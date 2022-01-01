Dee's Diner imageView gallery

Dee's Diner

200 Reviews

$

1362 E 4th St

Owensboro, KY 42303

Order Again

Dee’s Omletes

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Cheese Omelet

$7.50

Fried Chicken Omelet

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Omelet

$9.50

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Meat Lover’s

$10.25

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Spanish

$9.50

Trucker’s

$9.75

Vegetarian Omelet

$9.00

Western

$9.50

Biscuits & Gravy

Single -1 Biscuit With Gravy

$3.00

Double - 2 Biscuits With Gravy

$4.00

Triple - 3 Biscuits With Gravy

$4.75

Working Man’s

$6.50

Hobo

$6.00

Toast/white Gravy 2 Scramble

$3.30

Tst/white Gravy

$2.20

HOBO Scram NO POTATO Gravy On Top

$3.30

HOBO (OM) NO POTATO Gravy On Top

$3.30

Breakfast Buffet

$9.50

Deelightful Sides

Egg

$1.00

Hash Browns

$2.50

Sausage

$4.25

Links(3)

$4.25

1\2 sausage

$2.12

Ham

$5.25

Bacon

$4.25

American Fries

$2.50

White Toast

$1.50

Chicken Strip. 1 Piece

$1.75

(1) Country Fried Steak

$5.00

(3) Slices Tomato

$1.50

6oz. Ribeye

$7.50

Banana

$1.25

HOT Biscuit

$1.25

Bologna 3 Slices

$4.25

CB Hash

$4.00

Cornbread

$1.25

Country Ham

$7.00

Dinner Roll

$1.25

English Muffin

$1.50

Gravy

$2.00

Grits /chz

$2.20

Grits (Large)

$2.75

Grits (Small)

$1.75

Oatmeal

$5.00

Raisin Toast

$2.00

Rye Toast

$2.00

Texas Toast

$2.00

Tomato Whole

$2.50

Turkey Bacon (3 Slices)

$5.00

Turkey Sausage (2)

$5.00

Wheat Toast

$1.50

HB CASSEROLE

$1.95

Corn beef hash

$4.00

Salmon Patty (1)

$4.00

Liver

$4.00

Bac \links Breakfast

$11.50

Bread

$1.25

Spaghetti

$8.00

Dee’s Premium Breakfast

Country Ham Breakfast

$12.00

Country Fried Steak Breakfast

$9.75

Pork Chop Breakfast

$11.00

Ribeye Breakfast 6oz

$11.50

Ribeye Breakfast 12oz

$15.00

1lb T-Bone Steak Breakfast

$20.00

Breakfast Combo Specials

Chuck's Choice

$7.25

Corn Beef Hash

$7.95

Counting Calories

$7.40

Dee's Choice

$6.00

Full Of Bologna

$7.50

Hearty Ham

$8.00

Steve's Mo' Meat

$9.95

Seniors Special

$4.75

Turkey Bacon Breakfast

$8.00

Turkey Sausage

$8.00

Smoke Sausage

$8.00

Rise\shine

$10.75

Dee’s Famous Pancakes

Large Pancake

$5.90

One Regular Pancake

$3.90

Two Regular Pancakes

$5.90

Deelicious French Toast

Famous French Toast

$5.90

Fancy French Toast

$7.90

Banana Foster's French Toast

$8.50

Fried PB&J French toast

$8.50

Fruity Pebble

$8.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Bacon Biscuit

$2.95

BLT

$5.50

Bologna & Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Bologna Biscuit

$2.95

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Ham Biscuit

$3.50

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Sausage Biscuit

$2.95

Egg On Toast

$2.90

Sag & Chz On Bun

$4.70

Sausage on Toast

$5.50

Turkey Bacon Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon On Toast

$5.50

bologna on toast

$4.50

Appetizers

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.50

Cheddar Cheese Balls

$4.50

APPETIZER Onion Rings (11-12)

$4.00

6 Boneless Wings

$5.75

Mozzarella Sticks 3Pc

$3.50

Mozzarella Sticks 5Pc

$5.50

Salads

Julian Salad

$10.25

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$5.50

Side Salad

$2.50

1\2 Julian

$8.00

1\2 Fried Chic Salad

$7.50

1\2 Grilled Chic Salad

$7.50

Sides

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.50

Baked Apples

$2.50

Broccoli Rice Casserole

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Breaded Okra

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Corn

$2.50

Pinto Beans

$2.50

Mixed Greens

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Tots

$2.50

Season Fries

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes Plain

$2.50

Mash Potato\brown

$2.50

Mash Potato\white

$2.50

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Extra Liver

$5.00

Extra Meatloaf

$5.00

Extra Salmon Patty

$5.00

Chicken Strip

$1.75

Sag & Kraut

$5.00

10oz Ribeye

$10.95

Cornbread

$1.25

6 Oz Ribeye

$7.50

Country Fried Steak

$5.00

Fried Catfish (1 pc)

$5.00

Jumbo Shrimp(6)

$5.00

Country Fried Chicken

$5.00

Pork Chop(1)

$4.00

Baked Potato

$2.50

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$3.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.50

