolina Burger

$16.89

Quarter Pound Beyond Beef burger served with chili, cheeze, coleslaw, and seasoned crinkle fries (SF)

Double Quarter Lb. Burger

$19.89

Two Beyond Beef patties flame grilled served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, special sauce, cheeze and crinkle fries (SF)

Flame Grilled Beyond Dawg

$14.89

Beyond Sausage Hot Links flame grilled with sautéed onions, peppers and served on a fresh hoagie roll with mustard, pickles, relish and fries (SF)

Chili Cheez Dawg

$18.89

Beyond Sausage Hot Links served with chili, cheeze, and seasoned crinkle fries (SF)

Carolina Dawg

$19.89

Beyond Sausage Hot Links served with chili, cheeze, coleslaw, and seasoned crinkle fries (SF)

Chick'n Sandwich

$14.89

Crispy Fried ChickN served on bun with Vegenaise, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and seasoned fries

Hot & Spicy Chick'n Sandwich

$15.89

Crispy Fried ChickN dipped in buffalo sauce and served on bun with, lettuce, pickles and seasoned fries

Carolina Chick'n Sandwich

$15.89

Crispy Fried ChickN served on bun with BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, lettuce, and seasoned fries

Mushroom Fried Sandwich

$14.89

Oyster mushrooms battered and flash fried to golden brown and served on sesame bun with our famous Avocado Ranch & fries (SF)

Crispy Chick'n Tenders

$14.99

Vegan chick’n tenders fried to a golden brown and served with French fries

Entree Fried Chick'n Salad

$14.99

Spring Mix tossed with English Cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, Vegan American cheese, topped with Fried chikn strips. 16 OZ.

Break-Fast All Day

Fried Chick'n & Waffles

$15.99

Crispy breaded and fried plant-based chick’n sliced and served with homemade waffles and real maple syrup

Beyond Breakfast Sandwich

$6.49

Beyond Sausage, JUST Egg, Vegan Cheddar, Spinach, on artisan Ciabatta bread. Served with Siracha (SF)

Hearty Breakfast Wrap

$8.49

Soft flour tortilla wrapped with scrambled JUST eggs, Beyond breakfast sausage, hash browns, vegan cheddar. Served with Salsa (SF)

Premium Sides

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$7.49Out of stock

Buffalo Mushroom Bites

$8.89

Oyster mushroom bites fried and served with hot buffalo sauce and avocado ranch (SF)

12oz Creamy Mac & Cheeze

$8.49

16oz Chili Cheez Fries

$8.89

Crispy, Seasoned fries smothered with vegan American cheese and a scoop of hearty vegan chili

Hearty Black Bean Chili with Beyond Beef

$8.99

Hearty vegan chili made with organic black beans, roma tomatoes, Beyond Beef crumbles, peppers, onions, seasonings

Brown Rice & Onion Gravy

$5.49

Brown rice covered with our creamy homemade country gravy made with, seasonings, caramelized onions (SF)

Seasoned Fries

$4.49

Homemade Cole Slaw

$4.49

Homemade Cole slaw with green cabbage, carrots, and Creamy Dressing 8 OZ. (GF, SF)

Side Salad

$4.49Out of stock

Spring Mix tossed with English cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, red onions. Choice of salad dressing (GF,SF)

Desserts

SWEET POTATO SPICE CAKE

$5.99

Homemade cake with fresh sweet potatoes and vegan cream cheese frosting, made fresh daily

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.99

Best ever moist chocolate cake with rich chocolate frosting, made fresh daily

LEMON POUND CAKE

$5.99

Everybody’s favorite pound cake now made vegan with lemon frosting and fresh blueberries, made fresh daily

Chocolate/Vanilla Cupcakes

$5.99

Two delicious cupcakes, one chocolate, one vanilla made with vegan buttercream frosting

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES (2)

$2.99

Soft batch chewy chocolate chip cookies made fresh daily

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (2)

$2.99

Grandma’s homemade taste oatmeal raisin cookies made with organic toasted oats and ground flax. Fresh daily

CINNAMON ROLLS

$5.99Out of stock

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIES (2)

$2.99

Sweet Potato Spice Cake (Serves 14-16)

$55.00

REQUIRES 48 HOURS NOTICE FOR WHOLE CAKE ORDERS

Double Chocolate Cake (Serves 14-16)

$55.00

REQUIRES 48 HOURS NOTICE FOR WHOLE CAKE ORDERS

Lemon Pound Cake (Serves 8-10)

$40.00

REQUIRES 48 HOURS NOTICE FOR WHOLE CAKE ORDERS

VEGAN CUPCAKES (2)

$5.99Out of stock

Sauces

BBQ

$0.70

Avacado Ranch

$0.70

Burger Sauce

$0.70

Buffalo

$0.70

Maple Syrup

$1.25

Beverages

LUTHER DRYERS FRESH LEMONADES

$5.00

Original, Thai Mango, & Flavor of Day!!

BOTTLED WATER

$1.49
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Closed for the holydays 07/04/22 Happy 4th of July!!

Location

1540 West Blvd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28208

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

