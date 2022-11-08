del sur tacos 720 E. Jefferson Blvd
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Del Sur Tacos offers a variety of fresh, authentic Mexican dishes in a family friendly, casual atmosphere. We have some of the best tacos and burritos around. Our extensive menu also includes tortas, quesadillas, nachos, birria tacos and more! Stop by today and satisfy your taco cravings.
Location
720 E. Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75203
Gallery
