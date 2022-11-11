Deep South Taco

- Home
Take Out Tailgate Specials!
De-Constructed Gordo (2.5x larger!) Nacho
2.5 times of our regular nachos platter! De-constructed so the chips don't get soggy - just build at home (instructions included!)
De-Constructed Gordo Nacho & 2 DST-Rita Qts.
Our de-constructed Gordo Nacho (2.5x the Nachos Libre Platter size)with 1/2 gallon of our DST-Rita's!
House Made DST-Rita Mix (non-alcoholic)
You just add your tequila and triple sec. We give you a quart of our homemade mix, our special salt and limes!
DST-Rita Quart (Margaritas to Go!!)
Made with Hornitos Reposado, Triple Sec, fresh lime juice, Meyer lemon juice and Valencia orange Juice! Comes complete with our special salt and limes!
Add a Mexican Six Pack!
Mix n' Match between Bohemia, Corona, Dos Equis, Pacifico, Modelo and Tecate!
14" Giant Quesadilla
2 pounds of cheeses! $5.00 savings off regular menu pricing!
Lucharito - 7# Burrito
Our seven pound burrito! This thing is HUUUGE! Save $5 off of normal price!
Party Queso and Chips
12 ounces of our three cheese tequila queso - double the amount served in the restaurant!
Party Guac. and Chips!
Double the amount of our normal serving of freshly made guacamole!
Appetizers
Appetizer Dip Platter
A sampling of our dipping appetizers. Consists of a 3 oz. portion of each with chips: Salsa, Queso, Guac, Texas Queso and Bean Puree as well as chips. Slightly more for substitutions.
Avocado Toast
Guacamole Classic
Our guacamole is comprised of fresh avocados, lime juice, diced fresh tomatoes, diced fresh jalapeños, diced white onion and cilantro. It's garnished with sliced radish, Pepitos, cotija cheese and cilantro.
Guacamole Loaded
Nacho Libre Platter
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
Personal Nachos
Salsa Solo
Salsa Trio
Shrimp Ceviche
A refreshing summer-style appetizer that's sure to please! Shrimp pieces from Guatemala, dressed with: Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Cilantro Lime Vin, Diced Mango, Jalapeno, Tomato and Red Onion. Served with Romaine Heart Spears and Tortilla Chips
Street Corn (2 halves)
Our corn rubbed with a house-made Chili rub, chili powder, chipotle powder, caramelized garlic, kosher salt, and black. Grilled until caramelized, and dusted with cotija cheese.
Street Corn (4 halves)
Three Cheese Tequila Queso
liquidy queso option is made with a Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese blend, with Tequila, Red Peppers, Green Peppers and Poblano Peppers added for a little kick. Its then dusted with Cotija Cheese and garnished with cilantro.
Soups
Tacos
Birria Tacos (order of 3)
Taco al Pastor (c)
We take pork shoulder and cook it (confit style) in Manteca. The rich pork is then covered in our Al Pastor marinade, which gets a great red color from achiote paste and great spice from Chipotle peppers that is balanced by the sweetness of the pineapple. To this spicy meat mixture, we add grilled white onion and sweet grilled pineapple, it’s finished with cilantro, radish and lime wedge.
Taco Carne Asada (c)
Marinated sirloin steak, seared and grilled. Steak is marinated in garlic, soy, ginger and citrus juices. Taco contains charred tomato salsa, white onion, cilantro and radish. Served with a lime.
Taco de Ahi Tuna (f)
Taco de Baja Shrimp (f)
Grilled Shrimp pieces (from Guatemala) dusted in our House-Made Mexican Rub (Chili powder, Chipotle Powder, Paprika, Cumin, Salt & Pepper) then added to a tortilla with: Avocado-Crema, Grilled White Onion, Austin Salsa, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Lime Radish and a splash of Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
Taco de BBQ Chicken (f)
Taco de Carnitas (c)
We start by coating tender pork shoulder in a dry rub of salt, bay leaves and garlic; Letting it cure for at least 24 hr hours. After its cured we confit the pork in seasoned Manteca (we love Manteca, if you couldn’t tell). Then, this scrumptious pork is slow braised in a mixture of oranges, Pasilla chiles, Arbol chiles and cinnamon. When plating this yummy taco for your guest, we top this lip-smacking meat with our Housemade Guajillo Serrano Salsa, diced white onion, fresh cilantro, radish and a lime garnish.
