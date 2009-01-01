A map showing the location of Del Toro 2133 S. Halsted StView gallery

Del Toro 2133 S. Halsted St

2133 S. Halsted St

Chicago, IL 60608

Tacos

Taco Barbacoa

$5.75

Steamed beef, cilantro, onion, corn tortilla, greeen salsa

Taco Camaron/Shrimp

$5.75

Grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

Taco Carne Asada

$4.75

Skirt steak, pico de gallo, corn tortilla,

Taco Chorizo

$4.75

Taco Pescado/Fish

$5.75

Grilled tilapia, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

Taco Pollo Adobado

$4.75

Marinated chicken, cilantro, onion, corn tortilla

Taco Pollo Asado

$4.75

Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, corn totilla

Taco Puerco Adobado

$4.75

Marinated pork, cilantro, onion, corn tortilla

Taco Veggie

$4.75

Mushrooms, red peppers, squash, tomato, cilatro, corn torilla

Taco de Tinga

$5.75

Burritos

Burrito Veggie

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla

Burrito Carne Asada

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla

Burrito Pollo Asado

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla

Burrito Pollo Adobado

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla

Burrito Chorizo

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla

Burrito Puerco Adobado

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla

Burrito Camaron/Shrimp

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla

Burrito Pescado/Fish

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla

Burrito Barbacoa

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla

Burrito de Tinga

$11.00

Tortas

Torta Veggie

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream

Torta Carne Asada

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream

Torta Pollo Asado

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream

Torta pollo Adobado

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream

Torta Chorizo

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream

Torta Puerco Adobado

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream

Torta Camaron/Shrimp

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream

Torta Pescado/Fish

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream

Torta Barbacoa

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream

Torta de Tinga

$11.00

Del Toro Burger

Burger Jalapeño

$10.00

Black Angus beef patties stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, chipotle crema, side of cucumber and jicama skewers

Burger Habanero

$10.00

Black Angus beef patties stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, chipotle crema, side of cucumber and jicama skewers

Sopes

Flautas de Pollo

$16.00

Sopes Plain

$8.00

Two homemade corn masa sopes, choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomato

Sopes Veggie

$9.00

Two homemade corn masa sopes, choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomato

Sopes Chorizo

$10.00

Two homemade corn masa sopes, choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomato

Sopes Pollo Asado

$10.00

Sopes Puerco Adobado

$10.00

Two homemade corn masa sopes, choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomato

Sopes Pollo Adobado

$10.00

Two homemade corn masa sopes, choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomato

Sopes Carne Asada

$10.00

Two homemade corn masa sopes, choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomato

Sopes Barbacoa

$10.00

Two homemade corn masa sopes, choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomato

Sopes Camaron/Shrimp

$12.00

Two homemade corn masa sopes, choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomato

Sopes de Tinga

$12.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla PLAIN

$8.00

Quesadilla Veggie

$9.00

Quesadilla Chorizo

$10.00

Quesadilla Pollo Asado

$10.00

Quesadilla Pollo Adobado

$10.00

Quesadilla Puerco Adobado

$10.00

Quesadilla Carne Asada

$10.00

Quesadilla Camaron/Shrimp

$12.00

Quesadilla Barbacoa

$12.00

Quesadilla de Tinga

$12.00

Antojitos

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Corn tortiall chips with homemade salsa

Guacamole

$11.00

Avocado, tomato, cilantro, onion, jalapeño.

Carne Apache

$10.00

Ground beef cooked in lime juice; ceviche style: tomato, onion, cilantro

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00

Shrimp cooked in lime juice, with tomato, onion, cilantro

Fish Ceviche

$12.00

Fish cooked in lime juice, with tomato, onion, cilantro

Mixto Ceviche

$13.00

Mixed fish and shrimp cooked in lime juice, with tomato, onion, cilantro

Ensaladas

Del Toro Salad

$7.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, jicama and balsamic vinaigrette

