Del Toro 2133 S. Halsted St
2133 S. Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60608
Tacos
Taco Barbacoa
Steamed beef, cilantro, onion, corn tortilla, greeen salsa
Taco Camaron/Shrimp
Grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
Taco Carne Asada
Skirt steak, pico de gallo, corn tortilla,
Taco Chorizo
Taco Pescado/Fish
Grilled tilapia, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
Taco Pollo Adobado
Marinated chicken, cilantro, onion, corn tortilla
Taco Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, corn totilla
Taco Puerco Adobado
Marinated pork, cilantro, onion, corn tortilla
Taco Veggie
Mushrooms, red peppers, squash, tomato, cilatro, corn torilla
Taco de Tinga
Burritos
Burrito Veggie
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla
Burrito Carne Asada
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla
Burrito Pollo Asado
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla
Burrito Pollo Adobado
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla
Burrito Chorizo
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla
Burrito Puerco Adobado
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla
Burrito Camaron/Shrimp
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla
Burrito Pescado/Fish
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla
Burrito Barbacoa
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, black beans, flour tortilla
Burrito de Tinga
Tortas
Torta Veggie
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream
Torta Carne Asada
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream
Torta Pollo Asado
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream
Torta pollo Adobado
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream
Torta Chorizo
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream
Torta Puerco Adobado
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream
Torta Camaron/Shrimp
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream
Torta Pescado/Fish
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream
Torta Barbacoa
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, Chihuahua cheese, pinto beans, sour cream
Torta de Tinga
Del Toro Burger
Burger Jalapeño
Black Angus beef patties stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, chipotle crema, side of cucumber and jicama skewers
Burger Habanero
Black Angus beef patties stuffed with Chihuahua cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, chipotle crema, side of cucumber and jicama skewers
Sopes
Flautas de Pollo
Sopes Plain
Two homemade corn masa sopes, choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomato
Sopes Veggie
Two homemade corn masa sopes, choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomato
Sopes Chorizo
Two homemade corn masa sopes, choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomato
Sopes Pollo Asado
Sopes Puerco Adobado
Two homemade corn masa sopes, choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomato
Sopes Pollo Adobado
Two homemade corn masa sopes, choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomato
Sopes Carne Asada
Two homemade corn masa sopes, choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomato
Sopes Barbacoa
Two homemade corn masa sopes, choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomato
Sopes Camaron/Shrimp
Two homemade corn masa sopes, choice of meat, beans, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, tomato
Sopes de Tinga
Quesadillas
Antojitos
Chips & Salsa
Corn tortiall chips with homemade salsa
Guacamole
Avocado, tomato, cilantro, onion, jalapeño.
Carne Apache
Ground beef cooked in lime juice; ceviche style: tomato, onion, cilantro
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp cooked in lime juice, with tomato, onion, cilantro
Fish Ceviche
Fish cooked in lime juice, with tomato, onion, cilantro
Mixto Ceviche
Mixed fish and shrimp cooked in lime juice, with tomato, onion, cilantro