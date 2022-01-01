Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Deja Brew

review star

No reviews yet

704 East Broadway

South Boston, MA 02127

Popular Items

Iced Coffee
BEC
Egg Sandwich

Smoothies

Berry Good Smoothie

$6.85

Sunrise Smoothie

$6.85

Peanut Butter Smoothie

$9.00

Chocolate Raspbbery Banana Smoothie

$8.35

Carrot Protein Smoothie

$7.35Out of stock

Blueberry Blast Smoothie

$6.85

Orangesicle Smoothie

$6.85Out of stock

Pomegranate Power Smoothie

$7.35

Kale Power Smoothie

$9.00

Handle Bag

$0.05

Energizing matcha

$11.00

Cup water

$1.00

Coffee

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Latte

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Iced Coffee

$2.80+

Hot Coffee

$2.25+

Cold Brew

$4.15+

Box of Joe

$20.00

Double Espresso

$3.65

Pound regular

$16.00

Pound Flavor

$18.00

1/2 Pound Regular

$8.00

1/2 Pound Flavor

$9.00

Box of Joe Iced

$25.00

$2.00 Blueberry Coffee

$2.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Raspberry Lime Ricky

$3.60+

Redbull Lime Ricky

$5.50

Bottled OJ

$1.90

Poland Spring Water

$1.85

Del's Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Bai

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.15

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.15

Milk

$2.15

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$1.90Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.00

Bottle Seltzer

$3.25Out of stock

Can Seltzer

$2.10

Tea

Regular Tea

$1.80+

Flavored Tea

$1.90+

Hot Chai

$3.15+

Iced Chai

$3.05+

Iced Tea

$2.55+

Flavored Iced Tea

$2.40+

Hot Chocolate

$1.80+

Breads

Dozen Bagels

$16.80

Bagel

$3.00

Toast

$2.50
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.35
Muffin

Muffin

$2.55

English Muffin

$2.20

Wheat English Muffin

$2.20

Croissant

$2.50
Cinnamon French Toast

Cinnamon French Toast

$9.25

French Toast

$9.15
Lox Avocado Toast

Lox Avocado Toast

$12.30
Waffles

Waffles

$10.10

Eggs & Omelettes

Prosciutto Eggs Bendict

$13.00

Two Eggs dish

$11.00

Natural

$11.00

Egg white omelets with tomatoes, red onion and feta cheese.

02127

$10.50

Scrambled eggs with melted American cheese, side of bacon and your choice of toast.

Sunrise

$12.00

Egg white omelet with grilled chicken and melted cheddar cheese.

Mexican

$12.00

Whole egg omelet with bacon, salsa and cheddar cheese.

Omelette

$11.00

Egg White Omelette

$13.00

Apple Sweet Hash

$13.00

Breakfast Pizza

$14.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00
Burrito

Burrito

$13.00

Egg Sandwiches

Snow White

$7.35

Egg white sandwich with American cheese.

Skinny Mini

Skinny Mini

$7.60

Egg white sandwich with turkey bacon and cheddar cheese.

E-BLT

E-BLT

$7.80

Fire Alarm

$7.80

Scrambled egg sandwich with bacon, cheddar cheese and hot sauce.

Start Up

$8.00

Scrambled egg sandwich with sausage and cheddar cheese.

Fiesta

$7.60

Egg sandwich with sausage, salsa and cheddar cheese.

Fatty Wrap

Fatty Wrap

$10.50

Double scrambled egg wrap with home fries, sausage and cheddar cheese.

Bubba Biscuit

Bubba Biscuit

$8.15

Egg sandwich with bacon, arugula, cheddar cheese and garlic aioli.

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$6.15

Egg White Sandwich

$6.75

BEC

$6.65

SEC

$6.65

Home fries

$4.00

Corned Beef Hash

$4.80

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sides

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.75

Turkey Bacon

$2.00

Homefries

$5.00

Hash

$5.00

Bacon

$2.50

Tater tots

$5.00

Sausage

$2.50

Bag Of Chips

$1.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine lettuce with tomatoes and cucumber.

