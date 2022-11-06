Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Del Mar

980 Reviews

$$$$

791 Wharf Street SW

Washington, DC 20024

Order Again

Popular Items

Coke

PDR Wines

PDR- Wine BTL Boyer-Martenot, Bourgogne Blanc

$125.00

PDR- Wine BTL Muga, Seleccion Especial, Rioja Reserva

$125.00

PDR- Wine BTL Cade, Sauvignon Blanc

$95.00

PDR- Wine BTL Finca San Martin, Rioja Crianza

$75.00

PDR- Wine BTL Christopher Pinot Noir

$85.00

PDR- Wine BTL plumpjack, Chardonnay

$175.00

PDR- Wine BTL Chapellet 'Mountain Cuvee'

$100.00

PDR-Wine BTL Nisia, Verdejo

$75.00

PDR- Wine BTL Raventos BDB

$85.00

PDR- Wine BTL Luca 'Old Vines' Malbec

$125.00

PDR- Wine BTL Vivanco 'La Maldita', Garnacha Blanca

$95.00

PDR- Wine BTL Laurent Perrier 'La Cuvee' NV

$100.00

PDR- Wine BTL Absis Blend

$70.00

PDR- Wine BTL Paso deSeñorans Selection especial

$99.00

PDR- Wine BTL Lopez de Heredia, Viña Tondonia, Tempranillo, Rioja (1500ml)

$388.00

PDR - Wine BTL Liquid Farms, Pinot Noir

$175.00

PDR - Wine BTL Torres 'Mas La Plana' Cabernet Sauvignon

$235.00

PDR - Wine BTL Clos du Val Merlot

$100.00

PDR - Wine BTL Avancia, Godello

$115.00

PDR-WineBTL BREGA, BARCELONA

$110.00

PDR- Wine BTL CLOS FIGUERAS2020

$99.00

PDR - Wine BTL Los Monteros Cava Rose

$75.00

Terrazza White

$65.00

Terraza Red

$75.00

PDR BTL Casa do Valle Grande Escolha Vinho Verde

$50.00

PDR BTL Covila Anabasa Rioja Alavesa Roble

$50.00

PDR BTL Agarena Cava NV

$50.00

PDR BTL Chappellet Mountain Cuvee Napa Valley 2020

$90.00

Holiday Wines (Valentine's Day)

Gaston Chiquet, Brut Tradition, Champagne NV

$85.00

Billecart-Salmon, Brut Rosé, Champagne NV

$125.00

Kistler, Chardonnay,Sonoma Coast 2019

$100.00

Paul Hobbs Cab. Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2017

$138.00

Gramona, III Lustros, Cava Brut Nature, Gran Reserva, 2012

$150.00

Ruinart, Brut Rosé, Champagne NV

$175.00

En Numeros Vermells, Garnacha Blanca 2018

$148.00

Bodegas Ontañon, Gran Reserva 2010

$165.00

Wine Pairing

$75.00

Sommelier Fire-Sale

13516 Pepe Raventos, Mas del Serral, Brut, Penedès 2007

$210.00

22086 Egly-Ouriet, Millesime, Brut, Grand Cru, Ambonnay 2008

$333.00

12653 Costers del Siurana, Garnacha Blanca|Viura, Kyrie 2013

$155.00

15052 Nikolaihof, Riesling, Vinothek 1997

$450.00

17412 Marcassin, Marcassin, Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast 2013

$540.00

13405 Cvne, Contino Los Olivos, Reserva 2007

$175.00

11785 Alto Moncayo, Aquilon 2008

$390.00

11802 Bodegas Puig, Odysseus, Priorat 2010

$250.00

26218 Emilio Moro, Malleolus de Sancho Martin 2016

$273.00

Tonight's Pour

GL- Lopez De Heredia, ViñaTondonia 2008

$35.00

GL - 17 by Pinea, Crianza 2015

$29.00

Seasonal Wine Flight

Fortified Trio Flight

$75.00

Rose Flight

$55.00

Water & Sodas

Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$9.00
Coke

Coke

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$5.00
Sprite

Sprite

$5.00
Fever Tree Club Soda

$5.00

Fever Tree Club Soda

$5.00
Fever Tree Tonic

$5.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$5.00
Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00
Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$5.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$5.00

Aquapanna Still Water

$9.00

Acqua Panna 1/2 Bottle

$5.00

La Cucina Cookbook

$32.50

$32.50
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

