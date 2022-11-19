Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Deet's BBQ - Rossford

review star

No reviews yet

10000 Fremont Pike

Suite C

Rossford, OH 43460

Popular Items

Personal Sampler
Lg. Mac n Cheese
Family Sampler

Plates, Platters & Samplers

Plate- Sandwich, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, drink. Platter- 1/2lb meat on bread, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, drink. Personal Sampler- Choice of 3 meats, choice of 2 sides, one slice of bread, corn muffin. Family Sampler- Choice of 2 meats, choice of 2 sides, 4 corn muffins, 4 slices of bread, tub of sauce. Feeds 3-4
Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$15.99

Pulled pork sandwich, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.

Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$15.99

Pulled chicken sandwich, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.

Polish Sausage Plate

$15.99

Smoked polish sausage link on a bun with coleslaw on top; choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.

Chicken Salad Plate

$15.99

Chicken salad sandwich, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.

Rib Plate

$19.99

1/4 rack of our St. Louis style ribs (no bun), choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.

Chopped Brisket Plate

Chopped Brisket Plate

$19.99

Chopped brisket sandwich, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.

Platter (Pulled Pork)

Platter (Pulled Pork)

$15.99

1/2 pound of pulled pork, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.

Platter (Pulled Chicken)

Platter (Pulled Chicken)

$15.99

1/2 pound of pulled chicken, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.

Platter (Smoked Sausage)

Platter (Smoked Sausage)

$15.99

1/2 pound of smoked polish sausage cut up, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.

Platter (Chicken Salad)

$15.99

1/2 pound of chicken salad, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.

Platter (Ribs)

Platter (Ribs)

$19.99

1/2 rack of our St. Louis style ribs, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.

Platter (Chopped Beef Brisket)

Platter (Chopped Beef Brisket)

$19.99

1/2 pound of chopped brisket, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.

Personal Sampler

Personal Sampler

$19.99

Pick 3 meats*, pick 2 sides, includes 1 rustic corn muffin and 1 slice of bread. *Pulled pork, pulled chicken, chopped brisket, smoked polish sausage, ribs

Family Sampler

Family Sampler

$39.99

Pick any 2 meats, pick 2 sides, 4 corn muffins, 4 slices of bread, and 1 tub of sauce. *Feeds 3-4

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Not your average chicken salad. Our secret recipe made from scratch.

Big Pete

Big Pete

$12.99

Chopped Brisket, Heat BBQ, Pulled Pork, Sweet BBQ, Creamy Cole Slaw.

Polish Pete

$10.99

Polish Sausage, Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Slaw!

Handcrafted Favorites

Pork Sand

$10.99

Chicken Sand

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sand

$10.99

Sausage Sand

$10.99

Brisket Sand

$14.99

Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Sausage Sandwich

$7.99

Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Chopped Salad - Pork

$10.99

Chopped Salad - Chicken

$10.99

Chopped Salad - Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chopped Salad - Sausage

$10.99

Chopped Salad - Brisket

$14.99

Pork Tacos

$10.99

Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Sausage Tacos

$10.99

Brisket Tacos

$14.99

Pork Nacho

$10.99

Chicken Nacho

$10.99

Sausage Nacho

$10.99

Brisket Nacho

$14.99

Loaded Mac - Pork

$13.99

Loaded Mac - Chicken

$13.99

Loaded Mac - Sausage

$13.99

Loaded Mac - Brisket

$17.99

Deets Meats

1/4 Rack Ribs

1/4 Rack Ribs

$8.99

Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless. Your choice of BBQ sauce on them.

1/2 Rack Ribs

1/2 Rack Ribs

$14.99

Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless. Your choice of BBQ sauce on them.

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$19.99

Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless. Your choice of BBQ sauce on them.

10 Sweet N' Smokey Wings

10 Sweet N' Smokey Wings

$16.00

Jumbo wings tossed in our special rub & slow smoked to perfection. Char grilled & finished with a sweet glaze!

50 Wings

$75.00
# Beef Brisket

# Beef Brisket

$18.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily!

1/2# Brisket

1/2# Brisket

$12.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily!

# Pulled Pork

# Pulled Pork

$14.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily!

1/2# Pork

1/2# Pork

$8.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily!

# BBQ Pulled Chicken

# BBQ Pulled Chicken

$14.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily!

1/2# Pulled Chicken

1/2# Pulled Chicken

$8.99

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily!

# Chicken Salad

$14.99

Not your average chicken salad. Our secret recipe made from scratch!

1/2# Chicken Salad

$8.99

Not your average chicken salad. Our secret recipe made from scratch!

Polish Sausage Link

$5.00

Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily!

Housemade Sides

Rustic Corn Muffin

Rustic Corn Muffin

$1.99

Sweet and spongy like a corn cake. Paired with our house whipped honey butter!

Dozen Corn Muffins

Dozen Corn Muffins

$10.99

Sweet and spongy like a corn cake. Try them with our whipped honey butter!

Sm. Green Beans

Sm. Green Beans

$3.99

Simple & delicious!

Lg. Green Beans

Lg. Green Beans

$7.99

Simple & delicious!

Sm. Cole Slaw

Sm. Cole Slaw

$3.99

Cream & sweet vinegar based slaw like your grandma made!

Lg. Slaw

Lg. Slaw

$7.99

Cream & sweet vinegar based slaw like your grandma made!

Sm. Brisket n' Beans

Sm. Brisket n' Beans

$3.99

Sweet n smokey baked beans laced with brisket and pork meat!

Lg. Brisket n' Beans

Lg. Brisket n' Beans

$7.99

Sweet n smokey baked beans laced with brisket and pork meat!

Sm. Curly Mac & Cheese

Sm. Curly Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!

Lg. Mac n Cheese

Lg. Mac n Cheese

$7.99

Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!

Lil' Chopped Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes.

Ballreich's Chips

Ballreich's Chips

$1.99

Ballreich's original

Sm. Redskin Potato Salad

$3.99

Lg. Redskin Potato Salad

$7.99

Drinks & Dessert

Pecan Pleaser

$1.99
Reg Drink

Reg Drink

$2.49

Signature Sauces

Tub Sweet Deets

$5.50

Tub Deet's Heat

$5.50

Whipped Honey Butter

$7.00

Bulk Buns

2 Hander Bun

$2.00

2 Hander Bun (8 Pack)

$8.00

2 Hander Bun (3 Dozen)

$24.00

Bulk Beverages

Iced Tea (Gallon)

$6.95

Black tea, brewed in house daily.

Sweet Tea (Gallon)

$7.95

Black tea, brewed in house daily. Sweet tea infused with house made simple syrup.

Lemonade (Gallon)

$6.95

Catering Extras

Disposable Chafer Set

$15.00

Sterno Fuel (Pair of 2)

$6.00

Delivery Fee

$1.00

Deluxe Drop Off

$100.00

Place Settings

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Deet’s BBQ will provide responsibly sourced, high quality, freshly prepared food at affordable prices. Our knowledgeable team aims to bring a unique flavor to our food while our Pit Master, William Adamski, perfects the art of using select Hard Woods to smoke all of our Signature Meats.

Location

10000 Fremont Pike, Suite C, Rossford, OH 43460

