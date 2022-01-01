Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

DeGaetano's Village Square Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

27349 Chagrin Blvd

Beachwood, OH 44122

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg 16" Red Pizza
Village Salad
Med 12" Red Pizza

Pizza

Sm 10" Red Pizza

$9.50

Sm 10" White Pizza

$9.50

Sm 10" Pesto Pizza

$11.00

Sm 10" Alfredo Pizza

$11.00

Sm 10" Pesto Alfredo

$11.00

Sm 10" Deluxe

$12.80

Sm 10" Apple Pie Pizza

$10.50

Med 12" Red Pizza

$12.00

Med 12" White Pizza

$12.00

Med 12" Pesto Pizza

$13.50

Med 12" Alfredo Pizza

$13.50

Med 12" Pesto Alfredo

$13.50

Med 12" Deluxe

$17.50

Med 12" Apple Pie Pizza

$12.50

gluten free

$18.00

Lg 16" Red Pizza

$14.50

Lg 16" White Pizza

$14.50

Lg 16" Pesto Pizza

$16.60

Lg 16" Alfredo Pizza

$16.50

Lg 16" Pesto Alfredo

$16.50

Lg 16" Deluxe

$22.00

Lg 16" Apple Pie Pizza

$16.50

Personal Pizza

$5.50

Salads

Village Salad

$10.50

Dinner Salad

$5.75

Dinner Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$8.75

Village Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$13.50

Anti Pasta

$12.95

Little Anti Pasta

$9.95

Spinach Salad

$10.95

Little Spinach Salad

$7.95

Greek Salad

$12.95

Little Greek Salad

$9.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Little Caesar Salad

$8.95

Tomato Salad

$12.95

Sub & Sandwiches

Italian Beef Sandwich

$11.95

Classico Char Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.95

Char Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Philly Sub

$11.95

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$10.95

Veal Cutlet Sandwich

$13.95

Veal Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.95

Village Sub

$11.95

Meatball Sub

$11.95

Sides

Breaded Artichoke Hearts

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50

Crostini

$6.95

Calamari

$11.95

Rolled Eggplant

$6.75

Bread Sticks

$5.75

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Garlic Bread w/Provolone Cheese

$2.00

Fried Provolone Cheese

$5.95

Half Order Spaghetti

$5.25

Half Order Penne Ziti

$5.25

hlaf cheese rav

$6.00

half meast rav

$6.00

Broccolini

$8.95

Meatballs

$3.00

6 Wings

$8.95

12 Wings

$14.95

French Fries

$2.75

Garlic Knot

$6.75

Cheesy Bread

$8.75

wedding soup

$5.00

breaded mrooms

$6.50

pt saled dressing

$8.00

Calzones

Romano

$11.95

Florentine

$11.75

Milano

$11.75

Village Veggie

$11.75

Classico

$12.75

Greek Calzone

$11.75

Plain And Simple

$10.75

Build Your Own Calzone

$10.00

Entrees

Char Chicken

$13.95

Classico Char Chicken

$13.95

Chicken Cutlet

$13.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.95

Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Chicken Piccata

$17.95

Veal Parmigiana

$17.95

Veal Piccata

$18.95

Veal Marsala

$18.95

Fish & Chips

$13.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.95

egeplant rollett

$12.95

Pasta

Lasagna

$13.95

Marinara

$11.95

Linguine w/Clam Sauce

$13.95

Gnocchi Stuffed w/Asiago Cheese

$13.95

Pesto Pasta

$12.95

Aglio E Olio

$11.95

Broccolini

$13.95

Broccolini w/Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Cavatelli

$12.95

Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Meat Ravioli

$12.95

Fettucini Alfredo

$13.95

Fettucini Alfredo w/Grilled Chicken

$16.45

Fettucini Alfredo w/Shrimp

$16.95

Spinach Alfredo Ravioli with Cheese

$13.95

Spinach Alfredo Ravioli with Meat

$13.95

Spagetti MB

$12.95

Spagetti MS

$12.95

Spagetti MB/MS

$14.95

Dessert

Milk Shake

$5.00

Gelato

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Cannoli

$4.75

Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake

$4.75

Tiramisu

$5.75

Lemon Cello Cake

$4.75

Beverages

2L Coke

$3.75

2L Diet Coke

$3.75

2L Diet Sprite

$3.75

2L Sprite

$3.75

7-UP

$2.10

Bottled Watter

$1.75

Coffee

$2.10

Coke

$2.10

Diet Coke

$2.10

Ginger Ale

$2.10

Hot Tea

$2.10

IBC Black Cheery Soda

$2.75

IBC Root Beer

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.10

Juice

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange

$2.10

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.75

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Salads

1/2 Tin Village Salad

$22.00

1/2 Tin Caesar Salads

$22.50

1/2 Tin Anti Pasta

$24.50

1/2 Tin Greek Salad

$24.50

1/2 Tin Spinach Salad

$22.50

Full Village Salad

$37.00

Full Caesar Salads

$44.50

Full Anti Pasta

$48.50

Full Greek Salad

$46.50

Full Spinach Salad

$44.50

Pasta

1/2 Tin Penne

$20.00

1/2 Tin Cavatelli

$35.00

1/2 Tin Broccolini

$35.00

1/2 Tin Fettuccini Alfredo

$35.00

Full Penne

$40.00

Full Cavatelli

$70.00

Full Broccolini

$70.00

Full Fettuccini Alfredo

$70.00

Entrees

Half Tin Chicken Parm

$40.00

Half Tin Chicken Cutlet

$40.00

Half Tin Veal Parm

$60.00

Half Tin Veal Cutlet

$60.00

Half Tin Eggplant Parm

$40.00

Full Tin Chicken Parm

$80.00

Full Tin Chicken Cutlet

$80.00

Full Tin Veal Parm

$110.00

Full Tin Veal Cutlet

$110.00

Full Tin Eggplant Parm

$80.00

Subs & Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$10.95

Chicken Parm

$9.95

Veal Parm

$12.95

Chicken Cutlet

$9.95

Veal Cutlet

$12.95

Char Chicken

$9.95

Classico Chicken

$10.95

Chicken Philly

$9.95

Meatball Sub

$9.95

Village Sub

$9.95

Eggplant Parm

$9.95

Pizza

Half Sheet Pizza

$16.00

Full Sheet Pizza

$29.00

Wings

Wings (12)

$14.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Available for dine in, carry out & delivery!

Location

27349 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122

Directions

