Del Mar College | Heritage Location

101 Baldwin Boulevard

Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Order Again

Beverages

Coffee ☕

$2.25+

Fountain Drinks

$1.39+

Soda, Tea, Lemonade

Bottled Juice 🍊

$2.39

Assorted Juices

Energy Drinks 🏃

$2.99

Kickstart, Bang

Starbucks Frapp 🍶

$1.99+

13.7 oz. Bottle

Bottled Soda 🍾

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.05

24 oz Gatorade

$2.49

Kevita

$3.89

Naked Drinks 🙈

$3.89

Assorted Naked Drinks

Milk 🍼

$1.25

16 oz Bottled Water

$1.50

1 Liter Life Water

$3.25

1 Liter Aqua Fina

$3.00

Brisk

$2.99

Cold Brew/Nitro

$4.99

Upcharge

$0.50

Breakfast

Del Mar Viking

$2.89

Egg and cheese, choice of protein

Toaster 🍞

$3.29

Egg and cheese on Texas toast, choice of protein

Breakfast Taco 🌯

$2.05

Two item taco

Barbacoa Taco 🌯

$3.49

Barbacoa, tortilla

Carne Guisada Taco 🌯

$3.49

Carne guisada, tortilla

Omelet

$2.89

Two eggs with cheese

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$1.89

Toasted bagel, cream cheese

Cereal

$1.99

Choice of cereal

Toast

$0.75

Biscuit

$0.96

English Muffin

$0.96

English Muffin Toasted

Sausage Patty

$0.99

Cooked Sausage

Kolache

$2.59

Pig in a blanket, Sausage

Egg

$0.89

Potatoes

$0.99

Homestyle Diced Potatoes

Hashbrown

$0.95

Hashbrown

Whole Fruit

$0.75

Bacon

$0.50

Strips of Bacon

Beans

$0.99

Refried Beans

1 Oz.

$0.99

1 oz.

Tortilla

$0.40

Flour or Corn

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
101 Baldwin Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX 78404

