Deet's BBQ - Rossford
10000 Fremont Pike
Suite C
Rossford, OH 43460
Popular Items
Plates, Platters & Samplers
Pork Plate
Pulled pork sandwich, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.
Pulled Chicken Plate
Pulled chicken sandwich, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.
Polish Sausage Plate
Smoked polish sausage link on a bun with coleslaw on top; choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.
Chicken Salad Plate
Chicken salad sandwich, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.
Rib Plate
1/4 rack of our St. Louis style ribs (no bun), choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.
Chopped Brisket Plate
Chopped brisket sandwich, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, and drink.
Platter (Pulled Pork)
1/2 pound of pulled pork, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.
Platter (Pulled Chicken)
1/2 pound of pulled chicken, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.
Platter (Smoked Sausage)
1/2 pound of smoked polish sausage cut up, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.
Platter (Chicken Salad)
1/2 pound of chicken salad, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.
Platter (Ribs)
1/2 rack of our St. Louis style ribs, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.
Platter (Chopped Beef Brisket)
1/2 pound of chopped brisket, choice of side, Lil chopped salad, corn muffin, slice of bread, and drink.
Personal Sampler
Pick 3 meats*, pick 2 sides, includes 1 rustic corn muffin and 1 slice of bread. *Pulled pork, pulled chicken, chopped brisket, smoked polish sausage, ribs
Family Sampler
Pick any 2 meats, pick 2 sides, 4 corn muffins, 4 slices of bread, and 1 tub of sauce. *Feeds 3-4
Specialty Sandwiches
Handcrafted Favorites
Chopped Salad - Pork
Chopped Salad - Chicken
Chopped Salad - Chicken Salad
Chopped Salad - Sausage
Chopped Salad - Brisket
Pork Tacos
Chicken Tacos
Sausage Tacos
Brisket Tacos
Pork Nacho
Chicken Nacho
Sausage Nacho
Brisket Nacho
Loaded Mac - Pork
Loaded Mac - Chicken
Loaded Mac - Sausage
Loaded Mac - Brisket
Deets Meats
1/4 Rack Ribs
Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless. Your choice of BBQ sauce on them.
1/2 Rack Ribs
Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless. Your choice of BBQ sauce on them.
Full Rack Ribs
Big & meaty, they’ll pull right off the bone. Our award winning ribs are sure to leave you speechless. Your choice of BBQ sauce on them.
10 Sweet N' Smokey Wings
Jumbo wings tossed in our special rub & slow smoked to perfection. Char grilled & finished with a sweet glaze!
50 Wings
# Beef Brisket
Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily!
1/2# Brisket
Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily!
# Pulled Pork
Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily!
1/2# Pork
Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily!
# BBQ Pulled Chicken
Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily!
1/2# Pulled Chicken
Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily!
# Chicken Salad
Not your average chicken salad. Our secret recipe made from scratch!
1/2# Chicken Salad
Not your average chicken salad. Our secret recipe made from scratch!
Polish Sausage Link
Responsibly sourced, seasoned, and slow smoked in house daily!
Housemade Sides
Rustic Corn Muffin
Sweet and spongy like a corn cake. Paired with our house whipped honey butter!
Dozen Corn Muffins
Sweet and spongy like a corn cake. Try them with our whipped honey butter!
Sm. Green Beans
Simple & delicious!
Lg. Green Beans
Simple & delicious!
Sm. Cole Slaw
Cream & sweet vinegar based slaw like your grandma made!
Lg. Slaw
Cream & sweet vinegar based slaw like your grandma made!
Sm. Brisket n' Beans
Sweet n smokey baked beans laced with brisket and pork meat!
Lg. Brisket n' Beans
Sweet n smokey baked beans laced with brisket and pork meat!
Sm. Curly Mac & Cheese
Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!
Lg. Mac n Cheese
Rich and creamy, four cheeses, five spices, lots of love!
Lil' Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes.
Ballreich's Chips
Ballreich's original
Sm. Redskin Potato Salad
Lg. Redskin Potato Salad
Drinks & Dessert
Bulk Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Deet’s BBQ will provide responsibly sourced, high quality, freshly prepared food at affordable prices. Our knowledgeable team aims to bring a unique flavor to our food while our Pit Master, William Adamski, perfects the art of using select Hard Woods to smoke all of our Signature Meats.
