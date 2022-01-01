Restaurant header imageView gallery

Del Seoul 2568 North Clark Street

2568 North Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60614

Popular Items

Shrimp Taco
Kalbi Beef Taco
Fish Taco

Utensils & Napkins

Korean BBQ Tacos

Kalbi Beef Taco

$3.75

sweet soy marinated beef short rib, onion/cilantro relish, secret slaw, toasted sesame seeds on fresh corn tortilla

Spicy Pork Taco

$3.65

grilled pork, onion/cilantro relish, secret slaw, toasted sesame seeds on fresh corn tortilla (mild spicy)

Spicy Chicken Taco

$3.65

grilled chicken, onion/cilantro relish, secret slaw, toasted sesame seeds on fresh corn tortilla (mild spicy)

Shrimp Taco

$3.75

Fried panko crusted shrimp, sesame chili aioli, onion/cilantro relish, secret slaw, toasted sesame seeds on fresh corn tortilla (mild spicy)

Fish Taco

$5.25

tempura fried haddock filet with pickled red onions, napa slaw, sambal aioli on flour tortilla (mild spicy)

Blackened Tofu Taco

Blackened Tofu Taco

$4.25

Blackened tofu w/corn, edamame, and tomato succotash. Shishito-aji salsa verde, Asian herbs on flour tortilla. Can be gluten free if on corn tortilla (please select "sub corn tortilla")

Korean Banh Mi Sandwiches

Bulgogi Sandwich

$10.50

sweet-soy marinated flatiron steak with spicy mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, onion, jalapeno, cilantro on 8 inch baguette

Spicy Pork Sandwich

$9.99

spicy grilled pork with spicy mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, onion, jalapeno, cilantro on 8 inch baguette

Spicy Chicken sandwich

$9.99

spicy grilled chicken with spicy mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, onion, jalapeno, cilantro on 8 inch baguette

Shrimp Sandwich

$10.50

panko crusted shrimp with sesame chili mayo, cucumber, pickled daikon radish and carrot, onion, jalapeno, cilantro on 8 inch baguette

Veggie Sandwich

$6.99

Bento Box Dinners

Bulgogi Bento Box

Bulgogi Bento Box

$16.50

1/2 lb. grilled, thinly sliced flatiron steak served with sauteed onions, 1 pc egg/scallion omelette, mixed greens with ginger vinaigrette and steamed rice; add kimchi for $1.25

Kalbi Bento Box

$16.99

1/2 lb. of grilled, boneless beef short rib served with 1 pc egg/scallion omelette, mixed greens with ginger vinaigrette and steamed rice; add kimchi for $1.25

Spicy Pork Bento Box

$14.25

1/2 lb. spicy grilled pork served with sauteed onions, 1 pc egg/scallion omelette, mixed greens with ginger vinaigrette and steamed rice; add kimchi for $1.25

Spicy Chicken Bento Box

$13.75

Allow 20 min prep time. Spicy boneless chicken thigh with sauteed onions, 1 pc egg/scallion omelette, mixed green with ginger vinaigrette and steamed rice: add kimchi for $1.25

Specialties

Spicy Tofu Hotpot

$13.25

Gluten free. Traditional Korean tofu stew with silken tofu, beef, mussels, clams, shrimp, oysters, egg, onion, zucchini in spicy broth; briny flavor; served with rice and kimchi.

O.G. Chicken

O.G. Chicken

$13.50

Classic Chinese-Korean dish of crispy boneless chicken, diced onions and peppers tossed in a garlicky, spicy and sweet sauce. Korean-style "orange chicken." No omissions or substitutions.

Japchae *VEGAN

$11.75

Glass sweet potato noodles, shiitake mushrooms, onions, peppers, spinach, carrot, sesames in a soy based sauce. (no omissions or substitutions)

Bibimbap Regular

Bibimbap Regular

$12.99

traditional Korean rice bowl with flatiron steak, shiitake mushroom, spinach, edamame sprouts, carrot, zucchini, daikon radish, and sunny side up egg; served with Korean chili sauce for mixing

Veggie Bibimbap

$12.50

traditional Korean rice bowl with shiItake mushroom, spinach, edamame sprouts, carrot, zucchini, daikon radish, and sunny side up egg; served with Korean chili sauce for mixing

Yukgaejang

Yukgaejang

$12.99Out of stock

Traditional spicy beef soup with shredded beef, taro stems, fiddleheads, bean sprouts, onions, scallion and egg. Served with rice & kimchi.