Taco de Cauliflower (c)
Taco de Chorizo (c)
Its packed with two styles of spicy Chorizo sausage, our house-made Ground Chorizo sausage and Chorizo links we cut into half-moon pieces. From there, we keep piling on the goodness. That spicy chorizo gets sautéed with diced skin-on white potatoes and roasted Poblano peppers. We top this mixture with our Housemade Guajillo Serrano salsa, Pepitos, toasted sesame seeds, shredded Chihuahua Cheese, diced white onion, cilantro, radish and of course, a lime!
Taco de Korean Beef (f)
Taco de Kung Pao Chicken (f)
Taco de Lobster - Crispy (f)
Taco de Lobster - Grilled (f)
Tostada de Mexico
The Tostada de Hongos (hongos means mushroom) is a tasty treat served on a piled high on a crispy, house-made corn tortilla. We top that crispy shell with our savory mushroom mix (comprised of button and shitake mushrooms), stewed with onion, garlic, tomatoes and jalapenos. Piled high on that are succulent greens(marinated in our house-made Cilantro-Lime vinaigrette), savory goat cheese, Salsa Fresca, roasted poblano peppers and finished with cilantro, and radish. The tostada is held in place by our spicy pinto bean spread. LLS – Although the Tostada de Hongos appears vegetarian at first glance with it not containing a protein, but wait, our spicy pinto bean spread makes it not so. This dish can easily be made vegetarian by swapping the bean spread with our fresh, house-made Guacamole. To make it vegan friendly, just omit the goat cheese!
Taco de Papas Con Rajas (c)
Potatoes with roasted poblano peppers and Rajas sauce. This delicious sauce contains queso fresco, cotija cheese, heavy cream and rajas chipotle (or strips of peppers). Its adds a creamy compliment to the crisp potatoes and spicy peppers. Topped off with diced white onions, cotija cheese, sliced radishes and cilantro. Its garnished with a wedge of lime. LLS – The Papas Con Rajas is completely vegetarian but not vegan. If a guest requests no cotija on the Papas ask a follow up question: “Are you vegan or do you by chance have a dairy allergy?? The dairy elements in the Rajas Chipotle are not listed on the menu. Guests who are vegan or have a dairy allergy may think the removal of the cotija cheese will make it a safe option for them.
Taco de Papas Vegan (c)
The Papas taco can easily be amended to become a vegan option. It is hearty, filling and full of flavor. Roasted poblano peppers and crispy, skin on white potatoes are still the base. Instead of the creamy Rajas Chipotle sauce, we add spicy Salsa Roja to the mix. It adds a ton of great flavor, spice and sauciness. Wait, there’s more! We add our hearty mushroom mix, sprinkle on our spicy fish seasoning (don’t worry – no fish were harmed in the making of the seasoning, it just what we call it and still vegan friendly) and add some fresh sliced cabbage. This taco is then topped with sliced radish, fresh diced white onion, cilantro and a wedge of lime.
Taco de Pescado (f)
Our Grilled Pescado Taco is given a healthy dose of our spicy fish seasoning and grilled to perfection. Our hearty Crispy Pescado Taco is given a dusting of salt and pepper, dunked in Dos Equis Amber Beer Batter and crisped to a delicious golden brown. Both tacos are served on our house-made corn tortillas and given a healthy portion of our delicious, savoy Chipotle Mayo. Both Crispy and Grilled Pescado Tacos are dressed with a generous portion of fresh cabbage slaw, mixed with crisp shaved red onion, sprinkled with salt and pepper, tossed in our Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette finally topped with cilantro, radish and garnished with a lime wedge. LSS - The Crispy Pescado taco is contains gluten and cannot be amended to be without.
Taco de Scorpion Taco
The Trinidad Scorpion Pepper was, for 3 years, ranked as the hottest pepper in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records! Bean puree, grilled chicken breast, Scorpion sauce, ghost pepper cheese, jalapeños, habanero slaw, scorpion dust, cilantro and radish, served bean luchador style.
Taco Pollo Pibil (c)
Chicken thighs are marinated for over 24 hours in our special chicken marinade, which contains achiote paste and habanero, which lends to its spiciness. The Pollo is then prepared in a very Old World way, steamed in banana leaves. This spicy chicken is then topped with pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and lime wedge garnish.
