Deja Brew Laugh a Latte

890 Reviews

$$

112 E Idaho

Meridian, ID 83642

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cobb
The Gunslinger
Groundhogs Day

Coffee, Tea & Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee and Tea

Deja Brew

Deja Brew

$4.50+

vanilla breve with brewed cofee, otopped with honey drizzle and cinnamon

Bill Murry

$5.00+

irish cream americano with a sprinkle of cinnamon

Groundhogs Day

$5.25+

mexican mocha with almond and a dash of cayenne

Brain Fog

$4.75+

balck tea breve with sweetened non-condensed milk

Cup a Joe

$3.25

hot cup of fresh brewed coffee, locally sourced

Latte

$4.50+

steamed milk with espresso. thin layer of foam

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+

dark or white chocolate in steamed milk with espresso

Americano

$4.25+

Shots of espresso in water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

1/3 espresso, 1/3 milk, 1/3 foam.

Macchiato

$2.30+

A traditional macchiato, 1 inch of foam with 1 or 2 shots of espresso poured over. For a macchiato latte, steamed milk foam and espresso poured on top.

Doppio

$2.30+

straight espresso only

Chai

$5.00+

Oregon Chia steamed/mixed with milk

Matcha Latte

$4.15+

Sweetened matcha mixed with milk

Steamer

$4.00+

steamed milk with choice of syrup

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

chocolate steamed with milk

Hot Tea

$3.00

choice of tea in hot water

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Fresh brewed green or black tea over ice

Italian Cremosa

$4.25+

club soda, half and half, choice of flavoring topped with whip cream if requested

Pink Lady

$3.75+

coconut lemonaid with choice of flavoring

Cold Brew

$4.50+

hot cup of fresh brewed coffee, locally sourced

Coffee Carafe

$21.00+

Lavendar White Mocha Special

$4.00+

NA Beverages

Pepsi Products (FOUNTAIN)

$1.75+

Juice

$3.00+

Milk

$1.50+

Club Soda

$1.00

Cup

$0.25

Add Syrup

$0.65

Breakfast/Lunch

Breakfast

Grandpa's Biscuits

$12.99

two fresh biscuits topped with housemade sausage gravy served with two eggs and home fries

House Granola

$8.99

vanilla yogurt topped with granola, served with fresh berries and honey

French Toast

$13.99

thick sliced french toast topped with maple syrup served with two eggs, home fries, and your choice of ham or bacon

Butcher Hollers Breakfast Sandwich

Butcher Hollers Breakfast Sandwich

$12.99

croissant with scrambled eggs, cheddar, and bacon.

Doodlebug Scram

$12.99

scrambled eggs, ham, red and green peppers, shredded cheddar cheese served with sourdough or wheat toast

Papa's Classic Breakfast

$13.99

two eggs, served with home fries, toast, and your choice of ham or bacon

Deja Benedicts

Propose a Toast

Cec's Favorite Protein Breakfast

Cec's Favorite Protein Breakfast

$11.99

three scrambled eggs and cheese, diced bacon , and avocado

Bobbie's Breakfast Bowl

$13.99

a bed of crispy home fries, choice of ham or bacon smotherd in housemade country gravy, topped iwth two eggs and a sprinkle of monterey jack cheese

The Gunslinger

$13.99

grilled ham, bacon, two scrambled eggs, cheese, home fries, wrapped in a tomato basil trotilla and our sausage gravy for dipping, served with home made salsa on request

Chilaquiles

$15.99

Breakfast Nachos! Fresh fried tortilla chips scrambled with 3 eggs, peppers, onions, jalapenos, cheese and shredded Beef. Finished with Cotija and sour cream

Breakfast A La Cart

Lunch

Deja Caesar

$8.99

Pacific Ahi

$16.99

seared Ahi Tuna steak over field greens, with orange-ginger vinaigrette, pickled onions, cucumbers, sesame seeds and a hint of Korean hot sauce

The Berry Chicken

$14.99

Cobb

$13.99

freshly carbed turkey, bacon, avocado, cheese, boiled egg, and tomato ona bed of chopped romaine and your choice of dressing

Penne alla Vodka

$16.99

Ears and Fungus

$12.99

Nana's Classic Club

$14.99

turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and dijon on sourdough, wheat or croissant

The Hobbit Hole

$13.99

warm turkey, pesto, provolone and cranberry sauce on a toasty croissant

Chicken Deja Bleu

$15.99

breaded chiken breast topped with ham, Swiss and Provolone cheese, on a croissant with apple horsey and garlic aioli

Oswald Greens BLT

$13.99

bacon, lettuce, and sliced tomato with garlic aioli served on sourdough, wheat or croissant (croissants not available in half sandwhich)

The Old Southcoaster

$14.99

tender pot roast grilled with mild green chilies,on toasty sourdough with cheddar, Swiss and zesty horseradish cream.

Chicken Schawarma

$14.99

Veggie Schawarma

$13.99

Sgt. Bill's S.O.S.

$16.99

Dan's Big Veggie

$12.99

Bristol Bay

$16.99

Side of Bacon

$4.50+

Side Salsa

$1.00

Soup

$4.29+

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.99

Ranch Fries

$6.00

Burger

$10.99+

Kids Breakfast&Lunch

All American

$6.49

French Toast Dippers

$5.49

Pancake & Bacon

$5.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.49

Chicken Nuggets

$5.49

Grilled Cheese & fries

$5.49

Day Specials

Blackberry Salmon

$16.95

Crab Cake Benedict

$15.95

B/L Extras

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Gravy

$1.25+

Side of Bacon

$4.50+

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.99

Home Fries

$4.99

Single Biscuit & Gravy

$6.99

Single Piece French Toast Side

$6.75

2 piece French Toast side

$11.00

Sides

Dressings

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Balsamic

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Sesame Ginger

$0.75

Dippers

Salsa

$1.25

Sour Cream

$1.00

Au Jus

$1.50

Gravy

$2.75

BBQ

$1.00

Holly Sauce

$2.00

Extras (Copy)

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Avocado

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.99

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$1.00

Chicken

$3.00

Bloody Mary Bacon

Events

Easter Sunday

Shrimp n Grits

$18.95

Prime Rib and Eggs

$23.95

Eggs Benedict

$15.99

Crab Benedict

$19.99

Chicken Fried Steak n Eggs

$18.99

Hobbit Hole

$15.99

Grilled Salmon Caesar

$19.95

Kids scramble, bacon, spuds

$6.99

Kids rainbow pancakes w/bacon

$5.99

Kids chicken nuggets w/fries

$6.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy a cup of coffee or a great meal at Deja Brew Bistro, a local company with roots in the Meridian community. Enjoy a cup of our delicious locally roasted coffee, specialty coffees or one of our full breakfast, lunch or our full dinner options. We also offer a full bar, live music, catering services and have the space to a host private parties.

Website

Location

112 E Idaho, Meridian, ID 83642

Directions

