Deejai Thai
No reviews yet
613 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner
Starters
- Spring Rolls$6.99
Homemade crispy-fried vegetarian rolls served with sweet and sour sauce
- Fresh Basil Rolls$8.99
Rice paper crepe filled with lettuce, fresh basil, and shrimp, served with peanut sauce
- Edamame$7.99
Steamed soybeans. Recommended with smoke roasted chilli and light soy sauce
- Pork Bahn Mi Sliders$9.99
Grilled pork with cilantro, cucumber, carrots, and daikons, inside three steamed buns
- Crab Rangoon$7.99
Thin crepes filled with a blend of crab meat and cream cheese fried to a golden crisp
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$12.99
Homemade family recipe and our delicious dipping sauce
- Fried Calamari$10.99
Crispy calamari lightly battered and served with homemade sweet chili sauce
- Larb$12.99
Choice of chicken or tofu spiced with basil leaves, red and green onions, mint, cilantro, roasted ground rice powder, lime juice, and crisp cabbage
- Chicken Satay$11.99
Homemade marinated chicken on skewers, served with peanut sauce, and pickle mixed
- Curry Pot Sticker$7.99
Delicate homemade vegetable and pork-filled dumplings served in a light sweet curry sauce
- Chicken Wings$10.99
Noodles and Fried Rice
- Pad Thai$16.99
The national noodle dish of Thailand; sold on every street. Recommended with our jumbo prawns these thai rice noodles are pan-fried with egg, spring onions, bean sprouts, peanut, and your choice of meat. Recommend to squeeze lime wedge [not spicy)
- Pad See U$15.99
These flat and wide rice noodles are traditional Thai-style. Pan-fried in a sweet black soy sauce with choice of meat, egg, carrots, bean sprouts, and broccoli. Recommend with chicken {not spicy}
- Drunken Noodles$16.99
These noodles may make your taste buds drunk with pleasure. Stir-fried udon noodles with basil bell peppers, pineapple, tomatoes, bean sprouts, gailans, white onions and your choice of meat. Recommended with shrimp (spicy level 3)
- Pad Woonsen$15.99
Woonsen mean jelly noodle. This light and healthy stir-fried clear noodle comes with egg, bean sprouts, onion, green onion, tomato, snow peas, celery, mushroom, carrots, and baby corn with your choice of meat. Recommended with chicken {not spicy}
- Basil Fried Rice$15.99
Fresh steamed rice stir-fried with egg, fresh garlic, fresh chili, basil, snow peas, bell peppers, onions, and your choice of meat. Recommended with chicken (spicy level 3}
- Deejai Special Noodles$19.99
Ramen noodles on a bed of lettuce, pork teriyaki, shrimp, spring rolls, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber mixed, carrots, onions, cilantro, and peanuts served with fish sauce
- Lo Mein Noodles$16.99
Egg noodles with meat of your choice. Chicken, beef, shrimp, seafood, and tofu. Stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, onion, bean sprouts, napa cabbage, and bell peppers. Spicy level 0-5
- Pho Noodle Soup$15.99
- Fried Rice$14.99
Soup
- Small Tom Yum$6.99
Tom yum is the internationally known thai broth; this flavourful soup contains chilli lime broth, onion, cilantro, mushrooms, and the meat of your choice
- Large Tom Yum$13.99
Tom yum is the internationally known thai broth; this flavourful soup contains chilli lime broth, onion, cilantro, mushrooms, and the meat of your choice
- Small Tom Kha$6.99
Tom kha is a widely recognized thai broth with mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro in a rich coconut milk broth served with the meat selection of your choice
- Large Tom Kha$13.99
Tom kha is a widely recognized thai broth with mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro in a rich coconut milk broth served with the meat selection of your choice
- Miso$5.99
Soybean base soup with tofu, seaweed, and scallions
- Ramen Tom Yum Seafood$19.99
Name say it all. Yummy tom yum broth with ramen noodles served with seafood, bean sprouts, green onion, limes, peanuts, hot chilli paste and cilantro
- Small Lunch soup$4.00
- Large lunch soup$7.00
Curry
- Duck Curry$28.99
Crispy roasted duck served on top of a slow simmered red curry sauce, with pineapple, grape, tomatoes, bell peppers, and fresh basil
- Spicy Curry Seafood$23.99
