American
Bars & Lounges

Belle Haven Pizzeria "The Haven"

634 Reviews

$$

1401 Belle Haven Rd

Alexandria, VA 22307

Popular Items

Large Smoked Wings
Chipotle Caesar
Belle Haven Salad

Salads

Belle Haven Salad

$11.00

Shredded baby kale, brussels sprouts, and cabbage finished with pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries. Served with our house made poppy seed vin on the side

Butcher's Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, green beans, bleu cheese crumbles, 5oz marinated sirloin steak cooked to your preference. Served with our house made sherry vinaigrette.

Chipotle Caesar

$9.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved and grated parmesan, garlic herb croutons, and served with our house made chipotle ceaser dressing on the side

From The Garden

$9.00

Mixed greens, sliced carrots, grape tomatoes, garlic herb croutons, and served with a house made honey balsamic on the side

Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, banana peppers, and greek dressing.

Appetizers

House made chili with ground beef and beans topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions

Baba Ghanoush

$8.00

Oven roasted eggplant pureed with roasted garlic, black sesame tahini, salt, pepper, olive oil, and paprika. Served with pita bread and sliced carrots.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

House made buffalo chicken dip served with a side of tortilla chips

Calamari

$15.00

Deep fried calamari served with parmesan cheese and chipotle marinara

House Made Chili

$8.00

House made chili topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and green onions. Served with a side of house made potato chips.

Large Smoked Wings

$15.00

An order of 10 house smoked wings tossed in your choice of 2 flavors. Served with a choice of ranch or bleu cheese ALL DRUMS +$3

Loaded Tots

$11.00

Loaded tater tots topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. Sour cream and ranch served on the side

Nachos

$11.00

House made tortilla chips topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and jalapeno cheese sauce

Seasonal Soup

$7.00

French onion soup with swiss cheese and Rustico bread

Sliders

$12.00

Three 2oz sliders topped with american cheese, pickles, and chipotle mayo.

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

New England clam chowder

Fried Pork Spring Rolls

$8.00

Shredded pork, rice, and carrots in a spring roll deep fried and served with ponzu sauce.

Sandwiches

Slow roasted pork with ham and swiss cheese, served with dijon vinaigrette and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

6oz buffalo chicken thigh tossed in seasoned flour and deep fried. Finished in our house made buffalo sauce served on a brioche bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Slow cooked pork topped with ham, swiss cheese and house made pickles. Dijon vinaigrette and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll.

Mango Habenaro Pulled Pork

$15.00

Pulled pork tossed in a sweet and spicy mango habanero sauce topped with quick pickled onion, jalapeno, cilantro mix, mayo, and served on a burger bun

Reuben

$16.00

Corned beef, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and served on toasted marble rye

Steak And Cheese

$15.00

Thinly sliced steak served with shredded lettuce, sauteed onions, garlic aioli, and cheese sauce.

The Havens Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

8oz beef burger topped with lettuce , tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon, raw onions, and chipotle mayo

Turkey BLT

$15.00

House smoked and brined turkey breast served on toasted multi grain and topped with, house made chipotle mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and bacon

Torta

$14.00Out of stock

Fried chicken, chorizo, refried beans, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and served with a choice of side.

Entrees

Crunchy breaded oven baked chicken stuffed with swiss cheese and ham severed with mashed potatoes and green beans topped with a dijon cream sauce

Bbq Ribs

$18.00

Half rack of baby back ribs smocked in house and finished on the grill. Brushed with our house made BBQ sauce and served with coleslaw

Pasta Of The Month

$26.00

Fettuccini pasta served in a red sauce with house made meat balls and rustic bread.

Salmon Dinner

$21.00

Grilled salmon served over redskin mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and finished with a lemon butter sauce.

Steak Dinner

$32.00

Grilled ribeye served with loaded baked potato, seasonal vegetable, and red wine demi glaze.

