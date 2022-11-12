Restaurant header imageView gallery

Deerwood Deli and Diner 9934 Old Baymeadows Rd

228 Reviews

$

9934 Old Baymeadows Rd

Jacksonville, FL 32256

Breakfast Favorites

Diner Breakfast

$9.75

Steak & Eggs

$11.00

Corn Beef Hash Combo

$10.00

Protein Breakfast

$8.50

Big Man on Campus

$13.00

1 Egg Breakfast

$6.00

2 Egg Breakfast

$7.00

3 Egg Breakfast

$8.00

Breakfast Bowl

$8.50

Omelettes

Western Omelette

$10.50

Greek Omelette

$9.50

Cheese Omelette

$7.50

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.00

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$10.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$10.00

Meat Lover Omelette

$12.00

Veggie Omelette

$8.50

Hangover Omelette

$9.00

Philly Omelette

$13.00

Benedicts

Classic Eggs Benedict

$11.00

Garden Benedict

$9.75

Bubbadict

$11.00

From the Griddle

Pancakes

$5.50

French Toast

$6.00

French Toast Combo

$10.00

Belgian Waffle

$6.00

Waffle Combo

$9.00

Cheddar Cornbread Waffle

$6.50

Cheddar Cornbread Waffle Combo

$9.50

Skillets

Veggie Skillet

$8.50

Sausage Skillet

$10.50

Bacon Skillet

$10.50

Ham Skillet

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Skillet

$10.50

Corn Beef hash Skillet

$12.00

Country Fried Steak Skillet

$12.00

Meat Lover Skillet

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Ham Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Breakfast BLT

$5.70

Sausage Biscuit

$3.50

Chicken Biscuit

$3.50

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Breakfast Burrito w/ Bacon

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito w/ Sausage

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito w/ Ham

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito w/ Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Meat Lover Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Breakfast Sides

Side of Bacon

$3.50

Side of Sausage

$3.50

Dollar Cakes

$3.30

Small French Toast

$3.30

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Side of Hashbrowns

$2.50

Side of Country Potatoes

$2.50

Side of Corn Beef Hash

$4.50

Side of Grits

$1.80

Side of Cheese Grits

$2.30

Side of Sausage Gravy

$2.00

1 Egg

$1.65

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.25

2 Biscuits & Gravy

$5.75

Side of Toast

$1.75

Appetizers & Soups

Chili

$4.00+

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$3.50+

Tomato Bisque

$3.50+

Potato Bacon

$3.50+