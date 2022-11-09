Restaurant header imageView gallery

Deep South Taco

1,896 Reviews

$$

1701 Hertel Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14216

Order Again

Popular Items

Nacho Libre Platter
Tex Mex Burrito
Dessert Churros

Take Out Tailgate Specials!

De-Constructed Gordo (2.5x larger!) Nacho

De-Constructed Gordo (2.5x larger!) Nacho

$45.00

2.5 times of our regular nachos platter! De-constructed so the chips don't get soggy - just build at home (instructions included!)

De-Constructed Gordo Nacho & 2 DST-Rita Qts.

De-Constructed Gordo Nacho & 2 DST-Rita Qts.

$99.00

Our de-constructed Gordo Nacho (2.5x the Nachos Libre Platter size)with 1/2 gallon of our DST-Rita's!

House Made DST-Rita Mix (non-alcoholic)

House Made DST-Rita Mix (non-alcoholic)

$22.00

You just add your tequila and triple sec. We give you a quart of our homemade mix, our special salt and limes!

DST-Rita Quart (Margaritas to Go!!)

DST-Rita Quart (Margaritas to Go!!)

$30.00

Made with Hornitos Reposado, Triple Sec, fresh lime juice, Meyer lemon juice and Valencia orange Juice! Comes complete with our special salt and limes!

Add a Mexican Six Pack!

Add a Mexican Six Pack!

$22.00

Mix n' Match between Bohemia, Corona, Dos Equis, Pacifico, Modelo and Tecate!

14" Giant Quesadilla

14" Giant Quesadilla

$40.00

2 pounds of cheeses! $5.00 savings off regular menu pricing!

Lucharito - 7# Burrito

Lucharito - 7# Burrito

$40.00

Our seven pound burrito! This thing is HUUUGE! Save $5 off of normal price!

Party Queso and Chips

Party Queso and Chips

$20.00

12 ounces of our three cheese tequila queso - double the amount served in the restaurant!

Party Guac. and Chips!

Party Guac. and Chips!

$18.00

Double the amount of our normal serving of freshly made guacamole!

Appetizers

Appetizer Dip Platter

$20.00

A sampling of our dipping appetizers. Consists of a 3 oz. portion of each with chips: Salsa, Queso, Guac, Texas Queso and Bean Puree as well as chips. Slightly more for substitutions.

Atomic Chile Relleno

Atomic Chile Relleno

$14.00
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00
Guacamole Classic

Guacamole Classic

$10.00

Our guacamole is comprised of fresh avocados, lime juice, diced fresh tomatoes, diced fresh jalapeños, diced white onion and cilantro. It's garnished with sliced radish, Pepitos, cotija cheese and cilantro.

Guacamole Loaded

Guacamole Loaded

$15.00
Nacho Libre Platter

Nacho Libre Platter

$21.00

Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.

Personal Nachos

Personal Nachos

$15.00

Salsa Solo

$5.00

Salsa Trio

$6.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00

A refreshing summer-style appetizer that's sure to please! Shrimp pieces from Guatemala, dressed with: Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Cilantro Lime Vin, Diced Mango, Jalapeno, Tomato and Red Onion. Served with Romaine Heart Spears and Tortilla Chips

Street Corn (2 halves)

$7.00

Our corn rubbed with a house-made Chili rub, chili powder, chipotle powder, caramelized garlic, kosher salt, and black. Grilled until caramelized, and dusted with cotija cheese.

Street Corn (4 halves)

$13.00
Three Cheese Tequila Queso

Three Cheese Tequila Queso

$11.00

liquidy queso option is made with a Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese blend, with Tequila, Red Peppers, Green Peppers and Poblano Peppers added for a little kick. Its then dusted with Cotija Cheese and garnished with cilantro.

Soups

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$10.00

Cup of Chili

$7.00
beer cheese soup with brocoli

beer cheese soup with brocoli

$9.00
beer cheese soup with brocoli

beer cheese soup with brocoli

$6.00

Salads

Taco Chicken Salad

$18.00
Tijuana Caesar

Tijuana Caesar

$11.00

Burritos

New Mexico Burrito

New Mexico Burrito

$18.00
California Style

California Style

$19.00
Tex Mex Burrito

Tex Mex Burrito

$18.00

Tacos

Gringo Combo

$15.00
Birria Tacos (order of 3)

Birria Tacos (order of 3)

$16.00
Taco al Pastor (c)

Taco al Pastor (c)

$6.50

We take pork shoulder and cook it (confit style) in Manteca. The rich pork is then covered in our Al Pastor marinade, which gets a great red color from achiote paste and great spice from Chipotle peppers that is balanced by the sweetness of the pineapple. To this spicy meat mixture, we add grilled white onion and sweet grilled pineapple, it’s finished with cilantro, radish and lime wedge.