Taco Pollo Verde (c)
Pollo(or chicken) breast is slow roasted in our delectable New Mexican Green Chile sauce. Though, Chile is in the name, it is mild in flavor and a great option for a guest looking for a less spicy option. This saucy taco is then topped with Queso Fresco, diced white onion, cilantro, radish, and of course, a lime garnish.
Quesadillas & Entrees
Group Items
Sides
Black Beans and Corn
A delicious option for your Vegan friends! This dish is comprised of Black Beans, Corn, Cumin and Chili Powder. Garnished with Cilantro
Cilantro-Lime Rice
Long grain rice, white rice cooked with vegetable stock, garlic, and lime juice. Finished with cilantro.
Extra 4.5" flour tortillas (3)
Extra Corn Tortillas (3)
Frijoles Charros
Pinto beans stewed in rich mixture of garlic, tomatoes, white onions, green peppers, jalapeno peppers, Dos Equis Amber beer, cilantro and ham hocks. Our beans are not vegetarian, meaning, if a guest orders other vegetarian items and then an item containing our beans, please ask the follow up question. Are you a vegetarian? They will be grateful that you are watching out for their dietary concerns than more so annoyed at the question. This dish is also not gluten free, due to the beer in the dish.
Rice & Beans
Side Cabbage Slaw
Side Cheese
Side Chipotle Mayo
side Cilantro
Side Crema
Side Diced Tomato
Side Diced White Onion
Side Dressing (3 oz.)
Side Fresh Jalapeno
Side Guacamole
Side Lettuce
Side Meat
Side Salsa
Side Tortilla Chips
Desserts
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Dessert Churros
Finger sized, house made, deep-fried pastry, crunchy on the outside, soft in the middle and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. These tasty treats are best with our homemade spicy, Chipotle chocolate dipping sauce.
Mini Dessert Nacho
10-15 crispy flour tortilla wedges dusted with cinnamon and sugar then drizzled with chipotle chocolate sauce and banana-tequila caramel sauce topped with cinnamon whipped cream
Margaritas
DST-Rita
"El Jimador Blanco Tequila Orange Liqueur fresh squeezed lime juice fresh squeezed lemon juice fresh squeezed orange juice agave nectar
DST-Rita Quart (Margaritas to Go!!)
Made with Hornitos Reposado, Triple Sec, fresh lime juice, Meyer lemon juice and Valencia orange Juice! Comes complete with our special salt and limes!
Rita Cactus!
2 AM
A sweeter, fruitier spin on a margarita with blood orange liquor, peach schnapps and cranberry juice!
Boom
A margarita featuring blood orange syrup and reposado tequila.
Get The Stretch
For those who like their margaritas with a kick! Made with jalapeno infused tequila.
Mambo Ricardo
"Our frozen creation is as fun as its name!" Layered Sangria and Margarita, then topped with tequila!
Bulls of Paradise
Tequila, Riesling, Strawberry Puree and Tropical Red Bull.
Bullrita
A margarita made with Tropical Red Bull!
Mule - Rita
A cross between a Moscow Mule and a Margarita!
St. Jude's Pumpkin
Sangrias
Bourbon Cocktails
Rum Cocktails
Casa Mojito
"Our premium Mojito, extremely refreshing!" 1.25 oz Mount Gay Silver Rum .5 oz Bacardi Limon .5 oz fresh lime juice .25 oz agave nectar 8-10 leaves fresh mint fill club soda Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime Wedge & 3 Mint Leaves Muddle mint and agave nectar in tin. Add ice and ingredients 1-3 to tin. Shake and strain over fresh ice. Top with club soda.
Fruity Mojito
"Refreshing, light and fruity, easy to enjoy" 1.25 oz Mount Gay Silver Rum 2 oz fresh strawberry puree 8-10 leaves fresh mint fill Sprite Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime Wedge 3 Mint Leaves Muddle mint and strawberry puree in tin. Add ice and rum to tin. Shake and strain over fresh ice. Top with Sprite.
