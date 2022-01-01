Pizza
Italian
DeGaetano's Village Square Pizza
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Available for dine in, carry out & delivery!
Location
27349 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122
