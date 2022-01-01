Restaurant header imageView gallery

DEERHAMMER

321 East Main Street

Buena Vista, CO 81211

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings x10
Fish N Chips
Leek and Potato Corn Chowder

Burgers

Bourbon Bacon BBQ

$12.00

Smashed Beef Patty/Bacon/House Smoked Bourbon BBQ Sauce/Cheddar/Onion Rings/Sweet Potato Bun

Original Gangster

$10.00

Smashed Beef Patty/Cheddar/Sweet Potato Bun

Shroom Fest

$12.00

Smashed Beef Patty/Sauteed Mushrooms/Swiss Cheese/Sweet Potato Bun

Freshly Hatched

$13.00

Smashed Burger Patty/Hatch Green Chilies/Fried Egg/Cheddar/Sweet Potato Bun

Wings

Wings x5

$11.00

House Smoked Wings

Wings x10

$18.00

House Smoked Wings

Sharables

Fries

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Fried Cheese Curds/Side Of Ranch & Buffalo Allergens: Wheat, Soybeans, Milk/Dairy, Eggs

Rocky Mountain Oysters

$12.00

From the prairie (not the sea)/Side of Ranch

Buffalo Cauliflower "Wings"

$10.00

Basket of battered fried cauliflower florets/ side of blue cheese Allergens: Sulphur Dioxide, Wheat, Gluten, Milk/Dairy, Eggs, Soybeans, Gluten May Contain Mustard

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Buffalo Fries

$12.00

Forager Fries

$12.00

Potstickers

$9.00Out of stock

8 pork and veggie potstickers, deep fried, served with Sweet Thai Chilli sauce and Soy sauce

To Go/ For Here

ToGo

For Here

Specials

Philly Cheese

$13.00

Fish N Chips

$14.00

Leek and Potato Corn Chowder

$8.00+

Salads

Leaf-Peeper Salad

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Deerhammer Tasting Room & Kitchen EAT • DRINK • GATHER

Website

Location

321 East Main Street, Buena Vista, CO 81211

Directions