Dark & Stormy
"Aged rum paired with Jamaican spiced ginger beer" 1.25 oz the Kraken .25 oz fresh squeezed lime juice approx 5 oz Goya ginger beer Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime Wedge Build in order: Ice, Ginger Beer, Lime juice, Rum
Sodas/ Virgin Bev
Bottled Water
20 oz Bottle
Club Soda
10 oz Bottle
Coke
12 oz Can
Coke de Mexico
12 oz Glass Bottle Also know as "Mexican Coke" Where It Comes From: No surprise here. Mexican Coke is from—you guessed it—Mexico. What It Is: Believers claim Coke de Mexico is a superior version of its American counterpart for several reasons. Some say it has a superior taste. Some like the cool, glass bottle. And still others claim it isn’t the container, but rather what’s inside. Coke de Mexico's ingredients include cane sugar rather than the high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) generally used to sweeten the American version. And that is a good thing, according to its admirers.
Diet Coke
12 oz Can
Ginger Ale
12 oz Can
Goya Ginger Beer
Lemonade
Red Bull
S/F Red Bull
Sprite
12 oz Can
Sprite de Mexico
12 oz Glass Bottle Also known as "Mexican Sprite" Sprite de Mexico is the classic Sprite made with real cane sugar, not high fructose syrup.
Sweet Iced Tea
18.5 oz Bottle
Tonic
10 oz Bottle
Unsweet Iced Tea
18.5 oz Bottle
Virgin Marg Rocks
Pint Glass Fill with Ice 2/3 full of N/A DST-Rita Top with Sprite, stir Garnish with Lime
Virgin Mary
Pint Glass Fill with Ice Fill with House Bloody Mix Garnish with Lemon and Olive
Bottle Beer
St. Jude's Pumpkin
Bohemia
German Pilsner 5.3% Mexico A top-quality lager beer with full body and rich flavor. Smooth and malty
Bud Light Bottle
Light Lager 4.2% Missouri, USA Very clean aroma, Crisp, Refreshing Taste
Budweiser
American Lager 5.0% Missouri, USA Light Golden Color. Blend of Barley Malts and Rice. Aged on Beechwood chips for 21 days to mature the flavor of the beer
Corona Extra
Mexican Lager 4.6% Mexico Aroma is fruity-honey with a touch of malt and the flavor is crisp and well-balanced between hops and malt, toward the malt side.
Corona Light Bottle
Corona Premier
Dos Equis Amber Bottle
Dos Equis Lager
American Adjunct Lager 4.3% Mexico Refreshing, crisp, golden, lager
Heineken
Euro Pale Lager 5.0% Holland Bright, golden in color. Malty yet mildly bitter in taste
Imperial 16 oz.
THE PERFECT COMBINATION OF FLAVOR AND REFRESHMENT. Combining German brewing tradition with Costa Rican tastes. Since 1924 Costa Rica’s favorite beer has been Imperial. Made with a combination of two row and specialty malts, grains, and hops, it has a pleasing touch of bitterness. Golden yellow in color, with a light body and silky texture, Imperial has a clean, refreshing taste. WHAT IS WATER POSITIVE? Imperial is the worlds only water positive beer, conserving water at every stage of the brewing process, investing in protecting the tropical forest and supplying solutions for communities in need of fresh water. Imperial invites you to enjoy the refreshing taste of a sustainably brewed beer that gives back more than it takes. Imperial is the No. 1 selling beer in Costa Rica and is considered the 'Beer of Costa Rica'. Style: American Lager ALC. BY VOL: 4.5% IBUs 14 Two row & specialty malts
Labatt Blue
American Adjunct Lager 5.0% Ontario, Canada Aromatic hops, well-balanced, fully matured, full-flavored and a slightly sweet aftertaste.
Labatt Blue Light
Light Lager 4.0% Ontario, Canada Crisp, clean and delicately balanced with a slight sweetness and citrus-like hop character
Coors Light
Labatt Blue N/A
LuchaBrew Cans
Original collaboration between DST and 42 North in E.Aurora ABV: 4.8% IBU: 28 SRM: 6.5 The LuchaBrew is an amber lager brewed like the early Vienna-style beers that German immigrants brought to Mexico in the mid-19th century. It boasts a nice balanced malt bill with some honey and caramel notes blended with the soft lemon-spice of German noble hops that finishes smooth and crisp.
Mich Ultra
Low Carb, Light Lager 4.2% Missouri, USA Smooth, refreshing beer with fewer carbohydrates.
