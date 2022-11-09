Deep South Taco

Taco de Papas Con Rajas (c)

$5.00

Potatoes with roasted poblano peppers and Rajas sauce. This delicious sauce contains queso fresco, cotija cheese, heavy cream and rajas chipotle (or strips of peppers). Its adds a creamy compliment to the crisp potatoes and spicy peppers. Topped off with diced white onions, cotija cheese, sliced radishes and cilantro. Its garnished with a wedge of lime. LLS – The Papas Con Rajas is completely vegetarian but not vegan. If a guest requests no cotija on the Papas ask a follow up question: “Are you vegan or do you by chance have a dairy allergy?? The dairy elements in the Rajas Chipotle are not listed on the menu. Guests who are vegan or have a dairy allergy may think the removal of the cotija cheese will make it a safe option for them.