Deerhead Hot Dogs, Wilmington 620 S Maryland Ave

The Deerhead Hot Dog

The Single Dog

$3.50

Our split-grilled Dog...served on a steamed oval roll.

The Double Dog

$4.50

Two of our split-grilled Dogs...served on a steamed oval roll.

The Groovin Reuben Dog

$4.95

The Single Fry Baby Dog

$3.50

Our deep fried, then split-grilled, Dog...served on a steamed oval roll.

The Double Fry Baby Dog

$4.50

Two of our deep fried, then split-grilled, Dogs...served on a steamed oval roll.

The Footlong Dog

$5.95

Our footlong split-grilled Dog...served on a toasted Sub roll.

The Footlong Fry Baby Dog

$5.95

Our footlong deep fried, then split-grilled, Dog...served on a toasted Sub roll.

10 Pack Singles

$31.50

A 10 pack of our split-grilled Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.

10 Pack Doubles

$40.50

A 10 pack of our split-grilled Double Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.

10 Pack Singles Fry Baby

$31.50

A 10 pack of our deep fried, then split-grilled, Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.

10 Pack Doubles Fry Baby

$40.50

A 10 pack of our deep fried, then split-grilled, double Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.

The Single All Beef Dog

$3.95

Our All Beef split-grilled Dog...served on a steamed oval roll.

The Double All Beef Dog

$4.95

Two of our All Beef split-grilled Dogs...served on a steamed oval roll.

The Single All Beef Fry Baby Dog

$3.95

Our All Beef deep fried, then split-grilled, Dog...served on a steamed oval roll.

The Double All Beef Fry Baby Dog

$4.95

Two of our All Beef deep fried, then split-grilled, Dogs...served on a steamed oval roll.

The Footlong All Beef Dog

$6.50

Our All Beef footlong split-grilled Dog...served on a toasted Sub roll.

The Footlong All Beef Fry Baby Dog

$6.50

Our All Beef footlong deep fried, then split-grilled, Dog...served on a toasted Sub roll.

10 Pack All Beef Singles

$35.55

A 10 pack of our All Beef split-grilled Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.

10 Pack All Beef Doubles

$44.55

A 10 pack of our All Beef split-grilled Double Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.

10 Pack All Beef Singles Fry Baby

$35.55

A 10 pack of our All Beef deep fried, then split-grilled, Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.

10 Pack All Beef Doubles Fry Baby

$44.55

A 10 pack of our All Beef deep fried, then split-grilled, double Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.

The Single Turkey Dog

$3.50

Our split-grilled Turkey Dog...served on a steamed oval roll.

The Double Turkey Dog

$4.50

Two of our split-grilled Turkey Dogs...served on a steamed oval roll.

The Single Turkey Fry Baby Dog

$3.50

Our Turkey Dog deep fried, then split-grilled...served on a steamed oval roll.

The Double Turkey Fry Baby Dog

$4.50

Two of our Turkey Dogs deep fried, then split-grilled...served on a steamed oval roll.

The Footlong Turkey Dog

$5.95

OurTurkey Footlong Dog split-grilled...served on a toasted Sub roll.

The Footlong Turkey Fry Baby Dog

$5.95

Our Turkey Footlong Dog deep fried, then split-grilled...served on a toasted Sub roll.

10 Pack Turkey Singles

$31.50

A 10 pack of our Turkey split-grilled Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.

10 Pack Turkey Doubles

$40.50

A 10 pack of our Turkey split-grilled Double Dogs...served on steamed oval rolls.

The BLT Dog

$4.95

The Breakfast Club Dog

$4.95

The Firecracker Dog

$4.95

10 Pack Turkey Singles Fry Baby

$31.50

A 10 pack of our Turkey Dogs deep fried, then split-grilled...served on steamed oval rolls.

10 Pack Turkey Doubles Fry Baby

$40.50

A 10 pack of our Turkey Double Dogs deep fried, then split-grilled...served on steamed oval rolls.

The Sunday Single Dog

$2.50

Our split-grilled Dog...served on a steamed oval roll.

The Sunday Single Fry Baby Dog

$2.50

Our deep fried, then split-grilled, Dog...served on a steamed oval roll.

