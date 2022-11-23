Deet's BBQ Oregon
968 Reviews
$$
2963 Navarre Ave #103
Oregon, OH 43616
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Plates, Platters & Samplers
Pork Plate
Pulled pork sandwich, your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink
Pulled Chicken Plate
Pulled chicken sandwich, your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink
Polish Sausage Plate
Smoked polish sausage link on a bun with coleslaw on top, your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin and drink
Chicken Salad Plate
Chicken salad sandwich, your choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.
Rib Plate
1/4 rack of our St. Louis style ribs (no bun), your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin and drink
Chopped Brisket Plate
Chopped brisket sandwich, your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink
Platter (Pulled Pork)
1/2 pound of pulled pork, your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink
Platter (BBQ Pulled Chicken)
1/2 pound of pulled chicken, your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink
Platter (Smoked Polish Sausage)
1/2 pound of smoked polish sausage cut up, your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink
Platter (Chicken Salad)
1/2 pound of chicken salad, your choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.
Platter (Ribs)
1/2 rack of our St. Louis style ribs, choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread and drink
Platter (Chopped Beef Brisket)
1/2 pound of chopped brisket, your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink
Personal Sampler
Pick 3 Meats & 2 Sides. Includes 1 rustic corn muffin and 1 slice of bread. (Pork, Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Ribs, Sausage)
Family Sampler
Any 2 Meats, Any 2 Sides, 4 Corn Muffins, 4 Slices of Bread, and 1 Tub Sauce. *Feeds 3-4
Specialty Sandwiches
Handcrafted Favorites
Pork Sand
Chicken Sand
Chicken Salad Sand
Sausage Sand
Brisket Sand
Pulled Pork (2H)
Pulled pork on a 2 hander bun with BBQ sauce
BBQ Pulled Chicken (2H)
Pulled chicken on a 2 hander bun with BBQ sauce
Chopped Beef Brisket (2H)
Chopped beef brisket on a 2 hander bun with BBQ sauce
Smoked Polish Sausage (2H)
Smoked polish sausage on a bun with coleslaw and BBQ sauce.
Chopped Salad (No Meat)
Up to *4 toppings on chopped romaine & spring mix. *Cucumber, tomato, carrot, corn bread crouton
Chopped Salad (Pulled Pork)
Up to *4 toppings on chopped romaine & spring mix. *Cucumber, tomato, carrot, corn bread crouton
Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken)
Up to *4 toppings on chopped romaine & spring mix. *Cucumber, tomato, carrot, corn bread crouton
Chopped Salad (Smoked Polish Sausage)
Up to *4 toppings on chopped romaine & spring mix. *Cucumber, tomato, carrot, corn bread crouton
Chopped Salad (Chopped Beef Brisket)
Up to *4 toppings on chopped romaine & spring mix. *Cucumber, tomato, carrot, corn bread crouton
Pork Tacos
Chicken Tacos
Sausage Tacos
Brisket Tacos
Pork Nacho
Chicken Nacho
Sausage Nacho
Brisket Nacho
Loaded Mac - Pork
Loaded Mac - Chicken
Loaded Mac - Sausage
Loaded Mac - Brisket
Deets Meats
1/4 Rack Ribs
Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless.
1/2 Rack Ribs
Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless.
Full Rack Ribs
Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless.
Sweet N' Smokey Wings (10)
Jumbo wings tossed in our special rub & slow smoked to perfection. Char grilled & finished with a sweet glaze!
50 Wings
Jumbo wings tossed in our special rub & slow smoked to perfection. Char grilled & finished with a sweet glaze!
# Beef Brisket
Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.
1/2# Brisket
Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.
# Pulled Pork
Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.
1/2# Pork
Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.
# BBQ Pulled Chicken
Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.
1/2# Pulled Chicken
Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.
# Chicken Salad
Not your average chicken salad. Our secret recipe made from scratch.
1/2# Chicken Salad
Not your average chicken salad. Our secret recipe made from scratch!
Polish Sausage Link
Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.
Housemade Sides
Rustic Corn Muffin
Sweet and spongy like a corn cake. Paired with our house whipped honey butter!
Dozen Corn Muffins
Sweet and spongy like a corn cake. Try them with our whipped honey butter!
Sm. Green Beans
Simple & delicious!
Lg. Green Beans
Simple & delicious!
Sm. Cole Slaw
Cream & sweet vinegar based slaw like your grandma made!
Lg. Slaw
Cream & sweet vinegar based slaw like your grandma made!!
Sm. Brisket n' Beans
Sweet n smokey baked beans laced wit brisket and pork meat!
Lg. Brisket n' Beans
Sweet n smokey baked beans laced wit brisket and pork meat!
Sm. Curly Mac & Cheese
Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!
Lg. Curly Mac & Cheese
Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!
Lil’ Chop Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes
Ballreich's Chips
Ballreich's original!
Sm. Redskin Potato Salad
Lg. Redskin Potato Salad
Drinks & Dessert
Bulk Beverages
Signature Sauces
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2963 Navarre Ave #103, Oregon, OH 43616