Cucumber & Jicama Salad

$6.00

Cucumber, jicama, lime juice, and Tajin seasoning

Desserts

3Leches Tradicional

$10.00

3G's Añejo tequila, Mexican pecan eggnog liqueur, 3 milks, sponge cake

3Leches Chocolate

$10.00

3G's Añejo tequila, Mexican pecan eggnog liqueur, 3 milks, chocolate sponge cake

Choco-Flan

$9.00

Chocolate Cake topped with flan

Sides

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side of Red Salsa

$1.00

Side of Green Salsa

$1.00

Side Chihuahua Cheese

$1.00

Side Limes

$1.00

Side Black Beans

$1.50

Side Pinto Beans

$1.50

Side Queso Fresco

$1.25

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Pico de gallo

$0.75

Side Lettuce

$0.75

Side Tomato

$0.75

Side Onion

$0.75

Side Chipotle Crema

$0.75

Side Habanero

$0.75

Side Jalapeño

$0.75

Side Cilantro

$0.75

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Steak

$4.00

Side of Tinga

$5.00

Side of Chicken

$4.00

Side of Shrimp

$5.00

Side of Fish

$5.00

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side of Tortillas (Flour)

$1.00

Side of Tortillas (Corn)

$1.00

Margaritas

Abuelita

$13.00

Berry Jalapeño

$13.00

Coco Loco

$12.00

Del Toro

$12.00

Fresa

$13.00

Hibiscus

$13.00

Jalapeño

$12.00

La Cazuela

$14.00

La Mula

$14.00

Mango

$13.00

Passionfruit

$12.00

Pepino

$12.00

Piña

$12.00

Tamarindo

$13.00

TALL Mango

$19.00

TALL Fresa

$19.00

TALL Coco Loco

$18.00

TALL Hibiscus

$19.00

TALL Jalapeño

$18.00

TALL Abuelita

$19.00

TALL Tamarindo

$19.00

TALL Passionfruit

$18.00

TALL Berry Jalapeño

$19.00

TALL Piña

$18.00

TALL Del Toro

$18.00

TALL Pepino

$18.00

Del Toro Pitcher

$45.00

Pepino Pitcher

$45.00

Mango Pitcher

$45.00

Hibiscus Pitcher

$45.00

Fresa Pitcher

$45.00

Tamarindo Pitcher

$45.00

Coco-Loco Pitcher

$45.00

Piña Pitcher

$45.00

Passionfruit Pitcher

$45.00

Jalapeño Pitcher

$45.00

Berry Jal Pitcher

$45.00

Sandia (Summer) Pitcher

$50.00

Melon (Summer) Pitcher)

$50.00

Prickly Pear (Summer) Pitcher

$50.00

Mandarina (Summer) Pitcher

$50.00

Bartender Special (Summer) Pitcher

$55.00

Blackberry Rose (Winter) Pitcher

$50.00

Piña Picosa (Winter) Pitcher

$50.00

Smokey Piña (Winter) Pitcher

$50.00

Mazapan (Winter) Pitcher

$50.00

Bartender Special (Winter) Pitcher

$55.00

Latin Classics

Jalisco Old Fashioned

$14.00

La Horchata

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Passionfruit Sangria

$14.00

Piña Sangria

$14.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

Vampiro

$14.00

White Sangria

$14.00

Tall La Horchata

$19.00

Tall Paloma

$19.00

Mojitos

MOJITO Classic Lime

$12.00

MOJITO Pepino

$13.00

MOJITO Raspberry

$13.00

MOJITO Piña

$13.00

MOJITO Mango

$13.00

MOJITO Fresa

$13.00

MOJITO Blueberry

$13.00

MOJITO Coco

$13.00

MOJITO Sandia (Seasonal)

$14.00

MOJITO Mandarina (Seasonal)

$14.00

MOJITO Melon (Seasonal)

$14.00

TALL MOJITO Lime

$18.00

TALL MOJITO Pepino

$19.00Out of stock

TALL MOJITO Raspberry

$19.00

TALL MOJITO Piña

$19.00

TALL MOJITO Mango

$19.00

TALL MOJITO Fresa

$19.00

TALL MOJITO Blueberry

$19.00

TALL MOJITO Coco

$19.00

TALL MOJITO Sandia (Seasonal)

