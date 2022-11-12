- Home
Deerwood Deli and Diner 9934 Old Baymeadows Rd
228 Reviews
$
9934 Old Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Breakfast Favorites
Omelettes
From the Griddle
Skillets
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$4.00
Bacon Egg & Cheese
$5.75
Sausage Egg & Cheese
$5.75
Ham Egg & Cheese
$5.75
Breakfast BLT
$5.70
Sausage Biscuit
$3.50
Chicken Biscuit
$3.50
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
$8.00
Breakfast Burrito w/ Bacon
$10.00
Breakfast Burrito w/ Sausage
$10.00
Breakfast Burrito w/ Ham
$10.00
Breakfast Burrito w/ Grilled Chicken
$10.00
Meat Lover Breakfast Burrito
$13.00
Breakfast Sides
Side of Bacon
$3.50
Side of Sausage
$3.50
Dollar Cakes
$3.30
Small French Toast
$3.30
Fruit Cup
$3.50
Side of Hashbrowns
$2.50
Side of Country Potatoes
$2.50
Side of Corn Beef Hash
$4.50
Side of Grits
$1.80
Side of Cheese Grits
$2.30
Side of Sausage Gravy
$2.00
1 Egg
$1.65
Biscuit & Gravy
$3.25
2 Biscuits & Gravy
$5.75
Side of Toast
$1.75