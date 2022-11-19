  • Home
Grassroots Ice Cream & Deep Roots Street Food

162 Reviews

$

4 Park Place

Granby, CT 06035

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Gyro Sandwich
Hairdresser Salad
Two Scoops

GRASSROOTS ICE CREAM

Serves 25 to 30

One Scoop

$3.80

1 1/2 Scoops

$4.85

Two Scoops

$5.85

Three Scoops

$6.95

Dairy Free Ice Cream

Dairy free ice cream made with coconut milk and oat milk.

Float

$7.75

Choose your soda, Choose your ice cream. We will make whatever you dream of. ( No refunds on weird combos)

PINTS (More Flavors)

$7.95Out of stock

Pie (Ice Cream)

$17.50

Cake 13 X 9 (Ice Cream)

$65.00

Serves 25 to 30. Two flavors of ice cream.

Cakes (6" Ice Cream)

$28.00Out of stock

Serves 6 to 8 people. Two flavors of ice creams in a 6" cake.

Cake (9" Ice cream)

$45.00Out of stock

Serves 10 to 15 slices 9 inch cake with two flavors of ice cream

Bulk Toppings (1/4 lb - 4 oz)

$5.25

Miscellaneous Ice Cream Shop

Milkshake

$7.95

Made with whole milk. CANNOT BE MADE WITH SORBET OR DAIRY FREE ICE CREAMS.

Specials - Deep Roots Street Food

.

Grilled Cheese And Soup Combo

$10.00

A Petite Cheddar and Mozzarella Grilled Cheese, paired perfectly with a Cup of any of our Homemade Soups.

The Taco

$13.00

Braised Chicken, Pickled Carrot & Diakon, Purple cabbage, Crispy Rice noodles, Green Onions, with a Ginger Sriracha Glaze, in a Flour Tortilla 3 for 13

Soups

Black Beans, Pintos, and Chickpeas, with Onions, Garlic, Celery, Cummin, bell peppers.

New England Clam Chowder

Creamy and Hearty House-made Clam Chowder.

Chili Beef and Bean

House Made Beef and Black Bean Chili. (Mild) (Gluten-Free)

Vegan Chili

Housemade Vegan Chili, Black Beans, Pinto Beans, and Savory Spices and textured soy.

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$5.50+

Creamy Potato soup with onions, pieces of potato, topped with Bacon, Scallion, Cheese

Sharing Plates - Deep Roots Street Food

Falafel Sharing Plate

$12.00

Seven Falafel, Hummus, Tzatziki, Cucumber Slices, , Warm Pita Triangles for Sharing

Hummus Sharing Plate

$11.00

Hummus, Cucumber Slices, Warm Pita Triangles

New England Poutine

(Imaginary Street food of New England) Waffle cut fries (Contains Gluten), topped with House-made Chowder, Bacon, Cheddar, Scallion)

Greek Street Cart Fries

(Street Eats of Greece) Waffle Cut Fries (Contains Gluten) Diced Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Purple Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta Sauce, Tzatziki, Crumbled Feta, and Scallions

Handhelds - Deep Roots Street Food

All of our handhelds are served with House Russet Chips.

Greek Gyro Sandwich

$15.95

(Street sandwich of Greece) Your choice of protein and dressing with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese in a warm pita.

Near-East Falafel Wrap (Vegetarian)

$13.95

(Street sandwich of all Near-Eastern countries) Falafel, Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Purple Cabbage, Bell Pepper, Feta Dressing, Tzatziki in a Wrap (Vegetarian) (Can be made vegan). **Falafel are gluten-free

Turkish Berliner

$14.95

(Aka Doner Kebab - German street sandwich made by Turkish immigrants) Shaved Beef & Lamb, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Purple Cabbage, Bell Pepper, Pepperoncini, Feta dressing, and Tzatziki in a Wrap. **Shaved Beef & Lamb is not gluten free

Eggplant Wrap

$14.95

Crispy Eggplant (GF) , Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Purple Cabbage, Bell pepper, Feta Dressing, and Tzatziki in a Wrap (Our Vegetarian version of German Doner Kebab) (CONTAINS GLUTEN) Can be made vegan.

Banh Mi

$16.95

(A street sandwich of Vietnam) Your choice of protein, Lemongrass Pork, Cripsy Tofu, or Eggrolls) Pickled Daikon Radish & Carrots, Cucumbers, Jalapeños, Mayo, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Vinegar Dressing, in an Artisan Bun (Can be made Vegan: Swap Crispy Tofu, vegan mayo,)

Pho-ritto

$16.95

(Vietnamese Burrito Fusion) Your choice of protein, Rice Noodles, Carrots, Purple Cabbage, Scallions, Cilantro, and Sesame Sweet Chili Sauce Wrapped in a Warm Flour Tortilla. (Make it Vegan by Substituting Crispy Tofu) **Pork marinade has soy sauce ** Crispy Tofu

Rosie's Chili Dog

$12.95

(Childhood Street Food of Southington CT) ¼ LB Angus Beef Dog, House made Chili, Mustard, and Onions in an Artisan Bun.

Modern Street Dog

$9.95

(NYC Street Dog with a Makeover) ¼ LB Angus Beef Hot Dog, Secret Sauce, Sweet Onions, and Sauerkraut, in an Artisan Bun

Plain Hot Dog

$7.95

1\4 lb Angus Beef Hot Dog on an Artisan Bun

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Dream your own Grilled Cheese on New York Sourdough

GC - BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Smoky BBQ Pulled Pork, and Pickled Red Cabbage on Grilled Sourdough

Fork Food - Deep Roots Street Food

Enjoy these offerings as is, or add additional proteins from the available options.

Hairdresser Salad

$18.00

( AKA: Kapsalon -Street Salad of the Netherlands- brought to Scandinavia by Turkish immigrants ) Your choice of Protein, your choice of fries, Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Olives, Pepperoncini, Tzatziki, Crispy Chickpeas, Pita Sticks, One Falafel Ball, Red Wine Vinaigrette & Hummus. (Can be made Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten Free)

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Olives, Pepperoncini, Crispy Chickpeas, Crispy Pita Sticks, Side Hummus, Red Wine Vinaigrette, & Feta Dressing Add Protein $4 Minced Beef & Lamb or Chicken Skewers (For Gluten Free request No pita ) (Shaved Beef & Lamb is not Gluten Free)

Greek Chicken & Bacon Salad

$17.50

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Purple Cabbage, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Sourdough Croutons, and a Side of Feta Dressing (For Gluten Free Request No Croutons)

Vietnamese Noodle Salad

$16.50

Lemongrass Grilled Pork, Shredded Carrot, Cucumber, Lettuce, Rice Noodles, Side of Peanut Sauce and **Sweet Chili Vinegar is vegan) (Gluten Free Request No Fried Shallot) (Vegan: Crispy Tofu)

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Pasta in a made to order Creamy Cheese Sauce

M&C - BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese - Pasta in a Made to Order Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Garlic Bread Crumbs. (Can be made Gluten-Free)

Kids Menu - For Children under 10

Designed for our younger fans 10 or under.

Kids Grilled CHICKEN w/ Kids size Fries and Cuke slices

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Nuggets with small child's portion fries, Cucumber slices, and choice of dressing.

Kids Mediterranean Tasting Plate

$6.50

Kids Mediterranean Tasting Plate - Hummus, Cucumber slices, Crispy Pita sticks, tzatziki sauce,one chicken skewer, one falafel. $(Swap Chicken for two more falafel to make vegetarian)

Kids Grilled CHEESE and Cuke slices

$7.00

Kid's small Grilled Cheese or half grilled cheese. Served with a small portion of our house Russet Chips, and Cucumber Slices. (Vegetarian)

Kids Mac And Cheese

$7.00

Small kid's portion of fresh Made to order mac and cheese.

Kids Quesadilla and Cuke slices

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla Served with small amount of chips, Cucumber slices (Vegetarian)

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Pasta (Butter or Marinara)

Sides - Deep Roots Street Food

Starters, main meal enhancements and our daily soup offerings

Side Grilled Chicken Nuggets $

$5.00

Side Shaved Beef And Lamb (Not GF)

$5.00

Chicken Eggroll (House-made)

$3.00

Side Of Barbeque Sauce

$0.90

Side Feta Dressing $

$0.90

Side Crispy Chick Peas

$1.25

Side of Cucumber Slices $

$1.25

Side Five Falafel (5) $

$5.00

Served w/ side Tzatziki

Side Greek Mustard Dressing

$0.90

Side Of Hummus $

$1.00

Hummus (8oz)

$8.00

Side Jalapeños $

$0.50

Side of Peanut Sauce (Vietnamese)$

$0.90

Side of Phoritto Sauce

$0.90

Side Pita Bread Stick (2) $

$1.25

Side of Secret Sauce

$0.90

Side Salad

$4.75

Side of Sour Cream$

$0.90Out of stock

Side Of Sweet Chili Vinegar dressing$

$0.90

Side Vegan Tahini Sauce

$0.90

Side Sweet Potato Fries $

$5.00

Side Chips (House-made) $

$3.75

House fried Chips

Side Tzatziki Sauce $

$0.90

Side Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing $

$0.90

Side Whole Warm Greek Pita

$2.00

Side Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side Fries $

$5.00

Drinks

Quench your thirst with house made beverages or bottled local sodas / water

Local Bottled Soda

$3.00

Proudly serving only local soda from Hosmer Mountain and Harmony Springs

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Poland Spring

Lemonade and Ice Tea

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

ROOTED IN CREATIVITY ~ ROOTED IN COMMUNITY: Deep Roots Street Food, offering a global street food experience to celebrate the great American Melting Pot.

Website

Location

4 Park Place, Granby, CT 06035

Directions

Gallery
Deep Roots Street Food image
Deep Roots Street Food image
Deep Roots Street Food image

