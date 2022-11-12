Main picView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Food Trucks
Burgers

Dallas Dee's Place DFW Area

review star

No reviews yet

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

Dallas, TX 75201

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken
Catfish Nugget
Shrimp Basket

F2 COMBOS

Fried Chicken

$15.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Buffalo Tenders

$15.00

Golden Tenders

$15.00

Jerk Chicken

$15.00

Catfish Nugget

$15.00

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$14.00

F2 MEAT ONLY

Fried Chicken

$12.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Golden Tenders

$12.00

Buffalo Tenders

$12.00

Catfish Nuggets

$12.00

Jerk Chicken

$12.00

Jerk Tacos

$10.00

Jerk Chicken Fries

$14.00

Jamican Mi Rice Bowl

$14.00

F2 SIDES

French Fries

$4.00
Greens

Greens

$4.00
Jambalaya Rice

Jambalaya Rice

$4.00
Mac 'N Cheese

Mac 'N Cheese

$4.00

Trash Fries

$6.00

French Fries Smothered with Mac 'N Cheese

F2 DRINKS

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.15Out of stock

KoolAID

$2.15Out of stock

Sprite

$2.15

Gatorade

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.15

Baja Mountain Dew

$2.15

Mountain Dew

$2.15

F2 KIDS MEAL

(3) Chicken Tenders

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas, TX 75201

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

