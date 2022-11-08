Restaurant header imageView gallery

del sur tacos 720 E. Jefferson Blvd

720 E. Jefferson Blvd

Dallas, TX 75203

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Del Sur Tacos offers a variety of fresh, authentic Mexican dishes in a family friendly, casual atmosphere. We have some of the best tacos and burritos around. Our extensive menu also includes tortas, quesadillas, nachos, birria tacos and more! Stop by today and satisfy your taco cravings.

720 E. Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75203