The Sunday Double Dog

$3.50

Two of our split-grilled Dogs...served on a steamed oval roll.

The Sunday Double Fry Baby Dog

$3.50

Two of our deep fried, then split-grilled, Dogs...served on a steamed oval roll.

The Sunday Footlong Dog

$4.25

Our footlong split-grilled Dog...served on a grilled roll.

The Sunday Footlong Fry Baby Dog

$4.25

Our footlong deep fried, then split-grilled, Dog...served on a grilled roll.

Grilled Hamburgers

Flyin' Hawaiian Burger

$9.95

1/4 lb Hamburger

$6.50

Our char-grilled Burger...served on a grilled Brioche bun.

1/2 lb Hamburger

$7.95

1/4 lb Cheese Burger

$7.50

Our char-grilled Cheese Burger...served on a grilled Brioche bun.

1/2 lb Cheese Burger

$8.95

Hamburger Sub

$8.95

Two of our char-grilled Burgers...served on a grilled sub roll.

Cheese Burger Sub

$9.95

Two of our char-grilled Cheese Burgers...served on a grilled sub roll.

Veggie Burger

$6.95

Our char-grilled Veggie Burger...served on a grilled Brioche bun.

Veggie Cheese Burger

$7.95

Our char-grilled Veggie Burger...served on a grilled Brioche bun.

Big Dill Burger

$10.95

Burger Special

Big Swiss Burger Special

$12.95

Double Double Grilled Cheese Burger

$12.75

Burger Special

Egg in the Nest Burger

$11.50

Freak Burger

$10.95

Italian Job Cheese Burger

$10.75

Burger Special

Old Bay Cheese Burger

$8.75

Burger Special

Pig and Cow Cheese Burger

$10.75

Burger Special

Steak Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$6.95

South Philly Style Steak Sandwich...available in Baby, Small, or Large.

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$7.95

South Philly Style Cheese Steak Sandwich...available in Baby, Small, or Large.

Chicken Steak Sandwich

$6.95

South Philly Style Chicken Steak Sandwich...available in Baby, Small, or Large.

Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich

$7.95

South Philly Style Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich...available in Baby, Small, and Large.

Baby Steak w/Fries

$9.25

Baby Cheese Steak w/Fries

$9.95

Baby Chicken Steak w/Fries

$9.25

Baby Chicken Cheese Steak w/Fries

$9.95

Grand Slammer Sandwiches

Beulah's Big Beef Sandwich

$9.50

Tiger Wrap

$8.95

Shrimp & Fries Special

$8.95

Shrimp, Fries & Drink Special

$10.50

Fried Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce

Fried Flounder Sandwich Special

$6.95

Fried Flounder, Tomato, Lettuce on a Brioche bun, your choice of Tartar or Cocktail sauce

Fried Flounder Sandwich w/ Fries

$8.95

Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Our char-grilled Chicken Breast topped with Tomato, Onion, and Provolone Cheese...served on a fresh Kaiser roll.

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Our store roasted BBQ Pulled Pork, topped with Provolone Cheese...served on a fresh Kaiser roll.

Wet Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.50

Hot Roast Beef, with Au Jus and Horse Radish on the side...served on a fresh Kaiser roll.

BLT Sandwich

$8.95

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato...served on your choice of bread.

Grilled Reuben Sandwich

$8.95

Your choice of Corned Beef OR Turkey, Sauerkraut OR Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, and Russian Dressing...on Rye.

BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Grilled Cheese Special

Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.50

Hot OR Sweet Italian Sausage, Peppers, and Onion...served on a sub roll.

Sweet Italian Sausage

$9.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Your choice of Cheese on your choice of bread.

Grilled Cheese, Tomato, and Onion Sandwich

$6.50

Your choice of Cheese on your choice of bread.

Grilled Cheese, Tomato, and Bacon Sandwich

$7.50

Your choice of Cheese on your choice of bread.

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.50

Your choice of Cheese on your choice of bread.

Grilled Turkey and Cheese

$7.50

Your choice of Cheese on your choice of bread.

Grilled Octavio Sandwich

$9.50

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, and Ranch Dressing...on Rye.

Big Swiss Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Cheese Special

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Cheese Special

Jalapeno Bacon Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Cheese Special

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Fried Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Fried Pickles, Lettuce, Mayo, and Hot Honey...on a Steak roll.

Chicken Finger Sandwich Special

$10.95

Double Reuben Sandwich

$11.95

Double Reuben w/Fries

$14.95

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

$10.95

Grilled Reuben Sandwich w/Fries

$11.95

Hot Italian Sausage w/Fries

$12.25

Sweet Italian Sandwich w/Fries

$12.25

Tuna Melt

$8.95

Tuna, Cheese, and Tomato on your choice of bread

Combos

Combo #1

$9.95

Single Dog, Small Fries, and Small Drink.

Combo #2

$10.95

Double Dog, Small Fries, and Small Drink.

Combo #3

$13.95

Cheeseburger, Small Fries, and Small Drink.

Combo #4

$16.40

Small Cheese Steak (Chicken OR Steak), Small Fries, and Small Drink.

Combo #5

$12.40

Footlong Dog, Small Fries, and Small Drink

Hot Italian Sausage Combo

$12.25

Sweet Italian Sausage Combo

$12.25

Fries and Tater Tots

French Fries

$4.50

Our golden Fries, available in Small or Large.

Tater Tots

$4.50

Our Crunchy Tater Tots

Side Orders

Cole Slaw

$4.25

Our store made Cole Slaw...available in side serving or pint sizes.

Potato Salad

$4.25

Our store made Cole Slaw...available in side serving or pint sizes.

Onion Rings

$6.50

Golden Onion Rings,,,served with Spicy Sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Six Mozzarella Sticks...served with Marinara Sauce.

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Jr Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Available in Three OR Five count...with your choice of Dipping Sauces.

Jr Chicken Fingers with Fries

$9.95

Three Chicken Fingers, Small Fries...with your choice of Dipping Sauces.

Fried Pickles

$6.50

20 Fried Pickles...with your choice of Dipping Sauces.

Chicken Salad

$4.25

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Beverages

$2.95

Available in Small and Large...with Flavor Add Ons as an option.

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water 12 oz

$1.00

Bottled Water

Bottled Water 16 oz

$1.50

Bottled Water

Bottled Water 20 oz

$2.00

Bottled Water

Tea

$2.50

Available in various Flavors

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Real Sugar Coke Soda

Mexican Orange

$2.50

Real Sugar Orange Soda

Mexican Sprite

$2.50

Real Sugar Sprite Soda

Boylan Root Beer

$2.50

Old Fashioned Root Beer Soda

Boylan's Birch Beer

$2.50

Cane Sugar Soda

Boylan's Black Cherry

$2.50

Cane Sugar Soda

Boylan's Creme

$2.50

Cane Sugar Soda

Boylan's Orange

$2.50

Cane Sugar Soda

Mini Coke

$1.50

Smaller Coke

Mini Diet Coke

$1.50

Smaller Diet Coke

Shakes, Malts, and Floats

Old Fashioned Hand-Dipped Shakes and Malts

$5.95

Available in Small and Large...in many flavors.

Root Beer Float

$5.95

Root Beer and Vanilla Ice Cream

Single Dip of Ice Cream

$3.95

Various Flavors and Sauces

Double Dip of Ice Cream

$4.95

Various Flavors and Sauces

Cold Sandwiches

Cold Sandwiches

$8.95

Your choice of Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Egg Salad, Chicken Salad, or Tuna Salad...on your choice of bread and toppings.

Triple Decker Clubs

Triple Decker Clubs

$10.50

Your choice of Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Egg Salad, Chicken Salad, or Tuna Salad, topped with Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, and Mayo...on your choice of toasted bread.

Subs

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.95

Our store made Chicken Salad...available in Small or Large.

Turkey Sub

$9.95

Our store roasted Turkey...available in Small or Large.

Ham Sub

$9.95

Fresh Ham...available in Small and Large.

Roast Beef Sub

$9.95

Tender Roast Beef...available in Small and Large

Tuna Salad Sub

$9.95

Our store made Tuna Salad...available in Small or Large.

Cheese Sub

$8.95

Your choice of three Cheeses...available in Small or Large.

Chef's Choice Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Celery...with your choice of Dressing.