For Sharing

Kimchi Fries

$9.50

Gluten free. seasoned french fries topped with sauteed pork belly & kimchi, onions, melted cheddar and jack cheese and sour cream; garnished with green onions and toasted sesame seeds; pork belly cannot be taken out. sorry no vegetarian option at this time.

Kalbi Poutine

$11.50

seasoned fries topped with braised beef short ribs, blended cheeses, seasoned crema, scallions, pickled red onions

K-Town Wings

$12.95

spicy, lollipopped, and crispy (jumbo) chicken wings in a chili seco, soy and Sichuan pepper glaze; topped with green onion and toasted sesame seeds; make it a meal with rice and kimchi for $2.25 more

Steamed Dumplings

$8.75

steamed handmade beef and pork dumplings, 100 year old recipe with sake-soy dipping sauce

Pan Fried Dumplings

Pan Fried Dumplings

$8.50

Handmade beef and pork dumplings, pan-fried until golden. Served with sake-soy dipping sauce.

Sides, Soup & Small Bites

Gamja Fries

$3.99

seasoned french fries with garlic-sesame aioli on side. Not recommended for delivery. *They get soggy! *gluten-free

Extra Fry Sauce

$0.40

Miso Soup

$3.50

with tofu and scallions

Kimchi Jar 16 oz

$6.75

Mom's homemade spicy pickled napa cabbage. *gluten-free

Side White Rice

$1.99

12 oz cup

Kid's Bowl

$7.50

rice with salad and choice of steak, chicken (spicy), or pork (spicy)

Side Kimchi - 4 Oz.

$1.99

side of homemade spicy pickled napa cabbage. *gluten-free

Wakame Seaweed Salad

$5.25

Side Mixed Greens

$3.25

with ginger citrus dressing and crispy wonton bits

Side Taco Slaw

$3.25

a side of our secret slaw for tacos. *gluten-free

Sushi Ginger Jar

$3.99

"Seoul Food Market!" Heat & Eat foods and Asian Pantry

Cucumber Salad

$5.99

Traditional Korean side dish of spicy, sweet, sour marinated cucumbers.

Bulgogi Beef Rice Bowl (SERVED COLD, MUST RE-HEAT)

$7.99

Rice, stir-fried marinated steak & onions, scallions, sesame seeds. 16 oz, no omissions.

Spicy Pork Rice Bowl (SERVED COLD, MUST RE-HEAT)

$7.99Out of stock

Rice, stir-fried marinated pork & onions, scallions, sesame seeds. 16 oz, no omissions.

Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl (SERVED COLD, MUST RE-HEAT)

$7.99

Rice, grilled marinated chicken. Teri-mayo sauce, scallions, sesame seeds. 16 oz, no omissions.

Japchae (SERVED COLD, MUST RE-HEAT)

$6.50

VG Glass sweet potato noodles, shiitake mushrooms, onions, peppers, spinach, carrot, sesames in a soy based sauce. (no omissions or substitutions)

Green Tea Cheesecake slice

$4.25

1 slice. Contains wheat, soy, dairy.

Vegetable Dumplings *VG (SERVED COLD, MUST RE-HEAT)

$5.99

7pc fried vegan dumplings filled w/soy protein, tofu, veggies & noodles.

Chicken & Veggie Dumplings (SERVED COLD, MUST RE-HEAT)

$5.99

7 pc steamed dumplings. Served w/dipping sauce.

Udon Noodle Soup REFRIG

$7.75

Two servings instant “chewy” noodles. Keep refrigerated.