Taco Carne Asada (c)

Taco Carne Asada (c)

$7.00

Marinated sirloin steak, seared and grilled. Steak is marinated in garlic, soy, ginger and citrus juices. Taco contains charred tomato salsa, white onion, cilantro and radish. Served with a lime.

Taco de Ahi Tuna (f)

Taco de Ahi Tuna (f)

$7.00
Taco de Baja Shrimp (f)

Taco de Baja Shrimp (f)

$7.00

Grilled Shrimp pieces (from Guatemala) dusted in our House-Made Mexican Rub (Chili powder, Chipotle Powder, Paprika, Cumin, Salt & Pepper) then added to a tortilla with: Avocado-Crema, Grilled White Onion, Austin Salsa, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Lime Radish and a splash of Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

Taco de BBQ Chicken (f)

Taco de BBQ Chicken (f)

$6.00

Taco de Carnitas (c)

$6.00

We start by coating tender pork shoulder in a dry rub of salt, bay leaves and garlic; Letting it cure for at least 24 hr hours. After its cured we confit the pork in seasoned Manteca (we love Manteca, if you couldn’t tell). Then, this scrumptious pork is slow braised in a mixture of oranges, Pasilla chiles, Arbol chiles and cinnamon. When plating this yummy taco for your guest, we top this lip-smacking meat with our Housemade Guajillo Serrano Salsa, diced white onion, fresh cilantro, radish and a lime garnish.

Taco de Cauliflower (c)

Taco de Cauliflower (c)

$5.00
Taco de Chorizo (c)

Taco de Chorizo (c)

$6.00

Its packed with two styles of spicy Chorizo sausage, our house-made Ground Chorizo sausage and Chorizo links we cut into half-moon pieces. From there, we keep piling on the goodness. That spicy chorizo gets sautéed with diced skin-on white potatoes and roasted Poblano peppers. We top this mixture with our Housemade Guajillo Serrano salsa, Pepitos, toasted sesame seeds, shredded Chihuahua Cheese, diced white onion, cilantro, radish and of course, a lime!

Taco de Korean Beef (f)

$7.00

Taco de Kung Pao Chicken (f)

$6.00

Taco de Lobster - Crispy (f)

$11.00

Taco de Lobster - Grilled (f)

$11.00

Tostada de Mexico

$7.00

The Tostada de Hongos (hongos means mushroom) is a tasty treat served on a piled high on a crispy, house-made corn tortilla. We top that crispy shell with our savory mushroom mix (comprised of button and shitake mushrooms), stewed with onion, garlic, tomatoes and jalapenos. Piled high on that are succulent greens(marinated in our house-made Cilantro-Lime vinaigrette), savory goat cheese, Salsa Fresca, roasted poblano peppers and finished with cilantro, and radish. The tostada is held in place by our spicy pinto bean spread. LLS – Although the Tostada de Hongos appears vegetarian at first glance with it not containing a protein, but wait, our spicy pinto bean spread makes it not so. This dish can easily be made vegetarian by swapping the bean spread with our fresh, house-made Guacamole. To make it vegan friendly, just omit the goat cheese!

Taco de Papas Con Rajas (c)

$5.00

Potatoes with roasted poblano peppers and Rajas sauce. This delicious sauce contains queso fresco, cotija cheese, heavy cream and rajas chipotle (or strips of peppers). Its adds a creamy compliment to the crisp potatoes and spicy peppers. Topped off with diced white onions, cotija cheese, sliced radishes and cilantro. Its garnished with a wedge of lime. LLS – The Papas Con Rajas is completely vegetarian but not vegan. If a guest requests no cotija on the Papas ask a follow up question: “Are you vegan or do you by chance have a dairy allergy?? The dairy elements in the Rajas Chipotle are not listed on the menu. Guests who are vegan or have a dairy allergy may think the removal of the cotija cheese will make it a safe option for them.

