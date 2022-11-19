Grassroots Ice Cream & Deep Roots Street Food

Hairdresser Salad

$18.00

( AKA: Kapsalon -Street Salad of the Netherlands- brought to Scandinavia by Turkish immigrants ) Your choice of Protein, your choice of fries, Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Olives, Pepperoncini, Tzatziki, Crispy Chickpeas, Pita Sticks, One Falafel Ball, Red Wine Vinaigrette & Hummus. (Can be made Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten Free)