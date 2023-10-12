Drinks

Limeade

$2.39+

MADE WITH REALLIME WEDGES

Diet Dr. Pepper

Coke

Diet Coke

Root Beer

Sprite

SWEET TEA

Fanta Orange

Dr. Pepper

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich Supreme

$10.79

MAYO LETTUCE TOMATO

LIL STEAK SANDWICH

$8.29

MAYO LETTUCE TOMATO

CHICKEN SANDWICH SUPREME

$10.79

MAYO LETTUCE TOMATO

LIL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.29

MAYO LETTUCE TOMATO

BLT

$7.99

MAYO LETTUCE TOMATO BACON

GIANT FRANKFURTER

$8.79

CHILI AND GRATED CHEESE

TEXAS HOT LINK SANDWICH

$8.79

MUSTARD PICKLE ONION BBQ SAUCE

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.59

MADE ON TEXAS TOAST

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Burgers

OLD FASHION BURGER

$7.49

MUSTARD PICKLE ONION TOMATO

CHEESE BURGER

$8.29

MUSTARD PICKLE ONION TOMATO

OLE TIMER

$7.49

MUSTARD GRILLED ONION AND PICKLE

CHILI CHEESEBURGER

$8.49

MUSTARD PICKLE ONION TOMATO

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$9.29

MAYO,PICKLE,LETTUCE,TOMATO,ONION

TEXAS BURGER

$9.89

DOUBLE MEAT, MAYO RELISH LETTUCE TOMATO ONION

CHUCK BURGER

$9.99

DOUBLE MEAT RELISH, CHEESE CHILI

Dinner/Basket

Chick Fried STEAK Supreme Dinner

$14.79

2 Sides and your choice of salad or extra toast.

Lil Supreme STEAK Dinner

$10.79

Chick Fried CHICKEN Supreme Dinner

$14.70

Lil Supreme CHICKEN Dinner

$10.79

Chicken Strip Dinner

$13.49

BONELESS WHITE MEAT

Texas Hot Links Dinner

$12.99

Butterflied and grilled Schwab's smoked Hot Links, topped with house BBQ sauce. Mmm, Mmm, so good.

Catfish Dinner

$13.99

3 CATFISH, LEMON WEDGE SIDE OF TARTER SAUCE

Sides

Fries

$3.49

IDAHO POTATOES

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.49

Loaded Fries

$7.39

CHEESE,BACON BITS,SIDE OF RANCH

Onion Rings

$5.99

HOMEMADE

Mashed Potatoes W/ Gravy

$3.39

Tots

$3.99

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

SIDE OF RANCH

FRIED OKRA

$4.99

CORN NUGGETS

$4.99

CORNDOG

$3.69

CHILI DOG

$5.39

MUSTARD CHILI & ONION

Loaded Tots

$7.39

Chili Cheese Tots

$5.49

Southern style greenbeans

$3.19

Dressing

Ranch

$0.49+

Garlic

$0.29+

1000 Island

$0.29+

Blue Cheese

$0.29+

French

$0.29+

Lite Italian

$0.29+

Honey Mustard

$0.49+

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.99

CHEESE AND TOMATO

Large STEAK Salad

$11.49

EGG,HAM,TOMATOES, GRATED CHEESE

Small STEAK Salad

$10.49

EGG,HAM,TOMATOES, GRATED CHEESE

Large Southern Chicken Salad

$11.49

EGG,HAM,TOMATOES, GRATED CHEESE

Small CHICKEN Salad

$10.49

EGG,HAM,TOMATOES, GRATED CHEESE

Large Chef Salad

$10.79

EGG,HAM,TOMATOES, GRATED CHEESE

Small Chef Salad

$9.79

EGG,HAM,TOMATOES, GRATED CHEESE

LG Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.49

EGG,HAM,TOMATOES, GRATED CHEESE

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

EGG,HAM,TOMATOES, GRATED CHEESE

KIDS MEAL

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$6.59

MUSTARD PICKLE KETCHUP

KIDS HAMBURGER

$6.59

MUSTARD PICKLE KETCHUP

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.59

2 STRIPS, SIDE OF GRAVY

KIDS CORN DOG

$6.59

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.59

KIDS HOT DOG

$6.59

DESSERTS

FRIED APPLE PIE

$4.29

FRIED CHERRY PIE

$4.29

FRIED PEACH PIE

$4.29

FUNNEL CAKE

$3.29

TOPPED WITH POWDER SUGAR

ALA CARTE

Gravy

$0.89+

LG Steak Patty

$6.99

Chicken Strip

$1.99

Single Strip

HB PATTY

$3.99

1 Catfish

$1.99