Miller Lite
Light Pilsner 4.2% Wisconsin, USA Great tasting, less filling. Triple-hops brewed for great pilsner taste
Modelo Especial Bottle
American Adjunct Lager 4.4% Mexico Rich, full-flavored pilsner brewed with premium two-row barley malt. Slightly sweet, well-balanced taste with a light hops character and crisp finish
Negra Modelo Bottle
Pacifico
American Adjunct Lager 4.4% Mexico Clean and hearty flavor
Sol
American Adjunct Lager 4.5% Mexico Sparkling gold hue, aroma and flavor of malt.
Southern Tier Brewing IPA Bottle
Tecate
An authentic full-bodied lager with a grainy, crisp malt flavor and a pleasant aftertaste – the way a Mexican cerveza should be!
Victoria Bottle
Corona Bucket
Miller Lite Bucket
Dos XX / Fireball Bucket
Draft Beer
Big Ditch Hayburner IPA
HAYBURNER INDIA PALE ALE Hayburner is a luscious and citrusy IPA with primary notes of orange, melon and grapefruit, and a slightly earthy finish. It packs a firm bitterness but remains balanced by abundant late hop additions and a soft and airy malt base. MALT: 2-ROW, CRYSTAL, CARAPILS HOPS: WARRIOR, CTZ, CASCADE, GLACIER, FALCONER’S FLIGHT ABV: 7.2%
New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale
Modelo Negro
Four Mile Allegheny IPA
Dos Equis Amber Draft
Negra Modelo is a rich, full-flavored pilsner, slightly sweet, well-balanced taste with a light hops character and a crisp finish. 0 grams fat Style: Craft Mexican Pilsner ABV: 4.4% Body: Low to Medium
Pacifico Draft
Corona Premier Draft
Pitcher
60 ounce Pitcher
Pony and a Shot
A-Z Cocktails
Aviation
2 oz Gin 1/2 oz Maraschino liqueur 1 oz Lemon juice Method: Up Glassware: Martini Garnish: Cherry
Bay Breeze
1.5 oz Vodka Fill w/ Cranberry & Pineapple Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: None
Cadillac Margarita
1.5 oz Tequila .75 oz Grand Marnier Fill w/ house Margarita Mix Method: Rocks Glassware: 12 oz Rocks Garnish: Salt Rim Choice Lime Wedge
Cosmopolitan
2.5 oz Vodka .5 oz Di Amore Orange .5 oz Lime Juice .5 oz Cranberry Juice Method: Up Glassware: Martini Garnish: Orange Twist
Cuba Libre
1.5 oz Rum Fill w/ Coke Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime Wedge
Daiquiri
2 oz rum 1 oz fresh lime juice 1 oz simple syrup Method: Up Glassware: Martini Garnish: Lime Wedge
Godfather
2 oz Scotch 1 oz Di Amore Amaretto Method: Build on Rocks Glassware: 12 oz Rocks Garnish: None
Godmother
2 oz Vodka 1 oz Di Amore Amaretto Method: Build on Rocks Glassware: 12 oz Rocks Garnish: None
Greyhound
1.5 oz Vodka Fill w/ Grapefruit Juice Method: Build over Ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: None
Highball
1.5 oz Whiskey Fill w/ Ginger Ale Method: Build over Ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: None
Irish Coffee
John Collins
1.5 oz Bourbon 1.5 oz Lime Juice 1.5 oz Lemon Juice Fill w/ Club Soda Method: Build over Ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime wedge & Cherry
Kamikaze
1 oz Vodka .25 oz Di Amore Orange .25 oz Lime Juice Method: Chilled Shot Glassware: Shot Garnish: None
Lemon Drop Shot
1 oz Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka .25 oz Agave Nectar .25 oz Lemon Juice Method: Chilled Shot Glassware: Shot Garnish: Sugar Rim Lemon Wedge
Long Island Iced Tea
.5 oz Deep Eddy Vodka .5 oz Mt Gay Rum .5 oz Tanqueray Gin .5 oz Orange Curacao Fill w/ equal parts Lemon & Lime Juice Top with Coke Method: Build over ice in cocktail shaker Shake and strain over new ice in glass, add Coke last, gently stir Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lemon Wedge
Madras
1.5 oz Vodka Fill w/ Cranberry & Orange Juice Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: None
Mai Tai (DST Style)