This dish satisfies any seafood lovers a combination of prawns, scallops, squid, and mussels stir-fried in chili curry sauce with snow peas, baby corn, eggplant, green bean, bell peppers, and fresh basil (spicy level 3)
- Green Curry$16.99
Sweet green curry. Meat of your choice simmered with zucchini, bell peppers, green beans, eggplant, and basil leaves. Choice of veg+tofu, beef and chicken add $2, salmon add $8
- Panang Curry$16.99
Taste milder than red curry but rich in flavour and quite addictive to customers. Meat of your choice simmered with bell pepper and basil. Veg+tofu, beef and chicken add$2, salmon add $8
- Red Curry$16.99
Fresh herbs and thai red chili peppers simmered with eggplant, zucchini, green bean, bell peppers and basil. Veg+tofu, beef and chicken add $2, salmon add $8
- Kao Soy Curry$19.99
Northern Thai curry broth served on yellow noodles, and meat of your choice veg+tofu, chicken and beef add $2, shrimp
- Mussaman Curry$16.99
Salad
- Seaweed Salad$8.99
Green seaweed salad with tangy rice vinegar and cucumber
- Shrimp Avocado Salad$13.99
Shrimp, avocado, tomato, and green salad with ginger dressing
- Tossed Green Salad$7.99
Crisp iceberg lettuce, mixed green with fresh tomato and carrots served with ginger dressing
- Mango Salad$12.99
Fresh shredded mango, cashew nuts, red onion, carrot, mint, served on lettuce with a sweet sour dressing
- Spicy Crab Avocado Salad$13.99
Contain raw food. Mixed crab and masago with spicy sauce atop a half cut avocado and seaweed salad
- Grilled Beef Salad$16.99
Test your taste buds with this refreshing summer or hearty winter dish. It's a year-round favourite and a great low-calorie. Char-grilled marinated strips of lean beef, in a spicy cilantro sauce with red onions, lime juice, tomatoes, and fresh cucumbers (s
- Spicy Tuna Salad$13.99
Contain raw food. Mixed spicy fruity sauce with fresh tuna and cucumber for garnish
Wok
- Pad Prik$15.99
This dish is so spicy and healty it must be a mistake because the flavour is awesome. Recommended with chicken, this spicy hot dish combines red and green bell peppers, onions, garlic, broccoli, and fresh mushrooms in a homemade chilli sauce
- Cashew Delight$15.99
The name says it all. This dish is delightful. Stir-fried in a sweet chili sauce with pineapple, onions, bell peppers, and of course, whole cashews. This dish is recommended with chicken
- Spicy Basil$16.99
Peppers, all time favorite Thai dishes. Recommended with ground chicken, crisp green beans, bell peppers, onions, basil, and homemade hot chilli sauce stir-fried. Add fried egg +$2.00
- Vegetable Lovers$15.99
Vegetarian dish of stir-fried seasonal medley vegetables with homemade brown sauce. Can add meat of your choice
- Spicy Lemongrass$16.99
This dish is recommended only hot and spicy full Thai flavor. Stir-fried meat of your choice with green beans, bell peppers, onion, lemongrass, Thai chili, and basil
- Spicy Basil Eggplant$16.99
Simple yet delicious eggplant dish spiced with fresh garlic, fresh chilli flavoured with fresh basil. Recommended with chicken (spicy level 3}
- Mountain Beef$17.99
This dish originated from a northern tribe in Thailand. Marinated tender beef stir-fried with Thai-style gravy sauce, with broccoli, and carrots
- Deejai Gai Krob$16.99
Try this lightly battered crispy chicken coated with sweet and sour sauce, broccoli, pineapple, bell pepper, and sesame seed
- Prik Khing$16.99
Stir-fried curry, snow peas, baby corn, eggplant, green bean, bell peppers, onions, and fresh basil (spicy level 3)
- Pork Teriyaki$17.99
Homemade marinated pork with sesame, steamed rice, steamed vegetables, and sweet sauce
Sides
- Jasmine Rice$1.00
- Brown Rice$1.50
- Sushi Rice$5.00
- Side Fried Rice$5.00
- Flat Noodle$4.00
- Udon Noodle$4.00
- Side Lomein Noodle$4.00
- Clear Noodle$4.00
- Thin Noodle$4.00
- Steam Tofu$4.00
- Fried Tofu$4.00
- Roasted Curry Eggplant$6.00
- Side Red Curry$5.00
- Side Panang Curry$5.00
- Side Green Curry$5.00
- Steamed Broccoli$5.00
- Steamed Veggie$5.00
- Ginger Dressing$1.00
- Spicy Mayo$0.70
- Eel Sauce$0.70
- Ginger$0.70
- Chili Sauce
- Sweet sour sauce
- Peanut sauce$1.00
- Duck$8.00
- Side Shrimp$6.00
- Side Chicken$5.00
- Side Beef$6.00
Dessert
Sushi
Sushi Rolls
- California Roll$8.99
Contain raw food. Crab, avocado, cucumber, and masago
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.99
