Bagels
Sandwiches
Bakeries

Deke's Bagels

review star

No reviews yet

157 West Main Street

Niantic, CT 06357

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
Single Bagel
The Niantic

FOOD

Breakfast Options

Order a Breakfast or Lunch Sandwich here on your choice of Bagel...

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Ham, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

The Niantic

$11.75

Bacon, ham, 2 eggs, hash brown, cheddar & american cheese on choice of bagel

BEC Squared

$9.00

Bacon, 1 egg and cheese on our bacon egg and cheese bagel

Lox and Bagel

$12.74

Fresh Smoked Salmon with tomato, thinly sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese on your choice of bagel.

The Margiotta

$12.75Out of stock

Keto and gluten free waffle with bacon, 1 egg, cheese and avocado

Orsini Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.25

The Shoreline

$9.75

Smoked salmon, 1 egg and provolone cheese on choice of bagel

Taylor Pork, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

Taylor Pork is our version of sausage from the famous NJ Taylor Pork Roll Company

The Jagel Bagel

$12.00

A schmere of chipotle cream cheese, two eggs, american cheese, bacon, turkey, & lettuce.

Philly Cheesestake

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Avocado Toast

$9.50Out of stock

Kielbasa Egg Cheese

$9.80

Corned Beef

$13.00

Bagel

For Bulk Order Half Dozen & Dozen Bagels (SEE BELOW).

Single Bagel

$1.95

Baked Goods

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Dirt Bomb

$2.75

Cinnamon Bun

$2.50

Carrot Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Babka Slice

$48.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Creme Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$3.25Out of stock

Cran Almond Muffin

$5.25

Molasses Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Boston Cream Donuts

$2.75Out of stock

Berry Cheesecake Danish

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Loaf

$2.25Out of stock

Apple Coffee Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

Banana Bread

$1.86Out of stock

Lemon Raspberry Muffun

$2.75Out of stock

Day Old Dirt

$0.75Out of stock

Chocolate Eclair

$2.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Dirt Bomb

$2.79Out of stock

Berry Almond Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

SMOOTHIES

Mango Pineapple

$8.00

Mango, banana, pineapple and almond milk.

Mixed Berry

$8.00

Strawberries, blueberries and almond milk.

The Green Machine

$8.00

Strawberry Banana

$8.00

Small Cream Cheese (4 ounces)

Bacon Horseradish

$3.60

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cream Cheese

$3.60

Butter

$3.60

Chipotle Cream Cheese 4oz

$3.60

Olive Cream Cheese 4oz

$3.60

Scallion Cream Cheese 4oz

$3.60

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese 4oz

$3.60

Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Cheese 4oz

$3.60

Vegetable Cream Cheese 4oz

$3.60

4oz Plain Cream Cheese

$3.60

Berry Cream Cheese 4oz

$3.60

Honey Walnut

$3.60

Large Cream Cheese (8 ounces)

Bacon Horseradish

$5.50

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cream Cheese

$5.50

Chipotle Cream Cheese

$5.50

Olive Cream Cheese

$5.50

Scallion Cream Cheese

$5.50

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese

$6.25

Sun-dried Tomato Cream Cheese

$5.50

Vegetable Cream Cheese

$5.50

with carrots, celery, scallions, and red peppers...

Plain Cream Cheese

$4.50

Berry 8oz

$8.60Out of stock

8oz Honey Walnut

$5.50

Lunch Options

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato

$9.75

Crispy Bacon, Ripe Red Tomato, our own Mayonnaise, and Cool Lettuce on your choice of bagel

Black Forest Ham Sandwich

$9.50

Thinly sliced Black Forest Ham with Lettuce, Tomato, and our own Mayonnaise...

Turkey Sandwich

$12.50

We roast your Turkey right here, and top it with crisp Lettuce, Tomato, and our own mayonnaise...

Sides

Side Of Bacon

$2.75

Hash Browns

$2.00

Egg

$1.50

Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese Side Options

Plain Cream Cheese 4oz (Copy)

$2.50

Vegetable Cream Cheese 4oz (Copy)

$2.50Out of stock

Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Cheese 4oz (Copy)

$2.50Out of stock

Scallion Cream Cheese 4oz (Copy)

$2.50Out of stock

Chipotle Cream Cheese 4oz (Copy)

$2.50Out of stock

Olive Cream Cheese 4oz (Copy)

$2.50

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cream Cheese (Copy)

$2.50Out of stock

Berry Cream Cheese 4oz (Copy)

$2.50Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese 4oz (Copy)

$2.50Out of stock

Plain Cream Cheese (Copy)

$4.51Out of stock

Vegetable Cream Cheese (Copy)

$4.51Out of stock

with carrots, celery, scallions, and red peppers...

Sun-dried Tomato Cream Cheese (Copy)

$4.51Out of stock

Scallion Cream Cheese (Copy)

$4.51

Chipotle Cream Cheese (Copy)

$4.51

Olive Cream Cheese (Copy)

$4.51Out of stock

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Cream Cheese (Copy)

$4.51Out of stock

Berry Cream Cheese (Copy)

$4.51Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese (Copy)

$4.51Out of stock

DRINKS

Cold Brew

$3.75

Flavored Coffee

$3.50Out of stock

Mixed Berry Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Small Coffee

$2.50

Ashlawn Farm Coffee. Order it now and make it the way you like it when you come in.

Large Coffee

$3.00

16 ounces of medium roast Ashlawn Farm Coffee. Order it now and make it the way you like it when you come in.

New Drinks

$2.95

Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Soda

$2.89

Ice Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke

$2.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Indoor or outdoor seating. WIFI available. Deke's Bagels are unique, familiar, and delicious!

Website

Location

157 West Main Street, Niantic, CT 06357

Directions

Gallery
Deke's Bagels Niantic image
Deke's Bagels Niantic image
Deke's Bagels Niantic image

Map