Mushroom Risotto

$20.00

Risotto tossed with a medley of mushrooms, parmesan cheese, and white wine sauce

Striped Bass

$26.00

Striped bass served with white rice, sauteed spinach, mango salsa, and basil oil.

10" Small

JOJO Pizza10"

$14.50

BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, grilled chicken, corn salsa, and cilantro ranch

Oven Roasted Tradish 10"

$14.50

alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, moz, aged parmesan, garlic, and fresh oregeno

Midnight 10"

$14.50

chipotle marinara, shredded mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds

Butcher Block 10"

$14.50

red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto

Garden 10"

$14.50

red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula

Margherita 10"

$14.50

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Maui Wowie 10"

$14.50

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple

Spartan 10"

$14.50

basil pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, basil

Supreme Clientele 10"

$14.50

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms

Tropic Thunder 10"

$14.50

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos

Jenny's Veg 10"

$14.50

red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz

Buffalo Chicken 10"

$14.50

red sauce, bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese, mozzarella & the obvious

Lil Pig 10"

$14.50

basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes

Birria 10"

$14.50

Birria sauce, mozzarella, chili flakes, shredded flank steak, quick pickled onions, cilantro, jalapenos, and salsa roja.

Build Your Own 10"

$12.00

Cheese Pizza 10"

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza 10"

$13.00

Double Cut Cheese 10''

$12.00

Double Cut Pepperoni 10''

$13.00

1\2 Cheese 1\2 Pepperoni 10"

$13.00

Pan Crust

JOJO Pizza Deep Dish

$17.50

BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, grilled chicken, corn salsa, and cilantro ranch

Oven Roasted Tradish Deep Dish

$17.50

alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, aged parmesan, garlic, and fresh oregano

Midnight Deep Dish

$17.50

chipotle marinara, shredded moz, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds

Butcher Block Deep Dish

$17.50

red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto

Garden Deep Dish

$17.50

red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula

Margherita Deep Dish

$17.50

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Maui Wowie Deep Dish

$17.50

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple

Spartan Deep Dish

$17.50

basil pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, basil

Supreme Deep Dish

$17.50

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms

Tropic Thunder Deep Dish

$17.50

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos

Jenny's Deep Dish

$17.50

red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz

Buffalo Chicken Deep Dish

$17.50

red sauce, bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese, mozzarella & the obvious

Lil Pig Deep Dish

$17.50

basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes

Birria Deep Dish

$17.50

Birria sauce, mozzarella, chili flakes, shredded flank steak, quick pickled onions, cilantro, jalapenos, and salsa roja.

BYO Deep Dish 12"

$14.00

Cheese Pizza 12"

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza 12"

$15.50

DepDish1\2 Chees 1\2 Pepperoni

$15.50

14" Large

JOJO 14"

$19.50

BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, grilled chicken, corn salsa, and cilantro ranch

Oven Roasted Tradish 14"

$19.50

alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, aged parmesan, garlic, and fresh oregano

Midnight 14"

$19.50

chipotle marinara, shredded moz, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds

Butcher Block 14"

$19.50

red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto

Garden 14"

$19.50

red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula

Margherita 14"

$19.50

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Maui Wowie 14"

$19.50

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple

Spartan 14"

$19.50

basil pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, basil

Supreme Clientele 14"

$19.50

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms

Tropic Thunder 14"

$19.50

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos

Jenny's Veg 14"

$19.50

red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz

Buffalo Chicken 14"

$19.50

red sauce, bacon, crispy shallots, blue cheese, mozzarella & the obvious

Lil Pig 14"

$19.50

basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes

Birria 14"

$19.50

Birria sauce, mozzarella, chili flakes, shredded flank steak, quick pickled onions, cilantro, jalapenos, and salsa roja.

