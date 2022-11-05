- Home
Belle Haven Pizzeria "The Haven"
634 Reviews
$$
1401 Belle Haven Rd
Alexandria, VA 22307
Popular Items
Salads
Belle Haven Salad
Shredded baby kale, brussels sprouts, and cabbage finished with pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries. Served with our house made poppy seed vin on the side
Butcher's Salad
Mixed greens, green beans, bleu cheese crumbles, 5oz marinated sirloin steak cooked to your preference. Served with our house made sherry vinaigrette.
Chipotle Caesar
Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved and grated parmesan, garlic herb croutons, and served with our house made chipotle ceaser dressing on the side
From The Garden
Mixed greens, sliced carrots, grape tomatoes, garlic herb croutons, and served with a house made honey balsamic on the side
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, banana peppers, and greek dressing.
Appetizers
Baba Ghanoush
Oven roasted eggplant pureed with roasted garlic, black sesame tahini, salt, pepper, olive oil, and paprika. Served with pita bread and sliced carrots.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
House made buffalo chicken dip served with a side of tortilla chips
Calamari
Deep fried calamari served with parmesan cheese and chipotle marinara
House Made Chili
House made chili topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and green onions. Served with a side of house made potato chips.
Large Smoked Wings
An order of 10 house smoked wings tossed in your choice of 2 flavors. Served with a choice of ranch or bleu cheese ALL DRUMS +$3
Loaded Tots
Loaded tater tots topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. Sour cream and ranch served on the side
Nachos
House made tortilla chips topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and jalapeno cheese sauce
Seasonal Soup
French onion soup with swiss cheese and Rustico bread
Sliders
Three 2oz sliders topped with american cheese, pickles, and chipotle mayo.
New England Clam Chowder
New England clam chowder
Fried Pork Spring Rolls
Shredded pork, rice, and carrots in a spring roll deep fried and served with ponzu sauce.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken
6oz buffalo chicken thigh tossed in seasoned flour and deep fried. Finished in our house made buffalo sauce served on a brioche bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side
Cuban Sandwich
Slow cooked pork topped with ham, swiss cheese and house made pickles. Dijon vinaigrette and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll.
Mango Habenaro Pulled Pork
Pulled pork tossed in a sweet and spicy mango habanero sauce topped with quick pickled onion, jalapeno, cilantro mix, mayo, and served on a burger bun
Reuben
Corned beef, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and served on toasted marble rye
Steak And Cheese
Thinly sliced steak served with shredded lettuce, sauteed onions, garlic aioli, and cheese sauce.
The Havens Bacon Cheese Burger
8oz beef burger topped with lettuce , tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, raw onions, and chipotle mayo
Turkey BLT
House smoked and brined turkey breast served on toasted multi grain and topped with, house made chipotle mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and bacon
Torta
Fried chicken, chorizo, refried beans, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and served with a choice of side.
Entrees
Bbq Ribs
Half rack of baby back ribs smocked in house and finished on the grill. Brushed with our house made BBQ sauce and served with coleslaw
Pasta Of The Month
Fettuccini pasta served in a red sauce with house made meat balls and rustic bread.
Salmon Dinner
Grilled salmon served over redskin mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and finished with a lemon butter sauce.
Steak Dinner
Grilled ribeye served with loaded baked potato, seasonal vegetable, and red wine demi glaze.
Mushroom Risotto
Risotto tossed with a medley of mushrooms, parmesan cheese, and white wine sauce
Striped Bass
Striped bass served with white rice, sauteed spinach, mango salsa, and basil oil.
10" Small
JOJO Pizza10"
BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, grilled chicken, corn salsa, and cilantro ranch
Oven Roasted Tradish 10"
alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, moz, aged parmesan, garlic, and fresh oregeno
Midnight 10"
chipotle marinara, shredded mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds
Butcher Block 10"
red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto
Garden 10"
red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula
Margherita 10"
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Maui Wowie 10"
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple
Spartan 10"
basil pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, basil
Supreme Clientele 10"
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms
Tropic Thunder 10"
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos
Jenny's Veg 10"
red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz
Buffalo Chicken 10"
red sauce, bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese, mozzarella & the obvious
Lil Pig 10"
basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes
Birria 10"
Birria sauce, mozzarella, chili flakes, shredded flank steak, quick pickled onions, cilantro, jalapenos, and salsa roja.
