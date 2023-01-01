START HERE...

No Utensils or Condiments:

No Utensils or Condiments:

Please add this item if you DO NOT need utensils, napkins, or condiments. We like to avoid unnecessary waste.

Condiments:

Condiments:

Please choose if you need plasticware, napkins or condiments. To avoid waste, they will not be added unless you request them.

Salads

*Chef Salad

*Chef Salad

$9.89

Fresh mixed greens with choice of smoked ham, oven roasted turkey or both, with grape tomatoes, grated cheddar cheese and sliced boiled egg.

*Chicken Supreme™ Salad

*Chicken Supreme™ Salad

$10.59

Supreme breaded chicken over mixed greens with grape tomatoes, grated cheese, bacon bits and croutons.

*Grilled Chicken Salad

*Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.29

Seasoned and charbroiled chicken breast over mixed greens with grape tomatoes, grated cheese, bacon bits and croutons

*Garden Salad

*Garden Salad

$4.49

A side salad with mixed greens, grape tomatoes, grated cheese and choice of our premium dressings.

Sandwiches

*Steak Sandwich Supreme

*Steak Sandwich Supreme

$9.89

Premium, tender beef steak cutlet hand-breaded bigger than our large bun. Comes with Miracle Whip, lettuce and tomato.

*Lil’ Supreme Steak Sandwich

*Lil’ Supreme Steak Sandwich

$7.49

The same steak sandwich for smaller appetites. Big flavor, just less of it. Comes with Miracle Whip, lettuce and tomato.

*Chicken Sandwich Supreme

*Chicken Sandwich Supreme

$9.89

Tender chicken breast hand-breaded bigger than our large bun. Dressed with Miracle Whip, lettuce and tomato. Our second most ordered sandwich. Same as the Steak Sandwich Supreme® except made with chicken breast.

*Lil’ Supreme Chicken Sandwich

*Lil’ Supreme Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Just a lil’ chicken, big on flavor. Dressed with Miracle Whip, lettuce and tomato.

*Giant Frank

*Giant Frank

$7.99

Butterflied and grilled Schwab's frank topped with Schwab's chili and fresh grated cheddar cheese.

*Hot Link Sandwich

*Hot Link Sandwich

$6.99

Schwab's smoked and butterflied hot link sausage on a toasted bun with mustard, pickle and onion.

*BLT

*BLT

$6.59

Hickory smoked bacon with vine-ripe tomato, crisp lettuce and Miracle Whip on griddled Texas toast.

*Grilled Cheese

*Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Double American cheese grilled on buttered Texas toast.

*Hickory Chicken Club

$9.59

Grilled 6 oz chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, American cheese, house hickory sauce, and pickles.

*Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Fresh 6 oz ounce chicken breast, dusted with our signature poultry rub, with Miracle Whip, lettuce & tomato.

Burgers

Fresh, never frozen one-third pound charbroiled burgers.

*Cheeseburger

$7.49

Fresh one-third pound patty topped with American cheese, mustard, pickle, tomato and onion.

*Double Cheeseburger

$9.49

Double meat (2/3 lb), double cheese, mustard, pickle, tomato and onion.

*Bacon Cheeseburger

*Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Hickory smoked bacon with cheese, Miracle Whip, pickle, lettuce, tomato and onion.

*Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

A double meat monster with 2/3 pound of fresh cooked beef, double cheese, hickory smoked bacon, Miracle Whip, pickle, lettuce, tomato and onion.

*Old Fashioned Hamburger

$6.99

Fresh cooked one-third pound patty with mustard, pickle, tomato and onion.

*Chili Cheeseburger

$8.19

Topped with Schwab's chili, American cheese, mustard, pickle, tomato and onion.

*Hickory Burger

$6.69

With our house-made hickory sauce.

*Chuck Burger™

*Chuck Burger™

$10.19

Double 1/3 lb patties topped with Schwab's chili, double melted American cheese, and a dash of tangy relish.

*Texas Burger

*Texas Burger

$8.99

Two third-pound patties, Miracle Whip, tangy relish, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Dinners

*Chicken Fried Steak Supreme

*Chicken Fried Steak Supreme

$13.79

Premium beef steak cutlet, hand-breaded in our Supreme breading topped with house-made country gravy & Texas toast. With two dinner sides.

*Lil' Supreme Steak Dinner

*Lil' Supreme Steak Dinner

$9.79

Smaller portion of our Chicken Fried Steak with cream gravy, one side and Texas toast.

