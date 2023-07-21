Fritters

Peque Teque /Venezuelan cheese fingers (S)

$1.50

Tequenos / Venezuelan cheese finger

$1.95

Pastelitos de Carne / Beff fried Patties

$1.95

Pastelito de Papa y Queso / Potatoe and cheese

$1.95

Empanada de Carne / Beef Empanada

$2.50

Empanada de Pollo / Chicken Empanada

$2.50

Empanada de Jamón y Queso / Cheese & Ham

$2.50

Papas Rellenas / Stuffed Potatoes

$2.95

Croquetas de jamón / Ham Croquets

$1.95

Tequeños (S) Combo 6

$8.95

Tequeños Premium Combo (4)

$6.95

Pastelitos Combo

$6.95

Combo Emp

$9.95

Cachito

$2.50

Breakfast

Avena / Oatmeal

$2.50+

Crema de Harina de Maíz / Corn meal with Milk

$2.50+

Desayuno Tradicional / Tradicional Breakfast

$5.95

02 huevos revueltos con jamón, queso rallado y tostadas o arepitas 02 Scrambled eggs with ham, American cheese and toast or corn bread

Tortilla floridEña / florida’s Omelette

$7.49

02 huevos con cebolla, pimientos, tomate, jamón, queso rallado, salchicha de desayuno y tostadas o arepitas 02 Eggs with Onion, green pepper, tomatoes, ham, American cheese, breakfast sausage and toast or fried corn bread.

Desayuno Del Rey / Del Rey Breakfast

$8.49

02 huevos fritos al gusto (Perico, fritos o revueltos), tocineta, queso rallado, tajadas y tostadas o arepitas. 02 eggs of your choice (Scrambled with tomatoes and onion, fried or Omelet) bacon, grated cheese, fried plantain, fried corn bread or toast

Aleta Amarilla

$8.95

(Ensalada de Atún, Tomate, Cebolla y Mayonesa)

Pelua

$8.95

(Carne Mechada y Queso Amarillo) Shredded Beef and cheddar cheese

Rumbera (Pernil y Queso Amarillo)

$8.95

Roasted Pork and cheddar cheese

Catira (Pollo Mechado y Queso Amarillo)

$8.95

Shredded chicken and cheddar cheese Tuna in oil, tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise

Reina Pepiada

$9.50

Shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro and mayonnaise

Rapidita (Jamón y Queso)

$5.50

Ham and Cheddar Cheese.

Revoltillo (Huevo con jamón y queso)

$6.00

Scrambled Eggs, Ham and cheddar cheese

Gordita (Carne Molida, tajadas y queso blanco rallado)

$8.95

Ground beef, fried plantain and grated white cheese

Sifrina

$10.50

Shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro, lima, mayonnaise and cheddar cheese

Cabimera

$11.90

Shredded chicken, ham, carrot and cabbage salad, cheese, Mayonnaise and Ketchup

Cachapa con Queso

$7.99

Sandwiches

Tostadas con mantequilla o mayonesa

$2.95

Toast with butter or mayonnaise

Tostadas con queso

$3.50

Toast with cheese

Mixto

$6.95

Ham, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, Mayonaisse or pink sauce

Mañanero

$7.50

Ham, cheese and fried eggs

Pernilito

$7.95

Roasted pork, tomatoes, lettuce and pink sauce

Cubalano

$8.50

Pork, Ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayonnaise and fried plantain

Granjero

$8.50

Crispy Chicken, American Cheese tomatoes, lettuce and cilantro sauce.

Vaquero

$8.50

Beef steak with onions, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and mayonnaise

Salad

Ensalada Criolla

$3.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes and cucumber

Ensalada Cesar

$5.75

Lettuce, croutons, Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese

Ensalada Cesar con pollo

$6.95

Lettuce, croutons, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and chicken breast

Side Dishes

Arepitas con queso (02)

$3.75

Tocineta / Bacon

$1.95

Tajadas / Fried Plantain

$1.95

Yuca frita / Fried Cassava

$2.75

Papas Fritas pequeñas / Small French Fries

$3.50

Vegetales / Steamed Veggies

$3.50

Dessert

Quesillo / Flan

$2.95

Pastel de Piña / Pineapple Cake

$3.50

Chocolate Cake / Chocolate Cake

$3.50

03 Leches / 03 Milks cake

$3.50

Churros con azúcar y canela

$2.90

Coffee

Espresso (8oz)

$1.99

Cortadito (8oz)

$1.99

Colada (8oz)

$1.99

Café Espresso con leche (Late)

$2.49+

Cappuccino

$2.49+

Mokachino

$2.75+

Americano

$1.99+

Iced Coffee

$1.99+

Beverages

Papelon con Limón

$2.95

Maltin Polar

$2.50

Refrescos (Fountain Soda)

$2.50

Jugo de Naranja

$2.95

Jugo de Parchita

$2.95

Jugo de Mango

$2.95

Jugo de Tamarindo

$2.95

Combos

Peque Teque 12

$14.95

Tequeños Prem 12

$19.90

Pastelitos de Carne 12

$19.90

Pastelito de Papa y Queso 12

$19.90

Empanada de carne 12

$24.99

Empanada de Pollo 12

$24.99

Empanada de Jamón y Queso 12

$24.99

Lunches

Pasticho

$11.50

Pernil de Cerdo

$11.50

Lun-Picadillo

$10.50

Mar-Lomo Salteado

$12.50

Mier-Pollo Guisado

$9.50

Jue-Pollo en Salsa Alfredo

$10.50

Vier-Rueda de Sierra Al Mojo

$13.50

Sab-Carne Guisada

$9.50

Cruzao criollo 16 oz

$6.50

Cruzao criollo 24 oz

$7.50