Taco de Papas Vegan (c)

$5.50

The Papas taco can easily be amended to become a vegan option. It is hearty, filling and full of flavor. Roasted poblano peppers and crispy, skin on white potatoes are still the base. Instead of the creamy Rajas Chipotle sauce, we add spicy Salsa Roja to the mix. It adds a ton of great flavor, spice and sauciness. Wait, there’s more! We add our hearty mushroom mix, sprinkle on our spicy fish seasoning (don’t worry – no fish were harmed in the making of the seasoning, it just what we call it and still vegan friendly) and add some fresh sliced cabbage. This taco is then topped with sliced radish, fresh diced white onion, cilantro and a wedge of lime.

Taco de Pescado (f)

Taco de Pescado (f)

$7.00

Our Grilled Pescado Taco is given a healthy dose of our spicy fish seasoning and grilled to perfection. Our hearty Crispy Pescado Taco is given a dusting of salt and pepper, dunked in Dos Equis Amber Beer Batter and crisped to a delicious golden brown. Both tacos are served on our house-made corn tortillas and given a healthy portion of our delicious, savoy Chipotle Mayo. Both Crispy and Grilled Pescado Tacos are dressed with a generous portion of fresh cabbage slaw, mixed with crisp shaved red onion, sprinkled with salt and pepper, tossed in our Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette finally topped with cilantro, radish and garnished with a lime wedge. LSS - The Crispy Pescado taco is contains gluten and cannot be amended to be without.

Taco de Scorpion Taco

Taco de Scorpion Taco

$13.00

The Trinidad Scorpion Pepper was, for 3 years, ranked as the hottest pepper in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records! Bean puree, grilled chicken breast, Scorpion sauce, ghost pepper cheese, jalapeños, habanero slaw, scorpion dust, cilantro and radish, served bean luchador style.

Taco Pollo Pibil (c)

Taco Pollo Pibil (c)

$6.00

Chicken thighs are marinated for over 24 hours in our special chicken marinade, which contains achiote paste and habanero, which lends to its spiciness. The Pollo is then prepared in a very Old World way, steamed in banana leaves. This spicy chicken is then topped with pickled red onions, cilantro, radish and lime wedge garnish.

Taco Pollo Verde (c)

$6.00

Pollo(or chicken) breast is slow roasted in our delectable New Mexican Green Chile sauce. Though, Chile is in the name, it is mild in flavor and a great option for a guest looking for a less spicy option. This saucy taco is then topped with Queso Fresco, diced white onion, cilantro, radish, and of course, a lime garnish.

Quesadillas & Entrees

Sirloin Steak

$26.00
Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$13.00

Seared Salmon

$20.00

Enchiladas

$19.00

Group Items

Gordo Nacho Platter (2.5x more!)

$45.00

Our Nacho Platter that can accommodate up to 8 people

Lucha-Rito (7# Burrrito)

$45.00

Jam packed with all of the best ingredients! Make sure you offer to have the burrito smothered in Queso, Red Mole Sauce or both!!

Giant Quesadilla (3x original)

Giant Quesadilla (3x original)

$45.00

Sides

Black Beans and Corn

$4.00

A delicious option for your Vegan friends! This dish is comprised of Black Beans, Corn, Cumin and Chili Powder. Garnished with Cilantro

Cilantro-Lime Rice

$4.00

Long grain rice, white rice cooked with vegetable stock, garlic, and lime juice. Finished with cilantro.

Extra 4.5" flour tortillas (3)

$1.00

Extra Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Frijoles Charros

$4.00

Pinto beans stewed in rich mixture of garlic, tomatoes, white onions, green peppers, jalapeno peppers, Dos Equis Amber beer, cilantro and ham hocks. Our beans are not vegetarian, meaning, if a guest orders other vegetarian items and then an item containing our beans, please ask the follow up question. Are you a vegetarian? They will be grateful that you are watching out for their dietary concerns than more so annoyed at the question. This dish is also not gluten free, due to the beer in the dish.

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Side Cabbage Slaw

$2.00

Side Cheese

$2.00

Side Chipotle Mayo

$2.00

side Cilantro

$1.00

Side Crema

$2.00

Side Diced Tomato

$1.00

Side Diced White Onion

$1.00

Side Dressing (3 oz.)

