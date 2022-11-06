Restaurant header imageView gallery

Authentic Cafe Take Away

8501 Pershing Dr #3, Playa Del Rey,

Playa Del Rey, CA 90293

Popular Items

Roasted Prime Casino Roast
Banh Mi
RC Provisions Pastrami Rueben

Authentic Sandwiches

Mozzarella, pesto, kale, fig vincotto, evoo, ciabatta

Cuban

$14.75

House roasted pork, pit ham, yellow mustard, pickles, swiss cheese, pressed

The " nonna"

$15.00

salami, mortadella, spicy capocollo, pit ham, Calabrian pepper relish, mayo

Caprese Mozzarella

$15.00

Mozzarella, fig vincotto cherry tomatoes pesto kale ciabatta

Banh Mi

$14.50

Mayo, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro, mint, French baguette choice of chicken or house pulled pork

Hanina's Sammie

$14.50

roasted beets, lemon tahini, eggplant, cucumber, chick peas, onion strings pickled raisins, chermoula sauce, herbs, French baguette

Roasted Prime Casino Roast

$17.00

Prime Roast Beef, horseradish creme, greens, crispy onion strings, French baguette

Chilled Chicken Pesto

$16.50

chilled chicken breast, mozzarella, provolone, calabrian pepper relish, tuscan kale, ciabatta

Applewood Bacon Icebrg Lettuce HeirloomTomato

$14.00

Brown sugar bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, mayo, milk bun

RC Provisions Pastrami Rueben

$18.50

Pastrami, tangy house slaw, swiss, pickles, comeback sauce, rye bread

Krispy Fried Chicken Thigh

$14.75

marinated chicken thigh Krispy fried, tangy slaw, soy chile sauce, cilantro, milk bun

Cali Vegetable Sandwich

$14.00

roasted beets, oyster mushrooms, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, pumpkinseeds, red wine vinaigrette, French roll

Pressed Chicken Pepper jack

$14.50

chicken breast, poblano Chile, pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, spicy mayo, cilantro, French roll, pressed

Mushroom rueben

$14.50

Salads

Asian Salad

$14.00

chicken breast, mixed greens, snap peas, jicama, kale and cabbage, crispy won tons, almonds, bean sprouts, cilantro, soy hoisin chile vinaigrette

Cobb.

$15.00

chicken breast, mixed greens, brown sugar bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, blue cheese, walnuts, sherry vinaigrette

Baby Arugula

$12.50

arugula, cherry tomatoes, beets, pumpkinseeds, pickled red onion, red wine vinaigrette

Sides

Krinkle Cut Fries

$5.00

fries

Onion strings

$6.00

Cabbage Slaw

$5.00

Breakfast Burritos

Vegetable Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

flour tortilla, onion, red peppers, poblano chile, potatoes, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, salsa on side

House Pork Chorizo Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, house pork chorizo, cheese, potatoes, red peppers, poblano chile, scrambled eggs, cilantro

Chicken Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, chicken breast, cheese, potatoes, red peppers, poblano chile, scrambled eggs, cilantro

Applewood Bacon Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, brown sugar bacon, cheese, potatoes, red peppers, poblano chile, scrambled eggs, cilantro

Pulled Pork Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, house pulled pork, cheese, potatoes, red peppers, poblano chile, scrambled eggs, cilantro

Cookies

Miso Chocolate Cookie

$2.75

maldon sea salt

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.75

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Drip Coffee

$3.75

Spindrift

$2.75

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.00

Boylans Orange

$3.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.00

De Caf Drip Coffee

$3.75

Coke Can

$2.50

Boylans Cream Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Calypso Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Boylans Root Beer

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.75

Fiji Water

$2.25

Sprite

$2.50

Chips

Dirty Chips

$2.00

Standards

House Brined Roasted Turkey Breast

$15.50

roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll

Standard Roast Beef

$17.00

Prime Roast Beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll

Pit Smoked Ham

$13.50

Pit Ham, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll

Chicken Breast

$14.50

roasted chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll

Tillamook Cheddar Emmantal & Provolone

$13.00

Cheddar, provolone and swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll

Salami

$13.75

Salami, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll

Mortadella with Pistachio's

$13.50

Mortadella, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll

Albacore Tuna Salad

$14.50

Albacore Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.50

Brown. sugar bacon, two sunny up eggs, tillamook cheddar, baby arugula, milk bun

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese kids w fries

$8.00

Chicken Sammie kids w fries

$8.00

Tuna milk bun kids w fries

$8.00

Scrambled egg cheese sammie w fries

$8.00

Menotti's Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.75

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Other Stuff

Szechuan Chicken Dumplings

$10.00

5 chicken dumplings with a soy hoisin herb sauce

2 Cheese Quesadillas. House Chorizo potato

$11.00

flour tortillas, house made pork chorizo, potatoes, cheese, salsa

2 Cheese Quesadillas/ pulled pork

$11.00

flour tortillas, house roasted pork, cheese, cilantro, salsa

2 Cheese Quesadillas/ vegetables

$10.00

flour tortillas, vegetables, cheese, cilantro, salsa

Authentic Sandwiches

Cuban

$16.00

House roasted pork, pit ham, yellow mustard, pickles, swiss cheese, pressed

The " nonna"

