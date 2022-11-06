Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out

review star

No reviews yet

4901 Ridge Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Shells & Cheese
Potato Wedges
16 Oz Shells

Sandwiches

2 Chicken Sliders

$6.00

2 Pork Sliders

$6.00

Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Brisket sandwich platter

$14.00

Sandwich, potato wedges, slaw and pickles

Brisket W/O

$14.00

Brisket W/O Platter

$16.00

Brisket cheese steak and wedges

Brisket Wit

Brisket Wit

$14.00

Brisket Wit Platter

$16.00

Cheese steak with wedges

Chicken sandwich platter

$12.00

Chix Sandwich

$9.00
Fat Dude platter

Fat Dude platter

$14.00

Sandwich brisket, pork, sausage, onions &provolone cheese, wedges, slaw & pickles

Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Pork Sandwich Platter

$12.00

Stubby Chubby platter

$12.00Out of stock

Beef & Pork sausage sandwich, hot pepper relish, provolone cheese mustard sauce, potato wedges, slaw and pickles

Vegan Sloppy Joe

$11.00Out of stock

Ribs

1/2 Baby

$14.00

1/2 Baby Platter

$20.00

Ribs, wedges, slaw and cornbread

1/2 Spare

$14.00

1/2 Spare Platter

$20.00

Ribs, wedges, slaw and cornbread

Chicken & Baby Combo

$28.00

1/2 rack ribs, 1/2 chicken, wedges, slaw & cornbread

Chicken & Spare Combo

$28.00

Full Baby

$25.00

Full Baby Platter

$28.00

Ribs, wedges, slaw & cornbread

Full Spare

$25.00

Full Spare Platter

$28.00

Ribs, wedges, slaw & cornbread

Chicken

Whole Chicken

$11.00

1/2 Chicken

$8.00

5 Wings

$15.00

10 Wings

$30.00

Wing Platter

$17.00

Pork

# Pork

$16.00

1/2# Pork

$10.00

Pork Platter

$17.00

6 oz pork, wedges, slaw and cornbread

Sloppy Doc

$11.00

Beef

1/2 Brisket

1/2 Brisket

$16.00
1lb Brisket

1lb Brisket

$30.00

Sides

16 Oz Beans

$7.00

16 Oz Greens

$7.00

16 Oz Shells

$7.00

16 oz Slaw

$7.00

2 Slider Rolls

$2.00

Collard Greens

$5.00
Bar-B-Que Beans

Bar-B-Que Beans

$5.00
Shells & Cheese

Shells & Cheese

$5.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Cornbread & Slaw

$6.00

Fritters & Pickles

$6.00

Pint Sauce

$6.00

8 oz Slaw

$4.00
Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$6.00

Pt Pickles

$6.00

Quart Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

Dessert

Brownie

$1.85

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.85

Dirt Pudding

$5.00

Nana Nilla Pudding

$5.00
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Pecan Bites

$3.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Meal Deals

Pit Lovers

$100.00

Sandwich Special

$29.00Out of stock

Family Style

$49.00Out of stock

Party Special

$105.00Out of stock

Beverages

Deke's White Birch Beer

Deke's White Birch Beer

$3.00
Deke's Black Cherry

Deke's Black Cherry

$3.00
Deke's Sasparilla

Deke's Sasparilla

$3.00
Deke's Root Beer

Deke's Root Beer

$3.00
Deke's Vanilla Cream

Deke's Vanilla Cream

$3.00

12 Oz Water

$0.93
Deke's Orange Cream

Deke's Orange Cream

$3.00

mocha double shot

$6.00Out of stock

vanilla double shot

$6.00Out of stock

naked

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4901 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Directions

Gallery
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out image
Banner pic
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out image
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out image

Similar restaurants in your area

Deke's BBQ - Germantown
orange starNo Reviews
137 Berkley St Philadelphia, PA 19144
View restaurantnext
Baby Blues BBQ - Sansom
orange starNo Reviews
3432 Samson Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
The Lucky Well - Spring Arts
orange starNo Reviews
990 Spring Garden Street Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
Tin Can Bar
orange star4.7 • 231
2537 E. Somerset St. Philadelphia, PA 19134
View restaurantnext
Rio BBQ Factory
orange starNo Reviews
2311 COTTMAN AVENUE PHILADELPHIA, PA 19149
View restaurantnext
The Lucky Well
orange starNo Reviews
111 East Butler Ave, Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston