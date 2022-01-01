Restaurant header imageView gallery

Del Popolo

7,324 Reviews

$$

855 Bush Street

San Francisco, CA 94108

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Salsiccia
Salami Piccante

Pizza

12", served uncut unless specified otherwise

Marinara

$15.00

crushed tomato, garlic & oregano

Margherita

$20.00

crushed tomato, mozzarella & basil

Bianca

$20.00

mozzarella, ricotta, garlic & basil

Salami Piccante

$23.00

crushed tomato, mozzarella, peppers & onion

Kobacha Squash

$22.00

garlic, caciocavallo, Calabrian chili, smoked stracciatella & capers

Potato

$22.00

yukon gold, red onion, fontina & rosemary

Salsiccia

$23.00

crushed tomato, peperonata, mozzarella, pecorino & oregano

Side Sauce

$2.00

crushed tomato

Side Chili Oil

$1.00

1.5 oz

Side Grana Padano

$1.00

Hot Honey

$2.00

Not Pizza

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Spanish Banana Peppers

$6.00

Roasted Brussels sprouts

$16.00

Asian pear, scallion, rainbow carrot, red miso & sesame

Marinated Beets

$15.00

October sun plum, goat cheese, almonds & mint

Fried Mozzarella

$15.00

early girl tomato, arugula & frisee

Broccoli & Puntarelle “alla Romana”

$14.00

cantabrian anchovy, garlic & lemon

Delicata Squash

$15.00

spiced pistachio, celery root puree, pomegranate

Dessert

Homemade Cheesecake

$11.00

berries

Panettone From Roy (500g)

$38.00

banana, passion fruit & caramel

Take & Bake

12" Frozen Margherita Pizza

12" Frozen Margherita Pizza

$15.00

with mozzarella & basil

12" Frozen Potato Pizza

12" Frozen Potato Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

with fontina, onion, mozzarella & rosemary

Panettone From Roy (500 g)

$38.00

banana, passion fruit & caramel

Buy the kitchen a drink

If you wish to add a little extra for our staff

Well

$5.00

Premium

$10.00

Top Shelf

$15.00

Bottled Wine

BTL Art & Science

$56.00

Art & Science 375 ml

$28.00

BTL Prosecco

$56.00

BTL Lambrusco

$48.00

Moscato d'Asti 375 Ml

$26.00

BTL Cremant de Limoux

$60.00

BTL Lebeau Batiste Champagne

$92.00

BTL Gelber Muskateller

$68.00

BTL Piquette

$45.00

BTL Rusco casino royale

$65.00

BTL Tempranillo

$48.00

375 Tempranillo

$24.00

BTL Roccafiore

$48.00

BTL Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo

$68.00

BTL Bandol Ray Jane

$65.00

BTL Inconnu Merlot

$58.00

BTL Rahn Pinot Gris

$52.00

BTL Queen of the Sierra

$60.00

BTL Traminer

$70.00

BTL Grenache/Macabeu

$48.00

BTL RYME Vermentino

$64.00

BTL Gruner Veltliner

$56.00

375 Gruner Veltliner

$28.00

BTL Langhe Bianco

$60.00

BTL Greco di Tufo

$54.00

BTL Fiano

$52.00

BTL Timorasso

$60.00

BTL Carricante

$84.00Out of stock

BTL Versante Nord

$65.00

BTL Distesa Terre Silvate

$68.00

BTL Vermentinu

$57.00

BTL Semillon

$60.00

BTL Bow & Arrow Pinot Gris

$48.00

BTL Chablis

$64.00

BTL Vouvray

$60.00

BTL Savagnin

$72.00

BTL Crac BoumBu

$55.00Out of stock

BTL Chassagne Montrachet

$180.00

BTL Riesling

$75.00

BTL Weissburgunder

$52.00

BTL Majas

$48.00

375 Majas

$24.00

375 Inizi Red Blend

$28.00

BTL Inizi Red Blend

$56.00

BTL Rossese di Dolceacqua

$65.00

BTL Schiava

$58.00

BTL Barbaresco

$88.00

BTL Grignolino

$48.00

BTL Barolo 375 ml

$84.00

BTL Vajra Barolo

$170.00

BTL Nebbiolo

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Grisone

$64.00

BTL Chianti Classico

$64.00

BTL Valpolicella

$56.00

BTL Brunello di Montalcino

$85.00

BTL Cesanese Mola Da Piedi

$120.00

BTL Aglianico

$52.00

BTL Frappato

$48.00

BTL Nerello Mascalese

$78.00

BTL Monica/Cannonau

$60.00

BTL La Roubine CDR

$64.00

BTL Ray Jane

$78.00

BTL Fleurie

$52.00

BTL Cinsault

$44.00

BTL Bow & Arrow

$60.00

BTL Arnot-Roberts

$75.00

BTL Pax Mission

$72.00

BTL Press Gang Cellars

$64.00

BTL Syrah

$65.00

BTL Southold Basics of Life

$48.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Having slung his top-notch Neapolitan pizzas from a specially rigged, wood-oven-equipped truck for several years, local pizzaiolo Jon Darsky opened this lower Nob Hill spot four years ago, and now has a Michelin Bib Gourmand listing under his belt. It’s easily some of the best pizza in the city, but the menu also boasts some excellent salads and other seasonally changing starters.

Website

Location

855 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94108

Directions

