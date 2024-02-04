Del Pez Mexican Gastropub Del Pez Glen Mills
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
501 Byers Dr, Glenn Mills, PA 19342
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spread Bagelry Glen Mills
No Reviews
513 Wilmington West Chester Pike Glen Mills, PA 19342
View restaurant
Concord Bagel 'N' Deli Cafe - 257 Wilmington West Chester Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
No Reviews
257 Wilmington West Chester Pike Chadds Ford, PA 19317
View restaurant
Pizzeria Maki-Glen Mills - 45 Baltimore Pike
No Reviews
45 Baltimore Pike Glen Mills, PA 19342
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Glenn Mills
More near Glenn Mills