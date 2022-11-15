Deja Brew - - Central Noble Jr/Sr High School

  • Home
302 Cougar St

Albion, IN 46701

Popular Items

Hazelnut Mocha Latte

Frappes

Caramel Mocha Frappe

$3.50

blended with frozen cold brew cubes, oat milk and caramel syrup, topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$3.50

blended with frozen cold brew cubes, oat milk and caramel syrup, topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce * PREORDER only for intermission pickup *

Mocha Frappe

$3.50

blended with frozen cold brew cubes, oat milk and caramel syrup, topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce

Pumpkin Pie Frappe

$3.50

blended with frozen cold brew cubes, oat milk and caramel syrup, topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce * PREORDER only for intermission pickup *

Coffee

12 oz Colombian Coffee

$1.50

Mild, balanced, and very smooth organic coffee from Country Roads

Caramel Coffee

Caramel Coffee

$1.50Out of stock

Sweet caramel brew from local roaster, Country Roads

Hot Lattes

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$3.50

Espresso, classic caramel syrup, steamed milk, and whipped cream

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$3.50

Espresso, french vanilla syrup, steamed milk, and whipped cream

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$3.50

Espresso, chocolate syrup, steamed milk, and whipped cream

Hazelnut Mocha Latte

Hazelnut Mocha Latte

$3.50

Espresso, hazelnut and chocolate syrups, steamed milk, and whipped cream

Raspberry Mocha Latte

Raspberry Mocha Latte

$3.50

Espresso, raspberry and chocolate syrups, steamed milk, and whipped cream

Caramel Mocha Latte

Caramel Mocha Latte

$3.50

Espresso, classic caramel and chocolate syrups, steamed milk, and whipped cream

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$3.50

Espresso, classic caramel syrup, steamed milk, and whipped cream

Pumpkin Caramel Latte

$3.50

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee - Vanilla

Iced Coffee - Vanilla

$1.50

Coffee, milk, and french vanilla syrup poured over ice

Iced Coffee - Caramel

Iced Coffee - Caramel

$1.50

Coffee, milk, and french vanilla syrup poured over ice

Iced Coffee - Mocha

Iced Coffee - Mocha

$1.00

Coffee, milk, and chocolate syrup poured over ice

Iced Coffee - Hazelnut

Iced Coffee - Hazelnut

$1.00

Coffee, milk, and hazelnut syrup poured over ice

Iced Coffee - Vanilla Caramel

Iced Coffee - Vanilla Caramel

$1.50

Coffee, milk, french vanilla syrup, and classic caramel syrup poured over ice

Iced Coffee - Caramel Mocha

Iced Coffee - Caramel Mocha

$1.00

Coffee, milk, french vanilla syrup, and classic caramel syrup poured over ice

Iced Coffee - Hazelnut Mocha

Iced Coffee - Hazelnut Mocha

$1.00

Coffee, milk, french vanilla syrup, and classic caramel syrup poured over ice

Iced Coffee - Select your flavors

$1.50

Coffee, milk, french vanilla syrup, and mocha syrup poured over ice

Iced Coffee - Pumpkin Caramel

$1.00

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Raspberry Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Caramel Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Vanilla Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Peppermint Bark Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Pumpkin Caramel Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Refreshers

Raspberry Refresher

$2.00

lemonade, raspberry syrup, and a splash of pineapple juice

Raspberry-Peach Refresher

Raspberry-Peach Refresher

$2.00

lemonade, raspberry syrup, peach syrup, and a splash of pineapple juice

Peach Refresher

$2.00

lemonade, peach syrup, and a splash of pineapple juice

Strawberry-Peach Refresher

$2.00Out of stock

lemonade, raspberry syrup, peach syrup, and a splash of pineapple juice

Strawberry Refresher

Strawberry Refresher

$2.00Out of stock

lemonade, strawberry syrup, and a splash of pineapple juice

Strawberry-Raspberry Refresher

Strawberry-Raspberry Refresher

$2.00Out of stock

lemonade, raspberry syrup, peach syrup, and a splash of pineapple juice

Cherry Refresher

Cherry Refresher

$2.00

lemonade, strawberry syrup, and a splash of pineapple juice

Cherry-Raspberry Refresher

Cherry-Raspberry Refresher

$2.00

lemonade, strawberry syrup, and a splash of pineapple juice

Cherry-Peach Refresher

$2.00

Cherry-Strawberry Refresher

$2.00Out of stock

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$3.00

Strawberries, bananas, & yogurt blended with ice & topped with whipped cream * PREORDER only for intermission pickup *

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.00

Strawberries & yogurt blended with ice & topped with whipped cream

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$3.00

Peaches, mango, strawberries, pineapple, & yogurt blended with ice & topped with whipped cream * PREORDER only for intermission pickup *

Triple Berry-Discontinued Item

$1.50

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, & yogurt blended with ice & topped with whipped cream

Island Breeze Smoothie

$3.00

Pineapple, mango, papaya, and chewy bits of coconut, & yogurt blended with ice & topped with whipped cream

Banana Smoothie

Banana Smoothie

$3.00

Strawberries, bananas, & yogurt blended with ice & topped with whipped cream

Raspberry Pink Drink Smoothie

$3.00

Mixed fruit with raspberry syrup, blended together and served with whipped cream

Pineapple Paradise Smoothie

Pineapple Paradise Smoothie

$3.00Out of stock

pineapple, milk, and a hint of banana blended with ice & topped with whipped cream

Tea Lattes

Hot Chai Tea Latte

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$2.50

Chai tea with spiced notes of cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger plus vanilla, milk and whipped cream

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$2.50

Chai tea with spiced notes of cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger plus vanilla and milk, poured over ice with whipped cream

Iced Pumpkin Pie Chai Tea Latte

$3.00

Hot Pumpkin Pie Chai Tea Latte

$3.00

Espresso Shots

Espresso Shots

$0.50

Bottled Drinks & Ice

Gatorade Zero - Orange

$1.00

Gatorade Zero - Grape

$1.00Out of stock

Gatorade Zero - Red

$1.00Out of stock

Gatorade Zero - Cool Blue

$1.00Out of stock

Gatorade Zero- Berry

$1.00

Gatorade Zero- Glacier Freeze

$1.00

Gatorade Zero- Glacier Cherry

$1.00
Orange Pineapple V8
$1.25

Orange Pineapple V8

$1.25
Pomegranate Blueberry V8
$1.25

Pomegranate Blueberry V8

$1.25
Peach Mango V8
$1.25

Peach Mango V8

$1.25

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock
Cup of Ice

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Ice Refill for Travel Cups (any size)

$0.25

Cup of Hot Water

$0.25

Cup of Ice with Syrup (1 pump)

$0.75

Cup of Ice with Syrup (2 pumps)
$1.00

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:14 pm, 12:48 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:14 pm, 12:48 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:14 pm, 12:48 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:14 pm, 12:48 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:14 pm, 12:48 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:14 pm, 12:48 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:14 pm, 12:48 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Deja Brew strives to craft superb coffee products, offer excellent service, and inspire entrepreneurship.

Location

302 Cougar St, Albion, IN 46701

Directions

Gallery
Deja Brew image
Deja Brew image
Deja Brew image

