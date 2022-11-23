Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Deet's BBQ Oregon

968 Reviews

$$

2963 Navarre Ave #103

Oregon, OH 43616

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Personal Sampler
Dozen Corn Muffins
Sweet N' Smokey Wings (10)

Plates, Platters & Samplers

Plate- Sandwich, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, drink. Platter- 1/2lb meat on bread, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, drink. Personal Sampler- Choice of 3 meats, choice of 2 sides, one slice of bread, corn muffin. Family Sampler- Choice of 2 meats, choice of 2 sides, 4 corn muffins, 4 slices of bread, tub of sauce. Feeds 3-4
Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$15.99

Pulled pork sandwich, your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink

Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$15.99

Pulled chicken sandwich, your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink

Polish Sausage Plate

$15.99

Smoked polish sausage link on a bun with coleslaw on top, your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin and drink

Chicken Salad Plate

$15.99

Chicken salad sandwich, your choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.

Rib Plate

$19.99

1/4 rack of our St. Louis style ribs (no bun), your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin and drink

Chopped Brisket Plate

$19.99

Chopped brisket sandwich, your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink

Platter (Pulled Pork)

Platter (Pulled Pork)

$15.99

1/2 pound of pulled pork, your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink

Platter (BBQ Pulled Chicken)

Platter (BBQ Pulled Chicken)

$15.99

1/2 pound of pulled chicken, your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink

Platter (Smoked Polish Sausage)

Platter (Smoked Polish Sausage)

$15.99

1/2 pound of smoked polish sausage cut up, your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink

Platter (Chicken Salad)

$15.99

1/2 pound of chicken salad, your choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.

Platter (Ribs)

Platter (Ribs)

$19.99

1/2 rack of our St. Louis style ribs, choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread and drink

Platter (Chopped Beef Brisket)

Platter (Chopped Beef Brisket)

$19.99

1/2 pound of chopped brisket, your choice of side, lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink

Personal Sampler

Personal Sampler

$19.99

Pick 3 Meats & 2 Sides. Includes 1 rustic corn muffin and 1 slice of bread. (Pork, Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Ribs, Sausage)

Family Sampler

Family Sampler

$39.99

Any 2 Meats, Any 2 Sides, 4 Corn Muffins, 4 Slices of Bread, and 1 Tub Sauce. *Feeds 3-4

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Not your average chicken salad. Our secret recipe made from scratch.

Big Pete

Big Pete

$12.99

Chopped brisket, heat BBQ, pulled pork, sweet BBQ, creamy coleslaw.

Polish Pete

$10.99

Polish sausage, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Creamy Slaw!

Handcrafted Favorites

Pork Sand

$10.99

Chicken Sand

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sand

$10.99

Sausage Sand

$10.99

Brisket Sand

$14.99
Pulled Pork (2H)

Pulled Pork (2H)

$7.99

Pulled pork on a 2 hander bun with BBQ sauce

BBQ Pulled Chicken (2H)

BBQ Pulled Chicken (2H)

$7.99

Pulled chicken on a 2 hander bun with BBQ sauce

Chopped Beef Brisket (2H)

Chopped Beef Brisket (2H)

$14.99

Chopped beef brisket on a 2 hander bun with BBQ sauce

Smoked Polish Sausage (2H)

$7.99

Smoked polish sausage on a bun with coleslaw and BBQ sauce.

Chopped Salad (No Meat)

$10.99

Up to *4 toppings on chopped romaine & spring mix. *Cucumber, tomato, carrot, corn bread crouton

Chopped Salad (Pulled Pork)

Chopped Salad (Pulled Pork)

$10.99

Up to *4 toppings on chopped romaine & spring mix. *Cucumber, tomato, carrot, corn bread crouton

Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken)

Chopped Salad (BBQ Pulled Chicken)

$10.99

Up to *4 toppings on chopped romaine & spring mix. *Cucumber, tomato, carrot, corn bread crouton

Chopped Salad (Smoked Polish Sausage)

Chopped Salad (Smoked Polish Sausage)

$10.99

Up to *4 toppings on chopped romaine & spring mix. *Cucumber, tomato, carrot, corn bread crouton

Chopped Salad (Chopped Beef Brisket)

Chopped Salad (Chopped Beef Brisket)

$14.99

Up to *4 toppings on chopped romaine & spring mix. *Cucumber, tomato, carrot, corn bread crouton

Pork Tacos

$10.99

Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Sausage Tacos

$10.99

Brisket Tacos

$14.99

Pork Nacho

$10.99

Chicken Nacho

$10.99

Sausage Nacho

$10.99

Brisket Nacho

$14.99

Loaded Mac - Pork

$13.99

Loaded Mac - Chicken

$13.99

Loaded Mac - Sausage

$13.99

Loaded Mac - Brisket

$17.99

Deets Meats

1/4 Rack Ribs

1/4 Rack Ribs

$8.99

Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless.

1/2 Rack Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$14.99

Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless.

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$19.99

Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless.

Sweet N' Smokey Wings (10)

Sweet N' Smokey Wings (10)

$16.00

Jumbo wings tossed in our special rub & slow smoked to perfection. Char grilled & finished with a sweet glaze!

50 Wings

50 Wings

$75.00

Jumbo wings tossed in our special rub & slow smoked to perfection. Char grilled & finished with a sweet glaze!

# Beef Brisket

# Beef Brisket

$18.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.

1/2# Brisket

1/2# Brisket

$12.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.

# Pulled Pork

# Pulled Pork

$14.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.

1/2# Pork

1/2# Pork

$8.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.

# BBQ Pulled Chicken

# BBQ Pulled Chicken

$14.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.

1/2# Pulled Chicken

1/2# Pulled Chicken

$8.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.

# Chicken Salad

$14.99

Not your average chicken salad. Our secret recipe made from scratch.

1/2# Chicken Salad

$8.99

Not your average chicken salad. Our secret recipe made from scratch!

Polish Sausage Link

$5.00

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily.

Housemade Sides

Rustic Corn Muffin

Rustic Corn Muffin

$1.99

Sweet and spongy like a corn cake. Paired with our house whipped honey butter!

Dozen Corn Muffins

Dozen Corn Muffins

$10.99

Sweet and spongy like a corn cake. Try them with our whipped honey butter!

Sm. Green Beans

Sm. Green Beans

$3.99

Simple & delicious!

Lg. Green Beans

Lg. Green Beans

$7.99

Simple & delicious!

Sm. Cole Slaw

Sm. Cole Slaw

$3.99

Cream & sweet vinegar based slaw like your grandma made!

Lg. Slaw

Lg. Slaw

$7.99

Cream & sweet vinegar based slaw like your grandma made!!

Sm. Brisket n' Beans

Sm. Brisket n' Beans

$3.99

Sweet n smokey baked beans laced wit brisket and pork meat!

Lg. Brisket n' Beans

Lg. Brisket n' Beans

$7.99

Sweet n smokey baked beans laced wit brisket and pork meat!

Sm. Curly Mac & Cheese

Sm. Curly Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!

Lg. Curly Mac & Cheese

Lg. Curly Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!

Lil’ Chop Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes

Ballreich's Chips

Ballreich's Chips

$1.99

Ballreich's original!

Sm. Redskin Potato Salad

$3.99

Lg. Redskin Potato Salad

$7.99

Drinks & Dessert

Pecan Pleaser

$1.99

Made with all REAL ingredients like real butter & pure vanilla, these scrumptious squares are a spin on Grandma’s Pecan Pie that WILL satisfy your sweet tooth!

Reg Drink

Reg Drink

$2.49

Bulk Buns

2 Hander Bun

$2.00

2 Hander Bun (8 Pack)

$8.00

2 Hander Bun (3 Dozen)

$24.00

Bulk Beverages

Iced Tea (Gallon)

$6.95

Black Tea, brewed in house daily.

Sweet Tea (Gallon)

$7.95

Black Tea, brewed in house daily. Sweet tea infused with house made simple syrup.

Lemonade (Gallon)

$6.95

Signature Sauces

Tub Sweet Deets

$5.50

Tub Deet's Heat

$5.50

Tub Honey Butter

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2963 Navarre Ave #103, Oregon, OH 43616

Directions

Gallery
Deet's BBQ image
Deet's BBQ image
Deet's BBQ image
Deet's BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Deet's BBQ - Rossford
orange starNo Reviews
10000 Fremont Pike Rossford, OH 43460
View restaurantnext
Deet's BBQ - Maumee
orange star4.1 • 1,095
1385 Contant Street Maumee, OH 43537
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Oregon
Toledo
review star
Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)
Rossford
review star
No reviews yet
Perrysburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Holland
review star
No reviews yet
Sylvania
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Port Clinton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Adrian
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sandusky
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston