Deerhead Hot Dogs, Wilmington 620 S Maryland Ave

Restaurant info

We're the Wilmington Area's beloved Hot Dog Joint that's been creating intergenerational memories...since 1935! Known for the Secret Sauce we put on our split-grilled Dogs, that are served on a steamed oval roll...but we also offer Better Burgers, Sumptuous Steaks, Super Subs, Old Fashioned Hand-Dipped Shakes and Malts, and a whole lot of other great Deerhead foods! When will we see you today?