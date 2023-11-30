Del Pueblo Cafe 5134 Hollister Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Full service Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner restaurant, with a feeling of being in Mexico. Chicanx and Mexican Culture in one space right in the Heart of Goleta!
Location
5134 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Santa Barbara
Backyard Bowls - Motor Way - Downtown SB
4.6 • 2,251
331 Motor Way Santa Barbara, CA 93101
View restaurant
Flavor of India - 3026 State Street
4.3 • 1,601
3026 state street Santa Barbara, CA 93105
View restaurant