*Chicken Fried Chicken Supreme

*Chicken Fried Chicken Supreme

$13.79

Premium chicken breast, hand-breaded in our Supreme breading topped with house-made country gravy & Texas toast. With two dinner sides.

*Lil’ Supreme Chicken Dinner

*Lil’ Supreme Chicken Dinner

$9.79

Smaller portion of our Chicken Fried Chicken with one side, cream gravy and Texas toast.

*Hot Link Dinner

*Hot Link Dinner

$11.89

Two grilled Schwab's hot links, BBQ sauce & Texas toast. With two dinner sides.

*Chicken Strip Supreme™ Basket

*Chicken Strip Supreme™ Basket

$8.79

Perfect for lunch. Hand-breaded Supreme chicken strip basket with fries & Texas toast. Choice of scratch-made gravy or one of our dippin' sauces.

Sides

Idaho potato fries.
Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.49

Grandma Snookie's Southern-style recipe flavored with bacon, onions and a bit of house seasoning.

*Mashed Potatoes

*Mashed Potatoes

$2.59

Red-skin potatoes mashed served with our family recipe cream gravy.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.29

Golden crinkle-cut Idaho potato fries.

*Loaded Fries

$6.79

Crinkle-cut fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits and a side of Ranch.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.49

Deep fried golden brown. Crispy on the outside, soft in the middle.

*Loaded Tots (NA)

$6.79

Crispy tater tots topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits and a side of Ranch.

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$4.79

Flash-fried to order.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.79

Hand-breaded daily. Perfect side order for any sandwich.

Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$0.69

One full slice of grilled Texas toast. Perfect for soppin' up delicious gravy.

*Cream Gravy

*Cream Gravy

$0.79+

We start with scratch-made roux every day, add seasoning and cook to a nutty aroma. Then finish and simmer to create our old style gravy. You won’t find pre-packaged gravy products here.

*Ranch Dressing

*Ranch Dressing

$0.89+

Our Famous Homemade Ranch dressing available in 4, 8 or 16 ounces to-go.

*Garlic Dressing

*Garlic Dressing

$0.89+

Our House Creamy Garlic dressing available in 4, 8 or 16 ounces to-go.

Sweets

Chocolate Banana Swirl Cake Slice

Chocolate Banana Swirl Cake Slice

$3.49
Iced Lemon Cake Slice

Iced Lemon Cake Slice

$3.49
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Baked fresh in-house.

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$1.99

Baked fresh in-house.

Peanut Butter Cookie (Not Avail)

Peanut Butter Cookie (Not Avail)

$1.99

Baked fresh in-house.

Kids

Served with choice of strawberry applesauce, fries, tots or mashed potatoes. With kid drink and a treat
*Kid Chicken Strip Supreme™

*Kid Chicken Strip Supreme™

$6.79

Premium chicken strips, hand-breaded in our Supreme Breading. Served with choice of strawberry applesauce, fries, tots or mashed potatoes. With kid drink and a treat.

*Kid Mac & Cheese

*Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.19

Kraft® Mac & Cheese. Served with choice of strawberry applesauce, fries, tots or mashed potatoes. With kid drink and a treat.

*Kid Cheeseburger

$6.49

Served plain. We will gladly add condiments on request. Served with choice of strawberry applesauce, fries, tots or mashed potatoes. With kid drink and a treat.

*Kid Burger

$5.89

Served plain. We will gladly add condiments on request. Served with choice of strawberry applesauce, fries, tots or mashed potatoes. With kid drink and a treat.

*Kid Grilled Cheese

*Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.89

Double American cheese grilled on Texas toast. Served with choice of strawberry applesauce, fries, tots or mashed potatoes. With kid drink and a treat.

Drinks

20, 32, or 44 oz.
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.19+

Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.

UnSweet Tea

UnSweet Tea

$2.19+

20, 32, or 44 oz.

Coke

Coke

$2.19+

Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.19+

Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.19+

Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.

Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.19+

Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.19+

Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.

PowerAde

PowerAde

$2.19+

Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.

Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.19+

Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.

Sprite

Sprite

$2.19+

Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.

*Water To-Go

*Water To-Go

$0.45+

Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.

*Cup of Ice To-Go

*Cup of Ice To-Go

$0.45+

Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.

Half/Half Tea

Half/Half Tea

$2.19+

Small 20 oz, Medium 32 oz or Large 44 oz.