A map showing the location of Deeply Rooted PDX 4765 NE FremontView gallery

Deeply Rooted PDX 4765 NE Fremont

review star

No reviews yet

4765 NE Fremont

Portland, OR 97213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters

Duffels of truffles

$9.00

Truffle Fries with Siracha Aioli

Side Fries

$6.00

Buffalo Cauliflower W/ Ranch

$12.00

Buffalo Cauliflower or Chick'n wings

Buffalo Wings W/ Ranch

$14.00

AutoBahn cups

$9.00

Banh Mi Lettuce Wraps

Marinated Olives with Pit

$7.00

Marinated Olives w/pit

Entrees

Infinity and beyond

$18.00

Marinated Beyond Burger

Westerner

$16.00

Inglorious bastard

$16.00

German Style Bratwurst

Gone fishin

$18.00

Hearts of Palm fried in house beer batter

Salads/Bowls/Soups

Hail Caesar

$13.00

SxSW Bowl

$15.00

Drop the beet

$13.00

Daily soup - Bowl

$9.00

Daily Soup - Cup

$5.00

Red or the White - Bowl

$10.00

White Clam Chowder w/ Oyster Shrooms

Red or the White - Cup

$7.00

White Clam Chowder w/ Oyster Shrooms

Dessert

Churro bananas

$7.00

Fried bananas in a Churro batter

Panna cotta w/Seasonal Fruit sauce

$7.00

Italian Style Cream Dessert

Rotating Cheesecake

$12.00

Cashew Based Cheesecake

Soda's

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Red bull

$4.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

Tonic Water

$4.00

Soda Water

Soda Refill

Brew Dr - Love Booch

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Juice's

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4765 NE Fremont, Portland, OR 97213

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fire on the Mountain | Fremont
orange star4.0 • 62
3443 NE 57th Ave Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Tacovore Portland
orange star4.5 • 10
3707 NE Fremont St Portland, OR 97212
View restaurantnext
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
orange star4.6 • 798
4627 NE Fremont St. Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,496
5115 NE Sandy Blvd Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Clyde's Prime Rib - 5474 NE Sandy Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
5474 NE Sandy Blvd Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Nepo 42
orange star4.4 • 1,176
5403 NE 42nd Ave Portland, OR 97218
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston