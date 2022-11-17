Main picView gallery

Deep South Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

913 Martin Luther King Jr Ave

Oxford, NC 27565

Appetizers

Calamari

$9.99
Chicken Egg Rolls

Chicken Egg Rolls

$6.99

Corn Bites

$5.99
Deep Fried Steak Rolls

Deep Fried Steak Rolls

$8.99

Deep South Sampler

$12.99
Fried Green Tomato - 6pc

Fried Green Tomato - 6pc

$6.49

Fried Pickles

$7.49

Loaded Fries

$8.49
Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$8.99+

Loaded Tots

$8.49
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Onion Petals

$7.49

Philly Egg Rolls

$8.99

Pork Egg Rolls

$6.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

2 Hot Dogs

$8.99
BRAYDEN BURGER

BRAYDEN BURGER

$12.99
Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$10.99

Chicken Philly

$11.99

CHUBBY BURGER

$11.49

Club Sandwich

$11.49

COLE’S FISH SANDWICH

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

PATTY MELT

$10.49
Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$12.99

Poor Boy Sandwich

$8.99

SLIDERS

$13.49
STEVE’S BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

STEVE’S BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

Sides

Apple Sauce

$3.49

Cole slaw

$3.49

Corn Bites

$3.99

Fries

$3.49

Loaded Fries

$8.49

Loaded Tots

$8.49

No Side

Onion Rings

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

Tots

$3.49

Waffle Fries

$3.49

Waffle Fries

$3.49

Desserts

Brownie

$6.99+

Cheesecake

$4.99
Deep Fried Cheesecake

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$6.99

Jr Sundae

$2.99

Limoncello

$3.99
Oreos

Oreos

$5.99

Sundae

$4.99+

Wings

Bone in

Bone in

$12.99

Boneless

$11.99
Tenders

Tenders

$10.99

Add 3 Tenders

$5.99

Add 5 Boneless

$5.99
Add 3 Bone in

Add 3 Bone in

$6.99

6 Bone In

$9.99

12 Bone In

$19.99

18 Bone In

$29.99

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.49

Kids Corn Dog

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Burger Sliders

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.49

Kids Drink

$0.99

Seafood

1pc whiting

$11.99

1pc whiting and shrimp

$14.99

Shrimp

$11.99

Add on shrimp

$6.99

Wraps & Pitas

Club Wrap

Club Wrap

$11.49
CHICKEN WRAP

CHICKEN WRAP

$10.49

SHRIMP WRAP

$11.49

Steak Pita

$12.49
Chicken Pita

Chicken Pita

$11.49

Steak Wrap

$10.99

Specials

Wing Special

$16.99
Thursday - Hot Dog Special

Thursday - Hot Dog Special

$6.99

Friday - Fish Special

$11.99

Platter

$49.99

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Deep South Salad

$10.99

Soft drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Hi-C

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.49

Kids Soft Drink

$0.99

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet

$2.99

Half and Half

$2.99

Water and Juices

Water

Cranberry

$3.29

Apple

$3.29

Pineapple

$3.29

Deep South Punch

$3.00

Frozen non alcoholic

NA- Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

NA- Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

NA- Frozen Lemonade

$4.99

NA- Frozen Daiquiri

$4.99
NA- Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

NA- Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.99

NA- Frozen Pineapple Daiquiri

$4.99

NA- Frozen Mango Daiquiri

$4.99

Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Guinness

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Jack Daniels Lemonade

$4.50

Jack Daniels Watermelon

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Modelo

$4.50

Natural Light

$3.50

Smirnoff

$3.50

Stella

$4.50

Truly

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Wicked Weed

$4.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Tobacco Wood False Motivation