.5 oz Bacardi Maestro Rum .5 oz Malibu Rum .5 oz Mt Gay Black Barrel Fill w/ Orange & Pineapple Juice Grenadine Float Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Cherry
Manhattan
2.5 oz Bourbon or Rye Whiskey .5 oz Antica Carpano Sweet Vermouth Dash of Angostura Bitters (Dry: sub .5 oz Dry Vermouth, Perfect: add .5 oz Dry Vermouth) Method: Rocks/Up (stirred) Glassware: 12 oz Rocks/Martini Garnish: Cherry
Margarita
1.5 oz Tequila .75 oz Di Amore Orange Fill w/ house Margarita Mix (add 1 oz of Puree for Flavors) Method: Rocks Glassware: 12 oz Rocks Garnish: Salt Rim Choice Lime Wedge
Martini
3 oz Vodka/Gin .5 oz Dry Vermouth (Flavors: No Vermouth, add 1 oz Juice, Puree, etc & use flavored Vodka) Method: Rocks/Up Glassware: 12 oz Rocks/Martini Garnish: Guest Preference
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
1.5 oz Vodka .75 oz Lime Juice Fill w/ Ginger Beer Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime Wedge
Negroni
1 oz Gin of Choice 1 oz Campari 1 oz Sweet Vermouth Method: Build on Rocks (Stirred) Glassware: 12 oz Rocks Garnish: Orange Twist
Old Fashioned
2.5 oz Whiskey of Choice Splash of Agave Nectar Dash of Angostura Bitters Muddled Orange and Cherry Splash of Club Soda Method: Build over muddle and ice Glassware: 12 oz Rocks Garnish: Muddle in Glass
Paloma
1.5 oz Tequila Fill with equal parts Grapefruit Juice & Sprite Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime
Presbyterian
1.5 oz Whiskey of Choice Fill w/ Club Soda & Ginger Ale Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime
Red Headed Slut
.5 oz Jaegermeister .5 oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz Cranberry Juice Method: Chilled Shot Glassware: Shot Garnish: None
Rob Roy
2.5 oz Scotch of choice .5 oz Sweet Vermouth Dash of Angostura Bitters (Dry: sub .5 oz Dry Vermouth, Perfect: add .5 oz Dry Vermouth) Method: Rocks/Up (stirred) Glassware: 12 oz Rocks/Martini Garnish: Cherry
Salty Dog
1.5 oz Vodka Fill w/ Grapefruit Juice Method: Build over Ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Salt Rim and Lime
Seabreeze
1.5 oz Vodka of choice Fill w/ Cranberry & Grapefruit Juice Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime
Sex on the Beach
1.5 oz Vodka of choice .5 oz Peach Schnapps Fill w/ Orange & Cranberry Juice Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: lime
Snake Bite
1 oz Whiskey of choice .25 oz Agave Nectar .25 oz Lime Juice Method: Chilled Shot Glassware: Shot Garnish: None
Tequila Sunrise
1.5 oz Tequila Fill w/ Orange Juice Splash of Grenadine Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Cherry
Tom Collins
1.5 oz Gin 1.5 oz Lime Juice 1.5 oz Lemon Juice Fill w/ Club Soda Method: Build over Ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime wedge & Cherry
Vodka Collins
1.5 oz Vodka 1.5 oz Lime Juice 1.5 oz Lemon Juice Fill w/ Club Soda Method: Build over Ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime wedge & Cherry
Whiskey/Scotch Collins
1.5 oz Whiskey/Scotch 1.5 oz Lime Juice 1.5 oz Lemon Juice Fill w/ Club Soda Method: Build over Ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime wedge & Cherry
White Russian
Red
White
El Capitan's Wine List
Fund Raiser Wine
Kids Tacos & More
KIDS Carne
Kids Version of our Carne Asada Taco: 4.5" Flour Shell, Carne Asada, chopped lettuce, diced tomato, chihuahua cheese
KIDS Chicken
Kids Version of a Chicken Taco: 4.5" Flour Shell, White Meat Chicken, chopped lettuce, diced tomato, chihuahua cheese
KIDS Fish
Kids Version of our Fish Taco: 4.5" Flour Shell, Grilled Cod with salt and pepper, chopped lettuce, diced tomato, chihuahua cheese
CHEESE Kid-DILLA
CHICKEN Kid-DILLA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