Contain raw food. Tuna, cucumber, and crunch with spicy sauce
- Spicy Hamachi Roll$9.99
Contain raw food. Yellowtail and spicy sauce
- Spicy Salmon Roll$9.99
Contain raw food. Salmon, cucumber, and spicy sauce
- Vegetable Roll$8.99
Cucumber, carrot, kampyo, and oshinko
- Salmon California Roll$9.99
Contain raw food. Salmon, avocado, cucumber, crab stick, and sesame
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.99
Contain raw food. Shrimp tempura, Kani, cucumber, avocado, masago, and crunchy
- Spicy Crab Roll$8.99
Contain raw food. Crab, avocado, cucumber, crunchy, and masago mixed with spicy mayo
- Honey Honey Roll$14.99
Contain raw food. Shrimp tempura, Kani, cucumber, topped salmon avocado, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
- Boston Roll$9.99
Contain raw food. Spicy tuna, shrimp, avocado, cucumber with spicy sauce
- Spider Crab Roll$15.99
Contain raw food. Soft-shell crab, crab sticks, cucumber, avocado, scallions, mayo, and masago
- Rainbow Roll$15.99
Contain raw food. Assorted fish on top of a California roll
- Salmon California Roll$10.99
- Salmon Roll$9.99
- Tuna Roll$9.99
- Avocado Roll$7.99
- JB Roll$9.99
- Cucumber Avocado Roll$7.99
- Salmon Avocado Roll$10.99
- Tuna Avocado Roll$10.99
Sushi Chef Specialty
- Red Dragon Roll$15.99
Contain raw food. Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, crunchy, scallions topped with tuna, masago, and special sauce
- Samurai Roll$17.99
Inside tuna, yellowtail, eel, salmon, cream cheese flash fried and topped with jalapeño, Sriracha, eel sauce, and Japanese mayo
- Spicy Crunchy Rainbow Roll$16.99
Contain raw food. Spicy crunchy mixed spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with assorted fish, crunchy, and special sauce
- Tsunami Roll$16.99
Cream cheese, tuna, and salmon flash fried; topped with spicy crab, scallions, and eel sauce
- Panther Roll$16.99
Softshell crab, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber, topped with shrimp, avocado, and special sauce
- God Father Roll$18.99
Contain raw food. Shrimp tempura, soft shell crab, and cucumber topped salmon and spicy crab, tobiko, and house sauce
- Lobster Roll$21.99
Contain raw food. Lobster and avocado; topped with crab stick and shrimp served with a special sauce, crunchy, and masago
Nigiri or Sashimi
Sushi Favorites
- Nigiri / Sashimi Platter$18.99
Contain raw food. Four pieces of assorted fish on rice balls, six pieces of assorted fish sashimi
- Deejai Poke Bowl$18.99
Contain raw food. Tuna, salmon, hamachi, with house sauce, rice, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, and seaweed salad
- Tuna Lover Combo$20.99
Contain raw food. Three pieces of tuna on rice balls, four pieces of tuna sashimi, and spicy tuna roll
- Dynamite Roll$13.99
Spicy tuna, jalapeño, flash fried topped with eel sauce
- Three Amigos Cucumber Wrap$13.99
Contain raw food. Fresh and crispy cucumber wrap outside with salmon, tuna, hamachi, and avocado topped with yuzu sauce
Drinks
Sake
Wine
- Clos du Bois Pinot Noir$9.00+
- Pali Pinot Noir$46.00
- Finca La Linda Malbec$9.00+
- Bacchus Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00+
- Cline Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00+
- Highlands 41 Blend$37.00
- Chateau du Cugat Red Blend$28.00
- Special wine$18.99
- Barone Fini Pinot Grigio$9.00+
- Cora Pinot Grigio$9.00+
- William Hill Chardonnay$9.00+
- Bacchus Chardonnay$10.00+
- Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc$9.00+
- Essay Chenin Blanc$9.00+
- Urban Riesling$28.00
- Fleurs de Prarie Rose$37.00
- Special wine$18.99
- Zonin Prosecco$9.00
- LaMarca Prosecco Rose$9.00
- Yes Way Rose$7.00
Beer
Liquor
- Jameson$15.00
- The Glenlivet 12$15.00
- Dewars White Label$15.00
- Black Label$15.00
- Jack Daniels$15.00
- Crown Royal$15.00
- Makers Mark$15.00
- Absolute$13.00
- Titos$14.00
- Kettle One$14.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Rain$13.00
- Stoli$13.00
- Patron$15.00
- House$13.00
- Barcardi Black$13.00
- Barcardi$13.00
- Captain Morgan$13.00
- Malibu$13.00
- Bombay$13.00
- Tanqueray$14.00
- Hendricks$14.00
- Empress$14.00
Cocktails
Non Alcoholic
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
613 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207