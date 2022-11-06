Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Del Mar by Rooted

review star

No reviews yet

3200 N Pecos St

Denver, CO 80211

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Po' Boy*
Bang Bang Bites
Sprouts and Peppers

Poke Bowls

Spicy Tuna Poke

Spicy Tuna Poke

$15.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna, Shaved Carrots, Daikon, Bean Sprouts, Shiso, Edamame, Kimchi, Sushi Rice, Furikake (Sesame Seed/Dried Seaweed)

Salmon Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Salmon, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad, Radish, Tobiko, Yum Yum, Yuzu Ponzu

Cali Bowl

Cali Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

A California Roll...in a BOWL Sushi Rice, Krab, Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber, Kewpie Mayo, Masago, Furikake

Vegan Poke Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled Tofu, Kimchi, Edamame, Broccolini, Miitake Mushrooms

Chicken Yaki

Chicken Yaki

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken Yakitori, Pickled Peppers, Kimchi, Edamame, Scallion, Spicy Yaki, Sesame Seeds

Artisan Sandwiches *served a la carte*

Shrimp Po' Boy*

Shrimp Po' Boy*

$13.00

Gulf Shrimp, TNT Oil, Slaw, Tomato, Yum Yum, Amoroso Roll *Sandwich Served a la carte*

Kalua Pork Roll*

$14.00Out of stock

Banana Leaf Pork, Pineapple, Kimchi Slaw, Pickled Peppers, Kimchi Aioli, Denver Crunch Roll *All Sandwiches Served a la carte*

California Chic*

California Chic*

$15.00

Grilled Heirloom Chicken, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Ranch, Super 7 Vinaigrette, Red Pepper Wrap *All Sandwiches Served a la carte*

Paw Paw's Cajun Catfish

Paw Paw's Cajun Catfish

$16.00

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish, PIckled Sweet Peppers, House Slaw, TNT Oil, Old Bay Aioli, Texas Toast, Served with Waffle Fries

Sides and Shareables

Fish n’ Chips

$15.00Out of stock

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

Fried Shrimp, French Fries, Yum Yum

Bang Bang Bites

Bang Bang Bites

$8.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bites, TNT Oil, French Fries, Kimchi Aioli

Bowl O' Fires

Bowl O' Fires

$6.00
Sprouts and Peppers

Sprouts and Peppers

$8.00

Lightly Fried Brussels Sprouts, Shishito Peppers, Togarashi Sugar, Yum Yum Sauce

Hawaiian Mac Salad

Hawaiian Mac Salad

$5.00

Chilled Macaroni Salad

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.00
Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$4.00Out of stock
Spicy Kimchi

Spicy Kimchi

$5.00

Specials

Fresh Catch

Fresh Catch

$15.00Out of stock

Mussels l Garlic, Shallots, White Wine Butter Sauce (Beurre Blanc) , Toast Points

Market Menu

$12.00Out of stock

Tuscan Gem Lettuce, Shallot Vinaigrette, Roasted Peppers, Toasted Hazel Nuts, Fried Goat Cheese

Beverages

Fiji Water 1 litter bottle

$5.00

My Cherry Amore

$6.00

Cherries, Red Wine Vinegar, Simple Syrup, Topped with Perrier

Scot-Tea Palmer

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Perrier Mineral Water

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$5.00

Black Tea

$4.00

Sauces

Yum Yum Sauce

$1.00

Ponzu

$0.75

Spicy Ponzu

$0.75

Old Bay Aioli

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Soy

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Farm-driven market menu vegetarian and vegan options, with main features revolving around Seasonal fish prepared with classic technique and seasonally forward flavors.

3200 N Pecos St, Denver, CO 80211

Del Mar by Rooted image
Del Mar by Rooted image
Del Mar by Rooted image

