Deerhead Hot Dogs, Wilmington 620 S Maryland Ave
271 Reviews
$
620 S Maryland Ave
Wilmington, DE 19804
The Deerhead Hot Dog
The Single Dog
Our split-grilled Dog...served on a steamed oval roll.
The Double Dog
Two of our split-grilled Dogs...served on a steamed oval roll.
The Groovin Reuben Dog
The Single Fry Baby Dog
Our deep fried, then split-grilled, Dog...served on a steamed oval roll.
The Double Fry Baby Dog
Two of our deep fried, then split-grilled, Dogs...served on a steamed oval roll.
The Footlong Dog
Our footlong split-grilled Dog...served on a toasted Sub roll.
The Footlong Fry Baby Dog
Our footlong deep fried, then split-grilled, Dog...served on a toasted Sub roll.
10 Pack Singles
A 10 pack of our split-grilled Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.
10 Pack Doubles
A 10 pack of our split-grilled Double Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.
10 Pack Singles Fry Baby
A 10 pack of our deep fried, then split-grilled, Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.
10 Pack Doubles Fry Baby
A 10 pack of our deep fried, then split-grilled, double Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.
The Single All Beef Dog
Our All Beef split-grilled Dog...served on a steamed oval roll.
The Double All Beef Dog
Two of our All Beef split-grilled Dogs...served on a steamed oval roll.
The Single All Beef Fry Baby Dog
Our All Beef deep fried, then split-grilled, Dog...served on a steamed oval roll.
The Double All Beef Fry Baby Dog
Two of our All Beef deep fried, then split-grilled, Dogs...served on a steamed oval roll.
The Footlong All Beef Dog
Our All Beef footlong split-grilled Dog...served on a toasted Sub roll.
The Footlong All Beef Fry Baby Dog
Our All Beef footlong deep fried, then split-grilled, Dog...served on a toasted Sub roll.
10 Pack All Beef Singles
A 10 pack of our All Beef split-grilled Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.
10 Pack All Beef Doubles
A 10 pack of our All Beef split-grilled Double Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.
10 Pack All Beef Singles Fry Baby
A 10 pack of our All Beef deep fried, then split-grilled, Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.
10 Pack All Beef Doubles Fry Baby
A 10 pack of our All Beef deep fried, then split-grilled, double Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.
The Single Turkey Dog
Our split-grilled Turkey Dog...served on a steamed oval roll.
The Double Turkey Dog
Two of our split-grilled Turkey Dogs...served on a steamed oval roll.
The Single Turkey Fry Baby Dog
Our Turkey Dog deep fried, then split-grilled...served on a steamed oval roll.
The Double Turkey Fry Baby Dog
Two of our Turkey Dogs deep fried, then split-grilled...served on a steamed oval roll.
The Footlong Turkey Dog
OurTurkey Footlong Dog split-grilled...served on a toasted Sub roll.
The Footlong Turkey Fry Baby Dog
Our Turkey Footlong Dog deep fried, then split-grilled...served on a toasted Sub roll.
10 Pack Turkey Singles
A 10 pack of our Turkey split-grilled Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.
10 Pack Turkey Doubles
A 10 pack of our Turkey split-grilled Double Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.
The BLT Dog
The Breakfast Club Dog
The Firecracker Dog
10 Pack Turkey Singles Fry Baby
A 10 pack of our Turkey Dogs deep fried, then split-grilled...served on steamed oval rolls.
10 Pack Turkey Doubles Fry Baby
A 10 pack of our Turkey Double Dogs deep fried, then split-grilled...served on steamed oval rolls.
The Sunday Single Dog
Our split-grilled Dog...served on a steamed oval roll.
The Sunday Single Fry Baby Dog
Our deep fried, then split-grilled, Dog...served on a steamed oval roll.
The Sunday Double Dog
Two of our split-grilled Dogs...served on a steamed oval roll.
The Sunday Double Fry Baby Dog
Two of our deep fried, then split-grilled, Dogs...served on a steamed oval roll.
The Sunday Footlong Dog
Our footlong split-grilled Dog...served on a grilled roll.
The Sunday Footlong Fry Baby Dog
Our footlong deep fried, then split-grilled, Dog...served on a grilled roll.
Grilled Hamburgers
Flyin' Hawaiian Burger
1/4 lb Hamburger
Our char-grilled Burger...served on a grilled Brioche bun.