$20.00

TALL MOJITO Mandarina (Seasonal)

$20.00

TALL MOJITO Melon (Seasonal)

$20.00

Signature Shots

Abuelita Shot

$6.00

Passion fruit Shot

$6.00

Hibiscus Shot

$6.00

To Go Cocktails

TO GO PEPINO

$14.00

TO GO PIÑA

$14.00

TO GO HIBISCUS

$14.00

TO GO MANGO

$14.00

TO GO FRESA

$14.00

TO GO JALAPEÑO

$14.00

TO GO TAMARINDO

$14.00

TO GO PASSIONFRUIT

$14.00

Weekday Specials

SPECIAL Tues Classic Mojito

$10.00

SPECIAL Wednesday Classic Margarita

$10.00

SPECIAL Latin Beer Quilmes

$5.00

SPECIAL Latin Beer Xingu

$5.00

SPECIAL Latin Beer Estrella

$5.00

SPECIAL Latin Beer Daura

$5.00

SPECIAL Thurs Sangria White

$12.00

SPECIAL Thurs Sangria Red

$12.00

SPECIAL Thurs Sangria Passionfruit

$12.00

SPECIAL Thurs Sangria Piña

$12.00

SPECIAL Thurs Mix Vodka/Cran

$6.00

SPECIAL Thurs Mix Vodka/Tonic

$6.00

SPECIAL Thurs Mix Rum/Coke

$6.00

SPECIAL Thurs Mix Brandy/Coke

$6.00

SPECIAL Thurs Mix Whiskey/Coke

$6.00

SPECIAL Thurs Mix Gin/Tonic

$6.00

SPECIAL Thurs Mix Tequila/Squirt

$6.00

Spirits

3Garcias Blanco

$8.00

Milagro Blanco

$8.00

Gran Centenario Blanco

$8.00

Adictivo Blanco

$10.00

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00

Tierra Sagrada Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Dos Armadillos Blanco