$2.00

Side Fresh Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Lettuce

$0.50

Side Meat

Side Salsa

$2.00
Side Tortilla Chips

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Desserts

Dessert Churros

$6.00

Finger sized, house made, deep-fried pastry, crunchy on the outside, soft in the middle and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. These tasty treats are best with our homemade spicy, Chipotle chocolate dipping sauce.

Mini Dessert Nacho

$7.00

10-15 crispy flour tortilla wedges dusted with cinnamon and sugar then drizzled with chipotle chocolate sauce and banana-tequila caramel sauce topped with cinnamon whipped cream

Sodas/ Virgin Bev

Barq's Root Beer

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

20 oz Bottle

Club Soda

$2.25

10 oz Bottle

Coke

$2.25

12 oz Can

Coke de Mexico

$3.50

12 oz Glass Bottle Also know as "Mexican Coke" Where It Comes From: No surprise here. Mexican Coke is from—you guessed it—Mexico. What It Is: Believers claim Coke de Mexico is a superior version of its American counterpart for several reasons. Some say it has a superior taste. Some like the cool, glass bottle. And still others claim it isn’t the container, but rather what’s inside. Coke de Mexico's ingredients include cane sugar rather than the high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) generally used to sweeten the American version. And that is a good thing, according to its admirers.

Diet Coke

$2.25

12 oz Can

Ginger Ale

$2.25

12 oz Can

Goya Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

S/F Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.25

12 oz Can

Sprite de Mexico

$3.50

12 oz Glass Bottle Also known as "Mexican Sprite" Sprite de Mexico is the classic Sprite made with real cane sugar, not high fructose syrup.

Sunkist Orange

$2.25

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

18.5 oz Bottle

Tonic

$2.25

10 oz Bottle

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

18.5 oz Bottle

Virgin Marg Rocks

$5.00

Pint Glass Fill with Ice 2/3 full of N/A DST-Rita Top with Sprite, stir Garnish with Lime

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Pint Glass Fill with Ice Fill with House Bloody Mix Garnish with Lemon and Olive

Juice/Kids

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

evian bottled water

evian bottle

$2.75

Margaritas

DST-Rita

$8.00

"El Jimador Blanco Tequila Orange Liqueur fresh squeezed lime juice fresh squeezed lemon juice fresh squeezed orange juice agave nectar

Margarita Quart (Margaritas to Go!!)

$30.00

Rita Cactus!

$110.00

2 AM

$10.00

A sweeter, fruitier spin on a margarita with blood orange liquor, peach schnapps and cranberry juice!

Boom

$10.00

A margarita featuring blood orange syrup and reposado tequila.

Get The Stretch

$10.00

For those who like their margaritas with a kick! Made with jalapeno infused tequila.

Mambo Ricardo

$15.00

"Our frozen creation is as fun as its name!" Layered Sangria and Margarita, then topped with tequila!

Bulls of Paradise

$10.00

Tequila, Riesling, Strawberry Puree and Tropical Red Bull.

Bullrita

$10.00

A margarita made with Tropical Red Bull!

Mule - Rita

$12.00

A cross between a Moscow Mule and a Margarita!

St. Jude's Pumpkin

$1.00

Sangrias

Red Sangria

$10.00

House-made concoction of wine, alcohol and fruit juice! Available in both red and white versions.

Bourbon Cocktails

Mucho Gusto

$10.00

Bourbon, blood orange liqueur, ginger liqueur and organic agave nectar.

Whistle Wetter

$10.00

"Buttery caramel and honeyed noted bourbon cocktail, fruity and citrus flavors" Bourbon, Maraschino liqueur, orange curacao, splash of o.j.

Bloodys

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Our house recipe

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Our house recipe made with tequila.

Rum Cocktails

Casa Mojito

$10.00

"Our premium Mojito, extremely refreshing!" 1.25 oz Mount Gay Silver Rum .5 oz Bacardi Limon .5 oz fresh lime juice .25 oz agave nectar 8-10 leaves fresh mint fill club soda Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime Wedge & 3 Mint Leaves Muddle mint and agave nectar in tin. Add ice and ingredients 1-3 to tin. Shake and strain over fresh ice. Top with club soda.