1/2 lb Hamburger
1/4 lb Cheese Burger
Our char-grilled Cheese Burger...served on a grilled Brioche bun.
1/2 lb Cheese Burger
Hamburger Sub
Two of our char-grilled Burgers...served on a grilled sub roll.
Cheese Burger Sub
Two of our char-grilled Cheese Burgers...served on a grilled sub roll.
Veggie Burger
Our char-grilled Veggie Burger...served on a grilled Brioche bun.
Veggie Cheese Burger
Our char-grilled Veggie Burger...served on a grilled Brioche bun.
Big Dill Burger
Burger Special
Big Swiss Burger Special
Double Double Grilled Cheese Burger
Burger Special
Egg in the Nest Burger
Freak Burger
Italian Job Cheese Burger
Burger Special
Old Bay Cheese Burger
Burger Special
Pig and Cow Cheese Burger
Burger Special
Steak Sandwiches
Steak Sandwich
South Philly Style Steak Sandwich...available in Baby, Small, or Large.
Cheese Steak Sandwich
South Philly Style Cheese Steak Sandwich...available in Baby, Small, or Large.
Chicken Steak Sandwich
South Philly Style Chicken Steak Sandwich...available in Baby, Small, or Large.
Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich
South Philly Style Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich...available in Baby, Small, and Large.
Baby Steak w/Fries
Baby Cheese Steak w/Fries
Baby Chicken Steak w/Fries
Baby Chicken Cheese Steak w/Fries
Grand Slammer Sandwiches
Beulah's Big Beef Sandwich
Tiger Wrap
Shrimp & Fries Special
Shrimp, Fries & Drink Special
Fried Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce
Fried Flounder Sandwich Special
Fried Flounder, Tomato, Lettuce on a Brioche bun, your choice of Tartar or Cocktail sauce
Fried Flounder Sandwich w/ Fries
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Our char-grilled Chicken Breast topped with Tomato, Onion, and Provolone Cheese...served on a fresh Kaiser roll.
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our store roasted BBQ Pulled Pork, topped with Provolone Cheese...served on a fresh Kaiser roll.
Wet Roast Beef Sandwich
Hot Roast Beef, with Au Jus and Horse Radish on the side...served on a fresh Kaiser roll.
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato...served on your choice of bread.
Grilled Reuben Sandwich
Your choice of Corned Beef OR Turkey, Sauerkraut OR Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, and Russian Dressing...on Rye.
BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Special
Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich
Hot OR Sweet Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onion...served on a sub roll.
Sweet Italian Sausage
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of Cheese on your choice of bread.
Grilled Cheese, Tomato, and Onion Sandwich
Your choice of Cheese on your choice of bread.
Grilled Cheese, Tomato, and Bacon Sandwich
Your choice of Cheese on your choice of bread.
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Your choice of Cheese on your choice of bread.
Grilled Turkey and Cheese
Your choice of Cheese on your choice of bread.
Grilled Octavio Sandwich
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, and Ranch Dressing...on Rye.
Big Swiss Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Special
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Special
Jalapeno Bacon Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese Special
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Fried Pickles, Lettuce, Mayo, and Hot Honey...on a Steak roll.
Chicken Finger Sandwich Special
Double Reuben Sandwich
Double Reuben w/Fries
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
Grilled Reuben Sandwich w/Fries
Hot Italian Sausage w/Fries
Sweet Italian Sandwich w/Fries
Tuna Melt
Tuna, Cheese, and Tomato on your choice of bread
Combos
Combo #1
Single Dog, Small Fries, and Small Drink.
Combo #2
Double Dog, Small Fries, and Small Drink.
Combo #3
Cheeseburger, Small Fries, and Small Drink.
Combo #4
Small Cheese Steak (Chicken OR Steak), Small Fries, and Small Drink.
Combo #5
Footlong Dog, Small Fries, and Small Drink
Hot Italian Sausage Combo
Sweet Italian Sausage Combo
Fries and Tater Tots
Side Orders
Cole Slaw
Our store made Cole Slaw...available in side serving or pint sizes.
Potato Salad
Our store made Cole Slaw...available in side serving or pint sizes.
Onion Rings
Golden Onion Rings,,,served with Spicy Sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six Mozzarella Sticks...served with Marinara Sauce.