$10.00

Aha Yeto Blanco

$10.00

Lapis Blanco

$10.00

Pura Sangre Blanco

$10.00

Arte NOM Blanco

$10.00

Riazul Blanco

$10.00

Don Ramón Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Código 1530 Blanco

$10.00

Avión Blanco

$10.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$10.00Out of stock

Ocho Blanco

$11.00

Milagro Barrel Select Blanco

$11.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$18.00

Double 3Garcias Blanco

$16.00

Double Milagro Blanco

$16.00

Double Gran Centenario Blanco

$16.00

Double Adictivo Blanco

$20.00

Double Corralejo Blanco

$20.00

Double Tierra Sagrada Blanco

$20.00

Double Herradura Blanco

$20.00

Double Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

Double Dos Armadillos Blanco

$20.00

Double Aha Yeto Blanco

$20.00

Double Lapis Blanco

$20.00

Double Pura Sangre Blanco

$20.00

Double Arte NOM Blanco

$20.00

Double Riazul Blanco

$20.00

Double Don Ramón Blanco

$20.00

Double Casamigos Blanco

$20.00

Double Código 1530 Blanco

$20.00

Double Avión Blanco

$20.00

Double Casa Noble Blanco

$20.00Out of stock

Double Ocho Blanco

$20.00

Double Milagro Barrel Select Blanco

$20.00

Double Clase Azul Blanco

$20.00

3Garcias Reposado

$9.00

Milagro Reposado

$9.00

Gran Centenario Reposado

$9.00

Agavero Reposado

$9.00

Adictivo Reposado

$11.00

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Tierra Sagrada Reposado

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

Dos Armadillos Reposado

$11.00

Aha Yeto Reposado

$11.00

Lapis Reposado

$11.00

Pura Sangre Reposado

$11.00

Arte NOM Reposado

$11.00

Riazul Reposado

$11.00

Don Ramón Reposado

$11.00Out of stock

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Código 1530 Reposado

$12.00

Avión Reposado

$11.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$11.00

Ocho Reposado

$12.00

Milagro Barrel Select Reposado

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Double 3Garcias Reposado

$18.00

Double Milagro Reposado

$18.00

Double Gran Centenario Reposado

$18.00

Double Agavero Reposado

$18.00

Double Dos Armadillos Reposado

$22.00

Double Adictivo Reposado

$22.00

Double Corralejo Reposado

$22.00

Double Tierra Sagrada Reposado

$22.00

Double Herradura Reposado

$22.00

Double Don Julio Reposado

$22.00

Double Aha Yeto Reposado

$22.00

Double Lapis Reposado

$22.00

Double Pura Sangre Reposado

$22.00Out of stock

Double Arte NOM Reposado

$22.00

Double Riazul Reposado

$22.00

Double Don Ramón Reposado

$22.00Out of stock

Double Casamigos Reposado

$22.00

Double Código 1530 Reposado

$24.00

Double Avión Reposado

$22.00

Double Casa Noble Reposado

$22.00

Double Ocho Reposado

$24.00

Double Milagro Barrel Select Reposado

$24.00

Double Clase Azul Reposado

$50.00

3Garcias Añejo

$10.00

Milagro Añejo

$10.00

Gran Centenario Añejo

$10.00

Adictivo Añejo

$12.00

Corralejo Añejo

$12.00

Tierra Sagrada Añejo

$12.00

Herradura Añejo

$12.00

Don Julio Añejo

$12.00

Dos Armadillos Añejo

$12.00

Aha Yeto Añejo

$12.00

Lapis Añejo

$12.00

Pura Sangre Añejo

$12.00

Arte NOM Añejo

$12.00

Riazul Añejo

$12.00

Don Ramón Añejo

$12.00Out of stock

Casamigos Añejo

$12.00

Código 1530 Añejo

$15.00

Avión Añejo

$12.00

Casa Noble Añejo

$12.00Out of stock

Ocho Añejo

$13.00

Milagro Barrel Select Añejo

$13.00

Clase Azul Añejo

$60.00

Double 3Garcias Añejo

$20.00

Double Milagro Añejo

$20.00

Double Gran Centenario Añejo

$20.00

Double Adictivo Añejo

$24.00

Double Corralejo Añejo

$24.00

Double Tierra Sagrada Añejo

$24.00

Double Herradura Añejo

$24.00

Double Don Julio Añejo

$24.00

Double Dos Armadillos Añejo

$24.00

Double Aha Yeto Añejo

$24.00

Double Lapis Añejo

$24.00

Double Pura Sangre Añejo

$24.00

Double Arte NOM Añejo

$24.00

Double Riazul Añejo

$24.00

Double Don Ramón Añejo

$24.00Out of stock

Double Casamigos Añejo

$24.00

Double Código 1530 Añejo

$30.00

Double Avión Añejo

$24.00

Double Casa Noble Añejo

$24.00Out of stock

Double Ocho Añejo

$26.00

Double Milagro Barrel Select Añejo

$26.00

Double Clase Azul Añejo

$120.00

Herradura Ultra

$15.00

Gran Centenario Cristalino

$15.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$15.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Komos Añejo Cristalino

$20.00

Avión 44 Cristalino

$25.00

Tierra Sagrada Extra Añejo Cristalino

$25.00

Adictivo Extra Añejo Cristalino

$25.00

Double Herradura Ultra

$30.00

Double Gran Centenario Cristalino

$30.00

Double Maestro Dobel Diamente

$30.00

Double Don Julio 70

$40.00

Double Komos Añejo Cristalino

$40.00

Double Avión 44 Cristalino

$50.00

Double Tierra Sagrada Cristalino

$50.00

Double Adictivo Cirstalino

$50.00

Yuu Baal Joven (Well)

$8.00

Yuu Baal Reposado

$9.00

Yuu Baal Añejo

$10.00

Yuu Baal Tobala

$12.00

Rayu

$9.00

Banhez

$9.00

Del Maguey Vida Joven

$9.00

Lucy Pistolas

$9.00

Balam Raicilla

$9.00

Del Maguey Crema de Mezcal

$10.00

Cruz de Fuego Joven

$10.00

Siete Misterios Doba-Yej

$9.00

Villasuso

$10.00

Sotol Onó

$10.00

Zignum Añejo

$12.00Out of stock

Banhez Tepeztate

$12.00

Banhez Cuishe

$12.00

Banhez Pechuga de Pavo

$12.00

Banhez Arroqueño

$14.00

Double Yuu Baal Joven (Well)

$16.00

Double Yuu Baal Reposado

$18.00

Double Yuu Baal Añejo

$20.00

Double Yuu Baal Tobala

$24.00

Double Rayu

$18.00

Double Banhez

$18.00

Double Del Maguey Vida Joven

$18.00

Double Lucy Pistolas

$18.00

Double Balam Raicilla

$18.00

Double Del Maguey Crema de Mezcal

$20.00

Double Cruz de Fuego Joven

$20.00

Double Siete Misterios Doba-Yej

$18.00

Double Villasuso

$20.00

Double Sotol Onó

$20.00

Double Zignum Añejo

$24.00Out of stock

Double Banhez Cuishe

$12.00

Double Banhez Tepeztate

$12.00

Double Banhez Pechuga de Pavo

$12.00

Double Banhez Arronqueño

$14.00

Don Q Cristal (Well)

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Spiced Rum

$9.00

Zacapa 23yr

$14.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Buchanan's 12yr

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Buchanan's 18yr

$18.00

Double Don Q Cristal (Well)

$16.00

Double Rumchata

$16.00

Double Spiced Rum

$18.00

Double Zacapa 23yr

$28.00

Double Jim Beam

$16.00

Double Jack Daniels

$18.00

Double Jameson

$18.00

Double Buchanan's 12yr

$24.00

Double Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

Double Bulleit

$20.00

Double Maker's Mark

$20.00

Double Basil Hayden

$24.00

Double Woodford Reserve

$24.00

Double Buchanan's 18yr

$36.00

Sobieski (Well)

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Bombay Saphire (Well)

$8.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Presidente

$8.00

Torres 10yr

$10.00

Hennessey VSOP

$14.00

Double Sobieski (Well)

$16.00

Double Tito's

$20.00

Double Ketel One

$20.00

Double Grey Goose

$28.00

Double Bombay Saphire (Well)

$16.00

Double Hendricks

$24.00

Double Presidente

$16.00

Double Torres 10yr

$20.00

Double Hennessey VSOP

$28.00

San Matias Gran Reserva

$15.00

Fuenteseca Cosecha Blanco

$20.00

Gran Centenario Leyenda

$25.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva La Familia

$25.00

Pura Sangre Reserva

$25.00

Avión 44

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Herradura Legend

$25.00

Adictivo Extra Añejo

$25.00

Tierra Sagrada Extra Añejo

$25.00

Adictivo Extra Añejo Black

$30.00

Rey Sol

$32.00

Don Julio Real

$45.00

Partida Elegante

$45.00

Herradura Selección Suprema

$45.00

Adictico Imperial 12yrs

$60.00

Milagro Unico

$70.00

Tres, Cuatro, Cinco

$70.00

3G Ultra Añejo 12yrs

$70.00

Double San Matias Gran Reserva

$30.00

Double Fuenteseca Cosecha Blanco

$40.00

Double Gran Centenario Leyenda

$50.00

Double Jose Cuervo Reserva La Familia

$50.00

Double Pura Sangre Reserva

$50.00

Double Avión 44

$50.00

Double Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Double Herradura Legend

$50.00

Double Adictivo Extra Añejo

$50.00

Double Tierra Sagrada Extra Añejo

$50.00

Double Adictivo Extra Añejo Black

$60.00

Double Rey Sol

$64.00

Double Don Julio Real

$90.00

Double Partida Elegante

$90.00

Double Herradura Selección Suprema

$90.00

Double Adictico Imperial 12yrs

$120.00

Double Milagro Unico

$140.00

Double Tres, Cuatro, Cinco

$140.00

Double 3G Ultra Añejo 12yrs

$140.00

Beer

Xicago

$8.00Out of stock