Fruity Mojito

$10.00

"Refreshing, light and fruity, easy to enjoy" 1.25 oz Mount Gay Silver Rum 2 oz fresh strawberry puree 8-10 leaves fresh mint fill Sprite Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime Wedge 3 Mint Leaves Muddle mint and strawberry puree in tin. Add ice and rum to tin. Shake and strain over fresh ice. Top with Sprite.

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

"Aged rum paired with Jamaican spiced ginger beer" 1.25 oz the Kraken .25 oz fresh squeezed lime juice approx 5 oz Goya ginger beer Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime Wedge Build in order: Ice, Ginger Beer, Lime juice, Rum

Bottle Beer

42 North Seltzer

$4.00

5 for $20 Corona Beer Buckets

$20.00

Comes in a bucket with swag (while supplies last.)

Athletic Brewing IPA non alcoholic

$5.50

Belt Line Honey Kolsch 16 oz.

$5.00

Blackbird Cider

$4.00

Bohemia

$3.50

German Pilsner 5.3% Mexico A top-quality lager beer with full body and rich flavor. Smooth and malty

Bud Light Bottle

$3.50

Light Lager 4.2% Missouri, USA Very clean aroma, Crisp, Refreshing Taste

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.50

American Lager 5.0% Missouri, USA Light Golden Color. Blend of Barley Malts and Rice. Aged on Beechwood chips for 21 days to mature the flavor of the beer

circle the wagons pilsner resurgence

$5.00

Corona Extra

$3.50

Mexican Lager 4.6% Mexico Aroma is fruity-honey with a touch of malt and the flavor is crisp and well-balanced between hops and malt, toward the malt side.

corona light bottle

$3.50

Corona Premier

$3.50

Corona Refresca

$4.00

Corona Seltzer

$5.00

Dos Equis Bottle and Fireball Shot

$7.00

Dos Equis Lager

$3.50

American Adjunct Lager 4.3% Mexico Refreshing, crisp, golden, lager

Dos XX / Fireball Bucket

$41.00

Dos xx Amber Bottle

$3.50

Founders All Day

$4.50

Heineken

$3.50

Heineken non alcoholic

$3.50

Euro Pale Lager 5.0% Holland Bright, golden in color. Malty yet mildly bitter in taste

High Noon

$5.00

High Noon Bucket

$25.00

Hornitos Seltzer

$4.00

Labatt Blue

$3.50

American Adjunct Lager 5.0% Ontario, Canada Aromatic hops, well-balanced, fully matured, full-flavored and a slightly sweet aftertaste.

Labatt Blue Light

$3.50

Light Lager 4.0% Ontario, Canada Crisp, clean and delicately balanced with a slight sweetness and citrus-like hop character

labatt blue light seltzer

$4.00

Labatt Blue N/A

$3.50

make me wanna stout big ditch

$5.00

medalla light puerto rico

$4.00
Mich Ultra

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Low Carb, Light Lager 4.2% Missouri, USA Smooth, refreshing beer with fewer carbohydrates.

Miller Lite

$3.50

Light Pilsner 4.2% Wisconsin, USA Great tasting, less filling. Triple-hops brewed for great pilsner taste

Modelo Especial

$3.50

American Adjunct Lager 4.4% Mexico Rich, full-flavored pilsner brewed with premium two-row barley malt. Slightly sweet, well-balanced taste with a light hops character and crisp finish

Modelo Negra Bottle

$3.50

Pacifico

$3.50

American Adjunct Lager 4.4% Mexico Clean and hearty flavor

panchos mexican lager

$5.00

Refresca Bucket $19

$19.00

Sol

$3.50

American Adjunct Lager 4.5% Mexico Sparkling gold hue, aroma and flavor of malt.

Tecate

$3.50

An authentic full-bodied lager with a grainy, crisp malt flavor and a pleasant aftertaste – the way a Mexican cerveza should be!