Fried Twinkies

$2.75

Banana Bread

$0.95

Specialty Dessert

$3.50

Candy Bar

$1.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Milk Shake

$4.25

Honey Bun

$2.00

Lemon Bundt

$4.00

Ice Cream CONE

$1.50

Dinners

Grilled Center Cut Pork Chop

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Meatloaf

$8.75

Country Fried Steak

$9.75

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$9.75

Country Fried Chicken

$9.75

Roast Beef

$10.00

Vegetable Plate

$7.75

Chicago Style Sandwiches & Clubs

Italian Beef Sandwich

$8.50

Dee's Club

$9.95

Quarter Pounder Club

$10.50

Ham & Cheese Club

$10.25

Hot Beef Sandwich

$8.50

Dee’s Signature Burgers

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.50

Bacon BBQ Cheddar Burger

$8.75

Belt Buster

$9.90

Burger Week

$8.50

Dee’s Classic Sandwiches & Wraps

6oz Ribeye On French Bread

$7.25

BLT

$5.50

Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$6.25

Club Wrap

$6.75

Crispy Breaded Chicken Filet Sandwich

$6.50

Double Cheeseburger

$7.25

Fire Cracker Wrap

$6.25

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$5.25

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Grilled Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Quarter Pound Hamburger

$4.35

Single Cheeseburger

$5.25

Catfish Sandwich

$5.50

Double Burger

$6.35

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Pot Roast\veggies

$9.00

Melts

Patty Melt

$9.00

Turkey Melt

$9.00

Reuben

$9.50

Chicken Melt

$9.50

Steaks

6oz Ribeye Steak

$11.50

12oz Ribeye Steak

$14.50

Chopped Steak

$10.50

T-Bone Steak

$20.00

Seafood

1 Fried Catfish Filet

$8.25

2 Fried Catfish Filets

$10.25

Salmon Patty

$8.25

2 Pc. Salmon Patty

$10.25

Salmon Filet

$9.00

Jumbo Breaded Shrimp (6pc.)

$9.00

Soups

Ham/bean

$4.00

Ham\bean Soup cornbread

$4.75

Ham Bean Soup(to Go)

$5.25

Daily Soup

$4.00

Daily Soup Cornbread

$4.75

Daily Soup (To Go)

$5.25

Chili

$4.00

Chili/cornbread

$4.75

Chili (To Go)

$5.25

Beef stew/corn bread

$4.00

Gallon of soup

$25.00

Soup Half Gallon

$10.00

Kid’s Breakfast

K 1 Egg With Biscuit

$3.90

K 1 Biscuit & Gravy

$5.50

K 1 Egg Breakfast

$5.95

K Cheese Omelet

$5.50

K Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$6.75

K Ham & Cheese Omelet

$6.75

K Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$6.75

K Mickey Mouse Chocolate Chip Pancake

$5.50

K Chocolate Chip Pancake

$4.50

K French Toast With Cinnamon & Powdered Sugar

$4.50

K Oatmeal

$4.00

K Grits

$4.00

Kid’s Lunch Copy

K Hamburger With Pickles

$6.00

K Peanut Butter 'N Jelly Sandwich

$5.00

K Vegetable Plate (3 Sides)

$6.75

K Cheeseburger With Pickles

$6.75

K Grilled Cheese

$5.50

K 4 Piece Chichen Nuggets

$6.75

On The Side For Kids Copy

K French Fries

K Corn

K Tater Tots

K Baked Apples

K Cottage Cheese

K Mac & Cheese

K Green Beans

K Mashed Potatoes

Drinks Copy

K Pepsi

K Mountain Dew

K Sierra Mist

K Dr. Pepper

K Apple Juice

K Fruit Punch

K Iced Tea

K Chocolate Milk

K Orange Juice

K Milk

Drinks

Coffee

$1.50

Coffee To-Go- 16 oz

$1.75

Coffee To-Go- 12 oz

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.75

Dr Pepper

$1.75

Mist

$1.75

Diet Dr

$1.75

Crush

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Diet Dew

$1.75

Dew

$1.75

Gatorade

$2.75

Hot Tea

$1.50

Iced Tea

$1.75

Half & Half

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$1.75

Small Milk

$2.00

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Large Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Lemonade

$1.75

Small Milk To-Go

$2.50

Large Milk To-Go

$3.50

Small Chocolate Milk To-Go

$3.00

Large Chocolate Milk To-Go

$4.00

Delivery Charge

$3.00

Soda To-Go 16oz

$1.75

Soda To-Go 32oz

$2.75

Canned Soda

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cup Of Ice 32 Oz

$0.75

Cup of Ice 16 OZ

$0.50

Breakfast Per/person

$8.00

Gift Cert

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull (Employee)

$1.90

RURAL KING

$9.50

Grain Company Meatloaf Dinner

$8.50

T Shirt

$20.00

Water

Broc Rice Pan\ Mixed Greens Pan

$45.00

Thanks Giving

Thanks Giving

$15.00

Sm Tomato Juice

$2.00

Sm Apple Juice

$2.00

Sm Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Sm Orange Juice

$2.00

Sm To Go Tomato Juice

$2.50

Sm To Go Apple Juice

$2.50

Sm To Go Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Sm To Go Orange Juice

$2.50

Lg Tomato Juice

$3.00

Lg Apple Juice

$3.00

Lg Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lg Orange Juice

$3.00

Lg To Go Tomato Juice

$3.50

Lg To Go Apple Juice

$3.50

Lg To Go Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Lg To Go Orange Juice

$3.50

2-Veggie Special

Grilled Chop Special

$8.00

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$8.00

Meat loaf Special

$8.00

Country Fried Steak

$8.00

Sausage/Krout

$8.00

Country Fried Chicken

$8.00

Liver & Onions

$8.00

Catfish Special

$8.00

Salmon Special

$8.00

3-Veggie Special (Deep Copy)

Grilled Chop Special

$9.00

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$9.00

Meat loaf

$9.00

Country Fried Steak

$9.00

Sausage/Krout

$9.00

Country Fried Chicken

$9.00

Liver & Onions

$9.00

Catfish Special

$9.00

Salmon

$9.00

Special

Thanksgiving

$12.95

Spaghetti

$7.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1362 E 4th St, Owensboro, KY 42303

Directions

Gallery
Dee's Diner image