Ddukbokki Spicy Rice Cake

$6.99

Classic Korean street food. (Refrigerated) Instant rice cakes in a spicy sweet sauce. Two servings. Korea.

Hi Chew SWEET & SOUR

$2.99

Individually wrapped, 3.17 oz. bag (Japan)

Hello Panda Strawberry

$2.25Out of stock

Japanese cookie sticks

Mango Gummies

$2.99

Individually wrapped. Japan.

POCKY Green Tea

$1.99

Samyang Fire Chicken Ramen

$2.25

Spicy chicken flavor stir-fry instant ramen. Korea.

Yeul "Fever" Ramen

$2.25

Extra spicy ramen noodle soup. Korea.

Carbonara Fire Chicken ramen

$2.25

Spicy & cheesy stir-fry noodles. Korea.

Chapaguri Spicy Seafood Cup Ramen

$3.25

Refrigerated instant noodle soup. Two servings. Korea.

Jin Spicy Big Cup Ramen

$2.75

Instant cup ramen spicy beef flavor (Korea).

Kimchi Cup Ramen

$2.25

Kimchi flavored instant cup ramen. Korea.

Honey Butter Potato Chips

$3.50

Korea

Japanese Kit Kat Green Tea

$5.50Out of stock

Individually wrapped.

Japanese Kit Kat Strawberry

$5.50

Individually wrapped.

Nongshim Shrimp Chips

$2.50

Korea

Roasted Seaweed (Nori)

$2.25

3 pack individual size roasted & salted seaweed (Korea)

Kimchi Jar 16oz

$6.75

Cookies w/strawberry creme center.

Wakame Seaweed Salad

$5.25

Sushi Ginger Jar

$3.99

Soy Pickled Veggies

$4.99Out of stock

Cucumber, chayote squash & onion pickled in soy sauce, vinegar & sugar.

Extra Garlic-Sesame (Fry) Aioli

$0.40

Extra Sesame-Chili (Shrimp) Aioli

$0.40

Extra Sambal (Fish) Aioli

$0.40

Extra Ginger Citrus Salad Dressing

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Sweet Soy Glaze (Bento Sauce)

$0.40

Extra Tofu (Verde) Mayo

$0.50

2 oz jalapenos

$0.50

Soft Drinks

Can Soda

$1.60

Ice Mountain Water

$1.60

Korean Juice Drinks

$2.20

Import Juice Drinks

$2.65

Snapple

$2.65

Honest Tea

$2.65

Bubble Tea CAN

$3.50

Taiwanese Milk Tea 16 oz CAN

Ito En Green Tea Unsweet

$2.75

Ito En Jasmine Tea Unsweet

$2.75

Royal MILK tea can

$2.70

Strawberry MILK can

$2.70Out of stock

Ramune

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.65

VITA COCO

$2.50

Powerade Grape

$2.65

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.65

BEER

Allagash White

$6.25

Blue Gold Hard Cider Tallboy (16oz)

$6.99

Cass (Korea)

$4.99

Great Lakes Eliot Ness Amber

$5.99

Half Acre Pony Pils Tall Boy (16oz)

$6.99Out of stock

Lagunitas IPA

$5.99

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin Sumpin

$5.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Revolution Anti-Hero Tall Boy (16oz)

$6.99

Totally Roasted Hard Cider (12oz)

$5.99

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.99

White Claw Mango

$4.99

SOJU

Pineapple Soju

$14.00

Mango Soju

$14.00

Peach Soju

$14.00

Plain (Dry) Soju

$14.00

Strawberry Soju

$14.00

Watermelon Soju

$14.00

Lychee Soju

$14.00

WINE

Bieler et Fils Rose (CA)

$34.00

Seaglass PInot Noir (CA)

$34.00

Lunardi Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$34.00

Simi Sauvignon Blanc (CA)

$34.00

Old Soul Chardonnay (CA)

$34.00Out of stock

Old Soul Cabarnet Sauvignon (CA)

$34.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Del Seoul is a family owned, fast casual concept specializing in both authentic and creative Korean cuisine. Serving Lincoln Park and Chicago since 2010!

2568 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614