Truly Seltzer

$4.00

Draft Beer

Dos xx Amber Draft

$4.00

Negra Modelo is a rich, full-flavored pilsner, slightly sweet, well-balanced taste with a light hops character and a crisp finish. 0 grams fat Style: Craft Mexican Pilsner ABV: 4.4% Body: Low to Medium

Draft Pitcher

$16.00

60 ounce Pitcher

Hayburner

$6.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$4.00

Negro Modelo Draft

$4.00

Pacifico Draft

$4.00

southern tier pumpkin

$9.00

Summer Shandy

$6.00

Pony and a Shot

Coranita & Shot

$7.00

A-Z Cocktails

Aviation

$9.00

2 oz Gin 1/2 oz Maraschino liqueur 1 oz Lemon juice Method: Up Glassware: Martini Garnish: Cherry

Bay Breeze

$5.50

1.5 oz Vodka Fill w/ Cranberry & Pineapple Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: None

Cadillac Margarita

$9.00

1.5 oz Tequila .75 oz Grand Marnier Fill w/ house Margarita Mix Method: Rocks Glassware: 12 oz Rocks Garnish: Salt Rim Choice Lime Wedge

Cosmopolitan

$9.50

2.5 oz Vodka .5 oz Di Amore Orange .5 oz Lime Juice .5 oz Cranberry Juice Method: Up Glassware: Martini Garnish: Orange Twist

Cuba Libre

$5.50

1.5 oz Rum Fill w/ Coke Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime Wedge

Daiquiri

$10.00

2 oz rum 1 oz fresh lime juice 1 oz simple syrup Method: Up Glassware: Martini Garnish: Lime Wedge

Godfather

$9.00

2 oz Scotch 1 oz Di Amore Amaretto Method: Build on Rocks Glassware: 12 oz Rocks Garnish: None

Godmother

$9.00

2 oz Vodka 1 oz Di Amore Amaretto Method: Build on Rocks Glassware: 12 oz Rocks Garnish: None

Greyhound

$5.50

1.5 oz Vodka Fill w/ Grapefruit Juice Method: Build over Ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: None

Highball

$5.50

1.5 oz Whiskey Fill w/ Ginger Ale Method: Build over Ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: None

John Collins

$5.50

1.5 oz Bourbon 1.5 oz Lime Juice 1.5 oz Lemon Juice Fill w/ Club Soda Method: Build over Ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime wedge & Cherry

Kamikaze

$5.50

1 oz Vodka .25 oz Di Amore Orange .25 oz Lime Juice Method: Chilled Shot Glassware: Shot Garnish: None

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.50

1 oz Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka .25 oz Agave Nectar .25 oz Lemon Juice Method: Chilled Shot Glassware: Shot Garnish: Sugar Rim Lemon Wedge

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

.5 oz Deep Eddy Vodka .5 oz Mt Gay Rum .5 oz Tanqueray Gin .5 oz Orange Curacao Fill w/ equal parts Lemon & Lime Juice Top with Coke Method: Build over ice in cocktail shaker Shake and strain over new ice in glass, add Coke last, gently stir Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lemon Wedge

Madras

$5.50

1.5 oz Vodka Fill w/ Cranberry & Orange Juice Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: None

Mai Tai (DST Style)

$9.00

.5 oz Bacardi Maestro Rum .5 oz Malibu Rum .5 oz Mt Gay Black Barrel Fill w/ Orange & Pineapple Juice Grenadine Float Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Cherry

Manhattan

$9.00

2.5 oz Bourbon or Rye Whiskey .5 oz Antica Carpano Sweet Vermouth Dash of Angostura Bitters (Dry: sub .5 oz Dry Vermouth, Perfect: add .5 oz Dry Vermouth) Method: Rocks/Up (stirred) Glassware: 12 oz Rocks/Martini Garnish: Cherry

Margarita

$7.00

1.5 oz Tequila .75 oz Di Amore Orange Fill w/ house Margarita Mix (add 1 oz of Puree for Flavors) Method: Rocks Glassware: 12 oz Rocks Garnish: Salt Rim Choice Lime Wedge

Martini

$10.00

3 oz Vodka/Gin .5 oz Dry Vermouth (Flavors: No Vermouth, add 1 oz Juice, Puree, etc & use flavored Vodka) Method: Rocks/Up Glassware: 12 oz Rocks/Martini Garnish: Guest Preference

Moscow Mule

$7.50

1.5 oz Vodka .75 oz Lime Juice Fill w/ Ginger Beer Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime Wedge

Negroni

$8.00

1 oz Gin of Choice 1 oz Campari 1 oz Sweet Vermouth Method: Build on Rocks (Stirred) Glassware: 12 oz Rocks Garnish: Orange Twist

