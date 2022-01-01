Dee's Diner
200 Reviews
$
1362 E 4th St
Owensboro, KY 42303
Dee’s Omletes
Biscuits & Gravy
Deelightful Sides
Egg
$1.00
Hash Browns
$2.50
Sausage
$4.25
Links(3)
$4.25
1\2 sausage
$2.12
Ham
$5.25
Bacon
$4.25
American Fries
$2.50
White Toast
$1.50
Chicken Strip. 1 Piece
$1.75
(1) Country Fried Steak
$5.00
(3) Slices Tomato
$1.50
6oz. Ribeye
$7.50
Banana
$1.25
HOT Biscuit
$1.25
Bologna 3 Slices
$4.25
CB Hash
$4.00
Cornbread
$1.25
Country Ham
$7.00
Dinner Roll
$1.25
English Muffin
$1.50
Gravy
$2.00
Grits /chz
$2.20
Grits (Large)
$2.75
Grits (Small)
$1.75
Oatmeal
$5.00
Raisin Toast
$2.00
Rye Toast
$2.00
Texas Toast
$2.00
Tomato Whole
$2.50
Turkey Bacon (3 Slices)
$5.00
Turkey Sausage (2)
$5.00
Wheat Toast
$1.50
HB CASSEROLE
$1.95
Corn beef hash
$4.00
Salmon Patty (1)
$4.00
Liver
$4.00
Bac \links Breakfast
$11.50
Bread
$1.25
Spaghetti
$8.00
Dee’s Premium Breakfast
Breakfast Combo Specials
Dee’s Famous Pancakes
Deelicious French Toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
$5.50
Bacon Biscuit
$2.95
BLT
$5.50
Bologna & Egg Sandwich
$5.50
Bologna Biscuit
$2.95
Ham & Egg Sandwich
$6.00
Ham Biscuit
$3.50
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
$5.50
Sausage Biscuit
$2.95
Egg On Toast
$2.90
Sag & Chz On Bun
$4.70
Sausage on Toast
$5.50
Turkey Bacon Egg Sandwich
$6.00
Bacon On Toast
$5.50
bologna on toast
$4.50
Appetizers
Salads
Sides
Macaroni & Cheese
$2.50
Baked Apples
$2.50
Broccoli Rice Casserole
$2.50
Potato Salad
$2.50
Cottage Cheese
$2.50
Green Beans
$2.50
Coleslaw
$2.50
Breaded Okra
$2.50
Side Salad
$2.50
Corn
$2.50
Pinto Beans
$2.50
Mixed Greens
$2.50
French Fries
$2.50
Tots
$2.50
Season Fries
$2.50
Mashed Potatoes Plain
$2.50
Mash Potato\brown
$2.50
Mash Potato\white
$2.50
Hashbrowns
$2.50
Extra Liver
$5.00
Extra Meatloaf
$5.00
Extra Salmon Patty
$5.00
Chicken Strip
$1.75
Sag & Kraut
$5.00
10oz Ribeye
$10.95
Cornbread
$1.25
6 Oz Ribeye
$7.50
Country Fried Steak
$5.00
Fried Catfish (1 pc)
$5.00
Jumbo Shrimp(6)
$5.00
Country Fried Chicken
$5.00
Pork Chop(1)
$4.00
Baked Potato
$2.50
Desserts
Dinners
Chicago Style Sandwiches & Clubs
Dee’s Signature Burgers
Dee’s Classic Sandwiches & Wraps
6oz Ribeye On French Bread
$7.25
BLT
$5.50
Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
$6.25
Club Wrap
$6.75
Crispy Breaded Chicken Filet Sandwich
$6.50
Double Cheeseburger
$7.25
Fire Cracker Wrap
$6.25
Fried Bologna Sandwich
$5.25
Grilled Cheese
$4.25
Grilled Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$6.00
Quarter Pound Hamburger
$4.35
Single Cheeseburger
$5.25
Catfish Sandwich
$5.50
Double Burger
$6.35
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$6.50
Pot Roast\veggies
$9.00
Seafood
Soups
Kid’s Breakfast
K 1 Egg With Biscuit
$3.90
K 1 Biscuit & Gravy
$5.50
K 1 Egg Breakfast
$5.95
K Cheese Omelet
$5.50
K Bacon & Cheese Omelet
$6.75
K Ham & Cheese Omelet
$6.75
K Sausage & Cheese Omelet
$6.75
K Mickey Mouse Chocolate Chip Pancake
$5.50
K Chocolate Chip Pancake
$4.50
K French Toast With Cinnamon & Powdered Sugar
$4.50
K Oatmeal
$4.00
K Grits
$4.00
Kid’s Lunch Copy
On The Side For Kids Copy
Drinks Copy
Drinks
Coffee
$1.50
Coffee To-Go- 16 oz
$1.75
Coffee To-Go- 12 oz
$1.50
Pepsi
$1.75
Dr Pepper
$1.75
Mist
$1.75
Diet Dr
$1.75
Crush
$1.75
Diet Pepsi
$1.75
Diet Dew
$1.75
Dew
$1.75
Gatorade
$2.75
Hot Tea
$1.50
Iced Tea
$1.75
Half & Half
$1.75
Sweet Tea
$1.75
Small Milk
$2.00
Small Chocolate Milk
$2.50
Large Chocolate Milk
$3.50
Large Milk
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$2.00
Lemonade
$1.75
Small Milk To-Go
$2.50
Large Milk To-Go
$3.50
Small Chocolate Milk To-Go
$3.00
Large Chocolate Milk To-Go
$4.00
Delivery Charge
$3.00
Soda To-Go 16oz
$1.75
Soda To-Go 32oz
$2.75
Canned Soda
$1.00
Bottled Water
$1.00
Cup Of Ice 32 Oz
$0.75
Cup of Ice 16 OZ
$0.50
Breakfast Per/person
$8.00
Gift Cert
Redbull
$3.00
Redbull (Employee)
$1.90
RURAL KING
$9.50
Grain Company Meatloaf Dinner
$8.50
T Shirt
$20.00
Water
Broc Rice Pan\ Mixed Greens Pan
$45.00
Thanks Giving
Thanks Giving
$15.00
Sm Tomato Juice
$2.00
Sm Apple Juice
$2.00
Sm Grapefruit Juice
$2.00
Sm Orange Juice
$2.00
Sm To Go Tomato Juice
$2.50
Sm To Go Apple Juice
$2.50
Sm To Go Grapefruit Juice
$2.50
Sm To Go Orange Juice
$2.50
Lg Tomato Juice
$3.00
Lg Apple Juice
$3.00
Lg Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Lg Orange Juice
$3.00
Lg To Go Tomato Juice
$3.50
Lg To Go Apple Juice
$3.50
Lg To Go Grapefruit Juice
$3.50
Lg To Go Orange Juice
$3.50
2-Veggie Special
3-Veggie Special (Deep Copy)
Kid’s Breakfast (Deep Copy)
Kid’s Lunch Copy (Deep Copy)
On The Side For Kids Copy (Deep Copy)
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Casual
Divey
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1362 E 4th St, Owensboro, KY 42303
Gallery
