Authentic Cafe Take Away
8501 Pershing Dr #3, Playa Del Rey,
Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
Authentic Sandwiches
Cuban
House roasted pork, pit ham, yellow mustard, pickles, swiss cheese, pressed
The " nonna"
salami, mortadella, spicy capocollo, pit ham, Calabrian pepper relish, mayo
Caprese Mozzarella
Mozzarella, fig vincotto cherry tomatoes pesto kale ciabatta
Banh Mi
Mayo, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro, mint, French baguette choice of chicken or house pulled pork
Hanina's Sammie
roasted beets, lemon tahini, eggplant, cucumber, chick peas, onion strings pickled raisins, chermoula sauce, herbs, French baguette
Roasted Prime Casino Roast
Prime Roast Beef, horseradish creme, greens, crispy onion strings, French baguette
Chilled Chicken Pesto
chilled chicken breast, mozzarella, provolone, calabrian pepper relish, tuscan kale, ciabatta
Applewood Bacon Icebrg Lettuce HeirloomTomato
Brown sugar bacon, tomato, iceberg lettuce, mayo, milk bun
RC Provisions Pastrami Rueben
Pastrami, tangy house slaw, swiss, pickles, comeback sauce, rye bread
Krispy Fried Chicken Thigh
marinated chicken thigh Krispy fried, tangy slaw, soy chile sauce, cilantro, milk bun
Cali Vegetable Sandwich
roasted beets, oyster mushrooms, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, pumpkinseeds, red wine vinaigrette, French roll
Pressed Chicken Pepper jack
chicken breast, poblano Chile, pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, spicy mayo, cilantro, French roll, pressed
Mushroom rueben
Salads
Asian Salad
chicken breast, mixed greens, snap peas, jicama, kale and cabbage, crispy won tons, almonds, bean sprouts, cilantro, soy hoisin chile vinaigrette
Cobb.
chicken breast, mixed greens, brown sugar bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, blue cheese, walnuts, sherry vinaigrette
Baby Arugula
arugula, cherry tomatoes, beets, pumpkinseeds, pickled red onion, red wine vinaigrette
Breakfast Burritos
Vegetable Breakfast Burrito
flour tortilla, onion, red peppers, poblano chile, potatoes, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, salsa on side
House Pork Chorizo Burrito
flour tortilla, house pork chorizo, cheese, potatoes, red peppers, poblano chile, scrambled eggs, cilantro
Chicken Burrito
flour tortilla, chicken breast, cheese, potatoes, red peppers, poblano chile, scrambled eggs, cilantro
Applewood Bacon Burrito
flour tortilla, brown sugar bacon, cheese, potatoes, red peppers, poblano chile, scrambled eggs, cilantro
Pulled Pork Breakfast Burrito
flour tortilla, house pulled pork, cheese, potatoes, red peppers, poblano chile, scrambled eggs, cilantro
Drinks
Mexican Coke
Drip Coffee
Spindrift
Dr.Pepper
Boylan Black Cherry
Boylans Orange
Boylan Ginger Ale
De Caf Drip Coffee
Coke Can
Boylans Cream Soda
Diet Coke
Calypso Lemonade
Iced Coffee
Boylans Root Beer
Topo Chico
Pure Leaf Tea
Fiji Water
Sprite
Chips
Standards
House Brined Roasted Turkey Breast
roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll
Standard Roast Beef
Prime Roast Beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll
Pit Smoked Ham
Pit Ham, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll
Chicken Breast
roasted chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll
Tillamook Cheddar Emmantal & Provolone
Cheddar, provolone and swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll
Salami
Salami, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll
Mortadella with Pistachio's
Mortadella, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll
Albacore Tuna Salad
Albacore Tuna Salad, lettuce, tomato, pickles, provolone, mayo, mustard, onion, red wine vinaigrette French roll
Breakfast
Kids Menu
Menotti's Coffee
Other Stuff
Szechuan Chicken Dumplings
5 chicken dumplings with a soy hoisin herb sauce
2 Cheese Quesadillas. House Chorizo potato
flour tortillas, house made pork chorizo, potatoes, cheese, salsa
2 Cheese Quesadillas/ pulled pork
flour tortillas, house roasted pork, cheese, cilantro, salsa
2 Cheese Quesadillas/ vegetables
flour tortillas, vegetables, cheese, cilantro, salsa
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh Delicious and Soulful Food from the chef of Del Rey Deli and Authentic Cafe
8501 Pershing Dr #3, Playa Del Rey,, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293