Greek Salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine lettuce with cucumbers, black olives and feta cheese.

Loaded Greek Salad

Loaded Greek Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini, croutons, grilled chicken and feta cheese.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber topped with tuna salad.

Raw Tuna Salad

$10.00

Big Caser Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine with shredded parmesan cheese and croutons.

Autumn Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach with sliced apples, dried sweet cranberries, chopped walnuts, grilled chicken and feta cheese.

Chicken Tarragon Salad

$10.50

South West Salad

$15.00

Fresh Berry Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT

BLT

$9.00

Chicken Pesto

$10.50

Grilled chicken sandwich with pesto, roasted red peppers and melted provolone cheese.

Chicken Tarragon Sandwich

$9.50

Db spin on chicken salad with crushed walnuts and tarragon spice.

Good Stuff

Good Stuff

$10.50

Grilled chicken sandwich with stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Grilled Chicken

$9.15
Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$10.50

Salami, prosciutto, capicola, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini and melted provolone cheese.

McEvoy

$10.15

Grilled chicken sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted American cheese and honey mustard.

PB&J Sandwich

$5.00
Prosciutto Sandwich

Prosciutto Sandwich

$11.50

Prosciutto with boursin cheese, tomatoes, red onion and pesto.

Tuna

$8.50

Tuna Melt

$9.15

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$8.75

Turkey Cheddar

$9.15

Turkey sandwich with cheddar cheese, bacon, apples and honey mustard.

Turkey Sandwich

$7.75
Tuscan Turkey

Tuscan Turkey

$10.50

Turkey sandwich with fresh mozzarella cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers and chipotle mayo.

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$3.90

1/2 PB&J Sandwich

$1.80

1/2 Bacon, Avocado

$4.50

1/2 Pesto

$4.50

1/2 Cheddar

$4.50

1/2 McEvoy

$4.50

1/2 Tuna Melt

$4.50

1/2 Tuna

$4.20

1/2 BLT

$3.90

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Caesar Wrap

$7.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Fields & Feta Wrap

$8.00

Greek Wrap

$7.65

Soup

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$5.75

Sausage Tortellini

$6.50Out of stock
Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato

$5.75Out of stock
Chili With Cornbread

Chili With Cornbread

$9.00Out of stock
Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$5.75Out of stock

Breakfast Items

Fruit Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Banana

$0.90

Hard boiled w/quinoa

$5.40Out of stock

Chips

$1.20

Acia Bowl

$10.00

Granola Bar

$2.00

Sweets

Cookie

$1.30

Scone

$3.00

Banana Nut Bread

$3.25
Donut

Donut

$2.00
Blueberry Crumble

Blueberry Crumble

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Frosted Lemon Cake

$3.00

Gluten Free Mini Donuts

$5.00

Gluten Free Cookies

$9.00

Choc Croissant

$3.00

Retail

Egg Cups

$1.50Out of stock

Granola Bar

$2.50

Pedia Water

$4.00

Hat

$10.00

Liquid Iv

$2.50

Caramel Cocobombs

$4.00

Large Wolfie's Chicken

$14.00

Small Wolfie's Liver

$13.00

Specials

Avocado BLT

$10.00

Hash and Eggs

$8.00

Chunky Monkey

$11.00

Burrata And Spinach Salad

$12.00
Tater tot benny

Tater tot benny

$12.00

Belgium flight

$14.00

Nutella French Toast

$12.00

Greek Bagel

$10.00

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Spinach and Feta hand pie

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Bread French Toast

$14.00

Irish Roll Large

$11.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 1:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 1:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 10:46 am - 1:45 pm
We are family owned and operated café. call an order in for a quick pickup or bring your laptop and set up for the day. Fresh brewed coffee and homemade menu items with a cozy comfortable atmosphere is what we are all about!

Location

704 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127

