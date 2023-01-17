Restaurant header imageView gallery

Del Sur Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2016 P St NW

Washington, DC 20036

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Mojito Clasico

$12.00

Rum/Fresh Mint/Sugar/Club Soda

Caipirinha Maracuya

$12.00

Cachaca/Lime/Passion Fruit Juice

Del Sur Margarita

$12.00

Tequila/Cointreau/Ginger Liquor/Lime Juice

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Peruvian Pisco/Lime Juice/Syrup/Egg White/Bitters

The Giorgetta

$12.00

Gin/Pimms/Lime Juice/Syrup/Mint

Fernet and Coca

$12.00

Fernet Branca/Coke

Glass of Red Sangria

$9.00

Glass of White Sangria

$9.00

Pitcher of Red Sangria

$35.00

Pitcher of White Sangria

$35.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

$11.00

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

SOFT DRINKS

Regular Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Inca Cola

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Milk

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

JUICE

Orange Juice

$3.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

WATER

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Perrier

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

COFFEE | TEA

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Mate

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

LUNCH APPS

Ensalada Criolla

$8.95

Mixed green salad, red cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and red onion with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing and homemade croutons

Ensalada de Espinaca y Remolacha

$12.75

Baby spinach, red beets, goat cheese, and cherry tomatoes with a raspberry vinaigrette

Ensalada de Garbanzo

$13.50

Mixed green salad, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, avocado, cucumber, red onion with avocado dressing

Papa Huancaina

$8.95

Potatoes, huancaina sauce, olives and boiled eggs

Empanadas

$9.75

Two homemade turnovers with choice of beef, chicken, or spinach and cheese

Yuca Frita

$9.50

Yuca fries served with Huancaina sauce

LUNCH SANDWICHES

Choripan

$15.95

Argentinian sausage sandwich with chimichurri, lettuce, tomato and mayo served with a side of French fries

Chivito al Pan

$19.95

Thin slice of steak topped with ham, mozzarella, bacon, boiled egg, pickled bell pepper, onions, olives, tomatos, and lettuce served with a side of French fries

El Jordi

$16.95

Grilled portobello mushrooms, sauteed onions, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and Sriracha aioli served with a side of sweet potato fries

Milanesa al Pan

$19.50

Breaded filet of beef or chicken with boiled egg, red bell peppers, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served with French fries

Hamburguesa Completa

$15.90

Homemade burger patty with ham, mozzarella cheese, bacon, grilled onion, fried egg, lettuce, tomato and French fries

LUNCH ENTREES

Fettuccini con Albondigas

$17.00

Homemade meatballs served over fettuccini pasta and tomato sauce

Albondigas de Lentejas

$18.50

Vegan lentil meatballs with basil and garlic tomato sauce served with white rice

Bife de Chorizo

$28.00

Grilled New York Strip Steak served with roasted fingerling potatoes and a mushroom cream sauce

Ravioles de la Nonna

$19.50

Homemade spinach ravioli in a sauteed wild mushroom cream sauce

Del Sur Parrilla (for 1)

$35.00

BBQ platter featuring flank steak, short ribs, pork sausage, blood sausage, sweetbread, pork chop, and grilled bell pepper with mozzarella cheese served with a side of French fries, a mixed green salad, and chimichurri clasico sauce

LUNCH SIDES

Arroz Blanco

$3.00

White rice

Vegetales

$5.75

Seasonal vegetables

Hongos

$4.95

Sauteed Portobello mushrooms

Boniatos Fritos

$4.95

Sweet potato fries

French Fries

$3.95

French fries

Chimichurri

$2.00

Huancaina

$2.00

Aioli

$2.00

LUNCH DESSERTS

Postre Chaja

$10.95

Vanilla sponge cake layers with dulce de leche, peaches, whipped cream and crumbled meringue

Brownie Tentacion

$9.50

Homemade chocolate brownie filled with dulce de leche and soft meringue

Flan

$8.75

Classic caramelized custard

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Our menu features dishes from multiple countries across the beautiful continent of South America, from Uruguay and Argentina to Peru and Colombia. Located only a short walk from the Dupont Circle Metro Station. Buen provecho!

