FOOD MENU

APPETIZERS

GUACAMOLE

$9.95

PICO DE GALLO

$8.95

QUESO BLANCO

$9.95

NACHOS

$12.95

FIRED CAMALARI

$9.95

CHORIZO WITH CHEESE

$10.95

CEVICHE SHRIMP

$11.95

CEVICHE MIXTO

$12.95

FRIED PLANTAINS

$8.95

COCKTAIL MIX

$17.95

COCKTAIL SHRIMP

$15.95

DEL RIO FAVORITES

BURRITO

BURRITOS MADE WITH FLOUR TORTILLA, RICE, BEANS ,CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, ONION, CILANTRO AND LETTUCE

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.95
TACOS

$4.00

TACOS MADE WITH HOME MADE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONION, CILANTRO, GUACAMOLE AND SIDE GRILLED ONION

1x SHRIMP TACO

$5.95

SHRIMP TACO MADE WITH HOME MADE CORN TORTILLA OR REGULAR FLOUR TORTILLA AND GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUCE, CHEESE,S SOUR CREAM, CILANTRO ON TOP

1x FISH TACOS

$5.95

FISH TACOS MADE WITH HOME MADE CORN TORTILLA OR REGULAR FLOUR TORTILLA AND GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUCE, CHEESE,S SOUR CREAM, CILANTRO ON TOP

BURRITO BOWL

$17.95

BURRITOS BOWL MADE WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM ,PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE AND SMALL SIDE CHIPS

QUESADILLAS

$10.95

QUESADILLAS MADE WITH FLOUR TORTILLA, CHEESE, CILANTRO, ONION SIDE SOUR CREAM AND PICO DE GALLO

ENCHILADAS

$16.95

ENCHILADAS MADE WITH HOME MADE CORN TORTILLA, SALSA VERDE, LETTUCE,QUESO FRESCO, PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, AVOCADO ON TOP, RICE AND BEANS ON SIDE

SOPES

$14.95

SOPES MADE WITH HOME MADE THICK FRIED TORTILLA, BEANS, LETTUCE, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM,PICO DE GALLO, ONION, CILANTRO, TOMATOES WITH RICE, BEANS ON SIDE

GORDITAS

$14.95

GORDITAS MADE WITH HOME MADE CORN THICK FRIED TORTILLA STUFFED WITH BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUCE, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, RICE AND BEANS ON SIDE

FLAUTAS

$14.95

FLAUTAS MADE WITH HOME MADE CORN TORTILLAS ROLL DIP FRIED LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, AVOCAD- ON TOP RICE BEANS ON SIDE

TOSTADAS

$12.95

TOSTADAS MADE WITH FRIED CORN TORTILLA, BEANS, LETTUCE, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND PICO DE GALLO (TOSTADAS OF TINGA) MADE WITH BEANS, LETTUCE, SOUR AND CHEESE

TAMALES (2)

$9.95Out of stock

TORTAS

$10.95

TORTA ( SANDWICH ) MADE WITH CHEESE, TOMATOES, PICKLE JALAPENOS, LETTUCE, AVOCADO, BEANS, MAYONNAISE,

1x SOPE

$3.95

SALAD

COBB SALAD

$17.95Out of stock

CARNE ASADA SALAD

$15.95

CARNE ASADA SALAD LETTUCE, CHEEESE, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE, CROUTONS CHOISE OF BALSAMIC, RAND, CAESAR DRESSING

CHICKEN SALAD

$15.95

GRILL CHICKEN SALAD LETTUCE, CHEEESE, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE, CROUTONS CHOISE OF BALSAMIC, RAND, CAESAR DRESSING

SHRIMP SALAD

$16.95

GRILL SHRIMP SALAD LETTUCE, CHEEESE, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE, CROUTONS CHOISE OF BALSAMIC, RAND, CAESAR DRESSING

FISH SALAD

$16.95

GRILL FISH SALAD LETTUCE, CHEEESE, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE, CROUTONS CHOISE OF BALSAMIC, RAND, CAESAR DRESSING

PLATTERS

FAJITAS TRIO

$20.95

FAJITAS TRIO STEAK, CHICKEN, SHRIMP MIX WITH GREEN PEPPERS, GRILLED ONION, SIDE TORTILLAS CORN OR FLOUR SIDE RICE AND BEANS, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE ON SIDE

CHICKEN ON THE GRILL

$17.95

CHICKEN ON THE GRILLED CHOISE OF CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE RICE AND BEASN ON SIDE

CARNE ASADA

$19.95

CARNE ASADA CHOISE OF MCORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE RICE AND BEANS ON SIDE

FAJITAS

FAJITAS CHOISE OF CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS, GREEN PEPPERS, GRILLED ONION, LETTUCE ,PICO DE GALLO,GUACAMOLE, RICE AND BEANS ON SIDE

FISH ON THE GRILL

$18.95

FISH ON THE GRILLED CHOICE OF CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE, RICE, BEANS ON SIDE

MOLCAJETE

$33.96

MOLCAJETE CHOICE OF CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS, CHICKEN, STEAK, SHRIMP(6), TOMATOE, GREEN PEPPERS, ONION, CACTUS TENDER ( NOPAL), SPECIAL SAUCE AND RICE, BEANS , ON SIDE

CHIMICHANGA

$17.95

DIP FRIED CHIMICHANGA IN SIDE (CHEESE,ONION, CILANTRO) PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, RED SAUCE, RICE, BEANS ON SIDE

TACO SALAD

$17.95

TACO SALAD MADE WITH TACO SALAD SHELL, LETTUCE, RICE, BEANS, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE. AND CILANTRO

CHILE RELLENO

$16.95

POBLANO PEPPER STUFFED WITH CHEES OR CHOICE ANY MEAT, SPECIAL SAUCE ON TOP, CORN TORTILLAS OR FLOUR TORTILLAS, RICE, BEANS ON SIDE

CHILAQUILES

$18.95

CHILAQUILES HOME MADE CHIPS WITH GREEN SAUCE, CARNE ASADA, SCRAMBLED EGG, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, EPAZOTE

BREADED SHRIMP

$19.95

BREADED SHRIMP (8) CHOICE OF CORN OR FLOUR TORTLLAS , LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE, SPECIAL DIP SAUCE

CAMARONES ALA DIABLA

$20.95

SPICY SHRIMP CHOISE OF CORN OR FLUR TORTILLA,RED SPICY SAUCE, RICE, BEANS ON SIDE

SOUP

FISH SOUP

$19.95

SHRIMP SOUP

$19.95

SEAFOOD SOUP

$20.95

MENUDO

$19.95

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.95

CHICKEN QUESADILLA / FRIES

$7.95

TWO TACOS / FRIES

$6.95

SIDES

SIDE RICE

$3.25

SIDE BEANS

$3.25

SIDE FRIES

$3.95

SIDE PLANTAINS

$3.95

SIDE RICE & BEANS

$3.95

DESSERT

CHURROS

$7.95

DRINKS MENU

DRINK

JARRITOS

$3.75

BOTTLE COCA COLA

$3.75

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.50

ICE TEA

$3.75

LARGE HORCHATA

$4.00

LARGE PINA

$4.00

LARGE JAMAICA

$4.00

SMALL HORCHATA

$3.75

SMALL PINA

$3.75

SMALL JAMAICA

$3.75

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

TACO TUESDAY

TACOS

3 TACOS

$8.00