BYO Large 14"

$16.00

Large Cheese 14"

$16.00

Large Pepperoni 14"

$18.00

Large 1/2 Cheese 1/2 Pepperoni

$18.00

Gluten Free

GF JOJO

$17.50

BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, grilled chicken, corn salsa, and cilantro ranch

GF Tradish 12"

$17.50

alfredo, black pepper, crushed reds, oven roasted tomatoes, moz, aged parm, garlic and fresh oregano

GF Midnight 12"

$17.50

chipotle marinara, shredded mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, fresh oregano, crushed reds

GF Butcher Block 12"

$17.50

red sauce, moz, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, prosciutto

GF Garden 12"

$17.50

red sauce mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, red onion, arugula

GF Margherita 12"

$17.50

red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

GF Maui Wowie 12"

$17.50

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple

GF Spartan 12"

$17.50

basil pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, basil

GF Supreme 12"

$17.50

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, olives, mushrooms

GF Tropic 12"

$17.50

red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapenos

GF Jenny's 12"

$17.50

red sauce, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, ricotta, moz

GF Lil Pig 12"

$17.50

basil pesto, prosciutto, fresh moz, oven roasted tomatoes

GF Birria

$17.50

GF BYO 12"

$13.00

GF Cheese Pizza 12"

$13.00

GF Pepperoni Pizza 12"

$14.50

GF 1/2 Cheese 1/2 Pepperoni 12"

$14.50

Wine

Bottle Paso A Paso Tempranillo

$30.00

Bottle Pike Road

$42.00Out of stock

Bottle Wild Hills Pinot Nior

$42.00

Bottle One Stone Cabernet

$40.00

Bottle Stella Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bottle Villa Maria Sauv Blanc

$34.00

Bottle Vinum Cellars Chardonnay

$40.00

Bottle Figuiere Rose

$38.00

Bottle Prosecco

$30.00

Bottle Mas Fi Cava

$30.00

Sparkling Rose Bottle

$30.00

Bottles/Cans

16oz Bells 2 Hearted Can

$9.00

Allagash White

$10.00

Athletic Blonde Upside Dawn

$6.00

Athletic Free Wave

$6.00

Athletic IPA Run Wild

$6.00

Austin Blood Orange

$6.00

Austin Original Dry Cider

$6.00

Boulevard Tank 7

$7.00

Calvert Can Excellent Advent

$10.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$7.00

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

$6.00

Elder Pines Can Form & Land

$13.00Out of stock

Founders All Day Ipa

$6.00

Glutenberg Blonde

$10.00

Glutenberg Ipa

$10.00

Heavy Seas Greater Pumpkin

$8.00

King Mule Bottle

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Ommegang Rosetta Cherry Sour

$7.00

Original Black Widow Cider

$8.00

Pacifico

$6.00

PBR

$5.00

Port City Optimal Wit

$9.00Out of stock

Southern Grist Nashville Mule

$10.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Truly

$6.00Out of stock

Vabrissa Can Enjoy the small things

$12.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$7.00

Kids Menu

K- Tenders

$7.00

3 fried chicken tenders served with a side of bbq sauce

K - Cavatappi Pasta

$7.00

Penne pasta served with your choice of butter sauce or house made marinara

K- Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Elbow macaroni cooked in our house made cheese sauce

K-Fruit

$2.00

A mix of apples, oranges, and strawberries

K - Quesadilla

$6.00

K - Sliders

$7.00

Two plain kids sliders served with a choice of side

K - Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Toasted white bread with american and swiss cheese.

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

Sauteed brussels sprouts with garlic butter.

Green Beans

$6.00

Fruit

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Belle Haven Salad

$8.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Greek Salad

$8.00

Side Misc

Chicken Breast

$9.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Bread

$1.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Avocado

$2.00

Steak

$11.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Celery

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Belle Haven's very own neighborhood bar. Serving wood fire pizza and casual american cuisine. We also feature a full bar with craft beer, craft cocktails, and wine. Come on in or order online you won't regret it.

Website

Location

1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria, VA 22307

Directions