Chef Salad

$11.95

Served on a bed of Lettuce, Egg wedges, Tomatoes, Onions, Hot AND Sweet Peppers, Celery, and Mushrooms...with your choice of Dressing.

Chicken Salad Chef Salad

$11.95

Served on a bed of Lettuce, Egg wedges, Tomatoes, Onions, Hot AND Sweet Peppers, Celery, and Mushrooms...with your choice of Dressing.

Tuna Salad Chef Salad

$11.95

Served on a bed of Lettuce, Egg wedges, Tomatoes, Onions, Hot AND Sweet Peppers, Celery, and Mushrooms...with your choice of Dressing.

Grilled Chicken Chef Salad

$11.95

Served on a bed of Lettuce, Egg wedges, Tomatoes, Onions, Hot AND Sweet Peppers, Celery, and Mushrooms...with your choice of Dressing.

Sauces

X Small Sauce

$1.00

Small Sauce

$2.00

Medium Sauce

$5.00

Large Sauce

$6.50

X Small Cheese

$1.00

Small Cheese

$1.50

Medium Cheese

$3.00

Large Cheese

$4.50

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Onion Ring Sauce

$1.00

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Side Mango Habanero

$1.00

Side Mayo

Side Ketchup

Side Mustard

Chips

Chips

$0.75

Small bag of Chips...available in Plain, BBQ, or Sour Cream and Onion

Jumbo Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.95

Your Choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Teriyaki, or Plain Jumbo Wings...in quantities of 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50 pieces...served with Blue Cheese and Celery.

Soups

Chicken and Dumplings Soup

$4.50

Store Made...available in cup or bowl

Turkey Rice Soup

$4.50

Store Made...available in cup or bowl

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.50

Available in cup or bowl

Maryland Crab Soup

$4.50

Available in cup or bowl

Tomato Soup

$4.50

Available in cup or bowl

Bean Soup

$4.50

Available in cup or bowl

Beverages - other

Coffee

$1.50

Small Coffee

Ice in a cup

$0.50

Ice in a cup

Candy

Peanut Chew

$0.50

Wrapped Candy

Young Buck Menu

Kid's Hot Dog, Fries, and Drink

$7.75

Your choice of Dog toppings and Drink

Kid's Burger, Fries, and Drink

$9.75

Your choice of Dog toppings and Drink

Kid's Grilled Cheese, Fries, and Drink

$7.50

American Cheese on your choice of bread, and Drink.

Kid's Chicken Fingers, Fries, and Drink

$8.95

Three Chicken Fingers with your choice of Dipping Sauces, and Drink.

Kids Fountain Drinks

Kids Coke

$1.50

Kids Diet Coke

$1.50

Kids Sprite

$1.50

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Kids Barq's Rootbeer

$1.50

Kids Hi-C Fruit Punch

$1.50

Kids Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Deerhead Merchandise

I Got Sauced T-Shirt

$15.00

50% Off I Got Sauced T-Shirt w/$25+ Purchase

$7.50

100% Off I Got Sauced T-Shirt w/$50+ Purchase

Gift Certificates

Ten Dollars Gift Cert

$10.00

Fifteen Dollars Gift Cert

$15.00

Twenty Dollars Gift Cert

$20.00

Twenty Five Dollars Gift Cert

$25.00

Thirty Dollars Gift Cert

$30.00

Thirty Five Dollars Gift Cert

$35.00

Forty Dollars Gift Cert

$40.00

Forty Five Dollars Gift Cert

$45.00

Fifty Dollars Gift Cert

$50.00

Seventy Five Dollars Gift Cert

$75.00

One Hundred Dollars Gift Cert

$100.00

Chafing Dish

Chafing Dish Fee

$25.00
We're the Wilmington Area's beloved Hot Dog Joint that's been creating intergenerational memories...since 1935! Known for the Secret Sauce we put on our split-grilled Dogs, that are served on a steamed oval roll...but we also offer Better Burgers, Sumptuous Steaks, Super Subs, Old Fashioned Hand-Dipped Shakes and Malts, and a whole lot of other great Deerhead foods! When will we see you today?

Location

620 S Maryland Ave, Wilmington, DE 19804

Directions

