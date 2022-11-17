Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Deke's BBQ Germantown

review star

No reviews yet

137 Berkley St

Philadelphia, PA 19144

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Sandwich
SM Shells & Cheese
LG Shells & Cheese

Ribs

1 beef rib

$15.00Out of stock

1/2 Baby Backs

$15.00

Full Baby Backs

$26.00

1/2 St. Louis Style Spares

$15.00

Full Rack St.Louis

$26.00

Chicken

*Half* BBQ Chicken

$8.00

*Whole* BBQ Chicken

$11.00

(4) Wings

$12.00

(5) Wings

$15.00

(10) Wings

$30.00

(20) Wings

$60.00

Pork

Full Pound Pork

$16.00

Beef

Full Pound Brisket

$30.00

1/2 pound Brisket

$16.00

Sandwiches

Brisket Cheesesteak, cheese sauce and topped with Q sauce

$14.00

Chopped Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.00

chopped BBQ chicken, cheese sauce and BBQ sauce

Vegan Sloppy Joe

$10.00

TVP and lentils

Stubby Chubby

$11.00

Beef & pork sausage, hot pepper relish, provolone cheese, mustard sauce

Fat Dude

$14.00

Brisket, pork, sausage, onions, provolone cheese

Chopped Pork sandwich 8oz

$9.00

Chopped BBQ Chicken sandwich 8oz

$9.00

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00
Beef Rib sandwich

$20.00Out of stock

Loaded Wedges

Sloppy Doc

$11.00

Potato wedges, cheese sauce, pulled pork, slaw & pickles

Texas Mud

$11.00

Potato wedges, cheese sauce, brisket chili, sauteed onions

Beer Cheese & Sausage

$11.00

Potato wedges, beer cheese, crispy sausage (pork & beef)

Sides & Sauces

SM White Slaw

$5.00

LG White Slaw

$7.00

SM Red Slaw

$5.00

LG Red Slaw

$7.00

SM Collard Greens

$5.00

LG Collard Greens

$7.00

Fritters & Pickles

$6.00

Potato Wedges

$6.00

Cheese Wedges

$7.00

SM Shells & Cheese

$5.00

LG Shells & Cheese

$7.00

SM Potato Salad

$5.00

LG Potato Salad

$7.00

SM Beans

$5.00

LG Beans

$7.00

3 Mini Muffins

$3.00

2 Slider rolls

$3.00Out of stock

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Cheese Sauce 3oz

$2.00

SM Yams

$5.00Out of stock

LG Yams

$7.00Out of stock

Desserts

Blueberry Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Dirt Pudding

$5.00

Nilla Nana Pudding

$5.00

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Pecan Bars

$5.00

Brownie

$2.00
Strawberry Short Cake Biscut

$5.00Out of stock

Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

S'mores Kit

$8.00

Whoopie Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Meal Deals

Pit Lovers

$100.00

Sandwich Special

$29.00

Family Style

$49.00

Party Special

$105.00Out of stock

Tee's

Garage grey small tee

$20.00

Garage grey medium tee

$20.00

Garage grey large tee

$20.00

Garage grey xl tee

$20.00

Garage blue small tee

$20.00

Garage grey xxl tee

$20.00

Garage blue medium tee

$20.00

Garage blue large tee

$20.00

Garage blue xl tee

$20.00

Garage blue xxl tee

$20.00

Sweatshirts

Small Sweatshirt

$25.00

Med Sweatshirt

$25.00

Large Sweatshirt

$25.00Out of stock

XL Sweatshirt

$25.00

XXL Sweatshirt

$30.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

137 Berkley St, Philadelphia, PA 19144

Directions

Gallery
Deke's BBQ image
Deke's BBQ image

Map
