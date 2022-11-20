Del Frisco's imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood

Del Frisco's 101 Whittington Parkway

71 Reviews

$$$

101 Whittington Parkway

Louisville, KY 40222

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Assorted Appetizer Platter (For 2)

$40.00

(Serves Two) Calamari, Shrimp Cocktail, Onion Wings, & Oysters Del Frisco's

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Del's Flame Broiled Oyster

$22.00

Escargot in Mushrooms

$24.00

Fried Calamari

$21.00

Fried Oysters

$22.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fried Pickles 1/2 Order

$5.00

King Crab Cocktail

$40.00

Oysters Del Frisco's

$24.00

Raw Oyster Cocktail

$21.00

Shrimp Cargot

$24.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Shrimp Remoulade

$22.00

1/2 Calamari

$10.00

Soups

Black Bean Soup

$12.00

Served with Sherry & Chopped Onion

Del Frisco's French Onion

$12.00

Fried Clam Chowder

$13.00

Lobster Bisque

$13.00

Black Bean Soup Cup

$6.00

Del Frisco's French Onion Cup

$6.00

Fried Clam Chowder Cup

$6.50

Lobster Bisque Cup

$6.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Del Frisco's Salad

$14.00

Hearts of Palm, Artichokes, Spinach Leaves, Romaine, Tomatoes, Asparagus, Croutons

Spinach Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing

$12.00

Tossed Salad

$10.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.00

1/2 Del Frisco's Salad

$7.00

1/2 Spinach Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing

$6.00

1/2 Tossed Salad

$5.00

1/2 Wedge

$6.00

Steaks

*Chateaubriand for Two

$115.00

*Filet Mignon (6 oz)

$41.00

*Filet Mignon (8 to 10oz.)

$51.00

*Filet Mignon (12 to 14oz.)

$59.00

*Rib-eye Steak (12 to 14oz.)

$51.00

*Rib-eye Steak (16 to 18oz.)

$59.00

Del Frisco's Trio

$65.00

Three 4oz. Filet Medallions topped with 3 individual additions

Prime Rib (12 to 14oz.)

$45.00

Prime Rib (16 to 18oz.)

$50.00

Steak Sandwich

$41.00

New York Strip (12-14 oz)

$51.00

New York Strip (16-18 oz)

$58.00

Seafood, Poultry & Others

*Broiled Salmon Filet

$35.00

*Fresh Swordfish Steak

$38.00

*Pork Chops w/ Rice & Broccoli

$31.00

*2 Pork Chops Ala Carte

$39.00

1/2 Lb. Alaskan King Crab

$40.00

(Market Price, Please ask server)

1 Lb. Alaskan King Crab

$80.00

(Market Price, Please ask server)

Chicken Dijon

$32.00

(1) Cold Water Lobster Tail

$45.00

(Market Price, Please ask server)

(2) Cold Water Lobster Tail

$90.00

Fried Shrimp

$34.00

Shrimp Scampi

$38.00

Combinations

*Del Frisco's Kabob

$48.00

Filet and Shrimp with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers on a bed of Garden Blend Rice

*Filet & Fried Shrimp

$48.00

*Filet & Swordfish

$48.00

*Filet with Alaskan King Crab Legs

$81.00

Market Price (Please ask server)

*Filet with Cold Water Lobster Tail

$86.00

Market Price (Please ask server)

*Tournedos Del Frisco's

$45.00

A generation portion of our filet mignon beef tips surrounded by our freshly made duchess potatoes, topped with burgundy sauce and white cheddar cheese

Sides

Asparagus

$12.00

Serves Two

Baked Potato

$10.00

Butter, Sour Cream, Chives, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese

Broccoli Au Gratin

$12.00

Serves Two

1/2 Broccoli Au Gratin

$6.00

Del Frisco's Green Phunque Casserole

$14.00

Serves Two

1/2 Del Frisco's Green Phunque Casserole

$7.00

French Fries

$10.00

Fresh Steak Fries

$10.00

Garden Blend Rice

$10.00

Grilled Tomatoes

$13.00

Homemade Onion Rings

$10.00

1/2 Homemade Onion Rings

$5.00

Serves Two

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Potatoes Au Gratin

$12.00

Serves Two

1/2 Potatoes Au Gratin

$6.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$13.00

1/2 Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.50

Serves Two

Steamed Broccoli

$9.00

1/2 Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

1/2 Asparagus

$6.00

Kid's Menu

6oz. Child Filet w/ Fries

$41.00

6oz. Prime Rib w/ Fries

$25.00

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$20.00

Fried Shrimp (4) w/ Fries

$23.00

Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$11.00

Crème Brulee

$12.00

(Serves Two)

Four Layer Carrot Cake

$14.00

Four Layer Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Kentucky Bourbon Pie

$11.00

NY Style Cheese Cake

$10.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Turtle Cheese Cake

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheese Cake

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222

Directions

Gallery
Del Frisco's image

