Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)

6601 Carleton Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98108

Popular Items

London Fog- Slice
Carrot Pineapple Cake - Slice
Chocolate Salted Caramel- Slice

Slices

London Fog- Slice

London Fog- Slice

$10.50

Earl Grey Cake, Honey and Early Grey Syrup, Bergamont Mascarpone Cream, Cream Cheese Frosting

Carrot Pineapple Cake - Slice

Carrot Pineapple Cake - Slice

$10.50

Carrot Pineapple Cake, Browned Butter Cream Cheese Frosting

Cranberry Ricotta - Slice

$10.50

Ricotta Olive Oil Cake, Simple Syrup Soak, Fresh Cranberry Jam, Cream Cheese Frosting

Pumpkin Brown Butter - Slice

$10.50

Pumpkin Cake, Simple Syrup Soak, Pumpkin Mascarpone Cream, Brown Butter Cream Cheese Frosting

Caramel Apple - Slice

$10.75

Ricotta Olive Oil Cake, Simple Syrup, Apple Filling, Salted Caramel, Cream Cheese Frosting, Salted Caramel Pour

Bourbon Maple Cream (*Contains Alcohol) - Slice

$11.00

Maple Cake, Bourbon Simple Syrup, Maple Mousse, Cinnamon Crunch Nuggets, Cream Cheese Frosting, Brown Sugar Oat Crumble

Chocolate Coffee Caramel - Slice

$10.50

Dark Chocolate Cake, Espresso Mascarpone Cream, Salted Caramel, Cream Cheese Frosting, Semi-Sweet Ganache

Hazelnut Nutella Crunch (*Contains Nuts) - Slice

$11.25

Ricotta Olive Oil Cake, Simple Syrup Soak, Housemade Nutella, Hazelnut Mascarpone Cream, Hazelnut Brittle, Cream Cheese Frosting

Mystery Holiday CAKE Flight - 6 Slices

$60.00

6 slices from our November Menu, chosen at random, to make a Holiday Cake Flight. NO SUBSTITUTIONS. NUT FREE. *Some slices may contain alcohol

Ginger Molasses Stout (*Contains Alcohol) - Slice

$11.00

Ginger Molasses Cake, 9lb Porter Beer and Molasses Soak, Cream Cheese Frosting, Salted Caramel Pour

Chocolate Salted Caramel- Slice

Chocolate Salted Caramel- Slice

$10.00

Dark Chocolate Cake, Dark Salted Caramel, Cream Cheese Frosting

9LB Porter Chocolate Cake- Slice

9LB Porter Chocolate Cake- Slice

$10.50

Dark Chocolate Cake, 9lb Porter Beer, Semi-Sweet Ganache

On Hand Whole Cakes

6 Inch Brown Butter Pumpkin

$95.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cake, Simple Syrup Soak, Pumpkin Mascarpone Cream, Brown Butter Cream Cheese Frosting

6 Inch Chocolate Salted Caramel

$80.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Cake, Dark Salted Caramel, Cream Cheese Frosting, Caramel Pour

6 Inch London Fog

$85.00

Earl Grey Cake, Honey and Earl Grey Syrup, Bergamot Mascarpone Cream, Cream Cheese Frosting

6 Inch Bourbon Maple Cream (*Contains Alcohol)

$100.00

Maple Cake, Bourbon Simple Syrup Soak, Maple Mousse, Cinnamon Crunch Nuggets, Cream Cheese Frosting, Brown Sugar Oat Crumble

6 Inch Cranberry Ricotta

$95.00Out of stock

Ricotta Olive Oil Cake, Simple Syrup Soak, Fresh Cranberry Jam, Cream Cheese Frosting

6 Inch Ginger Molasses Stout *Contains Alcohol

$100.00Out of stock

Ginger Molasses Cake, 9lb Porter Beer and Molasses Soak, Cream Cheese Frosting, Salted Caramel Pour

Retail

Crew Neck

$35.00Out of stock

Limited sizes and color option currently available. If your preference is unavailable, refunds can be made at the door upon pickup.

Mug

$13.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
We offer 30% of our inventory on pre-order Thursday-Saturday from 8am-11am, as well as a number of whole cakes. After that, we still have 70% of our slices, a plethora of cup cakes and some whole cakes available for walk-ups at our counter!

Location

6601 Carleton Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108

Directions