Old Fashioned

$8.00

2.5 oz Whiskey of Choice Splash of Agave Nectar Dash of Angostura Bitters Muddled Orange and Cherry Splash of Club Soda Method: Build over muddle and ice Glassware: 12 oz Rocks Garnish: Muddle in Glass

Paloma

$5.50

1.5 oz Tequila Fill with equal parts Grapefruit Juice & Sprite Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime

Presbyterian

$5.50

1.5 oz Whiskey of Choice Fill w/ Club Soda & Ginger Ale Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime

Red Headed Slut

$5.50

.5 oz Jaegermeister .5 oz Peach Schnapps .5 oz Cranberry Juice Method: Chilled Shot Glassware: Shot Garnish: None

Rob Roy

$9.00

2.5 oz Scotch of choice .5 oz Sweet Vermouth Dash of Angostura Bitters (Dry: sub .5 oz Dry Vermouth, Perfect: add .5 oz Dry Vermouth) Method: Rocks/Up (stirred) Glassware: 12 oz Rocks/Martini Garnish: Cherry

Salty Dog

$5.50

1.5 oz Vodka Fill w/ Grapefruit Juice Method: Build over Ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Salt Rim and Lime

Seabreeze

$5.50

1.5 oz Vodka of choice Fill w/ Cranberry & Grapefruit Juice Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime

Sex on the Beach

$5.50

1.5 oz Vodka of choice .5 oz Peach Schnapps Fill w/ Orange & Cranberry Juice Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: lime

Snake Bite

$5.50

1 oz Whiskey of choice .25 oz Agave Nectar .25 oz Lime Juice Method: Chilled Shot Glassware: Shot Garnish: None

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

1.5 oz Tequila Fill w/ Orange Juice Splash of Grenadine Method: Build over ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Cherry

Tom Collins

$5.50

1.5 oz Gin 1.5 oz Lime Juice 1.5 oz Lemon Juice Fill w/ Club Soda Method: Build over Ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime wedge & Cherry

Vodka Collins

$5.50

1.5 oz Vodka 1.5 oz Lime Juice 1.5 oz Lemon Juice Fill w/ Club Soda Method: Build over Ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime wedge & Cherry

Whiskey/Scotch Collins

$7.00

1.5 oz Whiskey/Scotch 1.5 oz Lime Juice 1.5 oz Lemon Juice Fill w/ Club Soda Method: Build over Ice Glassware: 14 oz Collins Garnish: Lime wedge & Cherry

White Russian

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Red Wine

19 Crimes Red 187 ml

$6.00

Producer: 19 Crimes Country: Australia Region: South Eastern Year: 2013 WINEMAKER'S NOTES: Dark red in the glass, its legs cascade slowly due to its concentration and power. Possessing aromas of licorice, dark fruits and vanilla, this theme carries through on the palate with loads of rich fruit all wrapped in chalky, ripe tannins persistence and structure to support the concentration of flavor

Cab. Sauv. Finca 750 ml

$32.00

Veramonte Red 750 ml

$35.00

Lindeman's Red 750 ml

$26.00

Cali Red 750 ml

$35.00

Cali Red 750 ml

$35.00

White Wine

Barefoot Moscato 187 ml

$5.00Out of stock

Chardonnay, 19 Crimes 375 ml

$14.00

Crane Lake Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Graffigna Pinot Grigio 750 ml

$30.00

Hard Chard 187 ml

$6.00

Lindeman's Sauv. Blanc 750 ml

$26.00

Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc 750 ml

$35.00

Montezuma Riesling 187 ml

$9.00

Portillo Chard 750

$36.00

Rose Day Owl

$7.00

Rose House Wine 187 ml

$8.00

Salmon Run Riesling 750 ml

$36.00

Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc 187 ml

$6.00

Kids Tacos & More

KIDS Carne

$7.00

Kids Version of our Carne Asada Taco: 4.5" Flour Shell, Carne Asada, chopped lettuce, diced tomato, chihuahua cheese

KIDS Chicken

$5.00

Kids Version of a Chicken Taco: 4.5" Flour Shell, White Meat Chicken, chopped lettuce, diced tomato, chihuahua cheese

KIDS Fish

$7.00

Kids Version of our Fish Taco: 4.5" Flour Shell, Grilled Cod with salt and pepper, chopped lettuce, diced tomato, chihuahua cheese

CHEESE Kid-DILLA

$5.00

CHICKEN Kid-DILLA

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216

Directions