Chicken Fingers
Jr Chicken Fingers
Available in Three OR Five count...with your choice of Dipping Sauces.
Jr Chicken Fingers with Fries
Three Chicken Fingers, Small Fries...with your choice of Dipping Sauces.
Fried Pickles
20 Fried Pickles...with your choice of Dipping Sauces.
Chicken Salad
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Beverages
Bottled Water 12 oz
Bottled Water
Bottled Water 16 oz
Bottled Water
Bottled Water 20 oz
Bottled Water
Tea
Available in various Flavors
Mexican Coke
Real Sugar Coke Soda
Mexican Orange
Real Sugar Orange Soda
Mexican Sprite
Real Sugar Sprite Soda
Boylan Root Beer
Old Fashioned Root Beer Soda
Boylan's Birch Beer
Cane Sugar Soda
Boylan's Black Cherry
Cane Sugar Soda
Boylan's Creme
Cane Sugar Soda
Boylan's Orange
Cane Sugar Soda
Mini Coke
Smaller Coke
Mini Diet Coke
Smaller Diet Coke
Shakes, Malts, and Floats
Cold Sandwiches
Triple Decker Clubs
Subs
Chicken Salad Sub
Our store made Chicken Salad...available in Small or Large.
Turkey Sub
Our store roasted Turkey...available in Small or Large.
Ham Sub
Fresh Ham...available in Small and Large.
Roast Beef Sub
Tender Roast Beef...available in Small and Large
Tuna Salad Sub
Our store made Tuna Salad...available in Small or Large.
Cheese Sub
Your choice of three Cheeses...available in Small or Large.
Chef's Choice Salads
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Celery...with your choice of Dressing.
Chef Salad
Served on a bed of Lettuce, Egg wedges, Tomatoes, Onions, Hot AND Sweet Peppers, Celery, and Mushrooms...with your choice of Dressing.
Chicken Salad Chef Salad
Served on a bed of Lettuce, Egg wedges, Tomatoes, Onions, Hot AND Sweet Peppers, Celery, and Mushrooms...with your choice of Dressing.
Tuna Salad Chef Salad
Served on a bed of Lettuce, Egg wedges, Tomatoes, Onions, Hot AND Sweet Peppers, Celery, and Mushrooms...with your choice of Dressing.
Grilled Chicken Chef Salad
Served on a bed of Lettuce, Egg wedges, Tomatoes, Onions, Hot AND Sweet Peppers, Celery, and Mushrooms...with your choice of Dressing.
Sauces
X Small Sauce
Small Sauce
Medium Sauce
Large Sauce
X Small Cheese
Small Cheese
Medium Cheese
Large Cheese
Side BBQ
Side Honey Mustard
Side Ranch
Side Blue Cheese
Side Onion Ring Sauce
Side Chipotle Aioli
Side Mango Habanero
Side Mayo
Side Ketchup
Side Mustard
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Soups
Beverages - other
Young Buck Menu
Kid's Hot Dog, Fries, and Drink
Your choice of Dog toppings and Drink
Kid's Burger, Fries, and Drink
Your choice of Dog toppings and Drink
Kid's Grilled Cheese, Fries, and Drink
American Cheese on your choice of bread, and Drink.
Kid's Chicken Fingers, Fries, and Drink
Three Chicken Fingers with your choice of Dipping Sauces, and Drink.
Kids Fountain Drinks
Deerhead Merchandise
Gift Certificates
Ten Dollars Gift Cert
Fifteen Dollars Gift Cert
Twenty Dollars Gift Cert
Twenty Five Dollars Gift Cert
Thirty Dollars Gift Cert
Thirty Five Dollars Gift Cert
Forty Dollars Gift Cert
Forty Five Dollars Gift Cert
Fifty Dollars Gift Cert
Seventy Five Dollars Gift Cert
One Hundred Dollars Gift Cert
Chafing Dish
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
We're the Wilmington Area's beloved Hot Dog Joint that's been creating intergenerational memories...since 1935! Known for the Secret Sauce we put on our split-grilled Dogs, that are served on a steamed oval roll...but we also offer Better Burgers, Sumptuous Steaks, Super Subs, Old Fashioned Hand-Dipped Shakes and Malts, and a whole lot of other great Deerhead foods! When will we see you today?
620 S Maryland Ave, Wilmington, DE 19804