Build Your Own 10"
Cheese Pizza 10"
Pepperoni Pizza 10"
Double Cut Cheese 10''
Double Cut Pepperoni 10''
1\2 Cheese 1\2 Pepperoni 10"
Pan Crust
JOJO Pizza Deep Dish
BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, grilled chicken, corn salsa, and cilantro ranch
Oven Roasted Tradish Deep Dish
alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, aged parmesan, garlic, and fresh oregano
Midnight Deep Dish
chipotle marinara, shredded moz, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds
Butcher Block Deep Dish
red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto
Garden Deep Dish
red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula
Margherita Deep Dish
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Maui Wowie Deep Dish
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple
Spartan Deep Dish
basil pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, basil
Supreme Deep Dish
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms
Tropic Thunder Deep Dish
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos
Jenny's Deep Dish
red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz
Buffalo Chicken Deep Dish
red sauce, bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese, mozzarella & the obvious
Lil Pig Deep Dish
basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes
Birria Deep Dish
Birria sauce, mozzarella, chili flakes, shredded flank steak, quick pickled onions, cilantro, jalapenos, and salsa roja.
BYO Deep Dish 12"
Cheese Pizza 12"
Pepperoni Pizza 12"
DepDish1\2 Chees 1\2 Pepperoni
14" Large
JOJO 14"
BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, grilled chicken, corn salsa, and cilantro ranch
Oven Roasted Tradish 14"
alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, aged parmesan, garlic, and fresh oregano
Midnight 14"
chipotle marinara, shredded moz, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds
Butcher Block 14"
red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto
Garden 14"
red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula
Margherita 14"
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Maui Wowie 14"
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple
Spartan 14"
basil pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, basil
Supreme Clientele 14"
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms
Tropic Thunder 14"
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos
Jenny's Veg 14"
red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz
Buffalo Chicken 14"
red sauce, bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese, mozzarella & the obvious
Lil Pig 14"
basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes
Birria 14"
Birria sauce, mozzarella, chili flakes, shredded flank steak, quick pickled onions, cilantro, jalapenos, and salsa roja.
BYO Large 14"
Large Cheese 14"
Large Pepperoni 14"
Large 1/2 Cheese 1/2 Pepperoni
Gluten Free
GF JOJO
BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, grilled chicken, corn salsa, and cilantro ranch
GF Tradish 12"
alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, moz, aged parm, garlic and fresh oregano
GF Midnight 12"
chipotle marinara, shredded mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds
GF Butcher Block 12"
red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto
GF Garden 12"
red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula
GF Margherita 12"
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
GF Maui Wowie 12"
red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple
GF Spartan 12"
basil pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, basil
GF Supreme 12"
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms
GF Tropic 12"
red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos
GF Jenny's 12"
red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz
GF Lil Pig 12"
basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes
GF Birria
GF BYO 12"
GF Cheese Pizza 12"
GF Pepperoni Pizza 12"
GF 1/2 Cheese 1/2 Pepperoni 12"
Wine
Bottle Paso A Paso Tempranillo
Bottle Pike Road
Bottle Wild Hills Pinot Nior
Bottle One Stone Cabernet
***DON'T MAKE***
Bottle Stella Pinot Grigio
Bottle Villa Maria Sauv Blanc
Bottle Vinum Cellars Chardonnay
Bottle Figuiere Rose
Bottle Prosecco
Bottle Mas Fi Cava
Sparkling Rose Bottle
***DON'T MAKE***
Bottles/Cans
***DON'T MAKE***
16oz Bells 2 Hearted Can
Allagash White
Athletic Blonde Upside Dawn
Athletic Free Wave
Athletic IPA Run Wild
Austin Blood Orange
Austin Original Dry Cider
Boulevard Tank 7
Calvert Can Excellent Advent
Cigar City Jai Alai
Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager
Elder Pines Can Form & Land
Founders All Day Ipa
Glutenberg Blonde
Glutenberg Ipa
Heavy Seas Greater Pumpkin
King Mule Bottle
Michelob Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Ommegang Rosetta Cherry Sour
Original Black Widow Cider
Pacifico
PBR
Port City Optimal Wit
Southern Grist Nashville Mule
Stella Artois
Truly
Vabrissa Can Enjoy the small things
Victory Golden Monkey
Kids Menu
K- Tenders
3 fried chicken tenders served with a side of bbq sauce
K - Cavatappi Pasta
Penne pasta served with your choice of butter sauce or house made marinara
K- Mac n Cheese
Elbow macaroni cooked in our house made cheese sauce
K-Fruit
A mix of apples, oranges, and strawberries
K - Quesadilla
K - Sliders
Two plain kids sliders served with a choice of side
K - Grilled Cheese
Toasted white bread with american and swiss cheese.
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Belle Haven's very own neighborhood bar. Serving wood fire pizza and casual american cuisine. We also feature a full bar with craft beer, craft cocktails, and wine. Come on in or order online you won't regret it.
1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria, VA 22307