The " nonna"

$16.00

salami, mortadella, spicy capocollo, pit ham, Calabrian pepper relish, mayo

Caprese Mozzarella

$16.00

Mozzarella, fig vincotto cherry tomatoes pesto kale ciabatta

Banh Mi pork

$15.50

Mayo, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro, mint, French baguette house pulled pork

Hanina's Sammie

Hanina's Sammie

$15.50

roasted beets, lemon tahini, eggplant, cucumber, chick peas, onion strings pickled raisins, chermoula sauce, herbs, French baguette

Roasted Prime Casino Roast

Roasted Prime Casino Roast

$18.00

Prime Roast Beef, horseradish creme, greens, crispy onion strings, French baguette

Chilled Chicken Pesto

$17.25

chilled chicken breast, mozzarella, provolone, calabrian pepper relish, tuscan kale, ciabatta

Applewood BLT

Applewood BLT

$15.00

Brown sugar bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, mayo, milk bun

RC Pastrami Reuben

$19.00

Pastrami, tangy house slaw, swiss, pickles, comeback sauce, rye bread

Banh Mi Chicken

Banh Mi Chicken

$15.50

Mayo, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro, mint, French baguette chicken

Cali Vegetable Sandwich

$15.00

roasted beets, oyster mushrooms, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, pumpkinseeds, red wine vinaigrette, French roll

Pressed Coleman's Chicken Pepper jack

$15.50

chicken breast, poblano Chile, pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, spicy mayo, cilantro, French roll, pressed

Koji Krispy Chicken Thigh

$15.75

marinated chicken thigh Krispy fried, tangy slaw, soy chile sauce, cilantro, milk bun

Salads

Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$15.00

chicken breast, mixed greens, snap peas, jicama, kale and cabbage, crispy won tons, almonds, bean sprouts, cilantro, soy hoisin chile vinaigrette

Cobb

Cobb

$16.00

chicken breast, mixed greens, brown sugar bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, blue cheese, walnuts, sherry vinaigrette

Baby Arugula with assorted vegatables

$13.50

arugula, cherry tomatoes, beets, pumpkinseeds, pickled red onion, red wine vinaigrette

Sides

Krinkle Cut Fries

$6.00

fries

Crispy Texas Sweet Onion Strings

$7.00

Cabbage Slaw

$6.00

Breakfast Burritos

Vegetable Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

flour tortilla, onion, red peppers, poblano chile, potatoes, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, salsa on side

House Pork Chorizo Burrito

$15.00

flour tortilla, house pork chorizo, cheese, potatoes, red peppers, poblano chile, scrambled eggs, cilantro

Chicken Burrito

$15.00

flour tortilla, chicken breast, cheese, potatoes, red peppers, poblano chile, scrambled eggs, cilantro

Applewood Bacon burrito

$15.00

flour tortilla, bacon, cheese, potatoes, red peppers, poblano chile, scrambled eggs, cilantro

Pulled Pork Burrito

$15.00

flour tortilla, house pulled pork, cheese, potatoes, red peppers, poblano chile, scrambled eggs, cilantro

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$3.75

Spindrift Fruit Sparkling Water

$3.00

Boylans Orange

$3.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.00

De Caf Drip Coffee

$3.75

Coke Can

$3.00

Calypso Lemonade

$4.25

Dr. pepper

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Chips

Dirty Chips

$2.75

Standards

House Brined Roasted Turkey Breast

$17.75

roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll

Standard Roast Beef

$18.00

Prime Roast Beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll

Pit Smoked Ham

Pit Smoked Ham

$15.00

Pit Ham, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$16.75

roasted chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll

3 Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Cheddar, provolone and swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll

Salami

$15.00

Salami, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll

Mortadella

$16.00

Mortadella, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll

Albacore Tuna Salad

$17.00

Albacore Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.50

Brown. sugar bacon, two sunny up eggs, tillamook cheddar, baby arugula, milk bun

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh Delicious and Soulful Food from the chef of Del Rey Deli and Authentic Cafe

8501 Pershing Dr #3, Playa Del Rey,, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293

