Deep South

300 S. Marshal St.

Mc Leansboro, IL 62859

Loaded Fries
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Deep South Wings

Shareables

BBQ Nachos (Shareable)

$11.00

Our famous nachos, piled up high with chips, pulled pork, nacho cheese, BBQ sauce, sour cream, and jalapenos

Loaded Fries

$7.00+

Our famous pulled pork piled up over a mound of french fries, smothered in nacho chees, and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Topped with sour cream and jalapenos

Toasted Ravioli

$4.50+

Made famous in St. Louis! Breaded ravioli sprinkled with spcies, deep-fried to a golden brown and served with marinara sauce.

Fried Pickles

$5.50+

Thick cut, breaded slices of joy, fried to a golden brown.

Pile O' Rings

$8.50

A heaping pile of beer-battered onion rings. Served with southwest sauce.

Deep South Wings

$8.00+

TRADITIONAL OR BONELESS Sauces: BBQ, Garlic Parm, Sweet Chili, Hot, Buffalo Parm, Mango Habanero

Toasted Jalapeno Poppers

$5.50+

Breaded jalapenos stuffed plum full of cream cheese and served with a side of ranch

Spicy Risotto Balls

$7.00

Deep South Originals

The Memphis

$7.00

Our famous pulled pork, spicy BBQ sauce and coleslaw. Served on a brioche bun.

The Yorky

$8.50

1/4 lb. burger, pulled pork and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun.

The Grace

$7.50

Buttermilk fried chicken sandwich with Swiss, bacon, pickles, and honey mustard. Served on a brioche bun.

Monster Tater

$8.50Out of stock

A big ol' tater, covered in pulled pork, cheese and sour cream, bacon and jalapenos.

BBQ Nachos

$7.50

Our famous nachos, piled up high with chips, pulled pork, nacho cheese, BBQ sauce, sour cream, and jalapenos

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

4 hand-cut tenders dipped in buttermilk and hand breaded with seasoned flour

Deep South Wings (12)

$15.00

TRADITIONAL OR BONELESS Sauces: BBQ, Garlic Parm, Sweet Chili, Hot, Buffalo Parm, Mango Habanero

Deep South Wings

$8.00+

TRADITIONAL OR BONELESS Sauces: BBQ, Garlic Parm, Sweet Chili, Hot, Buffalo Parm, Mango Habanero

Specialty Burgers

Fox Fire Burger

$8.50

Pepper jack, bacon, spicy Wisconsin cheese curds, southwest sauce

Jalapeno Burger

$8.50

Sauteed jalapenos, pepper jack

Mailman Burger

$8.50

Peanut butter, jelly, bacon, sriracha, pepper jack

Morning After Burger

$8.58

Egg, bacon, American

Roadhouse Burger

$8.50

Grilled onion, fried onion, A1, pepper jack

Rodeo Bacon Burger

$8.50

BBQ Sauce, onion ring, American

Mushroom

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.50

Pizza

BYO 10" Cheese

$7.00

BYO 14" Cheese

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ sauce, smoked chicken, bacon, onions, pineapple, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Deluxe Pizza

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers and olives

Pulled Pork Pizza

BBQ sauce pulled pork, bacon, onion, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Dill Pickle Pizza

Ranch sauce, smothered in mozzarella cheese, topped with dill pickles and spinkled with Italian herbs and seasonings

Tara's Favorite Pizza

Ranch sauce, buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce

Knuckle Pie Pizza

Our house-made Italian beef covered in mozzarella cheese and topped with pepper rings

All-Meat Pizza

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and Ham

CBR Pizza

Ranch sauce, shredded chicken, bacon, red onion, sprinkled with shredded cheddar

Sandwiches & Baskets

BBQ Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Our delicious pulled pork stuffed between two scrumptous grilled cheese sandwiches. Served with a pickle spear.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.00

A heaping helpin' of smoked pulled pork butt and sweet BBQ sauce

Knuckle Sandwich

$7.50

Beef knuckle seasoned with Italian spices and pepperoncini peppers on a toasted 6-inch hoagie.

Cheeseburger

$4.50

1/4 lb. patty grilled toppedd with American cheese and seasoned with good ol' salt and pepper

Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.50

Smoked sweet pickled ham and Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. (Substitute cheese for Swiss)

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Served over iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and sprinkled with cheese

Deep South Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken, ham and bacon. Served over iceberg lettuce, tomato and sprinkled with cheese.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Chopped romaine lettuce, house-smoked grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing

Large Dinner Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Lettuce, cheese, and tomato

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Fry

$3.00

Seasoned Fries

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.50Out of stock

Onion Rings

$4.00

Corn Nuggets

$4.00Out of stock

Cheese Cubes

$5.00

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Bacon

$1.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Applesauce

Hush Puppies

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Swt Potato

$3.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$5.50

Kid's Hamburger

$5.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Fish (Fridays Only)

$6.50

Thursday Specials

Chicken Alfredo

$9.50

Family Chicken

$25.00

Pork Steak

$13.50

Dessert

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.50

Carmel Apple Cake

$3.50

Soft Drinks

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

7UP

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Water

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

1\2 Cut

$2.75

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Salad Dressing

$0.50

SouthWest

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

Sour Cream

Just a hometown place putting our spin on things!! From crazy cheeseburgers to All You Can Eat Catfish... That's right we have a little something for everyone.

300 S. Marshal St., Mc Leansboro, IL 62859

