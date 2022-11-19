Main picView gallery

Del Toro BBQ - Mansfield

review star

No reviews yet

109 S Main St.

Suite 300

Mansfield, TX 76063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pecan Pie Whole

Starters

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$8.00

Housemase chips, queso sauce, brisket, pico, queso fresco, sliced fresh jalapeños.

Guacamole & Chicharron Chips

Guacamole & Chicharron Chips

$6.00

Pork cracklins, jalapeño salsa, fresh guacamole.

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$4.00

Housemade queso sauce and chips.

Texas Twinkie

Texas Twinkie

$6.00

Bacon wrapped jalapeño stuffed with cream cheese and chopped brisket. Served with BBQ sauce. This item has limited quantities, purchase available while supply lasts.

Mexi Que

Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$6.00

Mozzarella cheese, jalapeño salsa, onion, cilantro, consome.

Brisket Tostada

Brisket Tostada

$6.00

Refried beans, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, jalapeño salsa.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Mozzarella cheese, cilantro, pickles red onion, habanero salsa.

Chili Brisket Tostada

Chili Brisket Tostada

$5.00

Refried beans, house made smoked brisket chili topped with cilantro, onion, cheddar cheese,m raddish.

Pulled Pork Tostada

Pulled Pork Tostada

$5.00

Fresh guacamole, pulled pork, habanero salsa, queso fresco, cilantro.

Loaded Cornbread

Loaded Cornbread

$10.00

Homemade cornbread, brisket chili, honey butter, cheddar cheese, super green coleslaw, brisket, bacon, cilantro, sour cream.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00
Sliced Prime Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Prime Brisket Sandwich

$14.00
Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$12.00
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich

$12.00
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00
Del Toro Sandwich

Del Toro Sandwich

$14.00

Brisket, cole slaw, chimichurri, on a brioche bun

Sweet Pig Sandwich

Sweet Pig Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled pork, honey mustard, cole slaw, pickle, bbq sauce, on a brioche bun

Texas Plates

Ranch Hand

Ranch Hand

$18.00

Texas style barbecue plate, pick your own two meats and one side.

Vaquero

Vaquero

$28.00

Texas style barbecue plate, pick your own three meats and two sides.

El Patron

El Patron

$42.00

Texas style barbecue plate, pick your own four meats and three sides.

Salads

Mexican Chopped Salad

Mexican Chopped Salad

$10.00

Romaine, iceberg, roasted corn, red onion, tomato, tossed with chipotle ranch, black beans, bacon, cheddar cheese, green onion, tortilla strips, and avocado.

Fresco Salad

Fresco Salad

$10.00

Baby greens, arugula, red onion, red peppers, purple cabbage, roasted cilantro, broccoli slaw, corn, green beans, tossed with a lime-orange vinaigrette, oranges, candied almonds, cotija, sesame seeds, cornbread croutons.

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00
Street Corn Elote

Street Corn Elote

$4.00
Charro Beans

Charro Beans

$4.00
Loaded Potato Salad

Loaded Potato Salad

$4.00
Super Green Cole Slaw

Super Green Cole Slaw

$4.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.00
Braised Cabbage

Braised Cabbage

$4.00
Side Cornbread

Side Cornbread

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$3.50
Side Queso

Side Queso

$3.50
Flour Tortillas 3pk

Flour Tortillas 3pk

$2.00
Corn Tortillas 3pk

Corn Tortillas 3pk

$2.00
Mac & Cheese PT

Mac & Cheese PT

$7.00
Street Corn Elote PT

Street Corn Elote PT

$7.00
Charro Beans PT

Charro Beans PT

$7.00
Green Beans PT

Green Beans PT

$7.00
Loaded Potato Salad PT

Loaded Potato Salad PT

$7.00
Super Green Cole Slaw PT

Super Green Cole Slaw PT

$7.00
Braised Cabbage PT

Braised Cabbage PT

$7.00
Mac & Cheese QT

Mac & Cheese QT

$13.00
Street Corn Elote QT

Street Corn Elote QT

$13.00
Charro Beans QT

Charro Beans QT

$13.00
Green Beans QT

Green Beans QT

$13.00
Loaded Potato Salad QT

Loaded Potato Salad QT

$13.00
Super Green Cole Slaw QT

Super Green Cole Slaw QT

$13.00
Braised Cabbage QT

Braised Cabbage QT

$13.00
Mac & Cheese HP

Mac & Cheese HP

$24.00
Street Corn Elote HP

Street Corn Elote HP

$24.00
Charro Beans HP

Charro Beans HP

$24.00
Green Beans HP

Green Beans HP

$24.00
Loaded Potato Salad HP

Loaded Potato Salad HP

$24.00
Super Green Cole Slaw HP

Super Green Cole Slaw HP

$24.00
Braised Cabbage HP

Braised Cabbage HP

$24.00

Dessert

Pecan Pie Slice

Pecan Pie Slice

$4.00
Pecan Pie Whole

Pecan Pie Whole

$20.00

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$4.00
Pumpkin Pie Whole

Pumpkin Pie Whole

$20.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Jones Soda Blue Bubblegum

$3.50

Jones Soda Green Apple

$3.50Out of stock

Jones Soda Orange Cream

$3.50

Faygo Rock & Rye

$3.50

Hanks Black Cherry

$3.50

Hanks Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.50

Jarrito Grapefruit

$3.50

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Cocktails - (Alcohol)

Ruby Red Frozen

$8.00

House Margarita Frozen

$8.00

Smoked Jalapeno Margarita

$12.00

Fresh Jalapeno Margarita

$12.00

Beer - (Alcohol)

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Real Ale Hans Pils

$6.00

Fancy Lawnmower

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 S Main St., Suite 300, Mansfield, TX 76063

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taqueria La Ventana
orange starNo Reviews
109 South Main Street Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Twisted Root Burger - Mansfield
orange star4.4 • 946
109 S Main St Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
BIG D BBQ Mansfield
orange starNo Reviews
226 N. Walnut Creek dr Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Hearth Cafe Mansfield - 990 US 287 N frontage rd suite 124
orange starNo Reviews
990 US 287 N frontage rd suite 124 Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Los Molcajetes - Mansfield
orange starNo Reviews
960 Highway 287 N Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Our Place Restaurant Mansfield
orange star4.2 • 746
915 W Debbie Lane Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mansfield

Salata - F - 099 - South Mansfield
orange star4.7 • 2,032
3161 E. Broad St Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Pollo Regio - 038 Mansfield
orange star4.4 • 1,654
1151 US 287 Frontage Road Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Twisted Root Burger - Mansfield
orange star4.4 • 946
109 S Main St Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Our Place Restaurant Mansfield
orange star4.2 • 746
915 W Debbie Lane Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mansfield
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston