American
Breakfast & Brunch

Deemers American Grill

1,054 Reviews

$$

27221 La Paz Rd

Suite E

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Order Again

Eggs

2 Eggs

$8.95

2 Eggs w/ Biscuits & Gravy

$9.95

2 Eggs w/ Meat

$9.95

The Original Eggs Benedict

$11.95

The Florentine Eggs Benedict

$11.95

The Mexicali Eggs Benedict

$11.95

The Lox

$12.95

Omelettes & Scrambles

Veggie

$9.95

Californian

$10.50

Chorizo

$9.95

Western

$9.95

Meat Lover

$10.50

Power

$11.95

Build Your Own

$9.95

Leo

$10.50

Spicy Veggie

$11.95

Chillie Cheese Omelette

$10.95

Waffles, Pancakes, French Toast

Plain Belgium Waffle

$7.95

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.95

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.95

Pancakes Breakfast Combo

$9.95

Plain French Toast

$7.95

S'mores French Toast

$9.50

French Toast Combo

$9.95

Deemer's French Toast

$7.95

Breakfast House Plates

Huevos Rancheros

$9.95

Chilaquiles

$9.95

Country Fried Chicken

$9.95

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Breakfast Burrito

$8.95

South of the Border

$9.95

Loco Moco

$9.95

Breakfast Burger

$10.95

Jalapeno Scrambler

$9.95

Corned Beef Scrambler

$10.95

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

New York Steak & Eggs

$13.95Out of stock

Breakfast Sides

2 Eggs

$2.75

Hash Browns

$4.95

Side Bacon

$4.95

Side Sausage

$4.95

Side Ham

$4.95

Gravy & Biscuits

$4.95

Bowl of Hot Oatmeal

$5.95

Cup Fruit Salad

$4.45

Bowl Fruit Salad

$6.95

Side of Fries

$3.55

Lg Salted Fries

$4.50

Lg Cajun Fries

$4.75

Lg Garlic Fries

$4.95

Lg Chili Fries

$6.95

House-Made Chili

$6.85

Peanut Coleslaw

$3.95

Cup House-Made Chili

$5.50

Bowl house-Made Chili

$6.50

Side Home Potatoes

$4.95

Side Of Toast

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kidz One Egg

$2.45

Kidz Egg & Bacon

$5.95

Kidz Egg & Sausage

$4.95

Kidz Egg & Ham

$5.95

Cup of Fruit

$4.45

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$4.95

Kidz Buttermilk Pancake

$4.95

Kidz Blueberry Pancake

$4.95

Kidz Banana Pancake

$4.95

Kidz Chocolate Chip Pancake

$4.95

Kidz French Toast

$5.95

Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$5.45

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$5.45

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$5.45

Turkey Sandwich w/ Fries

$5.45

Spaghetti Marinara

$5.45

Breakfast Special

Breakfast Burrito Special

$7.95Out of stock

French Toast Combo Special

$7.95Out of stock

Eggs Breakfast Special

$7.95Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich Special

$7.95Out of stock

Breakfast Combo Special

$7.95Out of stock

Breakfast Special (2 Pancakes)

$6.95

Early Bird Family Special

$29.95

Burgers

Deemers Burger

$7.95

Hickory Smoked Burger

$9.95

California Burger

$9.95

Napa Burger

$9.95

Shroom Burger

$9.95

The Gouda Burger

$9.95

Make it a Combo

Blue cheeseburger

$9.95

The Classic Trio

$9.95

The Sampler Trio

$11.95

BYO Trio

$13.95

Beet Burger

$9.95

Hawaiian Burger

$10.95

Fish N Chips

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp N Chips

$9.00

Sandwiches

Roasted Turkey

$10.50

Pressed Rosemary Chicken

$9.65

Beef Dip

$10.50

Crispy Chicken

$9.65

BLT

$8.95

Carnitas

$9.85

Pulled BBQ Pork

$9.65

Tuna Melt

$9.85

Pressed Veggie

$8.95

Make it a Combo

Grilled Cheese

$7.65

Cajun Chicken

$8.00

Buffalo Style Chicken

$10.50

Patty Melt

$9.95

Spicy Chicken

$9.95

Californian Chicken

$9.95

Rosemary chicken

$8.95

Classic Chicken

$7.95

Salads

Fresh Veggie Salad

$8.95

Mex Salad

$9.95

Mediterranean Salad

$9.95

Chicken Cobb Salad

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Fries

SM Salted Fries

$2.95

LG Salted Fries

$3.95

SM Cajun Fries

$3.25

LG Cajun Fries

$4.25

SM Garlic Fries

$3.50

LG Garlic Fries

$4.50

SM Chili Fries

$4.95

LG Chli Fries

$6.95

Add Parmessan

$0.50

SM Sweet Potatoes

$3.50

LG Sweet Potoes

$4.50

Sides

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.95

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.95

Cup Chili

$5.85

Bowl Chili

$6.85

Peanut Coleslaw

$3.95

Side House Salad

$3.95

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

Kids Menu

Kids Burger w/ Side

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Side

$7.95

2pc Chicken Strips w/ Side

$7.95

Kids Burger

$4.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Chicken Strip

$1.95

Extra Sides

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Bacon (2)

$2.50

Side Balsamic Onions

$0.75

Cajun Chix Breast

$3.85

Chicken Strip (A la Carte)

$1.35

SD Chili

$1.95

Fried Egg

$1.50

Herb Chix Breast

$3.85

Side Mushrooms

$1.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Poblano Peppers

$0.50

Pulled Pork

$3.85

Side Jalapeño Raw

$0.50

Side Jalapeño Sautéed

$0.50

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.00

Scoop of Tuna

$3.50

Turkey Patty

$3.85

Beef Patty

$3.85

Crispy Chix Breast

$3.85

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Shaved Turkey

$3.85

Green Beans

$0.50

Pickles (2)

$0.50

Side Crispy Onion

$1.50

Lunch Specials

Daily Special Rouben w/ Fries

$12.95Out of stock

Daily Special Deemers Burger Fries/Drink

$9.95Out of stock

Deemers Burger Fries/Drink

$9.95

Deemer's Family Pack

$30.00

2 Deemer's Special

$10.00

Easter FamPak

$80.00

Dinner Specials

Dinner Special

$11.95

Cold Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$4.95

Sm Milk 2%

$1.85

Lg Milk 2%

$2.65

Sm Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Lg Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.35

Bottled Water

$1.75

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Iced Chai

$3.95

Iced Latte

$3.95

Iced Mocha

$3.75

Perrier Water

$2.50

Coke Bottle

$2.50

Orange Cream

$2.50

Vanilla Cream

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.69

Tea

$2.69

Espresso Single

$1.95

Espresso Double

$2.75

Sm Cappuccino

$3.25

Md Cappuccino

$3.75

Lg Cappuccino

$4.25

Sm Cafe Latte

$3.35

Md Cafe Latte

$3.95

Lg Cafe Latte

$4.50

Sm Chai Latte

$3.35

Md Chai Latte

$3.95

Lg Chai Latte

$4.95

Sm Cafe Mocha

$3.50

Md Cafe Mocha

$4.35

Lg Cafe Mocha

$4.75

Sm Hot Chocolate

$2.45

Md Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Lg Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Milkshakes

Vanilla Bean Milkshake

$4.95

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.95

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.95

Neapolitan Milkshake

$4.95

Special Drinks

Mimosa

$6.50

Cranberry Mimosa

$6.50

Blood de Mary's

$7.50

Beer - Tap

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Barley Foge Hef

$6.00

NorthCoast Pilsner

$6.00

Hanger 24 Red

$6.00

Hanger 24 IPA

$7.00

Blonde

$5.00

Stout

$6.00

Lager

$6.00

Amber

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR Beer

$4.00

Belgian Ale

$6.00

Blood Orange Wit

$6.00

BEER O CLOCK

$3.00

Beer - Cooler

Corona Extra

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Budwieser

$5.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Odouls

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

805

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Big Wave

$5.00

Belching Beaver

$5.50

Rogue Hazelnut

$5.50

Samuel Adams

$5.00

New Castle

$5.50

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Wine

Pepperwood Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Bogle Chardonnay

$6.50

Roundhill Chardonnay

$5.50

Line 39 Merlot

$6.50

Fetzer Cabernet

$6.50

Bogle Sirah

$6.50

SANDWICH PLATTERS

SMALL

$90.00

MEDIUM

$130.00

LARGE

$165.00

MIXED SALADS

SMALL

$40.00

MEDIUM

$50.00

LARGE

$60.00

FRESH FOOD TRAYS

SMALL

$40.00

MEDIUM

$50.00

LARGE

$65.00

TRAY OF COOKIES

SMALL

$35.00

MEDIUM

$50.00

LARGE

$65.00

CRUDITES DIP TRAYS

SMALL

$40.00

MEDIUM

$50.00

LARGE

$65.00

BEVERAGES

SOFT DRINKS

$2.00

PERRIER WATER

$2.25

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

DEEMERS CLASSIC COMBO

SMALL

$160.00

MEDIUM

$220.00

LARGE

$300.00

BEVERAGES

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27221 La Paz Rd, Suite E, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Directions

Gallery
Deemers American Grill image
Deemers American Grill image

Map