$7.00

Tobacco Wood 565

$7.00

Tobacco Wood Rocket

$7.00

Tues - Bud Light Bottle

$2.50

Tues - Bud Light Lime

$2.50

Tues - Budweiser

$2.50

Tues - Coors Light Bottle

$2.50

Tues - Michelob Ultra Bottle

$2.50

Tues - Miller Lite Bottle

$2.50

Tues - Natural Light

$2.50

Tues - Smirnoff

$2.50

Tues - Yuengling

$2.50

Wine

19 Crimes Cali

$6.99

Josh Pinot Noir

$7.99

Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.99

Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.99

Rodney Strong Merlot Sonoma

$7.99

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.99

Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$5.99

Yellow Tail Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.99

Yellow Tail Merlot

$5.99

Josh Chardonnay

$6.99

Josh Pinot Grigio

$6.99

Josh Sauvignon Blanc

$6.99

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$7.99

Kendall Jackson Pinot

$7.99

Kendall Jackson Sauvignon Blanc

$7.99

Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$6.99

Sutter Home Moscato

$6.99

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$5.99

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$5.99

Yellow Tail Chardonnay

$5.99

Yellow Tail Moscato Pink

$5.99

Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio

$5.99

Liquor

Add Red Bull

$1.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Motorcycle

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00
Deep South Drink

Deep South Drink

$12.00

Deep South Peach Drink

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$8.00

Fish Bowl

$12.00

Frozen Daiquiri

$10.00
Frozen Deep South Drink

Frozen Deep South Drink

$12.00

Frozen Deep South Peach

$12.00

Frozen Mango Daiquiri

$10.00

Frozen Pineapple Daiquiri

$10.00
Frozen Strawberry Lemonade -Alcohol

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade -Alcohol

$10.00

Frozen Vodka Lemonade

$10.00

Fuzzy Naval

$7.00
Green Lizard

Green Lizard

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Incredible Hulk

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop Drink

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00
Long Island

Long Island

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$7.00

Mile Marker

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Pineapple Express

$8.00

Rattlesnake

$8.00

Ruby Relaxer

$8.00

Scooby Snack Drink

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

The Kiss

$8.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00

Top Shelf Upcharge

$2.00

Trash Can

$12.00

Upside Down

$10.00

Whisky Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00+

Aristocrat

$7.00+

Ciroc

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Tito's

$10.00+

Belvedere

$10.00+

Hypnotic

$10.00+

Crown

$8.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Gentleman Jack

$10.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Jim Beam Apple

$8.00+

Johnny Walker

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Seagrams 7

$8.00+

Southern Comfort

$8.00+

Wild Turkey

$8.00+

Jose

$8.00+

Patron

$10.00+

Don Julio

$10.00+

Montezuma

$7.00+

1800

$10.00+

Casamigos

$10.00+

Coramino

$10.00+

Single

$10.00

Double

$18.00

Aristocrat

$7.00+

Bacardi

$8.00+

Bacardi - Gold

$8.00+

Captain Morgan - 100

$8.00+

Captain Morgan - Original

$8.00+

Captain Morgan - Silver

$8.00+

Kahlua

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Rumchata

$10.00+

Remy

$10.00+

Remy 1738

$10.00+

Courvoisier

$10.00+

Hennessy

$10.00+

Grandmarnier

$10.00+

D’usse

$10.00+

Tanqueray

$10.00+

Aristocrat

$7.00+

Cherries

Goldschlager

Jäegermeister

$8.00+

Pickles

Draft

Blue Moon - Draft

$4.50+

Bud Light - Draft

$4.50+

Coors Light - Draft

$4.50+

Michelob Ultra - Draft

$4.50+

Miller Light - Draft

$4.50+

Stella - Draft

$4.50+

Tobacco Wood - Draft

$5.00

Wicked Weed - Draft

$4.50+

Stella - Draft night

$2.00

Bud Light - Draft night

$2.00

Wicked Weed - Draft night

$2.00

Michelob Ultra - Draft night

$2.00

Tobacco Wood - Draft night

$2.00

Coors Light - Draft night

$2.00

Miller Light - Draft night

$2.00

$3 Coors - Draft

$3.00

$3 Blue Moon - Draft

$3.00

$3 Miller - Draft

$3.00

$3 Wicked Weed - Draft

$3.00

$3 Stella - Draft

$3.00

$3 Michelob Ultra - Draft

$3.00

$3 Bud Light - Draft

$3.00

Cups

Hawaiian

$5.00

Pineapple/Tiki

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

913 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Oxford, NC 27565

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

